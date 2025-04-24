King Charles Isn’t Allowed To Attend The Pope’s Funeral, Prince William Is Going In His Place

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Vatican prepares to lay Pope Francis to rest, Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William will represent his father, King Charles, at the funeral.

Reports claimed that King Charles was not allowed to attend the pontiff’s funeral, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Standing in for the King, Prince William will be joining world leaders like US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France’s President Macron, and others.

Sources have revealed that Prince William does not share the same Christian faith as his father and grandmother.

A royal expert said there was a reason why the British monarch couldn’t attend the funeral.

King Charles met the Pope just days before his passing.

Prince William will be representing his father, King Charles, at Pope Francis’ funeral

Image credits: Max Mumby / Getty Images

The funeral service for the deceased Bishop of Rome will take place at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

His body is currently lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Thousands of mourners have been lining up to file past his coffin and pay their last respects.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said King Charles could not attend the funeral even if he wanted to

Image credits: C1 Superstar / Pexels

King Charles will not be packing his bags and traveling to the Vatican for the funeral.

As per modern traditions and protocol, the British King is not allowed to attend the funeral, and hence, Prince William will be representing him.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair that “the Sovereign does not attend funerals” in accordance with “protocol and precedence” of Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch delayed his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles to attend Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005

Image credits: European Union

During the funeral of the Pope John Paul II in 2005, Charles was required to attend in place of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles had to delay his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles—now Queen Camilla, to pay his final respects to the late pontiff at the time.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the news of Prince William attending the funeral instead of his father.

Some believed Prince William attending the funeral would be a “significant moment”

Image credits: Mazur / catholicnews.org.uk / Flickr

“lol why is he not allowed, is it Camilla,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It better that William represent the country.”

“Wow…representing is awesome..you deserve it..your mother would be so proud,” one said.

Another wrote, “He’s the right one for the job!!!!”

“That will be a significant moment—Prince William representing the King at such a historic and solemn occasion,” said another.

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a last-minute visit to Pope Francis days before his passing

Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla had visited the Pope a few days before his passing.

The royal couple were meant to have a state visit to the Vatican in early April, which was cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health.

Image credits: Vatican / Getty Images

They nevertheless managed to have a last-minute meeting with him on April 9 during their private trip to Italy.

April 9, 2025 was also the monarch and his wife’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Image credits: RoyalFamily / X

Image credits: RoyalFamily / X

In a tribute following the Pope’s passing, King Charles said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the Pope’s passing and would remember their meetings over the years “with particular affection.”

“We were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier this month,” he added.

King Charles said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the Pope’s passing

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

When Prince William ascends the throne after his father’s reign, he will become the head of the Church of England.

However, it is known that the Prince of Wales is not a regular churchgoer and does not share the same Christian beliefs as his royal father or grandmother.

Insiders have revealed that Prince William does not share the same devotion to Christianity as his father and grandmother

Image credits: Richard Stonehouse / Getty Images

He is a “modern young man” and “gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion,” sources were quoted saying in Royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book titled Charles III.

“He had not hitherto shared his father’s interest in faith and spiritualism, nor the late Queen’s solid devotion to the Anglican Communion,” the author wrote.

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Even despite his wife Kate Middleton and King Charles’ health scares last year, Robert said he will “[not] suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation.”

“The Princess, on the other hand, is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition,” he continued.

The internet had mixed reactions to the news of Prince William attending the funeral

