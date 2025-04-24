Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

King Charles Isn’t Allowed To Attend The Pope’s Funeral, Prince William Is Going In His Place
News, World

King Charles Isn’t Allowed To Attend The Pope’s Funeral, Prince William Is Going In His Place

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Vatican prepares to lay Pope Francis to rest, Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William will represent his father, King Charles, at the funeral.

Reports claimed that King Charles was not allowed to attend the pontiff’s funeral, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Standing in for the King, Prince William will be joining world leaders like US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France’s President Macron, and others.

Highlights
  • Prince William will be representing his father King Charles at Pope Francis’ funeral.
  • Sources have revealed that Prince William does not share the same Christian faith as his father and grandmother.
  • A royal expert said there was a reason why the British monarch couldn’t attend the funeral.
  • King Charles met the Pope just days before his passing.
RELATED:

    Prince William will be representing his father, King Charles, at Pope Francis’ funeral

    Prince William in military uniform, wearing a hat, attending an event in place of King Charles at the Pope's funeral.

    Image credits: Max Mumby / Getty Images

    The funeral service for the deceased Bishop of Rome will take place at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

    His body is currently lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thousands of mourners have been lining up to file past his coffin and pay their last respects.

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl said King Charles could not attend the funeral even if he wanted to

    St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, site related to Pope's funeral attended by Prince William.

    Image credits: C1 Superstar / Pexels

    King Charles will not be packing his bags and traveling to the Vatican for the funeral.

    As per modern traditions and protocol, the British King is not allowed to attend the funeral, and hence, Prince William will be representing him.

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair that “the Sovereign does not attend funerals” in accordance with “protocol and precedence” of Buckingham Palace.

    The British monarch delayed his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles to attend Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005

    Prince William attending an event, wearing a suit with medals and a poppy, representing for King Charles.

    Image credits: European Union

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the funeral of the Pope John Paul II in 2005, Charles was required to attend in place of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

    King Charles had to delay his wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles—now Queen Camilla, to pay his final respects to the late pontiff at the time.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the news of Prince William attending the funeral instead of his father.

    Some believed Prince William attending the funeral would be a “significant moment” 

    The Pope smiling and gesturing outdoors near the Vatican in formal attire.

    Image credits: Mazur / catholicnews.org.uk / Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “lol why is he not allowed, is it Camilla,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It better that William represent the country.”

    “Wow…representing is awesome..you deserve it..your mother would be so proud,” one said.

    Another wrote, “He’s the right one for the job!!!!”

    “That will be a significant moment—Prince William representing the King at such a historic and solemn occasion,” said another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a last-minute visit to Pope Francis days before his passing

    Mourners gathered at the Pope's funeral, attended by Prince William.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty Images

    King Charles and Queen Camilla had visited the Pope a few days before his passing.

    The royal couple were meant to have a state visit to the Vatican in early April, which was cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health.

    A man and woman greeting a religious leader in a formal setting, focusing on royal relations with the pope.

    Image credits: Vatican / Getty Images

    They nevertheless managed to have a last-minute meeting with him on April 9 during their private trip to Italy.

    April 9, 2025 was also the monarch and his wife’s 20th wedding anniversary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Royal family's tweet about King Charles's message after Pope's death.

    Image credits: RoyalFamily / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Condolence letter from King Charles on the passing of the Pope, expressing sorrow and sympathy.

    Image credits: RoyalFamily / X

    In a tribute following the Pope’s passing, King Charles said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the Pope’s passing and would remember their meetings over the years “with particular affection.”

    “We were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier this month,” he added.

    King Charles said he and the Queen were “most deeply saddened” by the Pope’s passing

    Man in a suit with a patterned tie, looking upward indoors.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When Prince William ascends the throne after his father’s reign, he will become the head of the Church of England.

    However, it is known that the Prince of Wales is not a regular churchgoer and does not share the same Christian beliefs as his royal father or grandmother.

    Insiders have revealed that Prince William does not share the same devotion to Christianity as his father and grandmother 

    Prince William attending instead of King Charles at the Pope's funeral, wearing a dark suit and red tie.

    Image credits: Richard Stonehouse / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He is a “modern young man” and “gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion,” sources were quoted saying in Royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book titled Charles III.

    “He had not hitherto shared his father’s interest in faith and spiritualism, nor the late Queen’s solid devotion to the Anglican Communion,” the author wrote.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even despite his wife Kate Middleton and King Charles’ health scares last year, Robert said he will “[not] suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation.”

    “The Princess, on the other hand, is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition,” he continued.

    The internet had mixed reactions to the news of Prince William attending the funeral

    Comment about King Charles not attending Pope's funeral, joking about Camilla.

    Prince William attending the Pope's funeral, representing King Charles, shared in a significant moment on social media.

    Adelaida Maldonado comments on Prince William representing at the Pope's funeral.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Susan Dack on King Charles' health related to attendance at Pope's funeral.

    Comment on heads of state's presence impacting King Charles attending event.

    Comment by Candace E. Chivis on Prince William attending Pope's funeral.

    Comment about King Charles and travel plans, mentioning illness impacting attendance at significant events.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about King Charles not attending the pope's funeral, mentioning Prince William attending instead.

    Comment about Prince William attending an event in place of King Charles, mentioning teamwork and duties.

    A message praising representation, expressing pride and encouragement.

    King Charles Isn't Allowed To Attend The Pope's Funeral, Prince William Is Going In His Place

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing King Charles not attending funerals, referencing past exceptions made by the Queen.

    Carol McGinty comments with a clown emoji regarding King Charles not attending the pope's funeral.

    Maria Morejon commenting, "He's the right one for the job!!!!", about Prince William attending the Pope's funeral.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda