Makeup Icon Jeffree Star Faces Severe Backlash For Comments On Pro-Trans Parents
Jeffree Star with green hair speaking into a microphone during a podcast addressing pro-trans parents controversy.
Social Issues, Society

Makeup Icon Jeffree Star Faces Severe Backlash For Comments On Pro-Trans Parents

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Beauty influencer Jeffree Star sparked controversy by criticizing parents who encourage their children to choose their gender, calling them “f**king weirdos.”

The 40-year-old, known for his viral makeup tutorials, weighed in on the debate during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast.

Star, who often sports vibrant hair and makeup, said he has always been interested in aesthetic choices associated with femininity, but his family never asked whether he identified as a girl.

Highlights
  • Jeffree Star took aim at parents who encourage their children to transition to a different gender.
  • Star, known for his flamboyant style and makeup brand, said children are too young to fully understand or express their gender identities.
  • The beauty influencer criticized gender-affirming care for minors and the exposure of children to LGBTQ+ media.
    Jeffree Star with pink hair and bold makeup, posing against a plain background amid backlash over pro-trans parents comments.

    Jeffree Star was criticized for expressing his views on gender-affirming care for children
    Jeffree Star with pink hair and bold makeup, posing against a plain background amid backlash over pro-trans parents comments.

    Image credits: jeffreestar

    “Why are we encouraging our kids to be a different gender and feed them false information when they’re so young?” he asked on the podcast on Tuesday (November 18).

    “When I grew up and started looking different, my mother encouraged me to just be myself. 

    “When I started wearing makeup and being more feminine and wanting to do certain things… it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, Jeffree needs, what do they call it now — gender affirming care?’”

    Jeffree Star seated between two people, wearing a brown patterned outfit with green hair and makeup, posing indoors.

    Jeffree Star seated between two people, wearing a brown patterned outfit with green hair and makeup, posing indoors.

    Image credits: tscpodcast

    The beauty icon slammed parents who assume their children are questioning their gender identity or experiencing gender dysphoria simply because their interests don’t align with the activities culturally associated with their biological s*x.

    “It’s like when you’re a tomboy. Did your mom… did she cut your t*ts off at 13? Nowadays, it’s all these f**king weirdos telling their kids, ‘OMG you like a Barbie? You’re a woman!

    “No, that’s just a little boy experimenting and not knowing what the f**k he’s doing.”

    Star said he always felt drawn to activities associated with femininity, but he never questioned his gender identity

    Jeffree Star speaking into a microphone during a podcast, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Jeffree Star speaking into a microphone during a podcast, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: The Skinny Confidential

    Star, who said he was never “s*xualized and weird” as a child, later took aim at TV producers and parents who expose their children to LGBTQ+ media. 

    “Why are we putting in cartoons, trans flags and all this stuff? I don’t agree with it, I think it’s too young. I don’t agree with 8-year-olds wearing makeup, either,” he expressed.

    “Why does a 5-year-old watching a Netflix cartoon show need to know about that right now?”

    Jeffree Star with long green hair speaking into a microphone, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Jeffree Star with long green hair speaking into a microphone, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: The Skinny Confidential

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star amid backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star amid backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: NoOnePortant

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star amid severe backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star amid severe backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: UTEROCOBAIN

    The content creator also said the LGBTQ+ acronym should be stripped back to just LGB (lesbian, gay, bisexual), separating orientation from gender identity.

    “Q (queer) and T (transgender) — get off the alphabet sweetie. You should be in your own category,” he exclaimed, adding, “You can only be a man, female, or trans.”

    The beauty mogul said parents shouldn’t expose their children to trans media or encourage them to transition

    Jeffree Star speaking into a microphone during an interview, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Jeffree Star speaking into a microphone during an interview, facing backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: The Skinny Confidential

    A number of viewers perceived Star’s remarks as transphobic and accused the influencer of wanting to silence trans and queer voices.

    “Cisgender people have absolutely no place talking about transgender issues,” said one Instagram user. 

    “The last person I’d take advice from,” another user wrote.

    People act like seeing trans folks is ‘too much for kids,’ but kids see identities every day. If we follow that logic, then we shouldn’t show straight couples, moms and dads, weddings, families, or anyone expressing gender at all,” commented another.

    Meanwhile, a separate group expressed their support for Star, with one viewer writing, “Love this guy. He has common sense.”

    Let kids be kids. Leave adult discussions until they are old enough to,” agreed another.

    “He gets it.. im glad he said these things..Some people are very confused 🫠” commented another fan.

     

    During the interview, he also called out “grown men with beards wearing dresses” who use women’s restrooms to “harm” women and children.

    “If you really think psychologically you were born in the wrong body, unfortunately, it’s like a mental illness. But people hear ‘illness’ and they just have a full spiral,” he said.

    Star was previously criticized for his remarks on non-binary pronouns being used by individuals who identify as neither male nor female. For instance, some identify with a gender that blends elements of both a man and a woman, while others don’t identify with any gender.

    Star also criticized non-binary individuals, saying, “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them'”

    Jeffree Star posing with long blonde hair, intricate tattoos, and red nails in a brown top against a copper background.

    Jeffree Star posing with long blonde hair, intricate tattoos, and red nails in a brown top against a copper background.

    Image credits: jeffreestar

    According to the Trevor Project, 35% of Gen Z know someone who uses gender-neutral pronouns.

    “You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them,’” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder said in 2023. “You’re trans, you’re male, or you’re female.”

    He continued, “‘They’ and ‘them’ and all that extra s**t that we added during the pandemic. Because everyone is so bored in their f***ing houses they just started to make up more s**t.”

    After reading a comment that said “MAGA don’t like you” during a livestream, the beauty mogul replied, “Anyone with common sense can see that all I do is tell the truth. They love me ‘cause I’m real.”

    He added that he has “common ground” with Donald Trump supporters because they all “believe in reality.”

    The 40-year-old said MAGA “love” him and that he shares “common ground” with the political group

    According to a recent report by the non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, hate-fueled incidents against trans people in the United States have increased by 14% compared to last year.

    Between May 1, 2024 and May 1, 2025, the organization’s ALERT Desk tracked 932 anti-LGBTQ incidents in 49 US states, half of which specifically targeted trans individuals. Violent attacks included 84 injuries and 10 fatalities.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to pro-trans parents, related to makeup icon Jeffree Star facing backlash.

    People continued to debate Jeffree Star’s remarks about trans childrenScreenshot of a tweet replying to pro-trans parents, related to makeup icon Jeffree Star facing backlash.

    Image credits: coyreynolds

    Social media reaction to makeup icon Jeffree Star’s controversial comments on pro-trans parents.

    Social media reaction to makeup icon Jeffree Star’s controversial comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: adeduedumballa

    Tweet screenshot showing backlash on social media towards makeup icon Jeffree Star over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Tweet screenshot showing backlash on social media towards makeup icon Jeffree Star over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: infinitepainnn

    User Morné responds on Twitter with a critical comment amid backlash involving makeup icon Jeffree Star and pro-trans parents.

    User Morné responds on Twitter with a critical comment amid backlash involving makeup icon Jeffree Star and pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: morne_l

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Jeffree Star amid severe backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Jeffree Star amid severe backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: TwelveGallonBee

    Tweet by user Cinna expressing criticism of Jeffree Star's repeated comments on transgenderism, sparking backlash online.

    Tweet by user Cinna expressing criticism of Jeffree Star's repeated comments on transgenderism, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: Cinna35

    Tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star for controversial views on pro-trans parents, sparking severe backlash online.

    Tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star for controversial views on pro-trans parents, sparking severe backlash online.

    Image credits: HesOnTheListBro

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star, highlighting backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing makeup icon Jeffree Star, highlighting backlash over comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: GeorginatheDoll

    Tweet from Amy Lotman replying about pro-trans parents, referencing backlash related to makeup icon Jeffree Star.

    Tweet from Amy Lotman replying about pro-trans parents, referencing backlash related to makeup icon Jeffree Star.

    Image credits: alien_unicorn3

    Tweet from user Little Baby Cakes expressing support for Jeffree amid backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Tweet from user Little Baby Cakes expressing support for Jeffree amid backlash for comments on pro-trans parents.

    Image credits: DirtyShtick

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBH, can we start pushing back on the idea that surgeries and other permanent gender-transitioning medical actions are commonly available for kids 16 and under? There might be the odd exception, but it's as rare as being hit by lightning. In the very unusual circumstances where surgeries were being done, it was for things like children who had severe hormone imbalance issues (think boys with excess estrogen who were bullied for moobs), illnesses like cancer that were affecting testicular development, etc. Even intersex individuals or individuals with genital abnormalities (I have a friend with 2 uteruses for example) are often advised to take a 'wait and see' approach. The only one that seems a little less rare is limb-lengthening surgeries fro some minors who are unusually small. Honestly, gender-affirming care is a lot more complex than just transitioning people and permanent surgical solutions for minors is very, very rare despite what public hysteria will tell you.

    0
    0points
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBH, can we start pushing back on the idea that surgeries and other permanent gender-transitioning medical actions are commonly available for kids 16 and under? There might be the odd exception, but it's as rare as being hit by lightning. In the very unusual circumstances where surgeries were being done, it was for things like children who had severe hormone imbalance issues (think boys with excess estrogen who were bullied for moobs), illnesses like cancer that were affecting testicular development, etc. Even intersex individuals or individuals with genital abnormalities (I have a friend with 2 uteruses for example) are often advised to take a 'wait and see' approach. The only one that seems a little less rare is limb-lengthening surgeries fro some minors who are unusually small. Honestly, gender-affirming care is a lot more complex than just transitioning people and permanent surgical solutions for minors is very, very rare despite what public hysteria will tell you.

    0
    0points
