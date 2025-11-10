Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lesbian Banned From Gold’s Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage
Close-up of a person sitting indoors during a video, related to lesbian banned from Gold's Gym controversy.
Social Issues, Society

Lesbian Banned From Gold’s Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
After a viral showdown with a trans-identifying gym-goer, singer Tish Hyman shared another video about her views on gender.

The 42-year-old Bronx native said she felt “violated” when the fellow gymgoer allegedly looked at her menacingly in the locker room while she had no clothes on.

Later, the trans woman named Alexis Black addressed the issue and claimed she was “registered as a female with the gym.”

Highlights
  • Singer Tish Hyman, who recently went viral for a viral showdown with a trans-identifying gym-goer, shared another video about her views on gender.
  • The heated altercation between Tish and the fellow gym-goer, Alexis Black, unfolded at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles.
  • Alexis addressed the controversy in a recent interview and said, “being trans is normal.”
    Tish Hyman shared a video about her views on gender following her latest gym showdown 

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Grammy-nominated lesbian singer Tish Hyman recently went viral for sharing a heated altercation she had with Alexis Black at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles.

    “Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m b*tt nak*d,” she said in one viral video.

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    The tension between Tish and Alexis led to both of them reportedly being escorted out of the gym by police officers.

    Both of their memberships were revoked.

    “I’m a lesbian. I’ve been a lesbian my whole life. I treat people how I want to be treated regardless of whatever they [sic] s**ual orientation is or whatever they decide,” she said in her rant after losing her gym membership.

    “Men are men, women are women. That’s it,” the lesbian singer-songwriter declared online 

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: listen2tish

    In one of her latest posts, the singer-songwriter doubled down on her views on gender and said, “Men are men, women are women. That’s it.”

    “Transsexuals won’t work y’all. It won’t work … women are women and men are men, and it just has to stop,” she said.

    She claimed she did her research and tried to “rationalize” and “have some empathy,” but “it doesn’t work.”

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: listen2tish

    “Right now, millions of women all around America are unprotected by law,” she said in the video. “These men can go into restrooms and say that they’re women and get in there. It’s over. It just has to stop.”

    Some felt her views were transphobic, with one asking her to “respect everyone’s identity and choices.”

    “You realise you are railing against something that occurs naturally, right?” another asked.

    “Trans folks have existed since the dawn of time in every culture and there are hundreds of millions worldwide. pretending they don’t exist because you are uncomfortable with the topic will get you nowhere… but we get it, it’s a grift now… so you’ll milk this bullsh**” said another.

    Netizens found her opinions to be disrespectful towards transgender people

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    “Six months ago you hardly used Twitter. 10 likes on a post. now that you’re doing the anti-trans grift… You are milking it. Getting that Elon bot power. Now, if you want to have a discussion about private changing stalls, let’s do it. Saying trans people don’t exist is bs,” read another comment.

    Others sided with Tish and said, “Keep fighting Tish. We have your back.”

    “Tish is spot on. Protecting women’s spaces is about ensuring safety and privacy. This isn’t up for debate,” said another.

     

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: iamsoulthepoet

    The singer-songwriter recently appeared on Fox News and said, “men can say they identify [as a] woman” to access entry into spaces that should be “women’s-only.”

    “Right now, women all across America are unprotected,” she claimed.

    Alexis Black acknowledged the controversy and said she began “using hormones” for her transition earlier this year

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: actingliketommy

    The fellow gym-goer, Alexis Black, addressed the controversy in an interview with TMZ and said, “being trans is normal.”

    “There are 10 species of animals that do it. But about the bathroom, am I entitled to it? I know that I’m a woman,” she said.

    Alexis said she began “using hormones” for her transition in February this year.

    “I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym,” she added.

    Before her transition, Alexis pleaded guilty to beating up her ex-wife and giving her a fractured jaw 

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: kachi_paul

    After the controversy flared up, reports revealed that 31-year-old Alexis was once convicted of both domestic violence and dr** trafficking in the past.

    Formerly known as Kyle Grant Freeman, Alexis was sentenced to one year in Ohio prison in 2022 for beating her ex-wife.

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: INFRAREDGOTH_

    The incident saw Alexis breaking the ex-wife’s jaw and leaving her needing immediate surgery.

    “Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim,” court documents said. “The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery.”

    When Alexis began transitioning earlier this year, she chose the same name her ex-wife had.

    Alexis slammed Tish’s demand for a separate restroom or locker room for transgender individuals.

    “You’re not going to put a trans woman with a trans man just because we’re trans,” she told TMZ. “That seems like a whole new envelope of discrimination.”

    Alexis took her ex-wife’s name when they began transitioning this year

    Crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are frequently reported.

    GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), an LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization), has recorded more than 1,850 incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ violence, including bomb threats to gender-affirming healthcare providers and children’s hospitals since the beginning of 2022.

    The Non-profit, Everytown for Gun Safety, also recorded that the number of transgender individuals who lost their lives to homicides in the US almost doubled between 2017 and 2021.

    “Bias-motivated crimes are a real, frightening problem in the United States, and LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted because of who they are,” Everytown was quoted as saying in their report.

    Netizens had strong reactions to Tish’s latest comments 

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: FruellaDeBrille

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: actingliketommy

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: atalanta44

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: Hank42069Hill

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: neoreloaded90

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: blac_kloud

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: RaceyTay1

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: MixedUpMixerMan

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: eff__house

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: AnaKasparian2

    Lesbian Banned From Gold's Gym Over Viral Confrontation Goes On Transphobic Rant, Sparks Outrage

    Image credits: babyphatjizmrag

    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ......the hate and misinformation the trans community is having to deal with is frightening and very sad...........

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You spelled lesbian community wrong.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Johnny Hunt, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention was accused of sexual a*****t. The Guidepost investigation found allegations credible. So did the judge who dismissed his defamation lawsuit. He was pastor of megachurch in Georgia.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What has this got to do with anything? Are you going to list every court case that's ever happened? Give some context.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
