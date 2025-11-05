Backlash Grows As Users Speak Out After Lesbian Confronted Trans Woman At Gold’s Gym

ADVERTISEMENT

People are calling for a boycott of Gold’s Gym after a lesbian woman accused another gym-goer, reportedly identifying as a transgender woman, of inappropriate behavior in the locker room.

LA singer Tish Hyman claimed that the gym revoked her membership on Sunday (November 2) “after the MAN was escorted out by police.”

The 42-year-old went viral after a heated confrontation with the gym-goer, which ultimately led to both of them being escorted out.

People are boycotting Gold’s Gym after a woman accused another gym-goer, who identifies as a trans woman, of inappropriate behavior

Close-up of a woman speaking about a confrontation involving a trans woman at Gold's Gym, sparking backlash among users.

Tish accused the gym-goer, who was wearing an all-black outfit and earrings, of staring at her in an inappropriate manner while she was changing in the women’s locker room.

“Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m butt nak*d,” she said.

“I say the word ‘sir’ to say ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘Don’t f***ing talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here.’”

Two women at Gold's Gym, one sitting pensively in a car and the other standing with a water bottle, highlighting backlash and confrontation.

The Bronx native said the incident made her feel “violated” and insisted that she was not discriminating against the gym-goer.

“I’m a lesbian. I’ve been a lesbian my whole life. I treat people how I want to be treated regardless of whatever they [sic] s**ual orientation is or whatever they decide. So I’m not transphobic.”

Tish said her gym membership was revoked after complaining about the incident

💪💪🚨🚨🚨Breaking: I am canceling my membership permanently today at gold’s gym as the location where I used to go in Los Angeles banned a woman today for speaking out because a man was staring at her in the shower, which they allow‼️‼️‼️ And he did far worse than that. pic.twitter.com/Ll4ioDAmsU — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 (@unhealthytruth) November 3, 2025

Tweet discussing backlash after a lesbian confronted a trans woman at Gold's Gym, highlighting user reactions.

Following the incident, many people took to social media to voice their support for Tish, with some announcing that they would be permanently canceling their Gold’s Gym memberships in solidarity with her.

“Gold’s always sides with these men who like to pretend to dress up as girls and go into our restrooms,” said a woman named Erin Elizabeth in a video that has received over half a million views.

“I will not stand for some disgusting place like that that bans the poor woman who’s n*ked in the shower and has some guy staring her down,” she added.

She claimed the individual stared at her while she was undressed

Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today. pic.twitter.com/TlpCNCF8SW — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

Exterior view of Gold's Gym building with gym equipment visible inside, related to trans woman confrontation backlash.

“Because Gold’s allows these men to go in there and say, ‘I identify as a woman,’ this sh*t is going on. I would like you to boycott Gold’s Gym with me.”



“Good put them out of business,” another person said.

“Congrats on cancelling your entire franchise. The majority of your members don’t back this sh*t. Keep women’s spaces safe. Enough is enough,” wrote someone else.

One woman who described herself as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) called the gym-goer’s alleged behavior “predatory” and argued that transgender people should have separate locker rooms.

Supporters have announced plans to cancel their memberships, accusing Gold’s Gym of failing to protect women’s safety

Trans woman in gym attire takes a mirror selfie at Gold's Gym amid backlash following confrontation with lesbian user.

After Tish shared that she had the “worst experience” at the gym, Gold’s became flooded with negative online reviews, with more than two dozen one-star Google ratings posted in 24 hours.

Others, however, argued that Tish’s reaction was misguided and that she should not assume that all transgender women adjust to the aesthetic associated with “femininity.”

“Just b/c a trans person doesn’t ‘look trans’ does not mean they are not and this woman should not be putting a broad stripe towards all trans girls,” one person said.

Trans woman in athletic wear posing confidently outdoors, related to backlash after confrontation at Gold's Gym.

Another user, who had the trans flag in their username, commented, “Terfs and transphobes can go buy all their own equipment for all i care.

“‘No judgement’ means exactly that. i know because i asked before i joined. and have had ZERO problems with any women or girls in the women’s locker room.”

“I don’t think there’s an easy answer to situations like this,” someone else added. “Everyone’s transness and transition looks different. So, we really don’t know what this person’s gender is beyond what they told us.”

The gym-goer has since been identified as Alexis Black

Locker room at Gold's Gym with wooden lockers and benches, relevant to backlash after lesbian confronted trans woman incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Black | the body knows (@highpriestesshealingla)

Tish claimed that, following their argument, the gym-goer followed her into the women’s locker room and called her “a b*tch.”

She said she began crying and shouting before a man noticed the situation and confronted the gym-goer.

In a video circulated online, the singer-songwriter can be seen shouting inside the gym, warning other women that she had been kicked out for complaining about “being n*ked in front of a man without my permission.”

Gold’s Gym locations became flooded with negative online reviews

🚨Tish Hyman is calling for a boycott of Gold’s gym after being kicked out when she confronted a man in the woman’s locker room. I am TERF. Yesterday,today, and tomorrow. Men do not belong in women’s spaces. Period. pic.twitter.com/UcjixYx9JQ — Iliftfordoughnuts (@AndriaDont99498) November 4, 2025

Absolutely unacceptable!! This lady got banned from Gold’s Gym for telling a man to leave the women’s locker room. Boycott Gold’s gym!! pic.twitter.com/rDPS0dRQoS — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) November 4, 2025

“#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police. Then had me escorted out by officers afterwards,” she wrote. “It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room!!!!!”



On Instagram, the 42-year-old added that other women had previously filed several written reports about the individual, but that the gym staff “has done absolutely nothing.”

Gold’s Gym is a chain of fitness centers founded in California 60 years ago. The gym has hundreds of locations around the world, including in Austria, Italy, and Germany. As of writing, it has not commented publicly on the incident.

BOYcOTT @GoldsGym for ignoring a woman’s cry and scream for safety as a literal MAN finds “comfort” in being in the women’s locker room where young girls and women are getting dressed and in the sauna naked. This is disheartening on so many levels but I’m so glad a man stood by… pic.twitter.com/94RglWRn3F — Frank (@CA_Xtian) November 3, 2025

Tish said she has filed a complaint against the gym-goer for using the women’s locker room.

Tweet expressing backlash as users speak out after a lesbian confronted a trans woman at Gold's Gym locker room.

On Instagram, an account that purportedly belongs to Alexis Black, the gym-goer at the center of the controversy, stated, “For me, being trans is everything. I didn’t just get a new body or a new way of thinking—I got myself back.

“Alexis Black is someone who finally cares about her future, who builds instead of just survives. Since beginning HRT, I stopped drifting. I began living. I didn’t become a woman, I remembered I always was.

This is horrific. Imagine working out at the gym and going to bathroom only to find men invading the space. This is not okay and must be denounced at every turn. Gold’s Gym must fix this or face boycott.pic.twitter.com/jVFvFfvFgE — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 3, 2025

“To anyone still trapped by fear, by expectation, by your own reflection—there’s another way.”

The post soon became flooded with transphobic comments, with critics asking Alexis to “stop invading women’s spaces.”

People expressed a range of views on the incident, which reflects broader debates about locker room access based on gender identity

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a confrontation involving a lesbian and trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Tweet discussing backlash and users speaking out after confrontation involving a trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing restroom use, highlighting backlash after a lesbian confronted a trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Tweet by Andy Hearn discussing backlash and user reactions after a confrontation at Gold's Gym involving a trans woman.

Tweet discussing backlash and user opinions on safety and inclusion after a lesbian confronted a trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Social media user commenting on Gold's Gym bankruptcy amid backlash after lesbian confronted trans woman incident.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the gym locker room keypad amid backlash over lesbian confronting trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Tweet from Cynthia urging a boycott of Gold’s Gym amid backlash as users speak out after lesbian confronted trans woman.

Tweet by Cynthia White responding to backlash as users speak out after lesbian confronted trans woman at Gold's Gym.

Comment on social media post about a confrontation involving a trans woman at Gold's Gym, sparking user backlash.

Comment on social media discussing backlash as users respond to lesbian confronting trans woman at Gold's Gym.

User comment discussing gender-neutral bathrooms amid backlash after lesbian confronted trans woman at Gold's Gym.