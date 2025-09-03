Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Breaks Silence After Report Claims She’s Broke And Living With Roommates
Elon Musku2019s transgender daughter posing confidently in a white outfit against a plain background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Breaks Silence After Report Claims She’s Broke And Living With Roommates

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
26

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, has broken silence following a viral New York Post article that claimed the model was “broke” and living with three roommates after severing ties with one of the world’s richest men

The piece, published yesterday (September 2), pulled quotes from aninterview with another outlet, twisting them into a narrative that Vivian is now forcefully denying.

Highlights
  • An article implied Vivian was broke, and forced to live with roommates, due to estrangement from Musk.
  • Vivian shot down the article, calling it misleading, with a post on Threads.
  • The model claims to enjoy a stable financial situation that’s “better than most young people in LA.”

“Uhm… no? No I haven’t? I’ve never claimed to be broke? What the f*ck are you talking about?” Vivian posted in response on Threads.

    Vivian, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, pushed back after being portrayed as broke in a viral article

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing earbuds, outdoors with greenery, representing Elon Musk’s transgender daughter.

    Image credits: vivllainous / instagram

    The post, which directly tagged the New York Post’s article, went on to slam the headline.

    “I’m doing pretty okay for myself in my career,” the model wrote. “I’m not super rich but I can afford to live in Los Angeles on my own income so I’d say I’m doing well.”

    Elon Musk wearing a black DOGE cap and blazer, looking thoughtful with arms crossed in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Tom Brenner / Getty Images

    The viral story came from Vivian’s tell-all conversation with The Cut, in which the 21-year-old opened up about personal finances, fame, family, and the reality of being raised in a world of unfathomable wealth while intentionally walking away from it.

    “People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” Vivian told the outlet.

    Young transgender woman with long hair wearing a pink checkered tie and casual clothing, looking thoughtfully away.

    Image credits: teenvogue / vivllainous / instagram

    Vivian surprised readers by revealing that while Musk’s wealth is “unimaginable,” and mother Justine Wilson is well-off in her own right, there is no inheritance or financial safety net at play.

    “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [Musk] is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

    The piece then delved into Vivian’s current lifestyle, depicting it as a clear departure from Musk’s billionaire status

    Elon Musk’s transgender daughter with long hair wearing a beige sweater inside a dark room touching a mirror.

    Image credits: vivllainous / instagram

    The model maintains an allegedly modest living arrangement, sharing a space with three roommates in Los Angeles simply because “it’s cheaper,” something NYP took as “proof” that Vivian was “broke.”

    “I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles,” Vivian added. 

    “I don’t have a desire to be superrich.”

    The publication insinuated that Vivian was living with roommates not by choice, but as a consequence of severing ties with Musk

    Transgender daughter of Elon Musk with long blonde hair posing outdoors, breaking silence after reports about her living situation.

    Image credits: vivllainous / instagram

    The publication, however, took those same quotes and repackaged them into a headline suggesting Vivian was financially struggling after cutting ties with Musk. The insinuation was that distancing from the tech mogul had come at a steep economic cost.

    Elon Musk’s transgender daughter responds to claims about being broke and living with roommates in a social media post.

    Image credits: threads

    Elon Musk’s transgender daughter responding to claims about her financial status and living situation online.

    Image credits: threads

    In 2022, Vivian, formerly known as Xavier Alexander, filed for a legal name and gender change. The move has been widely interpreted as a breaking point and a severing of ties with Musk.

    Since then, Vivian has publicly criticized the tech mogul in harsh terms, referring to him as a “pathetic man-child,” an absent father, and someone who would regularly harass and belittle those who didn’t share his worldview.

    Elon Musk in a dark suit and white shirt looking thoughtful in an indoor setting with blurred background.

    Image credits: TED

    Musk, in turn, has not held back. In interviews, he claimed Vivian was “killed by the woke mind virus” and said he was “tricked” into approving hormonal injections for Vivian at 16.

    In interviews, Vivian has leaned into the media’s fascination with that rupture, revealing that the disconnect extends beyond Musk.

    Elon Musk with his transgender daughter smiling and holding coffee cups together in a casual setting.

    Image credits: tommysotogeist

    Speaking to Teen Vogue, the model admitted to not knowing how many siblings are actually in the picture, making reference to Elon Musk’s 14 children with multiple partners.

    “I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact,” Vivian said. “I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did.”

    Vivian, who learned four languages at an elite school, now plans to return to college to study linguistics

    Young woman wearing a white shirt with a bold statement, representing Elon Musk’s transgender daughter breaking silence.

    Image credits: vivllainous / instagram

    Born into a life of privilege, Vivian was raised in a world of elite education and access. 

    The private high school Vivian attended was, in Vivian’s own words, “full of nepo babies,” including Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

    That education opened doors to a global academic experience. Vivian learned four languages, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish, and later studied abroad in Canada and Japan. But despite the high-level academic path, college didn’t stick. 

    Vivian eventually dropped out, blaming artificial intelligence for destroying any remaining motivation to stay in school.

    Three young women posing indoors, with one holding her long hair up, illustrating a diverse roommate setting.

    Image credits: vivllainous / instagram

    The model explained how the plan now is to return to college to continue studying languages, presumably funded by income earned through modeling, magazine appearances, and live performances.

    Elon Musk’s transgender daughter posing confidently in a sheer, textured white outfit against a plain background.

    Image credits: Cruz Valdez

    Meanwhile, netizens wasted no time making fun of the “broke” accusations.

    “Vivian: ‘Obviously my father is richer than me but..’

    The Post: ‘Our insider sources state that, after selling her kidney for rent, she resorted to dealing illegal substances in order to stay afloat,’” a user joked.

    “Apparently we’re all broke then.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the headline

    Comment on social media stating she’s an adult and can work, relating to Elon Musk’s transgender daughter and financial claims.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment discussing Elon Musk’s transgender daughter in response to recent reports.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying don't like your father, you won't get money from him, relating to Elon Musk’s transgender daughter.

    Instagram comment by user carolelilibet saying what happens when cutting ties with an ultra wealthy dad with shrug emoji.

    Comment on social media from Nancy Tran Studio saying she made her choice, related to Elon Musk’s transgender daughter living situation reports.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Welcome to reality boss in response to Elon Musk’s transgender daughter news.

    Social media post responding to claims about Elon Musk’s transgender daughter living with roommates and financial status.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to reports about Elon Musk’s transgender daughter being broke and living with roommates.

    Comment by user tonyeatspuppies questioning why a 21-year-old would not be broke amid Elon Musk’s transgender daughter reports.

    Twitter post showing a user expressing sympathy amidst discussions about Elon Musk’s transgender daughter’s situation.

    Social media comment discussing Elon Musk’s transgender daughter and claims about financial struggles.

    Social media post defending Elon Musk’s transgender daughter living with roommates at age 21 amid financial rumors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing awareness of personal finances, related to Elon Musk’s transgender daughter.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vivian asked MULTIPLE times to not be linked to Elon anymore. She is not just his daughter, she is her own person so can we please respect her wishes ?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Musk is a Neo N**i. This author shares maga influencer stories while hiding that they are maga influencers. This article hides that Musk is a Neo N**i with a history of elevating jew hatred and hatred against other minority groups.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
