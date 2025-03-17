ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when we thought being an adult meant having money to burn? Ha! These days, most of us are more familiar with checking our bank accounts through squinted eyes and turning "creative budgeting" into an Olympic sport. From the special thrill of finding that forgotten $5 bill in your winter coat to the delicate art of deciding which bill gets paid this month, financial struggles have created a comedy goldmine that hits way too close to home.

We've collected 68 jokes about being broke that will have you laughing all the way to the bank (where, let's be honest, you're probably just making a deposit so your account doesn't get closed). Don't blame us if you find yourself painfully nodding along and feeling the sudden urge to check your lottery tickets one more time, just in case.