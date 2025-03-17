ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when we thought being an adult meant having money to burn? Ha! These days, most of us are more familiar with checking our bank accounts through squinted eyes and turning "creative budgeting" into an Olympic sport. From the special thrill of finding that forgotten $5 bill in your winter coat to the delicate art of deciding which bill gets paid this month, financial struggles have created a comedy goldmine that hits way too close to home.

We've collected 68 jokes about being broke that will have you laughing all the way to the bank (where, let's be honest, you're probably just making a deposit so your account doesn't get closed). Don't blame us if you find yourself painfully nodding along and feeling the sudden urge to check your lottery tickets one more time, just in case.

#1

Tweet highlighting inequality with humor related to broke people jokes, discussing taxes and wealth disparity.

mhdksafa Report

wine_spork0b avatar
Sarah Belt
Sarah Belt
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And I especially mind paying taxes that are just handed over to the rich.

    #2

    Broke-People-Jokes

    KylePlantEmoji Report

    #3

    Social media post humorously comparing health expenses abroad to the US, highlighting broke people jokes.

    moshik_temkin Report

    #4

    Social media post joking about saving money by living in a cardboard box, related to broke-people jokes.

    bobbyteriyaki Report

    #5

    Tweet about daily showers and elitism featuring soap-covered people, discussing broke people jokes and water conservation.

    xm_muva Report

    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, I feel like not being able to smell my armpits constantly is beneficial to my health. So I will continue to take my daily showers, thanks

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Tweet highlighting job requirements irony, relatable broke people jokes theme. Critiques unrealistic experience expectations for low pay.

    DanPriceSeattle Report

    #7

    Tweet about broke-people-jokes: Feeling like being in a spaceship when riding in a car made after 2015.

    slvppy Report

    #8

    Tweet humorously explores Broke-People-Jokes; too poor for Ozempic, seeks alternative to strict diet and exercise.

    amyy_claire Report

    #9

    Tweet joking about being broke in Joburg by selling seminar seats at high prices.

    SiyabongaNyezi Report

    #10

    Tweet about online learning versus paying for education, highlighting a common broke-people-jokes theme.

    TakeForGrantd Report

    david_4 avatar
    David Houde
    David Houde
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You aren't paying $30,000 a year to listen to the professor. You are paying $30,000 a year so that after you pay $120,000-150,000, the university will give you a little piece of paper that says you met their requirements to earn a degree.

    #11

    Tweet humorously discussing broke-people-jokes with sarcastic comment on financial change and presidents.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    #12

    Meme with handshake emoji between "Being very rich" and "Being very poor" above "Getting your haircut in your living room." Broke-people-jokes.

    mikeabrusci Report

    #13

    Tweet about accidentally joining a boycott, humorously highlighting broke people jokes.

    atlajala Report

    #14

    Tweet about being broke humorously offering a kidney for sale.

    quenblackwell Report

    #15

    Tweet humorously reacting to J. Cole's take on broke people, with 76.7K likes.

    thatkiddmigs Report

    #16

    Tweet highlights broke people jokes about college and adult life differences.

    hashjenni Report

    #17

    Tweet humorously admitting everything is funny except being broke.

    misstakeyabtc Report

    #18

    Tweet about fear of being broke, replying to comment on marriage nightmares.

    ayojenniii Report

    charlotte-nora-butler avatar
    char
    char
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    mine is wild horses... or letting down everyone who's ever had faith in me

    #19

    Text tweet about overthinking by broke people, author $ilva, dated Jan 28, 2024.

    TheSilvapr Report

    #20

    Tweet humorously talks about broke people joking about spending $82 at bars every weekend despite being broke and confused.

    holy_schnitt Report

    #21

    Tweet humorously reflects on financial struggles with broke-people jokes about searching for debtors in phone contacts.

    john322226 Report

    #22

    Tweet joking about being a broke loser, saying some girls like that, by user's account named Corn.

    upblissed Report

    #23

    A tweet sharing a humorous anecdote about a metro card misunderstanding, reflecting broke-people-jokes.

    Ariellex1_ Report

    #24

    Tweet humorously illustrating broke-people-jokes about the irony of not earning $100K while dismissing its value.

    100kAintNoMoney Report

    #25

    Tweet exchange humorously depicting broke-people jokes about wanting more money.

    lokymann Report

    #26

    Tweet humorously redefining being broke as pre-revenue growth stage, emphasizing future profitability plans.

    SilvermanJacob Report

    #27

    Credit card chip machine joke about removing card, relatable humor for broke people.

    tacko_belle Report

    #28

    Tweet screenshot with broke people jokes about climate change hurricanes extinguishing fires.

    missmayn Report

    #29

    Tweet humor about high income struggles, related to broke-people-jokes.

    alexissTyler Report

    #30

    Tweet about broke people jokes, humorously describing saving money before an unexpected expense.

    MichaelaOkla Report

    #31

    Tweet humor about hustle culture suggesting broke people jokes, expressing frustration with waking up at 4 am advice.

    thisdiegolopez Report

    #32

    Tweet about the irony of poverty and wealth, highlighting broke people jokes.

    katmarsch Report

    #33

    Tweet about emotions linked to financial struggles, humorously highlighting broke people jokes.

    femiiiiii_ Report

    #34

    Man in a pinstripe suit and red tie looking confident, embodying the humor of 'broke-people-jokes'.

    wy4bt Report

    #35

    Tweet text with a broke-people joke: "You're not broke, you're pre-rich."

    AjeboDanny Report

    #36

    Person in shower hair cap with a relatable expression, captioned about the feeling of being broke.

    r0timi_jnr Report

    #37

    Tweet screenshot about preferring work exhaustion over being broke and bored, with a laughing emoji.

    Wheeema Report

    #38

    Tweet humor about broke people and the irony of avoiding college debt, yet still ending up broke and in debt.

    Frediculous Report

    #39

    Tweet humorously expressing relief about not being broke after paying bills.

    BDTRELILBROTHER Report

    #40

    Tweet about life priorities with likes, comments, and retweets, related to Broke-People-Jokes.

    42_Dugg Report

    #41

    Tweet about humorously blaming financial issues on democracy; broke-people jokes theme.

    magills_ Report

    #42

    Two tweets humorously discussing the challenges faced by broke people aged 25-30, emphasizing financial struggles and expectations.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    #43

    Tweet joke about always working but still being broke, expressing a common frustration.

    cassgarzaaa Report

    #44

    Tweet humorously discussing money and happiness, reflecting broke-people jokes.

    RejiYates Report

    #45

    Tweet screenshot with a joke about being too broke for generational hauntings in gothic horror stories.

    tdelucci Report

    #46

    A humorous tweet about broke people, questioning why robbers attack for lack of money.

    kayzywizzzy Report

    #47

    Tweet humorously critiquing job market, suggesting boycotting companies over unrealistic entry-level requirements.

    MrChonkers Report

    #48

    A social media post humorously highlighting broke people jokes about working to avoid poverty.

    simplydebss Report

    #49

    Social media post humorously depicting airlines and broke-people jokes about expensive holiday flights.

    jennifermerr Report

    #50

    Tweet about financial struggles and spending habits with nuanced humor, reflecting broke-people jokes themes.

    Brandonleemont Report

    #51

    Social media post with a humor about perceptions of poverty related to travel, fitting Broke-People-Jokes theme.

    rivbutcher Report

    #52

    Black wallet with a picture of a man giving a thumbs-up, representing broke people jokes humor.

    hairball1952 Report

    #53

    Tweet joking about broke people, focusing on college students' financial struggles versus credit load concerns.

    CaucasianJames Report

    #54

    Tweet by user Rico joking about being broke at a book fair as a kid, with high engagement like 42.1K likes.

    RicozRevenge Report

    #55

    Tweet about the challenges and humor of being broke in adulthood.

    MoneyMan Report

    #56

    Tweet about broke people highlighting the irony of money and happiness.

    kelvi Report

    #57

    Tweet about the challenges of being broke and dating, shared by Makhanya with humorous perspective.

    _Makhanya_ Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a tweet joking about lacking motivation when broke, with significant engagement.

    0xgats Report

    #59

    Tweet by Lil Rico humorously commenting on a broke world with emojis, gaining internet attention.

    IAmLilRico Report

    #60

    Tweet humorously discussing the laid-back attitude of broke people with an expressive emoji.

    Funkiessss Report

    #61

    A tweet humorously comparing youth and wealth, embodying broke-people-jokes.

    Serenity0320 Report

    #62

    Tweet humorously defines "competitive salary" in a way related to broke people jokes, highlighting cost of living challenges.

    callme_amani Report

    #63

    Tweet joking about being broke after receiving first utility and rent bills.

    morganisawizard Report

    #64

    Text exchange joking about insufficient funds for painting, highlighting broke-people-jokes.

    emrazz Report

    #65

    Tweet about broke-people jokes, discussing advantages of being poor, with user interactions and replies shown.

    77_Kiah Report

    #66

    Tweet says "Being broke is my only opp," highlighting broke-people-jokes theme.

    ESTGEE Report

    #67

    Tweet humorously listing financial struggles, highlighting broke-people-jokes.

    hikigrrl Report

    #68

    Tweet humorously referencing Charles Dickens with broke people jokes about being poor at Christmas.

    DothTheDoth Report

