Nepotism has always been a hot topic in Hollywood, with some celebrities benefiting from family connections while carving out their own success.

Whether they embrace or resist the "nepo baby" label, it's undeniable that many stars have famous parents who paved their way to the spotlight, offering them connections and training that's unavailable to their peers.

These stars have taken their inherited opportunities and gone above and beyond, proving they’re more than just the children of Hollywood icons.

Whether it's through groundbreaking performances, redefining music genres, or building versatile careers, these "nepo babies" have surpassed their parents' legacies with their undeniable talent.