18 Nepo Babies Who Ended Up Being More Talented Than Their Parents
Nepotism has always been a hot topic in Hollywood, with some celebrities benefiting from family connections while carving out their own success.
Whether they embrace or resist the "nepo baby" label, it's undeniable that many stars have famous parents who paved their way to the spotlight, offering them connections and training that's unavailable to their peers.
These stars have taken their inherited opportunities and gone above and beyond, proving they’re more than just the children of Hollywood icons.
Whether it's through groundbreaking performances, redefining music genres, or building versatile careers, these "nepo babies" have surpassed their parents' legacies with their undeniable talent.
Robert Downey Jr
Parent: Robert Downey Sr.
Downey Sr. was an avant-garde filmmaker whose work garnered a niche following of those who appreciated his countercultural, underground productions.
Downey Jr., on the other hand, is anything but niche, becoming one of the biggest stars of his generation.
Known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, RDJ has achieved global fame and box-office dominance far beyond his father’s underground appeal.
Angelina Jolie
Parent: Jon Voight
Jon Voight is an Oscar-winning actor known for his powerful roles in films like 1969’s Midnight Cowboy and 1978’s Coming Home.
While his career boasts accolades and critical acclaim, many fans believe his daughter Angelina Jolie has eclipsed him in terms of cultural and professional impact.
In addition to winning an Oscar for 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, Jolie has starred in global blockbusters—such as 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and 2014’s Maleficent—directed critically acclaimed films, and earned recognition for her humanitarian work.
Jason Bateman
Parent: Kent Bateman
Kent Bateman is a director, producer, and actor with a modest career in the entertainment industry, but his son Jason Bateman has outshined him by becoming one of the most beloved actors of his generation.
Jason’s breakthrough role in the 2003 TV sitcom Arrested Development, followed by his acclaimed performance in 2017’s Ozark, have cemented his place as a premiere TV actor.
Fans highlighted his range as an actor, director, producer, and podcaster, surpassing his father’s contributions to the industry.
Bella And Gigi Hadid
Parent: Yolanda Hadid
Yolanda Hadid was a successful model in the 80s and 90s, but her daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, have taken the modeling world by storm thanks to social media.
Gigi has graced the covers of Vogue over 30 times, while Bella was named Model of the Year in 2016 and 2022.
With massive social media followings, lucrative brand deals, and countless fashion week appearances, Bella and Gigi have far surpassed their mother’s fame in the modeling industry, solidifying their status as fashion icons.
Josh Brolin
Parent: James Brolin
James Brolin, born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin, has had a successful acting career, best known for roles in Marcus Welby, M.D. and Westworld. However, his son, Josh Brolin, has outshined him, especially in recent years.
Josh’s portrayal of Thanos in the Avengers films has made him a global sensation, and his performances in No Country for Old Men and Deadpool 2 have garnered critical acclaim, solidifying him as a bigger name in Hollywood than his father.
Miley Cyrus
Parent: Billy Ray Cyrus
While Billy Ray Cyrus rose to country music stardom with songs such as Achy Breaky Heart, his daughter, Miley Cyrus, has reinvented herself multiple times, transitioning from Hannah Montana to a global pop star and cultural icon.
With a more diverse and sustainable career, including hits like Wrecking Ball and Flowers, users believe her versatility and staying power have allowed her to eclipse her dad’s fame in almost every aspect.
Matthew Perry
Parent: John Bennett Perry
John Bennett Perry enjoyed a solid acting career, particularly in commercials and supporting roles in TV shows like Magnum, P.I. and F.F.A..
Matthew Perry, however, achieved stratospheric fame with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, a role that made him one of the most recognizable faces in television history.
Despite John’s achievements, Matthew’s iconic character and career milestones have made him arguably far more famous and influential than his father.
Jennifer Aniston
Parent: John Aniston
John Aniston found success in the soap opera world, particularly for his long-running role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, a character he played on and off for 37 years.
However, Jennifer Aniston’s career has transcended the soap opera genre. Her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends made her a household name, and her subsequent film and TV roles, coupled with her massive influence in pop culture, have made her one of the most recognizable actresses of all time.
Drew Barrymore
Parent: John Drew Barrymore
John Drew Barrymore was part of the legendary Barrymore acting family, but his career was marred by personal struggles, such as spousal ab*se and consumption of illegal substances, limiting his success in Hollywood.
Drew Barrymore, on the other hand, overcame her own challenges to become a beloved actress, producer, and talk show host.
From her breakout role in E.T. to her continued success in films and TV, Drew’s career has not only revived the Barrymore name but also outpaced her father’s achievements.
Ben Stiller
Parent: Jerry Stiller
Jerry Stiller was a beloved comedian and actor, best known for his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens.
While Jerry was a comedy legend in his own right, his son, Ben Stiller, has taken things to a whole new level with his career as an actor, director, and producer.
With blockbuster films like 2001’s Zoolander, 2000’s Meet the Parents, and 2008’s Tropic Thunder, Ben has achieved massive commercial success, surpassing his father’s already impressive legacy.
Jane Fonda
Parent: Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda was an iconic actor with roles in films like 1940’s The Grapes of Wrath, but Jane Fonda not only built a successful acting career, winning two Oscars for 1971’s Klute and 1978’s Coming Home, but also became a social activist, fitness mogul, and political force.
While Henry became a legend in his field, receiving an Oscar for his role in 1981’s On Golden Pond, Jane’s success as an actress, as well as her branching into other avenues, elevated her career to a higher status in the eyes of fans.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Parent: Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh was a celebrated actress, best known for her iconic role in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 thriller Psycho.
Her career spanned decades, with notable performances in films like Touch of Evil and The Manchurian Candidate.
Jamie Lee Curtis, however, has forged her own path, becoming the “scream queen” of horror thanks to her roles in the Halloween franchise.
With decades of continued success in film and TV, Jamie has honored her mother’s legacy, earning an Academy Award in 2023 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Jeff Bridges
Parent: Lloyd Bridges
Lloyd Bridges led a fruitful career spanning more than 150 feature films. He captivated audiences in the 50s and 60s with productions such as Sea Hunt and High Noon.
Wishing to nurture his sons, Lloyd brought both Jeff and Beau to act alongside him in the aforementioned Sea Hunt, as well as The Lloyd Bridges Show.
Since then, both have led award-winning careers, with Jeff winning an Oscar in 2010 for his role in the film Crazy Heart.
“Thank you, Mom and Dad, for turning me on to such a groovy profession,” the actor said during the ceremony, recognizing the impact his parents had in his career. “This is honoring them as much as it is me.”
Chris Pine
Parent: Robert Pine
While Robert Pine found moderate success in TV, being especially beloved for his role in 1977’s crime drama CHiPs, netizens argue that his son, Chris Pine has far surpassed him, thanks to starring roles in major Hollywood franchises like Star Trek and Wonder Woman.
Fans have credited Pine’s versatility and leading-man charisma for elevating him beyond his father’s achievements.
Tatum O'neal
Parent: Ryan O’Neal
Ryan O’Neal is an Oscar-nominated actor in his own right, acclaimed for his role in the 1970’s drama Love Story, but his daughter, Tatum O’Neal, eclipsed him by winning the award a few years later, for her role in 1974’s Paper Moon.
Being just 10 years old when she won the Oscar, Tatum became the youngest winner in the history of the award.
Sadly, her accomplishment wasn’t well received by her father who, as she detailed in her 2004 memoir A Paper Life, resorted to psychologically abusing her for years due to jealousy.
Whitney Houston
Parent: Cissy Houston
Cissy Houston, born Emily Drinkard, was an accomplished gospel singer who had a successful backup singing career in the rhythm and blues, soul, rock and roll, pop, and rock genres.
In 1990, she received the Stellar Award of Excellence for her contributions to gospel.
On the other hand, her daughter Whitney Houston’s impact on the music industry is unparalleled.
With a voice labeled by both critics and fans as “one of the greatest of all time” and a record-breaking career, including over 200 million records sold, her legacy redefined pop music forever.
Jeff Buckley
Parent: Tim Buckley
Both Tim and Jeff Buckley passed away early in their lives, with Tim dying at 28-years-old from an illegal substance overdose, and Jeff accidentally drowning in the Mississippi River at age 30.
Tim produced nine albums by the time of his departure, and was renowned for his remarkable 5-octave vocal range.
Jeff, on the other hand, managed to drop just one album before passing away, but the impact of his music has inspired artists such as Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Matt Bellamy of Muse.
While enjoying and respecting both of their legacies, fans still argue to this day over which of the two was the most influential artist.
Freddie Prinze Jr
Parent: Freddie Prinze
Freddie Prinze Sr. was a successful stand-up comedian and actor, best known for his role in the 1970s sitcom Chico and the Man.
His career was tragically cut short when he passed away at the age of 22. Despite his early departure, he left a lasting impression in comedy and television.
His son, Freddie Prinze Jr., carved his own path, becoming a major Hollywood star in the late 90s and early 2000s, with films like She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer.
With his sustained success and transition into voice acting, fans argue that Freddie Jr. has honored and surpassed the legacy of his father.