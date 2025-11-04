Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Uproar Over Lesbian Being Removed From Gym For Confronting Alleged Trans Woman In Ladies’ Room
Person wearing a bandana and tank top taking a gym mirror selfie amid uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman.
Social Issues, Society

Uproar Over Lesbian Being Removed From Gym For Confronting Alleged Trans Woman In Ladies’ Room

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral showdown unfolded at a Gold’s Gym after a lesbian woman had a heated confrontation with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman.

Popular LA singer Tish Hyman had her gym membership revoked over the heated tussle.

“#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police,” she wrote online.

Highlights
  • Tish Hyman had a viral showdown with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman at the gym.
  • The 42-year-old Bronx native said she felt "violated" when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her in the locker room while she had no clothes on.
  • The tussle escalated, with the singer-songwriter losing her gym membership.
  • The incident sparked a heated discussion online, with many people taking opposing sides
RELATED:

    A lesbian singer went viral for her heated confrontation with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman

    Woman taking a gym mirror selfie, wearing workout clothes and headscarf, related to lesbian removed from gym controversy.

    Woman taking a gym mirror selfie, wearing workout clothes and headscarf, related to lesbian removed from gym controversy.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    The 42-year-old Bronx native has been vocal on social media ever since Gold’s Gym revoked her membership on Sunday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was filmed having a loud screaming match in the middle of the gym with an unidentified gymgoer dressed in an all-black outfit and earrings.

    Woman speaking in a car expressing feelings amid uproar over lesbian being removed from gym confrontation.

    Woman speaking in a car expressing feelings amid uproar over lesbian being removed from gym confrontation.

    Image credits: libsoftiktok

    In another video shared on TikTok in October, Tish seemingly explained how the issue began.

    She said she felt “violated” when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her while she had no clothes on.

    Tish Hyman said she felt “violated” when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her while she had no clothes on in the locker room 

    Gold's Gym exterior with palm trees, related to uproar over lesbian removed after confronting alleged trans woman.

    Gold's Gym exterior with palm trees, related to uproar over lesbian removed after confronting alleged trans woman.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m butt nak*d,” she said.

    “So the first thing I think is, maybe there’s a worker in here, maybe I missed a sign,” she continued. “I say the word ‘sir’ to say ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘don’t f***ing talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here.’”

    The singer-songwriter said the response made her “pissed.”

    “I feel violated,” she said.

    Person wearing headphones and a black crop top holding a water bottle amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym encounter.

    Person wearing headphones and a black crop top holding a water bottle amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym encounter.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tish went on to tell her viewers that she was a lesbian and insisted she wasn’t transphobic.

    “I’m a lesbian. I’ve been a lesbian my whole life. I treat people how I want to be treated regardless of whatever they [sic] s**ual orientation is or whatever they decide. So I’m not transphobic…” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Bronx native said she has identified as a “lesbian [her] whole life” and insisted she wasn’t transphobic 

    Tweet by Tish Hyman describing being yelled at and traumatized in a ladies’ room, linked to lesbian removed from gym uproar.

    Tweet by Tish Hyman describing being yelled at and traumatized in a ladies’ room, linked to lesbian removed from gym uproar.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    “Why do you think it’s ok for men to be in the women’s restroom? And when is the cut off point? Is it you cut off your pen** and you can come in here? Why aren’t women making the laws?” she went on to say.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And if you really want to f***ing be safe and feel good, why don’t we just make trans restrooms?” she continued. “Because it ain’t right.”

    Since the altercation began, the singer said she and others have filed complaints against the gym-goer for using the women’s locker room.

    After the tussle escalated this month, the singer-songwriter said her gym membership was revoked

    Person in athletic wear raising arm inside gym while another person watches, highlighting lesbian removed from gym controversy.

    Person in athletic wear raising arm inside gym while another person watches, highlighting lesbian removed from gym controversy.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During one particular gym session this month, Tish claimed the accused gym-goer followed her into the women’s room and called her “a b****.”

    “I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today,” she said.

    She shared the message alongside the video of herself distressed while another man confronted the gym-goer in question.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a car with a serious expression, relating to uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation in ladies’ room.

    Woman in a car with a serious expression, relating to uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation in ladies’ room.

    Image credits: libsoftiktok

    Tish said in a follow-up tweet that the gym had terminated her membership “after the MAN was escorted out by police.”

    “Then [they] had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room !!!!!” she added.

    Tish claimed in her social media rant that the gym-goer was escorted out by the police before officers led her out as well

    Person in gym wearing headphones and a black tank top holding phone, related to uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman.

    Person in gym wearing headphones and a black tank top holding phone, related to uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to Gold’s Gym’s policy on participating in the GGFC (Gold’s Gym Fitness Competition), the company’s policy says trans athletes who meet a certain criteria, which includes identifying as trans in their everyday life for two consecutive years, having valid documentation, and so on, can participate in a Division other than what matches their s** assigned at birth.

    However, no clear corporate policy on transgender members accessing locker rooms was found.

    Transgender participation policy at Gold’s Gym outlining criteria for transgender athletes and gender identity inclusion in sports competition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Transgender participation policy at Gold’s Gym outlining criteria for transgender athletes and gender identity inclusion in sports competition.

    Image credits: libsoftiktok

    The viral tussle turned into controversy online, with many netizens taking different sides.

    “Keep speaking up Tish!!!! I cannot believe we are still dealing with this absolute nonsense. Protect women’s spaces!!!” one demanded.

    “Thank you for standing up even if they punished you for it,” another said.

    Tish claimed public spaces should have separate restrooms for transgender people 

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

    “As a trans woman myself. If you consider yourself trans, fine but if you you still carry yourself to look like a whole a** grown MAN , stay your a** out of women bathrooms,” one said.

    “This may rub some nonbinary trans people the wrong way but atp I don’t give af! People like this is what’s causing harm to all of us TRANS WOMEN! You still carrying yourself as male and in a women’s bathroom and then act clueless as to why a woman is upset you’re in the bathroom,” they continued.

    Woman in gym attire confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room causing uproar over removal from gym.

    Woman in gym attire confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room causing uproar over removal from gym.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    Some pointed out that no two transitions are the same, and each trans person’s journey can look different.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t think there’s an easy answer to situations like this. Everyone’s transness and transition looks different. So, we really don’t know what this person’s gender is beyond what they told us,” one said.

    The incident sparked a heated discussion online, with many people taking opposing sides

    Person walking down dimly lit hallway with text about confrontation involving alleged trans woman in ladies room controversy.

    Person walking down dimly lit hallway with text about confrontation involving alleged trans woman in ladies room controversy.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One questioned Tish’s reaction by saying, “Do you regularly harass women who don’t meet your superficial standards?”

    “Just b/c a trans person doesn’t ‘look trans’ does not mean they are not and this woman should not be putting a broad stripe towards all trans girls,” one said.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

    “THIS IS NOT A REPRESENTATION OF ALL TRANSGENDER WOMEN!!!! Judge according to this situation and don’t group in the entire trans community.. address the person you encountered.. not the entire community!!” wrote another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s time to boycott Gold’s Gym across the nation,” one wrote online

    Tweet expressing support for a lesbian confronting an alleged trans woman and being removed from a gym.

    Tweet expressing support for a lesbian confronting an alleged trans woman and being removed from a gym.

    Image credits: ARuthless8

    Tweet from AConcernedTexan expressing sympathy and support for women speaking up about gym removal incident involving lesbian and trans woman confrontation.

    Tweet from AConcernedTexan expressing sympathy and support for women speaking up about gym removal incident involving lesbian and trans woman confrontation.

    Image credits: aconcernedtexan

    Tweet criticizing Gold’s Gym over removal of lesbian woman after confrontation with alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Tweet criticizing Gold’s Gym over removal of lesbian woman after confrontation with alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Image credits: LeoNorthNode

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Anaconda215 responding to another user, discussing gym removal over confrontation in ladies’ room.

    Tweet from user Anaconda215 responding to another user, discussing gym removal over confrontation in ladies’ room.

    Image credits: Anaconda2151

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing discrimination and security of person related to lesbian removed from gym incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing discrimination and security of person related to lesbian removed from gym incident.

    Image credits: GSawision

    Tweet suggesting to use the emergency help alarm during a panic attack amid gym confrontation controversy.

    Tweet suggesting to use the emergency help alarm during a panic attack amid gym confrontation controversy.

    Image credits: scrumpyh3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on social media offering support after uproar over lesbian being removed from gym for confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room.

    Tweet on social media offering support after uproar over lesbian being removed from gym for confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room.

    Image credits: JosephL79752817

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot by Rebecca urging a boycott of Golds Gym amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation.

    Tweet screenshot by Rebecca urging a boycott of Golds Gym amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation.

    Image credits: RebeccaTX7

    Tweet about feminist allyship and far-right behavior amidst uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room at gym.

    Tweet about feminist allyship and far-right behavior amidst uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room at gym.

    Image credits: user7741366

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Lee expressing concern about subjecting women to an incident involving a lesbian removed from gym.

    Tweet by user Lee expressing concern about subjecting women to an incident involving a lesbian removed from gym.

    Image credits: leedawg25

    Tweet criticizing Gold's Gym for removing lesbian who confronted alleged trans woman, highlighting women's rights and boundary issues.

    Tweet criticizing Gold's Gym for removing lesbian who confronted alleged trans woman, highlighting women's rights and boundary issues.

    Image credits: nassimsahar

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply about gym controversy, referencing bronze achievement amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym incident

    Twitter reply about gym controversy, referencing bronze achievement amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym incident

    Image credits: _WAAA94

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing hope for peaceful resolution in uproar over lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Tweet expressing hope for peaceful resolution in uproar over lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Social media reaction to lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Social media reaction to lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

    Image credits: JustBeNice_UwU

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing confrontation involving a lesbian removed from gym and alleged trans woman incident.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing confrontation involving a lesbian removed from gym and alleged trans woman incident.

    Image credits: BobbyBr00431069

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing the LGBT community amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym dispute.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing the LGBT community amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym dispute.

    Image credits: dantemxx

    Twitter reply discussing a lesbian being removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room controversy.

    Twitter reply discussing a lesbian being removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room controversy.

    Image credits: bmay1310

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT