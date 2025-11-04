Uproar Over Lesbian Being Removed From Gym For Confronting Alleged Trans Woman In Ladies’ Room

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral showdown unfolded at a Gold’s Gym after a lesbian woman had a heated confrontation with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman.

Popular LA singer Tish Hyman had her gym membership revoked over the heated tussle.

“#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police,” she wrote online.

A lesbian singer went viral for her heated confrontation with someone reportedly identifying as a transgender woman

Woman taking a gym mirror selfie, wearing workout clothes and headscarf, related to lesbian removed from gym controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

The 42-year-old Bronx native has been vocal on social media ever since Gold’s Gym revoked her membership on Sunday.

She was filmed having a loud screaming match in the middle of the gym with an unidentified gymgoer dressed in an all-black outfit and earrings.

Woman speaking in a car expressing feelings amid uproar over lesbian being removed from gym confrontation.

Share icon

Image credits: libsoftiktok

In another video shared on TikTok in October, Tish seemingly explained how the issue began.

She said she felt “violated” when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her while she had no clothes on.

Tish Hyman said she felt “violated” when the fellow gym-goer was looking at her while she had no clothes on in the locker room

Gold's Gym exterior with palm trees, related to uproar over lesbian removed after confronting alleged trans woman.

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

“Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m butt nak*d,” she said.

“So the first thing I think is, maybe there’s a worker in here, maybe I missed a sign,” she continued. “I say the word ‘sir’ to say ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘don’t f***ing talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here.’”

The singer-songwriter said the response made her “pissed.”

“I feel violated,” she said.

Person wearing headphones and a black crop top holding a water bottle amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym encounter.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

Tish went on to tell her viewers that she was a lesbian and insisted she wasn’t transphobic.

“I’m a lesbian. I’ve been a lesbian my whole life. I treat people how I want to be treated regardless of whatever they [sic] s**ual orientation is or whatever they decide. So I’m not transphobic…” she said.

The Bronx native said she has identified as a “lesbian [her] whole life” and insisted she wasn’t transphobic

Woman at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles FURIOUS after a man pretending to be a woman invaded the FEMALE locker room while she was naked. “It’s really hurtful. Like, how are you gonna say you wanna be a woman, or that you are a woman, but you don’t give a f*ck how women feel?… Why… pic.twitter.com/oxUJ9RtpMe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2025

Tweet by Tish Hyman describing being yelled at and traumatized in a ladies’ room, linked to lesbian removed from gym uproar.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

“Why do you think it’s ok for men to be in the women’s restroom? And when is the cut off point? Is it you cut off your pen** and you can come in here? Why aren’t women making the laws?” she went on to say.

“And if you really want to f***ing be safe and feel good, why don’t we just make trans restrooms?” she continued. “Because it ain’t right.”

Since the altercation began, the singer said she and others have filed complaints against the gym-goer for using the women’s locker room.

After the tussle escalated this month, the singer-songwriter said her gym membership was revoked

Person in athletic wear raising arm inside gym while another person watches, highlighting lesbian removed from gym controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

During one particular gym session this month, Tish claimed the accused gym-goer followed her into the women’s room and called her “a b****.”

“I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today,” she said.

She shared the message alongside the video of herself distressed while another man confronted the gym-goer in question.

Woman in a car with a serious expression, relating to uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation in ladies’ room.

Share icon

Image credits: libsoftiktok

Tish said in a follow-up tweet that the gym had terminated her membership “after the MAN was escorted out by police.”

“Then [they] had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room !!!!!” she added.

Tish claimed in her social media rant that the gym-goer was escorted out by the police before officers led her out as well

Person in gym wearing headphones and a black tank top holding phone, related to uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

When it comes to Gold’s Gym’s policy on participating in the GGFC (Gold’s Gym Fitness Competition), the company’s policy says trans athletes who meet a certain criteria, which includes identifying as trans in their everyday life for two consecutive years, having valid documentation, and so on, can participate in a Division other than what matches their s** assigned at birth.

However, no clear corporate policy on transgender members accessing locker rooms was found.

Transgender participation policy at Gold’s Gym outlining criteria for transgender athletes and gender identity inclusion in sports competition.

Share icon

Image credits: libsoftiktok

The viral tussle turned into controversy online, with many netizens taking different sides.

“Keep speaking up Tish!!!! I cannot believe we are still dealing with this absolute nonsense. Protect women’s spaces!!!” one demanded.

“Thank you for standing up even if they punished you for it,” another said.

Tish claimed public spaces should have separate restrooms for transgender people

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

“As a trans woman myself. If you consider yourself trans, fine but if you you still carry yourself to look like a whole a** grown MAN , stay your a** out of women bathrooms,” one said.

“This may rub some nonbinary trans people the wrong way but atp I don’t give af! People like this is what’s causing harm to all of us TRANS WOMEN! You still carrying yourself as male and in a women’s bathroom and then act clueless as to why a woman is upset you’re in the bathroom,” they continued.

Woman in gym attire confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room causing uproar over removal from gym.

Share icon

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

Some pointed out that no two transitions are the same, and each trans person’s journey can look different.

“I don’t think there’s an easy answer to situations like this. Everyone’s transness and transition looks different. So, we really don’t know what this person’s gender is beyond what they told us,” one said.

The incident sparked a heated discussion online, with many people taking opposing sides

Person walking down dimly lit hallway with text about confrontation involving alleged trans woman in ladies room controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

One questioned Tish’s reaction by saying, “Do you regularly harass women who don’t meet your superficial standards?”

“Just b/c a trans person doesn’t ‘look trans’ does not mean they are not and this woman should not be putting a broad stripe towards all trans girls,” one said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

“THIS IS NOT A REPRESENTATION OF ALL TRANSGENDER WOMEN!!!! Judge according to this situation and don’t group in the entire trans community.. address the person you encountered.. not the entire community!!” wrote another.

“It’s time to boycott Gold’s Gym across the nation,” one wrote online

Tweet expressing support for a lesbian confronting an alleged trans woman and being removed from a gym.

Share icon

Image credits: ARuthless8

Tweet from AConcernedTexan expressing sympathy and support for women speaking up about gym removal incident involving lesbian and trans woman confrontation.

Share icon

Image credits: aconcernedtexan

Tweet criticizing Gold’s Gym over removal of lesbian woman after confrontation with alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

Share icon

Image credits: LeoNorthNode

Tweet from user Anaconda215 responding to another user, discussing gym removal over confrontation in ladies’ room.

Share icon

Image credits: Anaconda2151

Screenshot of a tweet discussing discrimination and security of person related to lesbian removed from gym incident.

Share icon

Image credits: GSawision

Tweet suggesting to use the emergency help alarm during a panic attack amid gym confrontation controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: scrumpyh3

Tweet on social media offering support after uproar over lesbian being removed from gym for confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room.

Share icon

Image credits: JosephL79752817

Tweet screenshot by Rebecca urging a boycott of Golds Gym amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym confrontation.

Share icon

Image credits: RebeccaTX7

Tweet about feminist allyship and far-right behavior amidst uproar over lesbian confronting alleged trans woman in ladies room at gym.

Share icon

Image credits: user7741366

Tweet by user Lee expressing concern about subjecting women to an incident involving a lesbian removed from gym.

Share icon

Image credits: leedawg25

Tweet criticizing Gold's Gym for removing lesbian who confronted alleged trans woman, highlighting women's rights and boundary issues.

Share icon

Image credits: nassimsahar

Twitter reply about gym controversy, referencing bronze achievement amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym incident

Share icon

Image credits: _WAAA94

Tweet expressing hope for peaceful resolution in uproar over lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

Share icon

Image credits: ladidaix

Social media reaction to lesbian removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room.

Share icon

Image credits: JustBeNice_UwU

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing confrontation involving a lesbian removed from gym and alleged trans woman incident.

Share icon

Image credits: BobbyBr00431069

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing the LGBT community amid uproar over lesbian removed from gym dispute.

Share icon

Image credits: dantemxx

Twitter reply discussing a lesbian being removed from gym after confronting alleged trans woman in ladies’ room controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: bmay1310