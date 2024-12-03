“Absolutely Disgusting”: Joey Swoll Says Woman Who “Rubbed Herself” On Gym Equipment Got Banned

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Swoll, the self-proclaimed “CEO of Gym Positivity,” shared an update on a woman and her controversial gym behavior.

The bodybuilder said the woman, known as Indianara Jung, had been banned from local gyms for making explicit videos, which made waves across social media.

Indianara’s adult content-sharing platform reportedly amassed a following of hundreds of thousands on TikTok and Instagram for her provocative content.

Indianara, who shares adult content on an online streaming platform, has not addressed the ban.

What People Think Privacy Advocate: Considers gym bans a violation of personal freedom and privacy, overreach by institutions.

Health Enthusiast: Supports gym bans to maintain hygiene, safety, and respect for gym community values.

Content Creator Ally: Sees bans as censorship against adult entertainers' right to creative self-expression.

Some of her videos captured her performing suggestive acts using gym equipment.

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

In the videos, Indianara can be seen straddling weight bars and pushing herself against various machines.

Her content sparked significant backlash, particularly from gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts, who weren’t pleased with the nature of her videos.

“Sanitize the entire gym,” one Reddit user said, sharing a compilation of her clips.

“I have no problem at all with someone having an OF or being a p*rn star,” another social media user chimed in. “But please do not use public space and equipment to film. That’s nasty.”

“Where’s Joey Swoll when we need him?” another user wondered.

Indeed, Joey did swoop in when the controversy surrounding the adult star first sparked up in May.

Image credits: joeyswoll

Image credits: joeyswoll

“This is absolutely disgusting. I’m sorry I even have to post this but videos like this are popping up all over social media and it needs to stop,” he said in the video shared at the time. “Gym owners need to start being more vigilant and kicking these people out.”

The fitness influencer slammed the adult content creator for going from one gym to another and “rubbing herself” on the equipment.

“I have nothing against OF. You make money how you want,” he said. “But at least have some dignity and self-respect. And if you can’t do that, at least have respect for the other people in the gym that have to use that equipment.”

“You need to do better. Mind your own business,” he angrily concluded.

Image credits: joeyswoll

Months later, he was able to provide his fans with an update about the targeted woman.

“I’m very happy to update all of you and let you know that this woman has been banned from several, if not all, of the gyms in her area,” he said in a video recently shared online.

“This has no place in the gym,” he declared.

To naysayers who believe Joey is giving attention to adult entertainers by making videos about them, he said his efforts result in action and sometimes get them banned from gyms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

Image credits: indianara_jung

“When I do these videos, a lot of times, their post gets removed, they get banned from the gym, and even one woman had her entire account deleted,” he said. “So we are making a difference.”

The Brazil-based influencer has reportedly been banned from gyms in Santa Catarina, where she lives, and in Rio Grande do Sul.

Local media outlets reported that she was banned from six locations of the gym chain called Wave in the state of Santa Catarina. She was also reportedly banned from the Physical gym in Sarapiranga in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The practice of adult content creators performing provocative acts in public gyms poses several risks, both practical and reputational.

Image credits: joeyswoll

It can compromise hygiene and safety standards as gym equipment is designed for fitness and not inappropriate use. Such acts can spread germs and put other users’ health at risk.

Moreover, it disrupts the comfort and focus of other gym-goers, creating an environment that feels less welcoming or professional.

From a legal standpoint, these actions may violate gym policies or even local laws regarding public decency, potentially resulting in bans or legal repercussions.

This isn’t the first time Joey has gotten himself involved in discussions about gym-goers performing lewd acts in public.

Image credits: joeyswoll

Last month, he called out Brazilian model Sarah Caus for posting a controversial video of herself grinding her private parts on a barbell.

The video was allegedly filmed to increase eyeball attention on her adults-only site.

“This is one of the most disgusting videos I’ve ever seen in the gym,” Joey said in the video, which garnered 22 million views. “Gyms need to start kicking people out for this!”

The outraged influencer, who is known for making videos on proper gym etiquette, asked his viewers: “How did things get to the point where I have to cover a video that shows a woman squatting, putting her parts on a barbell, spreading her legs, and then rubbing herself on it?”

Following the immense backlash stirred up by Joey, Sarah set her social media accounts to private and removed several videos on TikTok.

Image credits: Aku_700

Image credits: Dee_Ownz

Image credits: MyronGainesX

Image credits: paulo_sune

Image credits: WTG90

Image credits: RealLeeForest

Image credits: WallyBigHead

Image credits: LionelT907

Image credits: BonfireWisdom

Image credits: LoneWolf951_

Image credits: DrMcnugget1