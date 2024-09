Apart from fitness enthusiasts who go there to work out, gym trainers are the ones who actually get to observe everything going on at the center. That’s why we also interviewed Vinod Channa, a celebrity trainer and fitness consultant.

Vinod told us that many people “block space or equipment and justify it by saying they are lifting heavier. They don’t allow other people to use the equipment until they complete their workout. It’s difficult to make them understand that it’s a public gym and we should alternate with other people.”

He also said that “different age groups have different targets. Youngsters think if they work out more they will reach their target faster, so they lift very heavy weights, even more than their capacity. So it seems very funny because they might not be able to push the weights but they still try.”