Trans Woman Confronted By Lesbian In Gym’s Locker Room Breaks Silence, Reveals Bombshell Twist

Just days after a viral showdown unfolded at a Gold’s Gym between a lesbian woman and someone who reportedly identifies as a transgender woman, the latter has finally broken her silence.

The trans woman, identified as Alexis Black, was confronted by popular LA-based singer Tish Hyman over alleged inappropriate behavior in the gym’s locker room on Sunday, November 2.

The incident has since sparked a heated discussion online over privacy, inclusivity, and safety in public spaces.

“This is a complicated issue. Everyone deserves respect and privacy. Hopefully, gyms can find solutions that make all members feel comfortable,” wrote one user.

After days of speculation and a viral debate online, Alexis Black has finally shared her side of the story in a recent interview

The confrontation reportedly led to both gym-goers being escorted out of the Beverly Hills location, with the 42-year-old singer’s gym membership eventually revoked.

During the altercation, Tish accused Alexis of staring at her inappropriately while she was changing in the women’s locker room.

In videos shared online, Tish referred to the trans woman as “a man,” expressing that she felt “violated” by the situation.

“I say… ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘Don’t f**king talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here’… So I’m not transphobic.”

However, Black offered a different perspective on the incident, clarifying that she is “registered as a female with the gym.”

According to Tish Hyman, she and several other women had previously complained to the gym management about Alexis’s behavior on multiple occasions

Comment about a trans woman confronted in a gym locker room, calling for free lifetime membership support.

Alexis Black, whose real name is Grant Freeman, came out as transgender in October last year and began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in February this year.

Reports describe her as an Ohio-born somatic healer and fitness coach.

In an interview with TMZ Live, she said, “Being trans is normal, there are 10 species of animals that do it. But about the bathroom, am I entitled to it? I know that I’m a woman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

While Alexis was born with male genitalia and still has the same, she firmly identifies as a woman, despite Hyman’s insistence on calling her a man.

“I told the people that raised me that this is the way that I was when I was eight years old, and really, I had stuffed it down pretty deep, and I began using hormones this year in February.”

“And I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym.”

The fitness coach, who was born male, came out as transgender in October 2024

Commentary on a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in gym’s locker room amid controversy discussion.

Black also revealed that this wasn’t the first confrontation between her and Hyman.

According to her, on “four different occasions,” the Subway Art singer had “become aggressive” toward her.

Addressing Tish’s allegations of inappropriate behavior, Alexis refuted them, insisting that she was “fully clothed” during each encounter.

The man who went in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles speaks out: He tries to claim that being trans is normal. This is a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/Uv3k1dluyi — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 5, 2025

“The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying. I feel like this had to happen in order for people to learn, you cannot put a trans man with trans women.”

“I do get the notion of the fear-mongering that she’s perpetuating… Literally every time that she’s done that, I’ve had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me,” Alexis added.

When asked about the idea of creating separate locker room spaces for transgender individuals, Black explained that it wasn’t as simple a solution as it might seem.

People were divided in their opinions with some supporting Alexis’s side of the story, while others backed Hyman’s concerns about women’s safety

“You’re not gonna put a trans woman with a trans man just because we’re trans. That seems like a whole new envelope of discrimination. But, um, yeah, it’s just like, I feel like this had to happen, um, in order for people to learn about, about trans.”

“We’re here. We’re not going anywhere. We’ve been here for thousands of years… But about the bathroom. Um, should they have built another one? To necessitate building this room, people would have to have the level of comfortability within themselves that I do,” she said.

Alexis concluded by subtly taking a dig at Hyman, saying, “Not everyone possesses this much self-feminine power. It just, it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen. Not in this patriarchal system of which we’ve been living for so long.”

One social media user supported Black’s struggles as a transgender person, calling for public spaces to be more mindful of inclusivity issues.

“Alexis handled that interview with a lot of honesty. It’s clear we still have work to do to make spaces safe and respectful for everyone.”

“The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying,” Alexis firmly refuted Tish’s claims

Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today. pic.twitter.com/TlpCNCF8SW — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

Another agreed with the sentiment, writing, “The gym should create a separate space for persons in this situation. Some people have prior trauma that makes using a group bathroom uncomfortable… I think all stores should be required to have this.”

However, some critics labeled Black a “peeping Tom” and made transphobic remarks toward her.

“So he explains he has male anatomy but registered as female. So that means he knows he is pretending,” wrote one netizen.

Another commented, “You DONT look like a woman.. You are a man pretending to be a woman.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Black’s alleged criminal past has resurfaced online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gays Against Groomers (@gaysagainstgroomers)

As the controversy continued to gain traction, a popular Facebook account claimed to have uncovered Alexis Black’s alleged past legal troubles.

In a post shared on November 6 by the account Libs of TikTok, the user alleged that “Grant Freeman, aka ‘Alexis Black,’ the man pretending to be a woman who invaded the female locker room at @goldsgym, is reportedly a CONVICTED CRIMINAL.”

The post included an old photo of Black, appearing to be from before her gender transition, where she had a mustache and beard.

The caption further alleged that Black “has multiple arrests for D**G TRAFFICKING and DOMESTIC A**SE.”

“A woman got BANNED from Gold’s Gym for confronting this convicted criminal who invaded her locker room.”

However, Alexis did not address these these remarks during her TMZ interview.

“The woman that was banned should get a Lifetime Membership for Free….” wrote one user in support of the 42-year-old singer

Comment discussing legality and appearance policing related to trans woman confronted by lesbian in gym locker room.

Reddit comment discussing trans woman confrontation and perspectives on presence in women's locker room spaces.

Online discussion about trans woman confronted by lesbian in gym locker room highlights transphobia and differing perspectives.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing trans woman confronted in gym locker room and the debate over trans locker room access.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room incident.

Twitter reply from user Lisa Bernadette discussing reactions of females in sensitive gym locker room situations.

Tweet discussing issues around legal designation of female identity in the context of trans woman confronted in gym locker room.

Tweet criticizing harassment of a trans woman in gym locker room, highlighting confrontation and revealing bombshell twist.

Tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room, urging safety and respect.

