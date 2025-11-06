Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Trans Woman Confronted By Lesbian In Gym’s Locker Room Breaks Silence, Reveals Bombshell Twist
Trans woman posing outdoors in black sports bra, showing strength and confidence after gym locker room confrontation.
Social Issues, Society

Trans Woman Confronted By Lesbian In Gym’s Locker Room Breaks Silence, Reveals Bombshell Twist

Amita Kumari News Writer
Just days after a viral showdown unfolded at a Gold’s Gym between a lesbian woman and someone who reportedly identifies as a transgender woman, the latter has finally broken her silence.

The trans woman, identified as Alexis Black, was confronted by popular LA-based singer Tish Hyman over alleged inappropriate behavior in the gym’s locker room on Sunday, November 2.

  • Trans fitness coach Alexis Black broke her silence after singer Tish Hyman accused her of inappropriate behavior inside Gold’s Gym’s women’s locker room.
  • Black refuted the claims, insisting she was “fully clothed” during each encounter and emphasized the need for greater inclusion of transgender individuals in public spaces.
  • Social media remains divided, with some supporting Alexis while others back Tish’s concerns over women’s safety and privacy.

The incident has since sparked a heated discussion online over privacy, inclusivity, and safety in public spaces.

“This is a complicated issue. Everyone deserves respect and privacy. Hopefully, gyms can find solutions that make all members feel comfortable,” wrote one user.

    After days of speculation and a viral debate online, Alexis Black has finally shared her side of the story in a recent interview

    Trans woman in black workout attire posing confidently outdoors, highlighting strength and identity in fitness context.

    Trans woman in black workout attire posing confidently outdoors, highlighting strength and identity in fitness context.

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    The confrontation reportedly led to both gym-goers being escorted out of the Beverly Hills location, with the 42-year-old singer’s gym membership eventually revoked.

    During the altercation, Tish accused Alexis of staring at her inappropriately while she was changing in the women’s locker room.

    In videos shared online, Tish referred to the trans woman as “a man,” expressing that she felt “violated” by the situation.

    “I say… ‘sir, what are you doing in here.’ He goes, ‘Don’t f**king talk to me. I’m a woman. I have a right to be in here’… So I’m not transphobic.”

    However, Black offered a different perspective on the incident, clarifying that she is “registered as a female with the gym.”

    According to Tish Hyman, she and several other women had previously complained to the gym management about Alexis’s behavior on multiple occasions

    Trans woman sharing her experience after confrontation with lesbian in gym locker room during emotional interview.

    Trans woman sharing her experience after confrontation with lesbian in gym locker room during emotional interview.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Comment about a trans woman confronted in a gym locker room, calling for free lifetime membership support.

    Comment about a trans woman confronted in a gym locker room, calling for free lifetime membership support.

    Alexis Black, whose real name is Grant Freeman, came out as transgender in October last year and began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in February this year.

    Reports describe her as an Ohio-born somatic healer and fitness coach.

    In an interview with TMZ Live, she said, “Being trans is normal, there are 10 species of animals that do it. But about the bathroom, am I entitled to it? I know that I’m a woman.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tish Hyman (@listen2tish)

    While Alexis was born with male genitalia and still has the same, she firmly identifies as a woman, despite Hyman’s insistence on calling her a man.

    “I told the people that raised me that this is the way that I was when I was eight years old, and really, I had stuffed it down pretty deep, and I began using hormones this year in February.”

    “And I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym.”

    The fitness coach, who was born male, came out as transgender in October 2024

    Close-up of a tearful woman, conveying emotion related to trans woman confronted in gym locker room situation.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Commentary on a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in gym’s locker room amid controversy discussion.

    Commentary on a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in gym’s locker room amid controversy discussion.

    Black also revealed that this wasn’t the first confrontation between her and Hyman.

    According to her, on “four different occasions,” the Subway Art singer had “become aggressive” toward her.

    Addressing Tish’s allegations of inappropriate behavior, Alexis refuted them, insisting that she was “fully clothed” during each encounter.

    “The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying. I feel like this had to happen in order for people to learn, you cannot put a trans man with trans women.”

    “I do get the notion of the fear-mongering that she’s perpetuating… Literally every time that she’s done that, I’ve had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me,” Alexis added.

    When asked about the idea of creating separate locker room spaces for transgender individuals, Black explained that it wasn’t as simple a solution as it might seem.

    People were divided in their opinions with some supporting Alexis’s side of the story, while others backed Hyman’s concerns about women’s safety

    Close-up of a trans woman wearing headphones and sunglasses, expressing a playful mood during her daily commute.

    Close-up of a trans woman wearing headphones and sunglasses, expressing a playful mood during her daily commute.

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    “You’re not gonna put a trans woman with a trans man just because we’re trans. That seems like a whole new envelope of discrimination. But, um, yeah, it’s just like, I feel like this had to happen, um, in order for people to learn about, about trans.”

    “We’re here. We’re not going anywhere. We’ve been here for thousands of years… But about the bathroom. Um, should they have built another one? To necessitate building this room, people would have to have the level of comfortability within themselves that I do,” she said.

    Trans woman in gym locker room wearing headphones and black top holding water bottle after confrontation with lesbian.

    Trans woman in gym locker room wearing headphones and black top holding water bottle after confrontation with lesbian.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    Alexis concluded by subtly taking a dig at Hyman, saying, “Not everyone possesses this much self-feminine power. It just, it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen. Not in this patriarchal system of which we’ve been living for so long.”

    One social media user supported Black’s struggles as a transgender person, calling for public spaces to be more mindful of inclusivity issues.

    “Alexis handled that interview with a lot of honesty. It’s clear we still have work to do to make spaces safe and respectful for everyone.”

    “The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying,” Alexis firmly refuted Tish’s claims

    Another agreed with the sentiment, writing, “The gym should create a separate space for persons in this situation. Some people have prior trauma that makes using a group bathroom uncomfortable… I think all stores should be required to have this.”

    However, some critics labeled Black a “peeping Tom” and made transphobic remarks toward her.

    “So he explains he has male anatomy but registered as female. So that means he knows he is pretending,” wrote one netizen.

    Another commented, “You DONT look like a woman.. You are a man pretending to be a woman.”

    Amid the ongoing drama, Black’s alleged criminal past has resurfaced online

    As the controversy continued to gain traction, a popular Facebook account claimed to have uncovered Alexis Black’s alleged past legal troubles.

    In a post shared on November 6 by the account Libs of TikTok, the user alleged that “Grant Freeman, aka ‘Alexis Black,’ the man pretending to be a woman who invaded the female locker room at @goldsgym, is reportedly a CONVICTED CRIMINAL.”

    Trans woman seated outdoors in casual attire, sharing experience about confrontation in gym locker room.

    Trans woman seated outdoors in casual attire, sharing experience about confrontation in gym locker room.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    The post included an old photo of Black, appearing to be from before her gender transition, where she had a mustache and beard.

    The caption further alleged that Black “has multiple arrests for D**G TRAFFICKING and DOMESTIC A**SE.”

    “A woman got BANNED from Gold’s Gym for confronting this convicted criminal who invaded her locker room.”

    However, Alexis did not address these these remarks during her TMZ interview.

    “The woman that was banned should get a Lifetime Membership for Free….” wrote one user in support of the 42-year-old singer

    Comment discussing legality and appearance policing related to trans woman confronted by lesbian in gym locker room.

    Reddit comment discussing trans woman confrontation and perspectives on presence in women's locker room spaces.

    Online discussion about trans woman confronted by lesbian in gym locker room highlights transphobia and differing perspectives.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing trans woman confronted in gym locker room and the debate over trans locker room access.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing trans woman confronted in gym locker room and the debate over trans locker room access.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room incident.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room incident.

    Twitter reply from user Lisa Bernadette discussing reactions of females in sensitive gym locker room situations.

    Twitter reply from user Lisa Bernadette discussing reactions of females in sensitive gym locker room situations.

    Tweet discussing issues around legal designation of female identity in the context of trans woman confronted in gym locker room.

    Tweet discussing issues around legal designation of female identity in the context of trans woman confronted in gym locker room.

    Tweet criticizing harassment of a trans woman in gym locker room, highlighting confrontation and revealing bombshell twist.

    Tweet criticizing harassment of a trans woman in gym locker room, highlighting confrontation and revealing bombshell twist.

    Tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room, urging safety and respect.

    Tweet discussing a trans woman confronted by a lesbian in a gym locker room, urging safety and respect.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    article: constantly states the preferred name of alexis also article: but also heres her REAL name and also most likely her dead name, we are super inclusive tho! 🙃

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Well of course nobody must be told his 'deadname', or they might discover his history of drúg trafficking and domestic abúse, and then people who don't understand how gender identity works may well think that Alexis, poor, sweet Alexis, could still be capable of committing such crimes even though he said the magic words 'I identify as' and pinky-swore that he's a woman. No, spacer, fúck that 'deadname' malarkey; people don't get to pretend that they aren't a danger by hiding their pasts behind a new name.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    arkonah1 avatar
    Nira Amana
    Nira Amana
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    There needs to be a rule for places like that. 3 sets of changing rooms? F/M/Uni? Or no entry pre - op. I understand the point of trans women but they also need to understand that there are lots of cr**ps out there who will ab*se the system

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    The issue isn't about them being clothed as much as it is about them staring at her while she is naked. If that's a recent photo, it looks like the hormones aren't having much effect - they still look more masculine than a lot of trans women that have been pictured.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    you do realize that hormone treatment wont change someone over night, right? its a slow process and a trans person is allowed to call themselves the correct gender before they fully transition. just because we mostly see people who have managed to reach the end stage of the transformation doesnt mean there isnt an awkward middle point. they all have to start somewhere.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
