Joey Swoll Weighed In On Gold’s Gym Trans Locker Controversy, And His Opinion Sparked Mass Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing controversy surrounding the altercation at a Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills between lesbian singer Tish Hyman and transgender woman Alexis Black has now caught the attention of fitness influencer Joey Swoll.

In a series of posts on social media, the popular gym advocate shared his stance on the viral incident and revealed which of the two he sided with.

Highlights Joey Swoll publicly supported lesbian singer Tish Hyman, calling Alexis Black’s alleged behavior “absolutely disgusting.”

Many users accused the fitness influencer of taking an anti-trans stance and being “hypocritical” for defending those who recorded the locker room fight.

In a recent interview, Alexis accused Tish of being the “aggressive” one, saying she’s been repeatedly harassed by her despite identifying as female.

“For the guy who speaks up every time someone records others and shames them in the locker rooms, you kind of disappointed me Joey,” wrote one social media user.

RELATED:

Tish Hyman confronted Alexis Black over alleged inappropriate behavior in the women’s locker room at the gym

Joey Swoll wearing a hat and Gym Positivity Nation hoodie, weighing in on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: joeyswoll

Twitter post by Joey Swoll discussing Golds Gym trans locker room controversy and opinions sparking mass fury online.

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

On November 2, 2025, the 42-year-old LA-based singer confronted Alexis Black, whose birth name is Grant Freeman, at a Gold’s Gym, accusing him of “staring” at her while she changed in the locker room.

According to Hyman, the situation left her feeling “violated” and emotionally vulnerable, as she referred to Alexis as a “man.”

Black, however, identifies as a transgender woman, having come out in October last year. Despite transitioning, she still has male genitalia.

Good for you standing up for yourself and women all over that feel the same! I will DM you and happily help you find a new gym and pay for it. I know a lot of great gyms here in LA and SoCal that would LOVE to have you! https://t.co/XeAy70Mdya — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) November 4, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Now weighing in on the viral controversy, Joey has publicly voiced his support for Hyman through multiple posts on X.

In his first post shared on November 4, the fitness coach criticized Alexis, calling her actions “absolutely disgusting” and claiming she had made several women “uncomfortable.”

Joey Swoll expressed his firm support for Hyman, calling out Black for her “absolutely disgusting” behavior

Muscular person wearing gloves and a cap taking a mirror selfie at the gym amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

“Supposedly… a man went into the women’s locker room which made several women very uncomfortable. Some are saying he exposed himself to a woman and when confronted said, ‘Straight women love to see d**k.’”

He continued, “Another woman came to the defense of these women… This also isn’t the first time this man has done this… I believe Golds Gym kicked out both the woman recording as well the man in the women’s locker room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Close-up of Joey Swoll wearing headphones and sunglasses indoors, expressing a playful mood amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking debate on trans inclusion.

Share icon

Image credits: Donni2024que

“Regardless, if true, this is absolutely disgusting, and regardless of your ‘politics,’ you should support women having the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without having to see grown men n**ed.”

Both Tish and Alexis were reportedly escorted off the gym premises by police, and the incident even led to Hyman’s membership being revoked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, Joey shared another post featuring a repost of one of Tish’s original updates about the situation, writing, “Good for you for standing up for yourself and women all over who feel the same!”

The fitness influencer, who boasts millions of followers online, praised Tish and even personally reached out to her to discuss the situation

Joey Swoll speaking inside a car about Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and safety in locker rooms.

Share icon

Image credits: Joey Swoll

ADVERTISEMENT

Swoll also promised to “happily” help Hyman get a new gym membership, even offering to “pay for it.”

“I know a lot of great gyms here in LA and SoCal that would LOVE to have you!”

However, one netizen criticized Joey for his stance, accusing him of being insensitive toward the trans community.

Muscular man flexing in a mirror selfie wearing black shorts, related to Joey Swoll Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Joey Swoll

“Transwomen should feel safe too, there’s nowhere else for Transwomen to change or shower, gyms are just going to put down thousands of dollars to make..”

Others called him “hypocritical,” pointing out that Joey has repeatedly condemned people for recording others without consent, yet in this case, he appeared to support those who filmed and shared the locker room altercation online.

Swoll helped “incredible woman” Tish find a new gym “where she can feel safe”

Screenshot of Joey Swoll's tweet addressing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and offering support for a safe gym membership.

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, Joey… You, more than anyone, are supposed to say, ‘leave people alone and let them work out.’ You just literally took the anti-trans POV here…”

In another post, Joey condemned the renowned gym chain “for not having Tish’s back,” adding, “I do. I’ll make sure she has a gym where she can feel safe!”

In his latest X update, Swoll revealed that he personally got in touch with Tish and “spoke with her.”

Person in a white tank top sitting thoughtfully, related to Joey Swoll and Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: listen2tish

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is an incredible woman and human being. She is still very traumatized by the whole Golds Gym situation but is doing better and grateful for everyone’s support. I promised to find her a new gym where she can feel safe and pay for her membership. Well, we found a great one she loves!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded by saying, “Thank you all for having her back with me and taking a stand against this! Women have the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without men! Period.”

Alexis, however, claimed she was “registered as a woman with the gym” and did nothing to jeopardize anyone’s comfort

Athletic person posing confidently outdoors, representing Joey Swoll's stance on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

Joey Swoll speaking about Gold's Gym trans locker controversy wearing a red tank top and white cap in a car.

Share icon

Image credits: Joey Swoll

As Joey made his stance clear, Black, in a recent interview with TMZ Live, insisted that she identifies as a woman and that Tish had acted “aggressively” toward her on multiple “different occasions” without reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that I’m a woman. And I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym.”

UPDATE* Women wanting to feel safe in locker rooms is NOT transphobic. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/Pk5uYProGa — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) November 6, 2025

Twitter user (anti)TERF replying to a comment, expressing disagreement on a topic related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: antiTERF123

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying. Literally every time that she’s done that, I’ve had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me,” Alexis added.

However, many netizens were not convinced by Black’s remarks. One user wrote, “Calling women transphobic for saying no to men who identify as women in female change rooms is to try and silence them into submission.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Swoll flexing muscles in a gym bathroom while taking a selfie, related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: joeyswoll

Joey Swoll smiling at the gym, wearing a Gold's Gym shirt while sitting near workout equipment.

Share icon

Image credits: joeyswoll

Tweet from Joey Swoll discussing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, focusing on safety and protection concerns for women.

Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commented, “Joey, I appreciate you investigating this… Women deserve women’s only spaces and @GoldsGym needs to be corrected and boycotted if they don’t change course.”

“Hate to burst your bubble but trans women are women, and there’s a good chance the lady in the video is,” wrote one user, criticizing the fitness influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated online backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Buddiesmama77

Tweet from April Daugherty advising on filming policies in locker rooms amid the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: MissySaxon83

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: KarenLosAngeles

Tweet reply praising Joey Swoll on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting honesty and leadership values.

Share icon

Image credits: bunnyfamiliar

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy causing public backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: alexaldente

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply discussing trans women in response to Joey Swoll's Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

Share icon

Image credits: Blebberina

Social media reply criticizing outrage over Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy linked to Joey Swoll’s opinion.

Share icon

Image credits: critter64ton

Twitter reply criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: Lancelowata

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply criticizing actions related to Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy sparking heated reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: MYOFB5

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker room controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: 2Hawaiialoha

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and Joey Swoll's opinion sparking mass fury.

Share icon

Image credits: FemCondition

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting follower loss concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: wizZeddd

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and opinions shared by Joey Swoll.

Share icon

Image credits: niggaisuserious

Tweet discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy with focus on Joey Swoll’s opinion and resulting public reaction.

Share icon

Image credits: notseelen

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply to Joey Swoll’s comment on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury, posted at 8:01 PM on Nov 4, 2025.

Share icon

Image credits: MoliTron84

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Joey Swoll’s comments on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking intense debate.

Share icon

Image credits: LiendaBalla

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from antiTERF123 reacting with disagreement to opinions on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury.

Share icon

Image credits: antiTERF123

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply to Joey Swoll discussing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and the accusation of transphobia sparked by his opinion.

Share icon

Image credits: Fantalian