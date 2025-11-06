Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Joey Swoll Weighed In On Gold’s Gym Trans Locker Controversy, And His Opinion Sparked Mass Fury
Joey Swoll smiling in a white cap and hoodie, weighing in on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy debate.
Social Issues, Society

Joey Swoll Weighed In On Gold’s Gym Trans Locker Controversy, And His Opinion Sparked Mass Fury

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
The ongoing controversy surrounding the altercation at a Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills between lesbian singer Tish Hyman and transgender woman Alexis Black has now caught the attention of fitness influencer Joey Swoll.

In a series of posts on social media, the popular gym advocate shared his stance on the viral incident and revealed which of the two he sided with.

  • Joey Swoll publicly supported lesbian singer Tish Hyman, calling Alexis Black’s alleged behavior “absolutely disgusting.”
  • Many users accused the fitness influencer of taking an anti-trans stance and being “hypocritical” for defending those who recorded the locker room fight.
  • In a recent interview, Alexis accused Tish of being the “aggressive” one, saying she’s been repeatedly harassed by her despite identifying as female.

“For the guy who speaks up every time someone records others and shames them in the locker rooms, you kind of disappointed me Joey,” wrote one social media user.

    Tish Hyman confronted Alexis Black over alleged inappropriate behavior in the women’s locker room at the gym

    Joey Swoll wearing a hat and Gym Positivity Nation hoodie, weighing in on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Joey Swoll wearing a hat and Gym Positivity Nation hoodie, weighing in on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    Twitter post by Joey Swoll discussing Golds Gym trans locker room controversy and opinions sparking mass fury online.

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    On November 2, 2025, the 42-year-old LA-based singer confronted Alexis Black, whose birth name is Grant Freeman, at a Gold’s Gym, accusing him of “staring” at her while she changed in the locker room.

    According to Hyman, the situation left her feeling “violated” and emotionally vulnerable, as she referred to Alexis as a “man.”

    Black, however, identifies as a transgender woman, having come out in October last year. Despite transitioning, she still has male genitalia.

    Now weighing in on the viral controversy, Joey has publicly voiced his support for Hyman through multiple posts on X.

    In his first post shared on November 4, the fitness coach criticized Alexis, calling her actions “absolutely disgusting” and claiming she had made several women “uncomfortable.”

    Joey Swoll expressed his firm support for Hyman, calling out Black for her “absolutely disgusting” behavior

    Muscular person wearing gloves and a cap taking a mirror selfie at the gym amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Muscular person wearing gloves and a cap taking a mirror selfie at the gym amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    “Supposedly… a man went into the women’s locker room which made several women very uncomfortable. Some are saying he exposed himself to a woman and when confronted said, ‘Straight women love to see d**k.’”

    He continued, “Another woman came to the defense of these women… This also isn’t the first time this man has done this… I believe Golds Gym kicked out both the woman recording as well the man in the women’s locker room.”

    Close-up of Joey Swoll wearing headphones and sunglasses indoors, expressing a playful mood amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Close-up of Joey Swoll wearing headphones and sunglasses indoors, expressing a playful mood amid Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking debate on trans inclusion.

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking debate on trans inclusion.

    Image credits: Donni2024que

    “Regardless, if true, this is absolutely disgusting, and regardless of your ‘politics,’ you should support women having the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without having to see grown men n**ed.”

    Both Tish and Alexis were reportedly escorted off the gym premises by police, and the incident even led to Hyman’s membership being revoked.

    Shortly after, Joey shared another post featuring a repost of one of Tish’s original updates about the situation, writing, “Good for you for standing up for yourself and women all over who feel the same!”

    The fitness influencer, who boasts millions of followers online, praised Tish and even personally reached out to her to discuss the situation

    Joey Swoll speaking inside a car about Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and safety in locker rooms.

    Joey Swoll speaking inside a car about Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and safety in locker rooms.

    Image credits: Joey Swoll

    Swoll also promised to “happily” help Hyman get a new gym membership, even offering to “pay for it.”

    “I know a lot of great gyms here in LA and SoCal that would LOVE to have you!”

    However, one netizen criticized Joey for his stance, accusing him of being insensitive toward the trans community.

    Muscular man flexing in a mirror selfie wearing black shorts, related to Joey Swoll Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

    Muscular man flexing in a mirror selfie wearing black shorts, related to Joey Swoll Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

    Image credits: Joey Swoll

    “Transwomen should feel safe too, there’s nowhere else for Transwomen to change or shower, gyms are just going to put down thousands of dollars to make..”

    Others called him “hypocritical,” pointing out that Joey has repeatedly condemned people for recording others without consent, yet in this case, he appeared to support those who filmed and shared the locker room altercation online.

    Swoll helped “incredible woman” Tish find a new gym “where she can feel safe”

    Screenshot of Joey Swoll's tweet addressing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and offering support for a safe gym membership.

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    “No, Joey… You, more than anyone, are supposed to say, ‘leave people alone and let them work out.’ You just literally took the anti-trans POV here…”

    In another post, Joey condemned the renowned gym chain “for not having Tish’s back,” adding, “I do. I’ll make sure she has a gym where she can feel safe!”

    In his latest X update, Swoll revealed that he personally got in touch with Tish and “spoke with her.”

    Person in a white tank top sitting thoughtfully, related to Joey Swoll and Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Person in a white tank top sitting thoughtfully, related to Joey Swoll and Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Image credits: listen2tish

    “She is an incredible woman and human being. She is still very traumatized by the whole Golds Gym situation but is doing better and grateful for everyone’s support. I promised to find her a new gym where she can feel safe and pay for her membership. Well, we found a great one she loves!”

    He concluded by saying, “Thank you all for having her back with me and taking a stand against this! Women have the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without men! Period.”

    Alexis, however, claimed she was “registered as a woman with the gym” and did nothing to jeopardize anyone’s comfort

    Athletic person posing confidently outdoors, representing Joey Swoll's stance on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Athletic person posing confidently outdoors, representing Joey Swoll's stance on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: highpriestesshealingla

    Joey Swoll speaking about Gold's Gym trans locker controversy wearing a red tank top and white cap in a car.

    Joey Swoll speaking about Gold's Gym trans locker controversy wearing a red tank top and white cap in a car.

    Image credits: Joey Swoll

    As Joey made his stance clear, Black, in a recent interview with TMZ Live, insisted that she identifies as a woman and that Tish had acted “aggressively” toward her on multiple “different occasions” without reason.

    “I know that I’m a woman. And I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym.”

    Twitter user (anti)TERF replying to a comment, expressing disagreement on a topic related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Twitter user (anti)TERF replying to a comment, expressing disagreement on a topic related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: antiTERF123

    “The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying. Literally every time that she’s done that, I’ve had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me,” Alexis added.

    However, many netizens were not convinced by Black’s remarks. One user wrote, “Calling women transphobic for saying no to men who identify as women in female change rooms is to try and silence them into submission.”

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles in a gym bathroom while taking a selfie, related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles in a gym bathroom while taking a selfie, related to Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    Joey Swoll smiling at the gym, wearing a Gold's Gym shirt while sitting near workout equipment.

    Joey Swoll smiling at the gym, wearing a Gold's Gym shirt while sitting near workout equipment.

    Image credits: joeyswoll

    Tweet from Joey Swoll discussing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, focusing on safety and protection concerns for women.

    Image credits: TheJoeySwoll

    Another commented, “Joey, I appreciate you investigating this… Women deserve women’s only spaces and @GoldsGym needs to be corrected and boycotted if they don’t change course.”

    “Hate to burst your bubble but trans women are women, and there’s a good chance the lady in the video is,” wrote one user, criticizing the fitness influencer

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated online backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated online backlash.

    Image credits: Buddiesmama77

    Tweet from April Daugherty advising on filming policies in locker rooms amid the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Tweet from April Daugherty advising on filming policies in locker rooms amid the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy discussion.

    Image credits: MissySaxon83

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy.

    Image credits: KarenLosAngeles

    Tweet reply praising Joey Swoll on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting honesty and leadership values.

    Tweet reply praising Joey Swoll on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting honesty and leadership values.

    Image credits: bunnyfamiliar

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy causing public backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy causing public backlash.

    Image credits: alexaldente

    Tweet reply discussing trans women in response to Joey Swoll's Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

    Tweet reply discussing trans women in response to Joey Swoll's Gold's Gym trans locker controversy opinion.

    Image credits: Blebberina

    Social media reply criticizing outrage over Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy linked to Joey Swoll’s opinion.

    Social media reply criticizing outrage over Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy linked to Joey Swoll’s opinion.

    Image credits: critter64ton

    Twitter reply criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated debate online.

    Twitter reply criticizing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, sparking heated debate online.

    Image credits: Lancelowata

    Tweet reply criticizing actions related to Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy sparking heated reactions online.

    Tweet reply criticizing actions related to Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: MYOFB5

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker room controversy.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Joey Swoll’s opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker room controversy.

    Image credits: 2Hawaiialoha

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and Joey Swoll's opinion sparking mass fury.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and Joey Swoll's opinion sparking mass fury.

    Image credits: FemCondition

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting follower loss concerns.

    Tweet criticizing Joey Swoll's opinion on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy, highlighting follower loss concerns.

    Image credits: wizZeddd

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and opinions shared by Joey Swoll.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy and opinions shared by Joey Swoll.

    Image credits: niggaisuserious

    Tweet discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy with focus on Joey Swoll’s opinion and resulting public reaction.

    Tweet discussing the Gold's Gym trans locker controversy with focus on Joey Swoll’s opinion and resulting public reaction.

    Image credits: notseelen

    Tweet reply to Joey Swoll’s comment on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury, posted at 8:01 PM on Nov 4, 2025.

    Tweet reply to Joey Swoll’s comment on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury, posted at 8:01 PM on Nov 4, 2025.

    Image credits: MoliTron84

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Joey Swoll’s comments on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking intense debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Joey Swoll’s comments on Gold’s Gym trans locker controversy, sparking intense debate.

    Image credits: LiendaBalla

    Tweet from antiTERF123 reacting with disagreement to opinions on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury.

    Tweet from antiTERF123 reacting with disagreement to opinions on Gold's Gym trans locker controversy sparking mass fury.

    Image credits: antiTERF123

    Tweet reply to Joey Swoll discussing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and the accusation of transphobia sparked by his opinion.

    Tweet reply to Joey Swoll discussing Gold's Gym trans locker controversy and the accusation of transphobia sparked by his opinion.

    Image credits: Fantalian

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry I'm old so ignore me by all means but "Alexis" looks like a man, walks like a man, and sounds like a man. Just because he/she says oh I'm a woman now, doesn't mean they should be allowed in a womens changing room. I think their whole behaviour is just to get this exact reaction. I'm not anti Trans, but very much pro women. Sorry if a 71 year old mans views upset you but, hey, I'm too old to care now.

    kristieburns avatar
    Burnsematic
    Burnsematic
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be because Alex is a man! Women are now soo terrible as being women, that men had to take that gender over as well. So much for ERA and protecting all women!

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We weren't there and there are conflicting accounts of what happened, but it sounds like both parties behaved badly. Instead of debating about gender identity and who should be banned, let's have a "no a$$holes in the locker room" rule.

