Joey Swoll Weighed In On Gold’s Gym Trans Locker Controversy, And His Opinion Sparked Mass Fury
The ongoing controversy surrounding the altercation at a Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills between lesbian singer Tish Hyman and transgender woman Alexis Black has now caught the attention of fitness influencer Joey Swoll.
In a series of posts on social media, the popular gym advocate shared his stance on the viral incident and revealed which of the two he sided with.
- Joey Swoll publicly supported lesbian singer Tish Hyman, calling Alexis Black’s alleged behavior “absolutely disgusting.”
- Many users accused the fitness influencer of taking an anti-trans stance and being “hypocritical” for defending those who recorded the locker room fight.
- In a recent interview, Alexis accused Tish of being the “aggressive” one, saying she’s been repeatedly harassed by her despite identifying as female.
“For the guy who speaks up every time someone records others and shames them in the locker rooms, you kind of disappointed me Joey,” wrote one social media user.
Tish Hyman confronted Alexis Black over alleged inappropriate behavior in the women’s locker room at the gym
On November 2, 2025, the 42-year-old LA-based singer confronted Alexis Black, whose birth name is Grant Freeman, at a Gold’s Gym, accusing him of “staring” at her while she changed in the locker room.
According to Hyman, the situation left her feeling “violated” and emotionally vulnerable, as she referred to Alexis as a “man.”
Black, however, identifies as a transgender woman, having come out in October last year. Despite transitioning, she still has male genitalia.
Good for you standing up for yourself and women all over that feel the same! I will DM you and happily help you find a new gym and pay for it. I know a lot of great gyms here in LA and SoCal that would LOVE to have you! https://t.co/XeAy70Mdya
— Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) November 4, 2025
Now weighing in on the viral controversy, Joey has publicly voiced his support for Hyman through multiple posts on X.
In his first post shared on November 4, the fitness coach criticized Alexis, calling her actions “absolutely disgusting” and claiming she had made several women “uncomfortable.”
Joey Swoll expressed his firm support for Hyman, calling out Black for her “absolutely disgusting” behavior
“Supposedly… a man went into the women’s locker room which made several women very uncomfortable. Some are saying he exposed himself to a woman and when confronted said, ‘Straight women love to see d**k.’”
He continued, “Another woman came to the defense of these women… This also isn’t the first time this man has done this… I believe Golds Gym kicked out both the woman recording as well the man in the women’s locker room.”
“Regardless, if true, this is absolutely disgusting, and regardless of your ‘politics,’ you should support women having the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without having to see grown men n**ed.”
Both Tish and Alexis were reportedly escorted off the gym premises by police, and the incident even led to Hyman’s membership being revoked.
Shortly after, Joey shared another post featuring a repost of one of Tish’s original updates about the situation, writing, “Good for you for standing up for yourself and women all over who feel the same!”
The fitness influencer, who boasts millions of followers online, praised Tish and even personally reached out to her to discuss the situation
Swoll also promised to “happily” help Hyman get a new gym membership, even offering to “pay for it.”
“I know a lot of great gyms here in LA and SoCal that would LOVE to have you!”
However, one netizen criticized Joey for his stance, accusing him of being insensitive toward the trans community.
“Transwomen should feel safe too, there’s nowhere else for Transwomen to change or shower, gyms are just going to put down thousands of dollars to make..”
Others called him “hypocritical,” pointing out that Joey has repeatedly condemned people for recording others without consent, yet in this case, he appeared to support those who filmed and shared the locker room altercation online.
Swoll helped “incredible woman” Tish find a new gym “where she can feel safe”
“No, Joey… You, more than anyone, are supposed to say, ‘leave people alone and let them work out.’ You just literally took the anti-trans POV here…”
In another post, Joey condemned the renowned gym chain “for not having Tish’s back,” adding, “I do. I’ll make sure she has a gym where she can feel safe!”
In his latest X update, Swoll revealed that he personally got in touch with Tish and “spoke with her.”
“She is an incredible woman and human being. She is still very traumatized by the whole Golds Gym situation but is doing better and grateful for everyone’s support. I promised to find her a new gym where she can feel safe and pay for her membership. Well, we found a great one she loves!”
He concluded by saying, “Thank you all for having her back with me and taking a stand against this! Women have the right to feel safe in gym locker rooms without men! Period.”
Alexis, however, claimed she was “registered as a woman with the gym” and did nothing to jeopardize anyone’s comfort
As Joey made his stance clear, Black, in a recent interview with TMZ Live, insisted that she identifies as a woman and that Tish had acted “aggressively” toward her on multiple “different occasions” without reason.
“I know that I’m a woman. And I actually relinquished that information to her, about, you know, name change, and it says female on my ID, and hormones, and I mean, I’m registered as a female with the gym.”
UPDATE* Women wanting to feel safe in locker rooms is NOT transphobic. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/Pk5uYProGa
— Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) November 6, 2025
“The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying. Literally every time that she’s done that, I’ve had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me,” Alexis added.
However, many netizens were not convinced by Black’s remarks. One user wrote, “Calling women transphobic for saying no to men who identify as women in female change rooms is to try and silence them into submission.”
Another commented, “Joey, I appreciate you investigating this… Women deserve women’s only spaces and @GoldsGym needs to be corrected and boycotted if they don’t change course.”
“Hate to burst your bubble but trans women are women, and there’s a good chance the lady in the video is,” wrote one user, criticizing the fitness influencer
Sorry I'm old so ignore me by all means but "Alexis" looks like a man, walks like a man, and sounds like a man. Just because he/she says oh I'm a woman now, doesn't mean they should be allowed in a womens changing room. I think their whole behaviour is just to get this exact reaction. I'm not anti Trans, but very much pro women. Sorry if a 71 year old mans views upset you but, hey, I'm too old to care now.
That would be because Alex is a man! Women are now soo terrible as being women, that men had to take that gender over as well. So much for ERA and protecting all women!Load More Replies...
Women have always been accused of being a man over those very things throughout history. Not every women fits the feminine ideal you have in your head. That goes for many biological women too. I think people whining on the internet about people not harming anyone else is all to get a reaction. Other than existing in the locker room, what did this person do?
We weren't there and there are conflicting accounts of what happened, but it sounds like both parties behaved badly. Instead of debating about gender identity and who should be banned, let's have a "no a$$holes in the locker room" rule.
