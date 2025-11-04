“World’s Smartest Man” From South Korea Brutally Mocked For Seeking US Asylum Over “Dumb” Reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

A South Korean man who claims to have the world’s highest IQ has reportedly applied for political asylum in the United States.

The 36-year-old, Kim Young-hoon, who self-proclaims to have an IQ of 276, said he made the decision because his home country is being run by a “pro-North Korea” government.

His request sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with many calling his move “unwise” given the current unstable immigration climate in the U.S.

Kim Young-hoon announced his decision to seek asylum in the U.S. through a video shared on social media

Portrait of South Korea’s smartest man sitting casually in a modern room, looking confidently toward the camera.

Image credits: yhbryankimiq

Last Thursday on October 30, Kim posted a 1-minute, 35-second clip on his official X account explaining the reasons behind his move.

His primary concern, he said, was “political and religious persecution” in South Korea.

The caption of his post read, “The World’s Highest IQ Record Holder seeks asylum in the United States to escape South Korea’s pro–North Korea and anti-Christian government.”

A man from South Korea wearing glasses and a jacket, sitting outdoors by a lake with autumn foliage.

Image credits: yhbryankimiq

A devoted Christian, Kim began the video by stating that he can “no longer remain in South Korea” because the government “suppresses biblical truth, silences Christian voices.”

“[They] betrayed the very freedom our ancestors fought to protect.”

Alleged “political and religious” suppression in South Korea were the major concerns for the 36-year-old

Official World Record certificate for YoungHoon Kim from South Korea recognized as world's highest IQ person.

Image credits: yhbryankimiq

He continued, “Today, the Korean government punishes patriots, glorifies communists amongst those who speak in the name of Christ, Truth has become a crime, and faith has become a target.”

“But I will not bow to the evil. I choose freedom over fear and Christ over compromise. That’s why I seek refuge in America, a nation founded on God’s word, where faith is not persecuted, but protected.”

The post was soon followed by another upload the next day, where Kim reiterated his stance, accusing his home country of siding with North Korea.

Certificate of accreditation awarded to South Korea’s memory grandmaster Young Hoon Kim by Tony Buzan International Ltd.

Image credits: yhbryankimiq

He wrote, “There is NO South Korea any more. South Korean government has become pro-North Korea.”

“That’s why I am the 1st South Korean to apply for asylum under President Trump due to political and religious persecution.”

“There NO South Korea any more,” Kim declared in his nearly two-minute video

The World’s Highest IQ Record Holder seeks asylum in the United States to escape South Korea’s pro–North Korea and anti-Christian government. https://t.co/itffVAgvKCpic.twitter.com/JkG6uGqos1 — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) October 30, 2025

Comment mocking the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum, questioning his intelligence on Twitter.

Reportedly, Young-hoon is enrolled in a Master of Divinity program at a seminary accredited by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) in the United States.

According to The Korea Times, the religious suppression highlighted by Kim refers to the case of Pastor Son Hyun-bok of Saeroro Church in Busan.

In September this year, the pastor was indicted on charges of violating South Korea’s Public Official Election Act.

I, too, will apply for asylum in the US. As a Christian and the World’s Highest IQ Record Holder( by Official World Record®), I can no longer stay in South Korea where biblical truth and freedom of faith are persecuted under a pro-North Korea leftist regime. – YoungHoon Kim pic.twitter.com/xgVBjfdvre — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) October 29, 2025

Earlier in March, he had reportedly expressed support for a specific presidential candidate during a worship service and prayer rally held ahead of the country’s presidential election.

The 6th Criminal Division of the Busan District Court held the first trial session for Pastor Son on October 28.

Kim, a devout Christian, reportedly drew his frustration from the ongoing trial of Pastor Son Hyun-bok

As the world’s highest IQ record holder (by World Memory Championships) & South Korean, I hereby make an urgent and respectful request to meet President @realDonaldTrump during his visit to South Korea this month for the APEC Summit, to Make America Great Again. pic.twitter.com/ggUon35kDv — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) October 15, 2025

During the hearing, Pastor Son defended himself, saying, “If a pastor does not oppose those who propose policies contrary to the Bible and society, that would be dereliction of duty.

“It is wrong to detain someone for telling congregants what is conscientious.”

The trial is still underway, and if found guilty, Pastor Son could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to KRW 30 million (approximately USD 21,000).

Man wearing glasses and white shirt speaking in front of a bookshelf, related to South Korea asylum and smartest man topic.

Image credits: ElyasLoveJesus

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

Meanwhile, social media users were not impressed by Kim’s decision to seek asylum in the U.S.

One user wrote, “If men like you flee instead of fighting, what future do your people have? Stop playing the victim and claim your ground.”

A second commented, “Sorry….. with an IQ of 276, you can surely find another way out.”

Young-hoon is the “world’s highest IQ record holder,” according to his social media posts

South Korean government building with green lawn under blue sky, related to world’s smartest man seeking US asylum news.

Image credits: clumsyforeigner / wikimedia

Tweet discussing South Korea's stance, related to controversy about the world’s smartest man seeking US asylum.

A third quipped, “Lol..the ICE members are waiting for you to lock you up in prison and then deport..lol.”

Many online users mocked Kim’s alleged IQ, claiming he was “definitely lying.”

One even wrote, “You claim 276 IQ… but are not recognised at the Prometheus Society (I checked)… I’m calling you out on this absurd ‘276’ nonsense..!”

South Korean man known as world’s smartest standing at podium with presidential emblem, speaking publicly.

Image credits: Korean Culture and Information Service / wikimedia

Hand holding South Korean flag outdoors with blurred city background representing smart man from South Korea seeking US asylum

Image credits: Paran Koo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to the Korea Record Institute, Kim scored a perfect 160 on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale in 2018 and achieved another perfect score, 204, on a high-range version of the same test in 2022.

However, both scores still fall far short of Young-hoon’s self-proclaimed 276 IQ.

“He should help his nation not run away. There are countries closer to South Korea he could seek asylum in, America shouldn’t be a default,” one critic wrote

Comment criticizing world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for what are called dumb reasons.

Comment saying very smart but unwise with a winking emoji, related to South Korea asylum controversy

Comment about the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum and receiving harsh criticism online.

Comment criticizing a South Korean man labeled world’s smartest man for seeking US asylum with unpopular reasons.

Comment by Jerdian Chanseth discussing lower IQ research related to the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

Comment from Jens Wensing mocking the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

Comment by Chung Dha Lam criticizing US asylum choice, reflecting views on the world's smartest man from South Korea topic.

Comment by Richard Allen criticizing the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US citizenship.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment stating smart and dumb can coexist, related to the world’s smartest man from South Korea mocked online.

Comment stating his departure would increase South Korea's average IQ in discussion about world's smartest man seeking US asylum

Comment criticizing the South Korean man labeled world’s smartest for misunderstanding US asylum rules and persecution claims.

Comment on online forum displaying text about a grift, related to South Korean man seeking US asylum.

Comment on forum discussing South Korea’s smartest man mocked for seeking US asylum over questionable reasons.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing South Korea’s conservative culture amid asylum controversy involving the world’s smartest man.

Twitter reply by user rey tachibani questioning the IQ claim of the self-proclaimed world's smartest man from South Korea.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing South Korea and mentioning the world's smartest man seeking US asylum.

Twitter user Jason Mac replying to an asylum seeker, discussing adaptation and mentioning US asylum from South Korea.

Twitter reply discussing immigration reforms in response to the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

