“World’s Smartest Man” From South Korea Brutally Mocked For Seeking US Asylum Over “Dumb” Reasons
A South Korean man who claims to have the world’s highest IQ has reportedly applied for political asylum in the United States.
The 36-year-old, Kim Young-hoon, who self-proclaims to have an IQ of 276, said he made the decision because his home country is being run by a “pro-North Korea” government.
His request sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with many calling his move “unwise” given the current unstable immigration climate in the U.S.
- Kim Young-hoon, who claims to have the world’s highest IQ, recently announced that he’s seeking political asylum in the United States.
- The 36-year-old South Korean Christian said his decision stems from “political and religious persecution” in his country.
- However, his move sparked ridicule online, with many mocking his 276 IQ claim and calling his asylum plea “unwise” and “not that smart after all.”
Kim Young-hoon announced his decision to seek asylum in the U.S. through a video shared on social media
Last Thursday on October 30, Kim posted a 1-minute, 35-second clip on his official X account explaining the reasons behind his move.
His primary concern, he said, was “political and religious persecution” in South Korea.
The caption of his post read, “The World’s Highest IQ Record Holder seeks asylum in the United States to escape South Korea’s pro–North Korea and anti-Christian government.”
A devoted Christian, Kim began the video by stating that he can “no longer remain in South Korea” because the government “suppresses biblical truth, silences Christian voices.”
“[They] betrayed the very freedom our ancestors fought to protect.”
Alleged “political and religious” suppression in South Korea were the major concerns for the 36-year-old
He continued, “Today, the Korean government punishes patriots, glorifies communists amongst those who speak in the name of Christ, Truth has become a crime, and faith has become a target.”
“But I will not bow to the evil. I choose freedom over fear and Christ over compromise. That’s why I seek refuge in America, a nation founded on God’s word, where faith is not persecuted, but protected.”
The post was soon followed by another upload the next day, where Kim reiterated his stance, accusing his home country of siding with North Korea.
He wrote, “There is NO South Korea any more. South Korean government has become pro-North Korea.”
“That’s why I am the 1st South Korean to apply for asylum under President Trump due to political and religious persecution.”
“There NO South Korea any more,” Kim declared in his nearly two-minute video
Reportedly, Young-hoon is enrolled in a Master of Divinity program at a seminary accredited by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) in the United States.
According to The Korea Times, the religious suppression highlighted by Kim refers to the case of Pastor Son Hyun-bok of Saeroro Church in Busan.
In September this year, the pastor was indicted on charges of violating South Korea’s Public Official Election Act.
Earlier in March, he had reportedly expressed support for a specific presidential candidate during a worship service and prayer rally held ahead of the country’s presidential election.
The 6th Criminal Division of the Busan District Court held the first trial session for Pastor Son on October 28.
Kim, a devout Christian, reportedly drew his frustration from the ongoing trial of Pastor Son Hyun-bok
During the hearing, Pastor Son defended himself, saying, “If a pastor does not oppose those who propose policies contrary to the Bible and society, that would be dereliction of duty.
“It is wrong to detain someone for telling congregants what is conscientious.”
The trial is still underway, and if found guilty, Pastor Son could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to KRW 30 million (approximately USD 21,000).
Meanwhile, social media users were not impressed by Kim’s decision to seek asylum in the U.S.
One user wrote, “If men like you flee instead of fighting, what future do your people have? Stop playing the victim and claim your ground.”
A second commented, “Sorry….. with an IQ of 276, you can surely find another way out.”
Young-hoon is the “world’s highest IQ record holder,” according to his social media posts
A third quipped, “Lol..the ICE members are waiting for you to lock you up in prison and then deport..lol.”
Many online users mocked Kim’s alleged IQ, claiming he was “definitely lying.”
One even wrote, “You claim 276 IQ… but are not recognised at the Prometheus Society (I checked)… I’m calling you out on this absurd ‘276’ nonsense..!”
According to the Korea Record Institute, Kim scored a perfect 160 on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale in 2018 and achieved another perfect score, 204, on a high-range version of the same test in 2022.
However, both scores still fall far short of Young-hoon’s self-proclaimed 276 IQ.
“He should help his nation not run away. There are countries closer to South Korea he could seek asylum in, America shouldn’t be a default,” one critic wrote
