Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“World’s Smartest Man” From South Korea Brutally Mocked For Seeking US Asylum Over “Dumb” Reasons
South Korean man in glasses and beige shirt speaking in front of large bookcase during video call.
Society, World

“World’s Smartest Man” From South Korea Brutally Mocked For Seeking US Asylum Over “Dumb” Reasons

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

A South Korean man who claims to have the world’s highest IQ has reportedly applied for political asylum in the United States.

The 36-year-old, Kim Young-hoon, who self-proclaims to have an IQ of 276, said he made the decision because his home country is being run by a “pro-North Korea” government.

His request sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with many calling his move “unwise” given the current unstable immigration climate in the U.S.

Highlights
  • Kim Young-hoon, who claims to have the world’s highest IQ, recently announced that he’s seeking political asylum in the United States.
  • The 36-year-old South Korean Christian said his decision stems from “political and religious persecution” in his country.
  • However, his move sparked ridicule online, with many mocking his 276 IQ claim and calling his asylum plea “unwise” and “not that smart after all.”
RELATED:

    Kim Young-hoon announced his decision to seek asylum in the U.S. through a video shared on social media

    Portrait of South Korea’s smartest man sitting casually in a modern room, looking confidently toward the camera.

    Portrait of South Korea’s smartest man sitting casually in a modern room, looking confidently toward the camera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: yhbryankimiq

    Last Thursday on October 30, Kim posted a 1-minute, 35-second clip on his official X account explaining the reasons behind his move.

    His primary concern, he said, was “political and religious persecution” in South Korea.

    The caption of his post read, “The World’s Highest IQ Record Holder seeks asylum in the United States to escape South Korea’s pro–North Korea and anti-Christian government.”

    A man from South Korea wearing glasses and a jacket, sitting outdoors by a lake with autumn foliage.

    A man from South Korea wearing glasses and a jacket, sitting outdoors by a lake with autumn foliage.

    Image credits: yhbryankimiq

    A devoted Christian, Kim began the video by stating that he can “no longer remain in South Korea” because the government “suppresses biblical truth, silences Christian voices.”

    “[They] betrayed the very freedom our ancestors fought to protect.”

    Alleged “political and religious” suppression in South Korea were the major concerns for the 36-year-old

    Official World Record certificate for YoungHoon Kim from South Korea recognized as world's highest IQ person.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Official World Record certificate for YoungHoon Kim from South Korea recognized as world's highest IQ person.

    Image credits: yhbryankimiq

    He continued, “Today, the Korean government punishes patriots, glorifies communists amongst those who speak in the name of Christ, Truth has become a crime, and faith has become a target.”

    “But I will not bow to the evil. I choose freedom over fear and Christ over compromise. That’s why I seek refuge in America, a nation founded on God’s word, where faith is not persecuted, but protected.”

    The post was soon followed by another upload the next day, where Kim reiterated his stance, accusing his home country of siding with North Korea.

    Certificate of accreditation awarded to South Korea’s memory grandmaster Young Hoon Kim by Tony Buzan International Ltd.

    Certificate of accreditation awarded to South Korea’s memory grandmaster Young Hoon Kim by Tony Buzan International Ltd.

    Image credits: yhbryankimiq

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He wrote, “There is NO South Korea any more. South Korean government has become pro-North Korea.”

    “That’s why I am the 1st South Korean to apply for asylum under President Trump due to political and religious persecution.”

    “There NO South Korea any more,” Kim declared in his nearly two-minute video

    Comment mocking the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum, questioning his intelligence on Twitter.

    Reportedly, Young-hoon is enrolled in a Master of Divinity program at a seminary accredited by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) in the United States.

    According to The Korea Times, the religious suppression highlighted by Kim refers to the case of Pastor Son Hyun-bok of Saeroro Church in Busan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In September this year, the pastor was indicted on charges of violating South Korea’s Public Official Election Act.

    Earlier in March, he had reportedly expressed support for a specific presidential candidate during a worship service and prayer rally held ahead of the country’s presidential election.

    The 6th Criminal Division of the Busan District Court held the first trial session for Pastor Son on October 28.

    Kim, a devout Christian, reportedly drew his frustration from the ongoing trial of Pastor Son Hyun-bok

    During the hearing, Pastor Son defended himself, saying, “If a pastor does not oppose those who propose policies contrary to the Bible and society, that would be dereliction of duty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is wrong to detain someone for telling congregants what is conscientious.”

    The trial is still underway, and if found guilty, Pastor Son could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to KRW 30 million (approximately USD 21,000).

    Man wearing glasses and white shirt speaking in front of a bookshelf, related to South Korea asylum and smartest man topic.

    Man wearing glasses and white shirt speaking in front of a bookshelf, related to South Korea asylum and smartest man topic.

    Image credits: ElyasLoveJesus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

    Meanwhile, social media users were not impressed by Kim’s decision to seek asylum in the U.S.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One user wrote, “If men like you flee instead of fighting, what future do your people have? Stop playing the victim and claim your ground.”

    A second commented, “Sorry….. with an IQ of 276, you can surely find another way out.”

    Young-hoon is the “world’s highest IQ record holder,” according to his social media posts

    South Korean government building with green lawn under blue sky, related to world’s smartest man seeking US asylum news.

    South Korean government building with green lawn under blue sky, related to world’s smartest man seeking US asylum news.

    Image credits: clumsyforeigner / wikimedia

    Tweet discussing South Korea's stance, related to controversy about the world’s smartest man seeking US asylum.

    Tweet discussing South Korea's stance, related to controversy about the world’s smartest man seeking US asylum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third quipped, “Lol..the ICE members are waiting for you to lock you up in prison and then deport..lol.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many online users mocked Kim’s alleged IQ, claiming he was “definitely lying.”

    One even wrote, “You claim 276 IQ… but are not recognised at the Prometheus Society (I checked)… I’m calling you out on this absurd ‘276’ nonsense..!”

    South Korean man known as world’s smartest standing at podium with presidential emblem, speaking publicly.

    South Korean man known as world’s smartest standing at podium with presidential emblem, speaking publicly.

    Image credits: Korean Culture and Information Service / wikimedia

    Hand holding South Korean flag outdoors with blurred city background representing smart man from South Korea seeking US asylum

    Hand holding South Korean flag outdoors with blurred city background representing smart man from South Korea seeking US asylum

    Image credits: Paran Koo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Korea Record Institute, Kim scored a perfect 160 on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale in 2018 and achieved another perfect score, 204, on a high-range version of the same test in 2022.

    However, both scores still fall far short of Young-hoon’s self-proclaimed 276 IQ.

    “He should help his nation not run away. There are countries closer to South Korea he could seek asylum in, America shouldn’t be a default,” one critic wrote

    Comment criticizing world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for what are called dumb reasons.

    Comment criticizing world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for what are called dumb reasons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying very smart but unwise with a winking emoji, related to South Korea asylum controversy

    Comment saying very smart but unwise with a winking emoji, related to South Korea asylum controversy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum and receiving harsh criticism online.

    Comment about the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum and receiving harsh criticism online.

    Comment criticizing a South Korean man labeled world’s smartest man for seeking US asylum with unpopular reasons.

    Comment criticizing a South Korean man labeled world’s smartest man for seeking US asylum with unpopular reasons.

    Comment by Jerdian Chanseth discussing lower IQ research related to the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

    Comment by Jerdian Chanseth discussing lower IQ research related to the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jens Wensing mocking the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

    Comment from Jens Wensing mocking the world's smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum for dumb reasons.

    Comment by Chung Dha Lam criticizing US asylum choice, reflecting views on the world's smartest man from South Korea topic.

    Comment by Chung Dha Lam criticizing US asylum choice, reflecting views on the world's smartest man from South Korea topic.

    Comment by Richard Allen criticizing the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US citizenship.

    Comment by Richard Allen criticizing the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US citizenship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment stating smart and dumb can coexist, related to the world’s smartest man from South Korea mocked online.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment stating smart and dumb can coexist, related to the world’s smartest man from South Korea mocked online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating his departure would increase South Korea's average IQ in discussion about world's smartest man seeking US asylum

    Comment criticizing the South Korean man labeled world’s smartest for misunderstanding US asylum rules and persecution claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on online forum displaying text about a grift, related to South Korean man seeking US asylum.

    Comment on forum discussing South Korea’s smartest man mocked for seeking US asylum over questionable reasons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing South Korea’s conservative culture amid asylum controversy involving the world’s smartest man.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing South Korea’s conservative culture amid asylum controversy involving the world’s smartest man.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply by user rey tachibani questioning the IQ claim of the self-proclaimed world's smartest man from South Korea.

    Twitter reply by user rey tachibani questioning the IQ claim of the self-proclaimed world's smartest man from South Korea.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing South Korea and mentioning the world's smartest man seeking US asylum.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing South Korea and mentioning the world's smartest man seeking US asylum.

    Twitter user Jason Mac replying to an asylum seeker, discussing adaptation and mentioning US asylum from South Korea.

    Twitter user Jason Mac replying to an asylum seeker, discussing adaptation and mentioning US asylum from South Korea.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply discussing immigration reforms in response to the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

    Twitter reply discussing immigration reforms in response to the world’s smartest man from South Korea seeking US asylum.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    6

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My BS detector is going crazy over this 276 IQ claim. Do these people even understand what that number means. It isn't a linear scale.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA chuds welcoming him because he's Christian. Meanwhile they support deporting actual citizens. Yeah, come over here. Let the right use slurs behind your back. lmaoo

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robk10 avatar
    Robert King
    Robert King
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What actual citizens are you referring to? I've heard nothing about that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unimpressed by those certificates. Easily knocked up on a computer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My BS detector is going crazy over this 276 IQ claim. Do these people even understand what that number means. It isn't a linear scale.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA chuds welcoming him because he's Christian. Meanwhile they support deporting actual citizens. Yeah, come over here. Let the right use slurs behind your back. lmaoo

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robk10 avatar
    Robert King
    Robert King
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What actual citizens are you referring to? I've heard nothing about that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unimpressed by those certificates. Easily knocked up on a computer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT