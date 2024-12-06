Emma Dumont Comes Out As A Trans Masculine Non-Binary Person, Reveals New Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Dumont, best known for their role in Oppenheimer, is officially embracing their identity.

The actor recently came out as a trans masculine non-binary person, and now goes by a different name in their personal life.

While their professional name remains Emma Dumont, the change reflects a meaningful personal step for the rising Hollywood star.

Emma Dumont is embracing their identity, coming out as a trans masculine non-binary person

Image credits: JB Lacroix/WireImage

The announcement came quietly yet powerfully through their Instagram bio, where they updated their pronouns to “they/them.”

A representative confirmed to TMZ that the actor now identifies as trans masculine non-binary. They also confirmed that the 30-year-old artist would be known as Nick to their loved ones.

“They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” the rep told the outlet.

The rising star, known for their role in Oppenheimer, now identifies as Nick with friends and family

Image credits: emmadumont

Loyal fans showed support in the comments section of her latest Instagram share.

“Happy coming out nick,” said one fan while another wrote, “Congrats on coming out, Nick! Enjoy being you and your newfound freedom.”

“Glad you’ve been able to come out and embrace your gender recently,” wrote one. “I’m not sure how you feel about Polaris and that part of your past now, but I appreciate the work you did with the character, of which the broader mutant rights and survivor parts were always what mattered to me. Hoping the best for you in the future.”

Emma, or Nick to those close to them, has had a whirlwind of success in recent years. They gained widespread recognition after portraying Jackie Oppenheimer, Robert Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law, in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Oppenheimer.

A rep confirmed to a news outlet that they will continue being known professionally as Emma Dumont

Image credits: emmadumont

Image credits: emmadumont

The film was a juggernaut at the box office and swept the 2024 Oscars, bagging seven awards.

Jackie Oppenheimer may not have been a household name, but Emma’s portrayal brought depth and nuance to the character, earning them critical acclaim.

The young star has made quite a mark for themselves in the industry with roles in Licorice Pizza and Marvel’s TV series The Gifted.

Emma played Polaris, daughter to X-Men character Magneto in the Marvel series.

“I love Marvel. I love all of Marvel, but I love the X-Men because of what they stand for,” they said in a 2019 interview with Lapalme Magazine.

“Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” the rep said

Image credits: emmadumont

Image credits: IMDB

“It’s beyond this beautiful theory that ‘everyone can be a hero’ and goes one step past that to address being a minority, prejudice, isolation and overall just feeling alone. I’ve always loved the X-Men for teaching me that it doesn’t matter if I’m different or weird because my true family is out there,” they continued. “There is a place for all of us.”

When asked about how they “let loose” when they are not on set, Emma spoke about indulging in plenty of reality TV.

“I’m not afraid to admit that I LOVE reality TV and not the shows that most people watch,” they told the outlet.

Loyal followers flooded social media with encouraging messages, celebrating the star’s decision to live authentically

Image credits: emmadumont

“Everyone knows I’m obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race and can frequently be seen getting into in-depth conversations about the queens,” they went on to say.

“I also love all the TLC shows,” they added. “Recently I just discovered Dr. Pimple Popper, which at first I thought would be so gross, but isn’t at all, and the Dr. is so smart and sweet and ends up changing people’s lives forever.”

“Enjoy being you and your newfound freedom,” one fan said in support

