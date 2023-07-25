I Turned ‘Oppenheimer’ Stills Into A Scaring Anime (26 Pics)
The buzz around "Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, has reached an all-time high, and there's a good reason. Oppenheimer's cast is simply stunning with the number of movie stars. Also, Nolan made this film without CGI, especially regarding explosions.
The story of the "father" of the nuclear bomb hit me right in the heart that I decided to recreate it with AI in a style that I find perfect for disaster storytelling, deep personal dramas, and apocalypse. What if Oppenheimer's story became an anime? Let's plunge into the fantasy world of the past, which couldn't be restored.
The Man Behind The Bomb
Leslie Groves, J. Robert Oppenheimer, And Lewis Strauss
Some Parts Of 'Oppenheimer' Are Shown In Black And White
As many of you know, Nolan saved a non-linear narrative that toggled between different time frames — the development and testing of the bomb vs. Oppenheimer's 1954 closed door security hearings, when everything was done to eliminate him from politics and destroy his authority in the scientific community, according to history.
The Consequences Of The Atomic Explosion In Oppenheimer’s Life Could Hardly Be Described
I Like How Ai Interpreted The Silent Horror
The Series Of Fatal Events And Inevitable Consequences Left Oppenheimer Incredibly Miserable For The Rest Of His Life
Oppenheimer
J. Robert Oppenheimer and Edward Teller, two eminent scientists who shared a common vision for atomic research, disagreed on ethical grounds. The confrontation between Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, and Teller, known as the father of the H-bomb, played a significant role in shaping the end of war and the course of world history.
Edward Teller
Teller was a Hungarian-born American theoretical physicist. He is considered one of the fathers of the hydrogen bomb.
Kitty Oppenheimer
Katherine Oppenheimer was a German American biologist, botanist, and former member of the Communist Party of America. And the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Amazing and strong woman whose vision was far ahead of her time.
Young Robert
Oppenheimer And Lewis Strauss Shaking Hands
The best way to portray those different periods and separate them from Oppenheimer's subjective perception was to make them black and white in the movie.
Oppenheimer Breaking Up With Jean
Their relationship with Jean left an indelible mark on his heart and almost ruined his life.
Watching The Turning Point In History
The world's first nuclear explosion occurred on July 16, 1945, when a plutonium implosion device was tested on the plains of the Alamogordo Bombing Range, known as the Jornada del Muerto. The code name for the test was "Trinity." On that day, Oppenheimer became the 'father' of the nuclear bomb.
Horrific Dreamscape
The Atomic Bombing Of Hiroshima
Atomic Bomb Cloud Over Nagasaki
Oppenheimer Smoked A Pipe, Muttering Something Incoherent To Himself
Building A Massive Atomic Bomb In Los Alamos, New Mexico
Major General Kenneth Nichols
I love the way these scenes are transferred into anime, keeping the monochrome and tension between the characters.
A Love Story Of Robert And Jean
Surprisingly, Oppenheimer was a heartthrob. Jean Tatlock was another dramatic line in Oppenheimer's life.
That was insane. I wish they announced something animated in the upcoming future about this story. Definitely want this on Netflix
