The buzz around "Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, has reached an all-time high, and there's a good reason. Oppenheimer's cast is simply stunning with the number of movie stars. Also, Nolan made this film without CGI, especially regarding explosions.

The story of the "father" of the nuclear bomb hit me right in the heart that I decided to recreate it with AI in a style that I find perfect for disaster storytelling, deep personal dramas, and apocalypse. What if Oppenheimer's story became an anime? Let's plunge into the fantasy world of the past, which couldn't be restored.

