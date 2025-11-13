“Always One Karen”: Woman Upset After Seeing Bearded Trans Man In Women’s Restroom Sparks Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman confronted a trans individual inside the women’s restroom at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, saying she felt “uncomfortable.”

The woman claimed her “rights were violated” and questioned another shopper who intervened in support of the trans person.

The outraged woman, who goes by @americanrevivalgirl on TikTok, recorded the unidentified person, who was wearing a pink dress with kitten ears and had facial hair.

The shopper explained that he was born female but later transitioned to live as a man.

The woman then went on a rant in her car, claiming the shopper was a danger to young girls.

A woman confronted a trans man in a women’s restroom at a Barnes & Noble

Middle-aged woman with long blonde hair wearing a red sleeveless top discussing bearded trans man in women’s restroom debate

“I’m a trans male,” he told her, meaning he was born biologically female and later transitioned to become a man.

The woman responded that it made her “very uncomfortable” to see “a male in the girl’s bathroom,” to which he replied, “I mean, I’m born female.”

Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and platform shoes walking down hallway, related to restroom debate controversy.

Another woman then intervened, using her hand to try to block the camera of the woman filming the interaction. She was later seen rubbing the man’s shoulders as a gesture of support.



“No, it’s not okay. There are little girls in there. I have first amendment rights,” @americanrevivalgirl fumed.

She later went to her car to address the incident, telling her followers she felt unsafe after the trans man entered the bathroom.

The shopper clarified that he was born female but now identifies as a man

Bearded trans man in pink dress standing in hallway with a woman walking away in a restroom debate setting.

“I came out of the stall and this dude’s in there putting on his lipstick. I got scared,” she said. “My heart sank.”

She added, “I still don’t know to this day. Is that a chick? A dude? I don’t even know.”

@americanrevivalgirl stated that she had “nothing against” the trans community, but that the man made her feel “nervous,” reiterating that little girls shouldn’t be left alone in the bathroom.

Still, she acknowledged that the man likely went to the bathroom corresponding to his gender assigned at birth because it could be dangerous for him to use the men’s restroom, where he might face discrimination.

Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and cat ears standing near restroom door, sparking debate over women's restroom use.

Tweet discussing a biological female taking testosterone and the debate over trans men in women’s restrooms.

“But what’s more concerning about this video is this woman, who came not to my rescue—me, the woman whose rights were violated in my own bathroom—but she came to his rescue.

“We need to do something about this bathroom situation. It’s not okay. I’m an adult. I can handle it. But little girls…that’s scary stuff,” she concluded.

According to her TikTok profile, the woman resides in Virginia and previously worked for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The woman later said she felt “scared” by seeing the man in the women’s bathroom

Woman wearing a camouflage cap upset after seeing a bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate.

Tweet showing debate over bearded trans man using women’s restroom, highlighting upset woman and ongoing controversy.

The video, posted on Wednesday (November 12), has received over 3 million views on social media, with hundreds of users expressing support for the woman and leaving transphobic comments.

“Thank you for speaking up,” one person commented.

“Why should women have to deal with this?” another asked.

A separate user said people should “cancel” Barnes & Noble.

“Of course, some woke Karen rushed to defend the weirdo,” one user wrote, to which another replied, “There’s always that one Karen!”

Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in public space sparking debate about transgender use of women’s restroom.

Some users were confused as to why the trans man had facial hair despite being born biologically female. Some trans men choose to undergo masculinizing hormone therapy to develop physical changes in the body that are caused by male hormones during puberty.

This therapy, also known as gender-affirming hormone therapy, involves taking the male hormone testosterone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The clinic notes that after beginning masculinizing hormone therapy, trans men typically experience certain changes, including a deeper voice, their menstruation stopping, redistribution of body fat, and the growth of facial and body hair.

Another shopper intervened to defend the trans man and attempted to block the woman’s camera

Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and tense interaction over bathroom access.

Twitter post discussing bearded women and hormonal issues amid debate on bearded trans man in women’s restroom.

Many others defended the man, noting that children should always go to the bathroom accompanied by a trusted adult, regardless of whether there are trans individuals inside or not.



“You are so focused on trans people, yet any parent who sends their daughter or son to the restroom alone is a terrible parent. Anyone can be in the restroom, and a woman can also m*lest or k*dnap a girl or a boy,” someone wrote.

“Just to be clear — this person was born a female. So they’re using the proper bathroom according to all of you guys. In fact most of you support legislation that would force this person to use only the women’s bathroom,” penned another user.

Woman expressing concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on transgender issues.

“This person went to the bathroom to relieve themselves. Like every other person who goes to a restroom. They did not come to recruit you or bother you. YALL be the problem,” added another supporter.

The topic of trans people’s access to gendered bathrooms continues to divide public opinion. Last week, a singer named Tish Hyman made headlines after confronting Alexis Black, a trans woman, in a Los Angeles Gold’s Gym.

Tish recorded Alexis, accusing her of staring at her inappropriately while she was changing.

The 42-year-old Bronx native said she felt “violated” after the encounter.

Despite claiming to have “nothing against” transgender people, she argued that the situation posed risks for young girls

@americanrevivalgirl Is this a man in the women’s bathroom? This happened at Barnes and Noble in Virginia Beach. How would you or your daughter have felt? More importantly would this woman who “came to the rescue” of this dude have come to the rescue of me or of him if I had been a little girl? @gaysagainstgroomers @libsoftiktokofficial @barnesandnoble #womensrights #protectourgirls ♬ original sound – americanrevivalgirl

“Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m b*tt nak*d,” she said in a now-viral video.

Tish’s argument with Alexis, who said she was registered as a female with the gym, reportedly resulted in both of their memberships getting revoked.

The viral video reignited discussions about trans individuals’ access to gendered restrooms

Twitter reply about restroom use sparks debate over bearded trans man in women’s restroom and public reaction.

Tweet discussing confusion about bearded trans man in women’s restroom, highlighting debate sparked by upset woman.

Tweet discussing misconceptions about trans men and the debate on bearded trans men in women’s restrooms.

Tweet from han responding to public bathroom fears, debating a bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

Tweet screenshot showing user debating a woman upset after seeing bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

Twitter reply discussing a woman’s concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on safe spaces.

Tweet from PopVulture highlighting a bearded trans man minding his business while a woman upset films him in restroom debate.

Tweet discussing a woman upset after seeing a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom sparking debate on social media.

Social media user questions identity of bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and controversy online.

Tweet expressing opinion on bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate about transgender rights and gender identity.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman upset about a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

Tweet about debate on transgender rights and bathroom use, highlighting bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing harassment related to a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

Tweet discussing concerns about bearded trans men in women’s restrooms and the debate on women’s safety and separate bathrooms.

