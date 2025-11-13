Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Always One Karen”: Woman Upset After Seeing Bearded Trans Man In Women’s Restroom Sparks Debate
Bearded trans man standing in a hallway outside menu2019s restroom, wearing pink dress and cat ears headband.
Social Issues, Society

“Always One Karen”: Woman Upset After Seeing Bearded Trans Man In Women’s Restroom Sparks Debate

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

14

A woman confronted a trans individual inside the women’s restroom at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, saying she felt “uncomfortable.”

The woman claimed her “rights were violated” and questioned another shopper who intervened in support of the trans person.

The outraged woman, who goes by @americanrevivalgirl on TikTok, recorded the unidentified person, who was wearing a pink dress with kitten ears and had facial hair.

Highlights
  • A woman recorded and confronted a trans man in a women’s restroom at Barnes & Noble.
  • The shopper explained that he was born female but later transitioned to live as a man.
  • The woman then went on a rant in her car, claiming the shopper was a danger to young girls.
RELATED:

    A woman confronted a trans man in a women’s restroom at a Barnes & Noble

    Middle-aged woman with long blonde hair wearing a red sleeveless top discussing bearded trans man in women’s restroom debate

    Middle-aged woman with long blonde hair wearing a red sleeveless top discussing bearded trans man in women’s restroom debate

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    “I’m a trans male,” he told her, meaning he was born biologically female and later transitioned to become a man.

    The woman responded that it made her “very uncomfortable” to see “a male in the girl’s bathroom,” to which he replied, “I mean, I’m born female.”

    Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and platform shoes walking down hallway, related to restroom debate controversy.

    Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and platform shoes walking down hallway, related to restroom debate controversy.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    Another woman then intervened, using her hand to try to block the camera of the woman filming the interaction. She was later seen rubbing the man’s shoulders as a gesture of support.

    “No, it’s not okay. There are little girls in there. I have first amendment rights,” @americanrevivalgirl fumed.

    She later went to her car to address the incident, telling her followers she felt unsafe after the trans man entered the bathroom.

    The shopper clarified that he was born female but now identifies as a man

    Bearded trans man in pink dress standing in hallway with a woman walking away in a restroom debate setting.

    Bearded trans man in pink dress standing in hallway with a woman walking away in a restroom debate setting.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    “I came out of the stall and this dude’s in there putting on his lipstick. I got scared,” she said. “My heart sank.”

    She added, “I still don’t know to this day. Is that a chick? A dude? I don’t even know.”

    @americanrevivalgirl stated that she had “nothing against” the trans community, but that the man made her feel “nervous,” reiterating that little girls shouldn’t be left alone in the bathroom.

    Still, she acknowledged that the man likely went to the bathroom corresponding to his gender assigned at birth because it could be dangerous for him to use the men’s restroom, where he might face discrimination.

    Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and cat ears standing near restroom door, sparking debate over women's restroom use.

    Bearded trans man wearing pink dress and cat ears standing near restroom door, sparking debate over women's restroom use.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    Tweet discussing a biological female taking testosterone and the debate over trans men in women’s restrooms.

    Tweet discussing a biological female taking testosterone and the debate over trans men in women’s restrooms.

    Image credits: Mochi_Gorl

    “But what’s more concerning about this video is this woman, who came not to my rescue—me, the woman whose rights were violated in my own bathroom—but she came to his rescue.

    “We need to do something about this bathroom situation. It’s not okay. I’m an adult. I can handle it. But little girls…that’s scary stuff,” she concluded.

    According to her TikTok profile, the woman resides in Virginia and previously worked for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

    The woman later said she felt “scared” by seeing the man in the women’s bathroom

    Woman wearing a camouflage cap upset after seeing a bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate.

    Woman wearing a camouflage cap upset after seeing a bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    Tweet showing debate over bearded trans man using women’s restroom, highlighting upset woman and ongoing controversy.

    Tweet showing debate over bearded trans man using women’s restroom, highlighting upset woman and ongoing controversy.

    Image credits: rnlsharpeye

    The video, posted on Wednesday (November 12), has received over 3 million views on social media, with hundreds of users expressing support for the woman and leaving transphobic comments.

    “Thank you for speaking up,” one person commented.

    “Why should women have to deal with this?” another asked.

    A separate user said people should “cancel” Barnes & Noble.

    “Of course, some woke Karen rushed to defend the weirdo,” one user wrote, to which another replied, “There’s always that one Karen!”

    Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in public space sparking debate about transgender use of women’s restroom.

    Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in public space sparking debate about transgender use of women’s restroom.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    “Always One Karen”: Woman Upset After Seeing Bearded Trans Man In Women’s Restroom Sparks Debate

    Image credits: OnlyRealLeft

    Some users were confused as to why the trans man had facial hair despite being born biologically female. Some trans men choose to undergo masculinizing hormone therapy to develop physical changes in the body that are caused by male hormones during puberty.

    This therapy, also known as gender-affirming hormone therapy, involves taking the male hormone testosterone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

    The clinic notes that after beginning masculinizing hormone therapy, trans men typically experience certain changes, including a deeper voice, their menstruation stopping, redistribution of body fat, and the growth of facial and body hair.

    Another shopper intervened to defend the trans man and attempted to block the woman’s camera

    Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and tense interaction over bathroom access.

    Woman upset confronting bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and tense interaction over bathroom access.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    Twitter post discussing bearded women and hormonal issues amid debate on bearded trans man in women’s restroom.

    Twitter post discussing bearded women and hormonal issues amid debate on bearded trans man in women’s restroom.

    Image credits: AquaMetaX

    Many others defended the man, noting that children should always go to the bathroom accompanied by a trusted adult, regardless of whether there are trans individuals inside or not.

    “You are so focused on trans people, yet any parent who sends their daughter or son to the restroom alone is a terrible parent. Anyone can be in the restroom, and a woman can also m*lest or k*dnap a girl or a boy,” someone wrote.

    “Just to be clear — this person was born a female. So they’re using the proper bathroom according to all of you guys. In fact most of you support legislation that would force this person to use only the women’s bathroom,” penned another user.

    Woman expressing concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on transgender issues.

    Woman expressing concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on transgender issues.

    Image credits: americanrevivalgirl

    “This person went to the bathroom to relieve themselves. Like every other person who goes to a restroom. They did not come to recruit you or bother you. YALL be the problem,” added another supporter.

    The topic of trans people’s access to gendered bathrooms continues to divide public opinion. Last week, a singer named Tish Hyman made headlines after confronting Alexis Black, a trans woman, in a Los Angeles Gold’s Gym.

    Tish recorded Alexis, accusing her of staring at her inappropriately while she was changing.

    The 42-year-old Bronx native said she felt “violated” after the encounter.

    Despite claiming to have “nothing against” transgender people, she argued that the situation posed risks for young girls

    @americanrevivalgirl Is this a man in the women’s bathroom? This happened at Barnes and Noble in Virginia Beach. How would you or your daughter have felt? More importantly would this woman who “came to the rescue” of this dude have come to the rescue of me or of him if I had been a little girl? @gaysagainstgroomers @libsoftiktokofficial @barnesandnoble #womensrights#protectourgirls♬ original sound – americanrevivalgirl

    “Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m b*tt nak*d,” she said in a now-viral video.

    Tish’s argument with Alexis, who said she was registered as a female with the gym, reportedly resulted in both of their memberships getting revoked.

    The viral video reignited discussions about trans individuals’ access to gendered restrooms

    Twitter reply about restroom use sparks debate over bearded trans man in women’s restroom and public reaction.

    Twitter reply about restroom use sparks debate over bearded trans man in women’s restroom and public reaction.

    Image credits: LittleMissFlint

    Tweet discussing confusion about bearded trans man in women’s restroom, highlighting debate sparked by upset woman.

    Tweet discussing confusion about bearded trans man in women’s restroom, highlighting debate sparked by upset woman.

    Image credits: Michaelliterus

    Tweet discussing misconceptions about trans men and the debate on bearded trans men in women’s restrooms.

    Tweet discussing misconceptions about trans men and the debate on bearded trans men in women’s restrooms.

    Image credits: Mochi_Gorl

    Tweet from han responding to public bathroom fears, debating a bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Tweet from han responding to public bathroom fears, debating a bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Image credits: HannahMakay

    Tweet screenshot showing user debating a woman upset after seeing bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Tweet screenshot showing user debating a woman upset after seeing bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Image credits: poetryinfinites

    Twitter reply discussing a woman’s concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on safe spaces.

    Twitter reply discussing a woman’s concern about bearded trans man in women’s restroom sparking debate on safe spaces.

    Image credits: _edenbot

    Tweet from PopVulture highlighting a bearded trans man minding his business while a woman upset films him in restroom debate.

    Tweet from PopVulture highlighting a bearded trans man minding his business while a woman upset films him in restroom debate.

    Image credits: itsPopVulture

    Tweet discussing a woman upset after seeing a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom sparking debate on social media.

    Tweet discussing a woman upset after seeing a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom sparking debate on social media.

    Image credits: FindXSnowflakes

    Social media user questions identity of bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and controversy online.

    Social media user questions identity of bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate and controversy online.

    Image credits: twXXtybird

    Tweet expressing opinion on bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate about transgender rights and gender identity.

    Tweet expressing opinion on bearded trans man in women’s restroom, sparking debate about transgender rights and gender identity.

    Image credits: shoogdon

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman upset about a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman upset about a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

    Image credits: heartgorealice

    Tweet about debate on transgender rights and bathroom use, highlighting bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Tweet about debate on transgender rights and bathroom use, highlighting bearded trans man in women’s restroom controversy.

    Image credits: partywithdestoo

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing harassment related to a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing harassment related to a bearded trans man in a women’s restroom debate.

    Image credits: cchheellsssss

    Tweet discussing concerns about bearded trans men in women’s restrooms and the debate on women’s safety and separate bathrooms.

    Tweet discussing concerns about bearded trans men in women’s restrooms and the debate on women’s safety and separate bathrooms.

    Image credits: JarvisCyberKing

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All a bit Heads you win, tails you lose. Born a woman, still got all the female bits, still dressed in most-definitely-feminine attire, but undergoing hormone therapy and now has a beard, so what, you say they're now a man and should use the mens toilets? In which case you'd have to accept a trans women using the female ones, which I kinda doubt this sort of person would be happy with. Stupid bigoted cow.

    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone doesn't understand their basic rights, "No, it’s not okay. There are little girls in there. I have first amendment rights,”. What is with these people acting like these restrooms are their personal property to control. Don't feel comfortable using any facility...anyone forcing them to use it? I say convert them all to single occupancy units.

    jokerman774 avatar
    JokerMan774
    JokerMan774
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This "person" in the video is in obvious need of mental help. This "person" is very disturbed.

