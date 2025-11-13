“Always One Karen”: Woman Upset After Seeing Bearded Trans Man In Women’s Restroom Sparks Debate
“I’m a trans male,” he told her, meaning he was born biologically female and later transitioned to become a man.
The woman responded that it made her “very uncomfortable” to see “a male in the girl’s bathroom,” to which he replied, “I mean, I’m born female.”
Another woman then intervened, using her hand to try to block the camera of the woman filming the interaction. She was later seen rubbing the man’s shoulders as a gesture of support.
“No, it’s not okay. There are little girls in there. I have first amendment rights,” @americanrevivalgirl fumed.
She later went to her car to address the incident, telling her followers she felt unsafe after the trans man entered the bathroom.
The shopper clarified that he was born female but now identifies as a man
“I came out of the stall and this dude’s in there putting on his lipstick. I got scared,” she said. “My heart sank.”
She added, “I still don’t know to this day. Is that a chick? A dude? I don’t even know.”
@americanrevivalgirl stated that she had “nothing against” the trans community, but that the man made her feel “nervous,” reiterating that little girls shouldn’t be left alone in the bathroom.
Still, she acknowledged that the man likely went to the bathroom corresponding to his gender assigned at birth because it could be dangerous for him to use the men’s restroom, where he might face discrimination.
“But what’s more concerning about this video is this woman, who came not to my rescue—me, the woman whose rights were violated in my own bathroom—but she came to his rescue.
“We need to do something about this bathroom situation. It’s not okay. I’m an adult. I can handle it. But little girls…that’s scary stuff,” she concluded.
According to her TikTok profile, the woman resides in Virginia and previously worked for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The woman later said she felt “scared” by seeing the man in the women’s bathroom
The video, posted on Wednesday (November 12), has received over 3 million views on social media, with hundreds of users expressing support for the woman and leaving transphobic comments.
“Thank you for speaking up,” one person commented.
“Why should women have to deal with this?” another asked.
A separate user said people should “cancel” Barnes & Noble.
“Of course, some woke Karen rushed to defend the weirdo,” one user wrote, to which another replied, “There’s always that one Karen!”
Some users were confused as to why the trans man had facial hair despite being born biologically female. Some trans men choose to undergo masculinizing hormone therapy to develop physical changes in the body that are caused by male hormones during puberty.
This therapy, also known as gender-affirming hormone therapy, involves taking the male hormone testosterone, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The clinic notes that after beginning masculinizing hormone therapy, trans men typically experience certain changes, including a deeper voice, their menstruation stopping, redistribution of body fat, and the growth of facial and body hair.
Another shopper intervened to defend the trans man and attempted to block the woman’s camera
Many others defended the man, noting that children should always go to the bathroom accompanied by a trusted adult, regardless of whether there are trans individuals inside or not.
“You are so focused on trans people, yet any parent who sends their daughter or son to the restroom alone is a terrible parent. Anyone can be in the restroom, and a woman can also m*lest or k*dnap a girl or a boy,” someone wrote.
“Just to be clear — this person was born a female. So they’re using the proper bathroom according to all of you guys. In fact most of you support legislation that would force this person to use only the women’s bathroom,” penned another user.
“This person went to the bathroom to relieve themselves. Like every other person who goes to a restroom. They did not come to recruit you or bother you. YALL be the problem,” added another supporter.
The topic of trans people’s access to gendered bathrooms continues to divide public opinion. Last week, a singer named Tish Hyman made headlines after confronting Alexis Black, a trans woman, in a Los Angeles Gold’s Gym.
Tish recorded Alexis, accusing her of staring at her inappropriately while she was changing.
The 42-year-old Bronx native said she felt “violated” after the encounter.
Despite claiming to have “nothing against” transgender people, she argued that the situation posed risks for young girls
@americanrevivalgirl Is this a man in the women’s bathroom? This happened at Barnes and Noble in Virginia Beach. How would you or your daughter have felt? More importantly would this woman who “came to the rescue” of this dude have come to the rescue of me or of him if I had been a little girl? @gaysagainstgroomers @libsoftiktokofficial @barnesandnoble #womensrights#protectourgirls♬ original sound – americanrevivalgirl
“Today I was nak*d in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me. I’m b*tt nak*d,” she said in a now-viral video.
Tish’s argument with Alexis, who said she was registered as a female with the gym, reportedly resulted in both of their memberships getting revoked.
The viral video reignited discussions about trans individuals’ access to gendered restrooms
Image credits: LittleMissFlint
Image credits: Michaelliterus
Image credits: Mochi_Gorl
Image credits: HannahMakay
Image credits: poetryinfinites
Image credits: _edenbot
Image credits: itsPopVulture
Image credits: FindXSnowflakes
Image credits: twXXtybird
Image credits: shoogdon
Image credits: heartgorealice
Image credits: partywithdestoo
Image credits: cchheellsssss
Image credits: JarvisCyberKing
All a bit Heads you win, tails you lose. Born a woman, still got all the female bits, still dressed in most-definitely-feminine attire, but undergoing hormone therapy and now has a beard, so what, you say they're now a man and should use the mens toilets? In which case you'd have to accept a trans women using the female ones, which I kinda doubt this sort of person would be happy with. Stupid bigoted cow.
Someone doesn't understand their basic rights, "No, it’s not okay. There are little girls in there. I have first amendment rights,”. What is with these people acting like these restrooms are their personal property to control. Don't feel comfortable using any facility...anyone forcing them to use it? I say convert them all to single occupancy units.
This "person" in the video is in obvious need of mental help. This "person" is very disturbed.
