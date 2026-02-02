Thin Paint vs. Thick Paint In Acrylic Pouring: Final Results
Thin Paint, Wild Results | Acrylic Pouring Series Finale
In this final episode of my acrylic pouring Paint Consistency Series, I work with a thin paint mixture and experience a very different kind of flow.
The feeling is not the same as with thicker paint.
The control is softer, sometimes slippery.
Lines that once stayed sharp become wiggly.
Cells appear where I didn’t plan them.
And that’s the heart of this episode.
Using the same color palette — primary colors, black, and white — I pour with a thinner consistency and reflect honestly on how it changes not just the look of the painting, but the experience of creating it.
At the end of the video, I show and review all 7 paintings from this series and share my personal thoughts on how paint consistency shaped every result.
My own preference is clearly thicker paint — I enjoy the control, the structure, the way lines stay clean.
But fluid art is not about right or wrong.
It’s about what you love to see and feel.
This series was never about finding one perfect formula.
It was about understanding how paint behaves — and choosing what kind of flow speaks to you.
Time stamps:
00:00 – 00:40 Introduction – thin paint consistency
00:41 – 1:28 Layering paints in the cup
01:29 – 03:16 First Straight pour with Titanium white
03:17 – 05:25 Tilting
05:26 – 09:12 Second Straight pour with pearl white mix
09:13 – 10:15 Final results revealed
10:16 – 13:30 All 7 paintings from the series, my thoughts on thick vs thin paint, Closing & what I learned
If you haven’t seen the earlier episodes, start with:
Ep.1 – Paint Consistency in Acrylic Pouring – How It Changes Your Results
and follow the journey through Pearl White, Titanium White, Flip Cups, and finally…
Ep.2: How Pearl White Changes Acrylic Pouring Results
Ep.3 – Titanium White vs Pearl White in a Flip Cup Acrylic Pour
• Titanium White vs Pearl White in a Flip Cu…
Thank you for being part of this experiment.
