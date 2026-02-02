Thin Paint vs. Thick Paint In Acrylic Pouring: Final Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Thin Paint, Wild Results | Acrylic Pouring Series Finale

In this final episode of my acrylic pouring Paint Consistency Series, I work with a thin paint mixture and experience a very different kind of flow.

The feeling is not the same as with thicker paint.

The control is softer, sometimes slippery.

Lines that once stayed sharp become wiggly.

Cells appear where I didn’t plan them.

And that’s the heart of this episode.

Using the same color palette — primary colors, black, and white — I pour with a thinner consistency and reflect honestly on how it changes not just the look of the painting, but the experience of creating it.

At the end of the video, I show and review all 7 paintings from this series and share my personal thoughts on how paint consistency shaped every result.

My own preference is clearly thicker paint — I enjoy the control, the structure, the way lines stay clean.

But fluid art is not about right or wrong.

It’s about what you love to see and feel.

This series was never about finding one perfect formula.

It was about understanding how paint behaves — and choosing what kind of flow speaks to you.

Time stamps:

00:00 – 00:40 Introduction – thin paint consistency

00:41 – 1:28 Layering paints in the cup

ADVERTISEMENT

01:29 – 03:16 First Straight pour with Titanium white

03:17 – 05:25 Tilting

05:26 – 09:12 Second Straight pour with pearl white mix

09:13 – 10:15 Final results revealed

10:16 – 13:30 All 7 paintings from the series, my thoughts on thick vs thin paint, Closing & what I learned

If you haven’t seen the earlier episodes, start with:

Ep.1 – Paint Consistency in Acrylic Pouring – How It Changes Your Results

and follow the journey through Pearl White, Titanium White, Flip Cups, and finally…

Ep.2: How Pearl White Changes Acrylic Pouring Results

• How Pearl White Changes Acrylic Pouring Re…

Ep.3 – Titanium White vs Pearl White in a Flip Cup Acrylic Pour

• Titanium White vs Pearl White in a Flip Cu…

Thank you for being part of this experiment.

More info: youtu.be

RELATED:

Thin Paint vs Thick Paint in Acrylic Pouring | Final Results

Thin Paint vs Thick Paint in Acrylic Pouring | Final Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Thin Paint vs Thick Paint in Acrylic Pouring | Final Results