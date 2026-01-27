ADVERTISEMENT

You get make-up, then you get stage make-up. The latter is a beautiful lie. From the back row of the theater, the performer looks like they have flawless skin, chiselled cheekbones, and eyes that speak a thousand words. Up close? It's a whole different story. At times, one that could belong in the Rocky Horror Picture Show or Ru Paul's Drag Race.

The thing is, stage make-up was never made to be subtle nor to slightly accentuate your features. It's designed to survive blinding lights, beads of sweat and be seen from far, far away. It's loud, proud, bold and obnoxious. And it prefers an audience rather than a close-up lens.

A woman had the internet in stitches recently when she revealed her panel-beaten face on TikTok shortly after being on stage. "Why did nobody warn me about what stage makeup looked like?" quipped @theyluv.mckayla0. What followed was a string of solidarity posts from people showcasing their stage make-up artists' theatrics.

Image credits: theyluv.mckayla0

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best pics for you to scroll through ahead of your next trip to the theater. From the utterly hilarious to the downright scary, all are reminders of what it really takes to look human (or not) from fifty feet away. We also speak to make-up artist and owner of The Make-Up Touch agency, Tammy Hardy to get her take on the dos and don'ts of applying stage make-up.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Teeth Stuff Tasted So Bad Too

Person with stage makeup featuring exaggerated wrinkles and freckles, wearing a white wig and purple sequined costume.

lily| Report

5points
POST

If you’ve ever been on stage in a theater production, there's a high probability that you had to wear makeup, whether you wanted to or not. It's also not unlikely that you looked in the mirror afterwards and thought, “Oh, wow!” - and not necessarily in a good way.

It’s not always a look you’d comfortably sport while out shopping or on a date. And that’s because, unlike everyday makeup, stage makeup is bold, loud, and thick (for lack of a better word).

"Stage makeup is more dramatic, pigmented and exaggerated to ensure it is visible with the harsh lighting and audience," explains Tammy Hardy during an interview with Bored Panda, when we ask her to explain the difference between stage makeup and "normal" makeup.

"It is also an important part of the character, defining the personality and role the actor/actress is portraying," adds Hardy, an experienced make-up artist and owner of The Make-Up Touch agency.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Tell Me About It

    Person with stage makeup featuring a triangle eye design and mismatched contact lenses for a magical yet eerie look.

    DR. CHAZ Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Literally (I’m The Bald One)

    Two people wearing stage makeup with dark eyeshadow and pale face, showing magical and mildly cursed stage makeup looks.

    leah Report

    4points
    POST

    “The basic concept behind natural makeup is to enhance a person’s natural features and even out skin tone in a way that looks like they’re not wearing much (if any) makeup at all. For street makeup, it’s all about light, subtle application,” explains celebrity makeup artist, Scott Barnes. “Natural stage makeup first neutralizes issues, then enhances features enough to be visible to the camera or viewer.”

    While it may look over-the-top up-close, the intensity is often barely noticeable to the audience. There’s a reason people go all out when it comes to applying makeup for theater or stage...

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Embrace It

    Person with dramatic stage makeup featuring bold black eye shapes and stylized facial hair wearing a tuxedo jacket and earrings.

    can.o.zo Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Real

    Person wearing stage makeup with white face paint and black outlines, showcasing magical stage makeup looks.

    k Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Tell Me Abt It

    Woman with teal stage makeup and bright red lips smiling, showcasing creative and magical stage makeup look.

    lala📼🪱 Report

    4points
    POST

    One reason for big and bold stage makeup is because of the distance between the performer and the audience. Being so far apart means that your facial features, and therefore the emotions on your face, are difficult to see - unless you enhance your features with makeup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "It needs to be dramatic in order to stand out from a distance, allowing all audience members in the theatre to see the character's makeup clearly," says Hardy, adding that lighting also plays a part in stage makeup application.

    "It is more bold, exaggerated and thick due to the harsh stage lights that flatten the makeup and drain color," Hardy tells us. "Certain color lighting effects are also factored in to determine what colors the makeup needs to be."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Say Less

    Close-up of a woman with dramatic stage makeup creating a magical yet eerie look under bright lighting.

    𝓛. 💕 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Young person with stage makeup and wig smiling, wearing gold dress and necklace backstage preparing for performance.

    supersecretfinnaccount Report

    4points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her nose looks like a weeny the way they put that makeup on there lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Grandma In Addams Family

    Person wearing stage makeup with dark eye shadows and lips, showing a mildly cursed look off stage.

    Mia Report

    4points
    POST

    The experts over at JAM Cosmetics agree.

    “Stage lighting can really ‘flatten’ your face and take away all of the dimensions that help the audience see your expression clearly,” they say. “Emoting is a huge part of any performance, so improper makeup can really diminish in the audience's experience.”

    Another reason stage makeup is much heavier than everyday makeup is because being under bright, intense lights can make you sweat. And the last thing you need is for your face to be ruined mid-show, or for your eyes to start burning and tearing if sweaty makeup gets into them.
    #10

    Tell Me About It

    Person wearing stage makeup with dark markings and glasses, looking magical on stage but mildly cursed in real life.

    byrgertjelianneeeee Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    My Makeup For Macbeth

    Person with stage makeup featuring drawn-on beard and scars, making a playful face with tongue out indoors.

    iwill.nene_papayou Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Girl I Know

    Young woman with stage makeup featuring bold unibrow, bright blush, dark lipstick, and orange eyeshadow during backstage preparation.

    tesyrao.2 Report

    4points
    POST

    "The makeup needs to be durable so will be applied thicker to withstand heat as it gets very hot under stage lights, sweat, movement and long performances," Hardy tells Bored Panda.

    “Most street makeup brands are not sweat-resistant, meaning you are almost guaranteed to have a mess of makeup when [you are] finished your performance,” JAM's team adds.
    #13

    Had To Go Into A Store Looking Like This

    Person with stage makeup featuring dark eyeshadow and pale face, showing a magical yet mildly cursed look.

    hannah.clyne Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Guys Mmm

    Person wearing stage makeup with bold red lips, blue eyeshadow, and swirled cheek designs, showcasing magical stage makeup look.

    ferrnwasheree.idk Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Sometimes It’s Just Like That

    Person with stage makeup resembling facial hair and a subtle mustache, showcasing magical and mildly cursed makeup looks.

    Princey Report

    3points
    POST

    We're curious to know whether the same principles apply to makeup for film and television, so we ask Hardy.

    "TV makeup is high coverage and anti-shine to also factor in strong lighting, but the makeup technique is more refined," she replies. "The features will be less dramatic and exaggerated. Almost everything is shot in HD so the type of makeup product will also be finer/smaller particle size and the skin texture needs to be smooth, thin and natural looking."
    #16

    Tell Me About It

    Person with bold stage makeup including dark eyeshadow, arched brows, and red lipstick, wearing a pink headband indoors.

    zayianadundaughted Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    I Get It Queen

    Person with magical stage makeup in purple tones posing for a selfie while others relax on a gym floor in the background.

    ¡Kaiya¡ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Likeee

    Person with gray hair and glasses wearing stage makeup that appears magical on stage but mildly cursed in real life.

    kiara Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ⁠If your production is running for a few nights, don't forget about continuity. You wouldn't want to look different from one show to the next.

    "Create a face chart documenting exactly what your makeup will look like," suggests Hardy. "Work directly from the face chart and take photos from every angle once you have finished your makeup. Also good idea to take a video to reference."
    #19

    Tell Me About It…

    Person with detailed green and yellow stage makeup and prosthetics resembling a mythical creature in a dressing room.

    andrew_grothman Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Tell Me About It Gurl

    Person wearing glasses, hat, and stage makeup with a mustache, showcasing magical stage makeup looks in a theater setting.

    The_OG_NLab Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    It’s Funny Tho

    Person with blue wig and dramatic stage makeup featuring bold lashes and white accents in a theatrical costume.

    moony Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Do You Guys Think I Need More Blush

    Person with stage makeup featuring colorful eyeshadow and blush, holding a vintage pocket watch on a chain.

    Darrien :3 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    *sigh*

    Woman with stage makeup featuring bold green eyeshadow and dark red lipstick, wearing ornate jewelry and a green costume headpiece.

    bbie!! Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Tell Me About It… (The Addams Family) This Was A Dress Rehearsal So Makeup Was Done By The Juniors So They Could Practice

    Person with stage makeup featuring heavy black eyeshadow and pale face paint, illustrating stage makeup looks magical and mildy cursed.

    Anna Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Person with stage makeup featuring exaggerated dark lips and wrinkles, showcasing magical yet mildly cursed stage makeup look.

    anna bar. Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Close-up of person wearing stage makeup with wrinkles and nun costume, showcasing magical and mildly cursed stage makeup look.

    athoobydoobybear Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Literally

    Woman with theatrical stage makeup sitting in costume with gray hair and painted wrinkles for a magical stage makeup look.

    InCADENCEnt Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    This Is The 3rd Night. The Other 2 Nights We Used Orange And It Stained My Face

    Person wearing stage makeup designed as a lion face, dressed in a gold and orange costume, focusing on hand activity.

    Finn Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Miss Stage Makeup

    Person wearing stage makeup with exaggerated wrinkles and a large red and black costume hat posing with a peace sign.

    sammy_and_remi_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Tell Me About It

    Person wearing stage makeup and a furry costume, showcasing magical stage makeup looks with a mildly cursed vibe.

    zeddathen Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Oh The Struggle Is Real

    Young woman with magical stage makeup featuring bold blue eyeshadow and dark lips, posing in a backstage dressing room.

    raiisdead Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Gotta Trust The Process

    Person with bold stage makeup featuring blue eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, and red lipstick wearing a purple top and jewelry.

    brinsleyfanpage Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Tell Me Abt It

    Person with magical stage makeup in a backstage dressing room holding a peeled face prosthetic piece and sticking out tongue.

    rui Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Trust I Know

    Person in gray furry costume with stage makeup showing a dramatic, mildly cursed expression on stage.

    *✮˚♪ cིྀeceོ✪∘⚡︎܀✧ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    What Could Possibly Be The Reason

    Young woman smiling with magical stage makeup featuring glitter and bold eyebrows, showcasing artistic stage makeup effects.

    livy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    I Was Giving IKEA

    Two performers backstage with stage makeup, one in a dramatic costume and the other in bright yellow with theatrical face paint.

    V Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    I Understand

    Close-up of a person with theatrical stage makeup featuring bold colors and a bright yellow wig.

    hana.bananana_ Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Oh Girl Ik…

    Person wearing stage makeup with exaggerated wrinkles and glasses, creating a magical yet cursed appearance on stage.

    ethanolsquirt Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    This One's A Bit Crazier Tho, Actual Glitter Stuck On My Lips

    Young woman with light blue stage makeup and glittery silver lips posing for a selfie with a neutral background.

    Jenthe ×͜× Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    My Stage Makeup On My Last Show

    Two performers backstage showcasing stage makeup with exaggerated blush and lashes, dressed in white costumes.

    Sarah Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    2013 College Productions Hit Different

    Young woman with dramatic stage makeup wearing a black lace dress smiling indoors, showcasing stage makeup look.

    Lily Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Real But An Old Lady Did It For U

    Person in red stage costume with exaggerated makeup flexing arm, illustrating stage makeup magical and mildly cursed looks.

    ▄︻デkαsíα (lօíժ բօɾցҽɾ?)══━一 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Girl Same

    Young woman with bright red hair and exaggerated stage makeup sticking her tongue out in a backstage dressing room.

    caydee ୨ৎ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    That's A Bit Too Real:

    Close-up of a woman wearing stage makeup with green eyeshadow and red lipstick, showcasing magical stage makeup looks.

    alexia Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Guess The Show

    Young woman wearing red dress and dramatic stage makeup taking a mirror selfie in a backstage dressing room.

    Lily Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Who Wrote This

    Two people in stage makeup posing, one in 18th-century costume and the other in a nurse outfit, showcasing stage makeup looks.

    Fries Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Girl Idk

    Close-up of a person with exaggerated stage makeup featuring bright eyeshadow, red lips, and pink freckles for a magical look.

    ._________________. Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    My School Play In 2023

    Young woman with stage makeup looking magical on stage with dramatic lighting and dark background curtain.

    Jess(Strictly’s version) Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Girl Me Too 🫩 (My Skin Was Screaming For Days After My Show)

    Person with dramatic stage makeup and hat striking a pose, showcasing magical stage makeup look with a mildly cursed vibe.

    🤡🤡 Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Tell Me About It

    Young person with stage makeup featuring dark eyeshadow and bold lipstick, showing magical and mildly cursed looks.

    mari Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Tell Me About It

    Two women hugging, one with theatrical stage makeup showing an exaggerated, slightly eerie look.

    🔆 🌀.𖥔𝓚𝒽𝓁ℴ𝓴𝒽𝓁ℴ𖥔.🔆 🌀 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Brotha Ew

    Young woman with exaggerated and quirky stage makeup close up, showcasing unique theatrical makeup style.

    thebest_redhead0 Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    From Addams Family

    Person with stage makeup in pale face paint and dark lips, holding colorful flower bouquets at a crowded event.

    Ellaaaa Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Walked Around Toronto Like This With My Hair In Tiny Rollers For 3 Weeks

    Person with bold red stage makeup smiling and giving thumbs up showcasing magical and mildly cursed stage makeup looks.

    cllaremacslay Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    It Was Never Enough Blush For Mr Krabs

    Person with exaggerated stage makeup in red tone posing with hands on cheeks in dimly lit environment showing stage makeup effects.

    evelynanneh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Freshman Me Was Traumatised

    Person with stage makeup wearing a dirty bucket hat and glasses, showing a magical yet mildly cursed look on stage.

    matty_47 Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Don't Get Me Started

    Person with golden stage makeup, wearing gold gloves and a shiny yellow bow tie, posing with thumbs up backstage.

    literally luz noceda Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Tell Me About It

    Two young women with stage makeup and a crown pose for a playful selfie showcasing magical and mildly cursed makeup looks.

    JayCee Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Right?

    Person in green velvet top with subtle stage makeup including green highlights and face gems, showcasing stage makeup look.

    ⌖ ᏋᏒᎥᏋ ִ ࣪𖤐 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!