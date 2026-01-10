ADVERTISEMENT

A bad haircut will grow back. But for the time being, you will have to endure the atrocity that you see in front of the mirror every day. 

For some people, that could be troubling. Others don’t seem to care, much like the people in the following photos you’re about to see. 

These are courtesy of the “That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming” Facebook group. True to their name, this private online community is all about the hairdos they have deemed roast-worthy

In case you don’t have access, here are some images from the page. Do they deserve all this teasing? See for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hairstyle featuring detailed portraits and contrasting hair colors, showcasing one of the most disastrous hairstyles.

Christina Zavala Report

10points
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not sure how I recognised them but is this meant to be Beyonce? And Lady GaGa displaying as Spock?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Unique disastrous hairstyle featuring a detailed face painting on the back of a person’s head and hair styled upwards.

    Christina Zavala Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Tightly curled hair dyed unevenly blonde and black, showcasing one of the most disastrous hairstyles on an individual.

    Top ramen..

    Amelia Lynn Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments

    Our hairstyles are part of our identity. It’s one of the things people would compliment us about. According to Willow Ridge Recovery psychotherapist Aubrey Hunt, it also demonstrates our desire to be seen in a particular way. 

    “A haircut that does not feel quite right or not like the person may cause a disconnect between the interior feeling and exterior look, which can subtly decrease the person's overall self-image,” she told Bored Panda.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man with disastrous hairstyle shaved bald except for a thick hair strip designed like a sweatband, wearing glasses and a blue jersey.

    Stephanie Derrick Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because you can does not mean you should. But go for it if you want it Friar Tuck!

    5
    5points
    reply
    #5

    Woman with a long, braided hairstyle at a counter, showcasing one of the most disastrous hairstyles.

    Nicole Steimling Report

    7points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's weird and funky, kinda like it

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Unusual disastrous hairstyle featuring shaved head with colored patches and two long braids, curly hair on one side.

    Christina Zavala Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    If our hair holds that much significance in terms of our self-perception and how we think toher people see us, a bad haircut must have significant negative effects. According to Hunt, embarrassment and self-consciousness may affect a person's behavior in social and professional settings. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Young man with a disastrous hairstyle featuring a face design shaved into the back of his head, while a girl smiles nearby outdoors.

    Christina Zavala Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Two people sitting in an interview setting, featuring a man with a disastrous hairstyle and a woman in a red cardigan.

    Was watching a very serious dateline or 20/20 and then this guy pops up! All I can see is Barf from Spaceballs.

    anon Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Close-up of a person’s head with a disastrous hairstyle featuring unevenly braided and curly hair sections.

    Christina Zavala Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The stigma of a bad hairdo can so cut deep that it may even affect a person’s morale in a profound way. According to Hunt, the repercussions are more severe than you may think. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One might suspect that people's judgments about them are based on this temporary mistake, which can result in lowering self-esteem and even making the person retreat from social gatherings,” she explained.

    #10

    Side view of a man with a disastrous hairstyle featuring a high fade and long mullet, highlighting questionable life decisions.

    Christina Zavala Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Back view of a straight, uneven brown hairstyle in a salon setting, showcasing one of the disastrous hairstyles.

    Those ends have been OBLITERATED.

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Woman with messy, uneven hair showcasing one of the disastrous hairstyles that may raise questions about life decisions.

    Ask for layers and got this omg she didn’t even wet my hair !

    Christina Zavala Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One silver lining of a bad haircut is that it will eventually grow back. However, you will need to deal with how it makes you feel while you wait. According to Hunt, that alone can cause a significant disruption in our self-concept. 

    “The discomfort between the temporary loss of control and the public visibility of hair is one of the reasons why a bad haircut can feel such a big deal, even though it is a temporary situation,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two photos showing a person with disastrous hairstyles featuring uneven, multicolored hair and contrasting dark and light sections.

    Adrienne Ellis Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Man with a unique, uneven haircut featuring sharp contrast and an unusual top style showcasing disastrous hairstyles.

    Christina Zavala Report

    5points
    POST
    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just commit to the mohawk already...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Disastrous hairstyles with tangled, frizzy, and unevenly colored curly hair in an indoor setting.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. Which of these hairdos stood out to you, whether through utter shock or hilarity? Do you see yourself sporting any of these hairstyles? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Group of people at formal event showing disastrous hairstyles that may make you question life decisions with various hair colors and styles.

    In honor of prom season, allow me to present to you all my senior prom hair (2010) (MN, USA)
    I had half the side of my head shaved and some uneven clip in hair extensions. And yes, we had our hair done professionally at a salon.

    Autumn Kat Sorman Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two women with disastrous hairstyles sitting on a couch, highlighting questionable hair choices in casual setting.

    Some lovely extensions in My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.

    Lucille Marie Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Side-by-side images of a person with long, uneven blonde hair showcasing disastrous hairstyles from behind.

    EEEEEEEKKK this before and after was just posted on a local town page.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was it done with a weedwhacker?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Person wearing a blue sweater with a disastrous hairstyle featuring a large hairband and messy top bun indoors.

    This is her everyday hair.

    Emma White Report

    4points
    POST
    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her hair's thick and healthy so perhaps it's just easier to swirl it up out of the way.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Man with a disastrous hairstyle featuring a bowl cut with shaved sides sitting in a barber shop chair.

    Praise Kristy Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man with a black and white split dyed hairstyle and beard wearing a blue and white Gremio soccer jersey indoors.

    Christina Zavala Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of a woman with a messy braided hairstyle and a man smiling, showcasing a disastrous hairstyle moment.

    They definitely have been doing girls with extensions dirty every season lmfao. I don’t understand why they don’t tell them anything, not even the girls around them.

    Nayasia Vazquez Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Person with a disastrous hairstyle featuring a bald front and wild hair in the back, wearing leather jacket and chains.

    Christina Zavala Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Disastrous hairstyle featuring thick, uneven twisted hair piled high on a person sitting inside a car.

    Christina Zavala Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Child with a unique and intricate hairstyle featuring braided sections extending outward, a prime example of disastrous hairstyles.

    Ellis Ocampo Report

    4points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing crazy hair spirit day style. Does not belong on this list

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Side-by-side images showing one styled wavy hair and one disastrous hairstyle with uneven coloring and texture.

    What I asked for vs what I got. 7 hours and $600 later.

    Yes i'm making a complaint to the owner tomorrow. No I shouldn't of paid but I have horrible anxiety and my 8 month old was waiting for me to come home.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Man with pink brain-inspired hairstyle bending forward next to smiling man, showcasing one of the most disastrous hairstyles.

    Christina Zavala Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Disastrous hairstyle with uneven texture and awkward shape viewed from the back in a salon setting.

    Lina Thehairdoc Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Woman with disastrous hairstyles styled into long braids sticking out from her head, posing indoors in a casual outfit.

    Christina Zavala Report

    3points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did she put her finger in a pl*g hole?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Barber creating a disastrous hairstyle with shaved sides and spiked top on a young man in a salon.

    Christina Zavala Report

    3points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The moustache of the guy giving the haircut is really creeping me out.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #31

    Multi-colored layered hairstyle with contrasting black, blonde, red, and silver streaks showcasing a disastrous hairstyle choice.

    Eileen Ross Ogden Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Child with intricate braided hairstyle featuring spiral designs and neat cornrow sections in an indoor setting.

    Christina Zavala Report

    3points
    POST
    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautifully braided, glossy and neat but the forbidden liquorice look isn't flattering.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Blonde woman showing a disastrous hairstyle with big curls alongside other unusual hairstyles in a salon setting.

    Me and my mom wanted the same color as the 1st picture and we ended up with hair way darker than what we came in with. 2nd picture is what my mom came in with and then 3&4 are our results.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Straight blonde hair with uneven blunt cut ends, shown from the back in a salon, illustrating disastrous hairstyles.

    The longer you look, the worse it gets and this is the "after" photo!

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Person with a green and yellow edgy hairstyle featuring shaved patterns and long hair, showcasing a disastrous hairstyle look.

    Nenaa Vallejo Report

    2points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not for everyone, but if it makes her happy.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #36

    Young woman with short, red and black hair sitting in a car wearing blue scrubs, showcasing a disastrous hairstyle.

    Sarah Marie Meyers Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Man with unusual twisted loops hairstyle sitting inside a car, showcasing one of the disastrous hairstyles.

    Christina Zavala Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Woman with a unique and disastrous hairstyle featuring mixed textures and decorative hair clips wearing a white lace top.

    Christina Zavala Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which hairstyle do you want? All of them.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #39

    Man with a unique and intricate braided hairstyle sitting in a barber chair wearing a printed haircut cape.

    Christina Zavala Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Four women showing contrasting hairstyles in casual settings, illustrating various disastrous hairstyles and life decisions.

    I made a post earlier but I didn’t add the “bad” after pics. I was too embarrassed and because the hair was styled and dried it look “ok” and it seemed as if I was overreacting and people even said I owe my hairdresser an apology for being upset and angry that she ruinied my hair, as embarrassing as it is I hope people can now see why i am and was so upset.

    Daniela Do Vale Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Child with a series of uneven and messy braids viewed from the back, showcasing one of the disastrous hairstyles.

    It’s a shame this braider is charging to play in these kids' heads.

    anon Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Loose curls with ash blonde highlights on brown hair styled in a salon, a notable example of disastrous hairstyles.

    Ash blonde??

    anon Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Person with a disastrous hairstyle kneeling outdoors next to a child on a wooden walkway in a natural setting

    Emma White Report

    1point
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like the hair of Jean Ralphio from Parks and Rec

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Person with curly orange mullet hairstyle and shaved sides posing indoors with a dark tiled background, showcasing disastrous hairstyles.

    Anonymous member Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Person with a disastrous hairstyle showing uneven, wet, and frizzy hair strands causing a questionable hair decision.

    Christina Zavala Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    Woman on TV show with disastrous hairstyle and curly bangs, looking down during a high-stakes moment with money prizes displayed.

    That's a style.

    Emily Bullock Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!