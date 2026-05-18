8 Mainstream Actresses Who Went From Hollywood To Creating Adult Content
For decades, landing a role in Hollywood was seen as the ultimate career goal for actresses. But in recent years, a growing number of mainstream stars have shocked fans by stepping away from traditional media and entering the world of adult content.
From former Disney star Bella Thorne to Emmy-winning The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo, the decision wasn’t simply about posting provocative photos. It was about survival, freedom, and reclaiming power in an industry notorious for sidelining women as they age.
De Matteo, who launched her adult-content platform after facing financial struggles and a lack of acting work, candidly admitted, “Onl**ans saved my life, 100 percent… I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”
Meanwhile, Thorne famously made headlines after reportedly earning over $1 million within her first 24 hours on the platform.
With subscription platforms removing the middlemen and allowing stars to profit directly from their fanbases, many actresses have openly said they feel liberated from the impossible standards and restrictions traditionally imposed by the entertainment industry.
Here are 8 popular actresses who went from acting to creating adult content.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne joined the subscription-based adult-content industry in August 2020, instantly breaking platform records by reportedly earning over $1 million within her first 24 hours and $2 million within her first week.
The former Disney Channel star said she joined the platform partly to gain complete control over her image and connect with fans without the restrictions of mainstream media.
She also claimed the experience would serve as research for a planned film project centered around modern s*x work.
Speaking about the decision, Thorne explained in a LA Times interview, “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users?”
She continued, “How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and Onl**ans could change your life.”
However, what initially looked like a groundbreaking celebrity success story quickly spiraled into one of the platform’s biggest controversies.
Bella faced massive backlash after allegedly charging subscribers $200 for a pay-per-view post advertised as an unclothed photo, only for buyers to discover she was wearing lingerie.
The incident triggered a flood of refund requests and chargebacks across the platform.
Soon after, Onl**ans introduced major policy changes, including capping tips and lowering pay-per-view limits, which many independent creators claimed severely hurt their income during the height of the pandemic.
Critics accused Thorne of “digital gentrification,” arguing that she entered a space built largely by adult creators without facing the same stigma or consequences they endured.
The controversy only intensified after Anora director Sean Baker publicly distanced himself from the project for which the actress was reportedly researching.
Following the backlash, Thorne publicly apologized in a now-deleted X post, writing, “In trying to do this I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry,” while insisting her intention had been to help “normalize the stigmas” surrounding the industry.
Still, many internet users remained unforgiving. “An average worker is pretty lucky to see 1 million in 10 years too,” one person wrote online.
Another critic added, “Unfortunately, a lot of celebrities get away with this... meanwhile genuine s*x workers who rely on the platform for a living would be permabanned.”
Another comment read, “She is constantly begging people to go check out her insta. It always strikes me as odd, because it comes across as so desperate, but she doesn’t really seem like the type who would need to beg for views/donations/whatever.”
Bella’s page on the platform is currently inactive, as she has stepped away to focus on other entertainment and business ventures.
Shannon Elizabeth
Shannon Elizabeth stunned fans in 2026 when she officially joined Onl**ans at age 52, decades after her breakout success in the American Pie franchise, proving that nostalgia still sells.
The actress reportedly earned more than $1.2 million within just her first seven days on the platform, instantly reigniting public fascination with one of the most recognizable bombshells of late-’90s and early-2000s Hollywood.
But Elizabeth made it clear that her decision wasn’t simply about money.
Ahead of her debut, the actress explained that she had grown tired of Hollywood controlling her image and career trajectory after years away from mainstream acting.
“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told People in April 2026. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s*xy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”
“I’m choosing Onl**ans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”
Shannon’s transition into adult content drew even more attention because of the timing surrounding her personal life.
Reports revealed that she had quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, just days before launching her page, instantly fueling online speculation.
Some fans even jokingly dragged her former American Pie co-star Jason Biggs, as the actor announced his separation from his wife, Jenny Mollen, after 18 years of marriage, just weeks after Shannon’s page launch.
Meanwhile, Andy Bachman, co-founder of Creators Inc., the agency representing Elizabeth, reportedly cited her longstanding fan base as a key reason behind her rapid success as an adult creator.
“I’m not surprised that hundreds of thousands of people wanted to see their childhood crush n*ked,” one fan said on X.
Another commented, “Can’t even be mad at it. People will spend money on what they want.”
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly joined the world of adult content creation when she officially launched her page in May 2026, immediately sparking intense reactions across social media.
The Emmy-winning My Name Is Earl actress explained that the decision came after years of enjoying direct fan interactions at Comic-Con events, especially during reunion celebrations tied to the sitcom’s 20th anniversary.
According to Pressly, the platform felt like a natural digital extension of those personal fan experiences.
“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” she explained in an interview. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.”
She also emphasized her frustration with traditional entertainment gatekeeping, adding, “The entertainment industry is always shifting, and I’ve never been someone who sits on the sidelines.”
“Onl**ans gives me a space to create what I want, how I want, and share it directly with the people who’ve supported me for years.”
Jaime also admitted that she initially misunderstood the platform entirely.
Recalling her first reaction, she joked, “What, that’s p*rn?” before revealing that longtime friend Shannon Elizabeth convinced her the site had evolved far beyond its original reputation.
Shannon herself had reportedly earned over $1.2 million within her first week on the platform, something many online critics were quick to point out.
“She saw Shannon Elizabeth pull in 7 figures in a week. That’s what happened here,” one person commented online.
Another critic harshly wrote, “In other words, she’s not getting any acting jobs and money is running low.”
Still, not everyone viewed the move negatively.
“That’s awesome. She will do great! Independence and freedom has its perks,” one supporter commented, while another user added, “Ridiculously overpriced cash grab, but tbh she’s gorgeous and will likely do extremely well.”
Meanwhile, Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, who manages both Shannon and Jaime, praised the latter, calling her “an elite entertainer” with “the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward.”
Notably, Pressly’s page focuses more on behind-the-scenes content, lifestyle posts, and direct fan engagement rather than explicit material.
Drea De Matteo
Drea de Matteo became one of the most talked-about actresses to join the subscription-based adult platform after officially launching her page in August 2023, charging fans $15 per month.
The Emmy-winning actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos and Wendy Case on Sons of Anarchy, revealed that the decision came during one of the darkest financial periods of her life.
According to Drea, she was nearly homeless, facing foreclosure on her home after severe flood damage, and had only “$10” left in her bank account while struggling to support her children and elderly family members.
Speaking candidly about the backlash she received, the actress told the Daily Mail, “Onl**ans saved my life, 100 percent… Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”
She also claimed her acting opportunities dried up after she refused to comply with Hollywood’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, leaving her financially desperate enough to pivot to adult content creation.
Despite initially planning to use the platform for a controversial podcast project with her partner, Drea admitted the account quickly “went viral” once fans realized she was posting risqué content.
“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it,” she admitted. “I got a lot of heat for doing it and people went nuts.”
The actress later leaned fully into the platform, even joking about her unusual pre-shoot preparation routine.
“We’re just carb loading. I’m just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak,” she joked, adding, “You want your b**bs to be big and your b*tt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest!”
However, the biggest controversy surrounding her adult-content career came after the star revealed that both of her children helped edit her photos and content.
During an appearance on the Not Today, Pal podcast, she casually confirmed that her teenage son edited parts of her page.
“Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’” she said, while also revealing that her daughter had helped edit images as well.
The comments quickly resurfaced online and sparked fierce backlash across social media.
“F**king disgusting. This is literal child a**se and she should go to prison,” one outraged user wrote.
“Kid’s going to have a very interesting LinkedIn bio one day,” another person joked.
Someone else added, “You have a sh*t ton of p*rn money just go hire an actual editor that is not a child???”
Despite the criticism, de Matteo has repeatedly defended her decision, insisting that everything she has done was ultimately to provide financial stability for her family after Hollywood opportunities disappeared.
Donna D’errico
Donna D’Errico joined Onl**ans in August 2022 after facing a wave of online criticism over a bikini video she posted for the Fourth of July that year.
The former Baywatch star, who was 54 at the time, said trolls flooded her comments calling her “too old,” “desperate,” and past her prime simply for wearing a patriotic bikini on Instagram.
Rather than backing down, Donna leaned directly into the backlash and launched her own subscription-based platform just weeks later.
Announcing the move with a cheeky Instagram photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit, D’Errico openly criticized the double standards surrounding celebrities and online empowerment.
“All these celebs posting… t*pless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands,” she wrote. “Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment.”
“But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on O* where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People k*ll me.”
The actress explained that she was also frustrated by heavy censorship and reporting systems on mainstream social media platforms, saying she wanted a space where she could post glamorous and artistic photos without constantly worrying about shadowbans or harassment.
At the same time, Donna made it clear she intended to set firm personal boundaries on the platform.
In one memorable message to subscribers, she joked, “What you will not see: My hoo-ha. What I don’t want to see: Your manhood.”
Over time, however, D’Errico said her subscribers became less interested in provocative content and more interested in seeing the “real” version of her everyday life.
“You know, in the beginning, I got some requests for feet,” she told Fox News Digital. “I don’t really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me in everyday life.”
The actress said fans often requested casual photos of her making coffee, wearing sweats, or relaxing makeup-free at home.
“I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have any makeup on and my hair is in a ponytail,’” she recalled. “‘I don’t care. I want to see that.’”
Donna later described the dynamic as offering what she jokingly called “the girlfriend experience,” explaining that subscribers enjoyed the illusion of a relaxed, personal connection without the complications of a real relationship.
She shared, “I think they get to log in and have fun kind of having an experience that they would have if they had a girlfriend. But then they log off, and then they’re gone.”
Despite the criticism she initially faced, D’Errico insisted that the overwhelming majority of her subscribers were respectful and supportive, adding that there was “nothing gross, grotesque going on” behind the scenes of her page.
Maitland Ward
Former Disney and sitcom star Maitland Ward permanently transitioned from mainstream acting to the adult entertainment industry and launched her subscription platform page in 2019.
Best known for her roles on Boy Meets World and The Bold and the Beautiful, Ward later reinvented herself as one of the adult industry’s highest-earning creators, reportedly making six figures a month.
Unlike several actresses who joined adult platforms primarily for lifestyle content or behind-the-scenes access, Maitland fully embraced explicit adult entertainment and openly described the move as liberating rather than scandalous.
In interviews and in her memoir Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood, the actress reportedly said she grew tired of feeling like “property” within Hollywood’s studio system.
“Back then, I think they looked at these young actors as like property coming in,” Ward told Fox News Digital. “The studios, they wanted to mold and form these young actors into what they wanted them to be.”
She also contrasted the instability of traditional acting with the financial freedom she found through adult content creation.
She shared, “On Boy Meets World, I think I made $20,000 or $25,000 an episode. In p*rn or Onl**ans, I can get six figures a month… I can make it go for as long as I want it to go.”
Ward has repeatedly insisted she now feels more respected in the adult industry than she ever did during her mainstream Hollywood years, particularly as a woman aging outside the narrow standards traditionally imposed on actresses.
Her outspoken comments have continued to generate headlines, especially after she publicly criticized Sydney Sweeney’s controversial adult scenes in Euphoria season three.
Ward argued that some of the styling choices shown in the series crossed uncomfortable lines and misrepresented how creators actually operate.
She told TMZ, “There’s so many creators who are really working hard to build their brands every day, and this is really disingenuous…”
Jessie Cave
Jessie Cave surprised fans when she officially joined Onl**ans in March 2025, though her approach to the platform turned out to be far different from what many expected.
Best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and later Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Cave revealed she launched the page during a period of intense financial stress.
Writing candidly on Substack, the actress admitted she was “lost,” scared about paying bills, and desperate to raise money to repair serious structural issues in her family home, including a leaking roof and hazardous arsenic and lead-covered wallpaper.
Unlike many celebrity creators on the platform, however, Jessie made it clear her content would remain entirely non-explicit.
Instead, she branded herself as a “long hair specialist,” posting ASMR-style brushing videos, hair-play content, and what she described as “the best quality hair sounds” for a niche audience fascinated by hair fetishes.
Speaking on her podcast, Before We Break Up Again, the actress explained, “I’m starting an Onl**ans for my hair… It’s a f*tish. F*tish doesn’t necessarily mean s*xual.”
“It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or f*tish with hair. I just thought f**k it, I’m going to do something that is very niche.”
Despite insisting the page contained “zero n*dity, no feet, and no b*ms,” her decision still sparked widespread debate online.
“This was baffling to me. Now, I’m not kink shaming, it sounds harmless. I just really wasn’t expecting the O* to be for hair stuff,” one person reacted.
“If people truly want to pay to watch her brush her hair, then she’s a genius for capitalizing on it lmao,” another user commented.
Others, however, claimed the content became far more suggestive than initially advertised.
“Yeah… she’s not just brushing and braiding her hair either. She’s doing stuff like pouring milk in her hair and spanking herself with her hair,” one critic alleged.
Another comment read, “I looked at her O* once and it was pretty s*xual, and she was doing ‘s*xy schoolgirl’ role play, which… found inappropriate given she found fame playing an actual school child.”
The controversy escalated even further in September 2025 when the former actress revealed she had allegedly been unbooked from a Harry Potter fan convention because of her association with the adult platform.
According to the actress, the organizers justified the move by saying the convention was a “family-friendly event” and that she was too closely associated with adult content.
Cave publicly criticized what she viewed as a blatant double standard within the entertainment industry.
“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing O*,” she wrote.
“This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions have done TV and films in which they’ve done s*x scenes and n*dity. I’m just playing with my hair!”
The actress also noted that convention appearances had often been “the only real money” she earned during certain years, making the decision particularly difficult financially.
Sarah Jayne Dunn
Sarah Jayne Dunn’s decision to join Onl**ans in 2021 quickly became one of the UK’s biggest celebrity-versus-network controversies.
The actress, best known for playing Mandy Richardson on the long-running soap Hollyoaks, launched her subscription platform after years of feeling heavily commodified by the entertainment industry.
Dunn explained that after decades of posing for magazines and commercials, she wanted full control over her own image, creative direction, and content, rather than being airbrushed and managed by others.
She also revealed that moving her racier modeling photos behind a paywall felt safer than posting them publicly on Instagram, where she regularly received explicit messages and unsolicited images from strangers.
However, her decision sparked a massive fallout with Hollyoaks producers, who reportedly gave her an ultimatum: shut down the account or leave the show after more than 25 years.
When Sarah refused to walk away from the platform, she was ultimately fired, igniting a huge online debate about hypocrisy within the entertainment industry.
Many critics pointed out that the soap had previously profited from heavily s*xualized cast calendars and lingerie photoshoots featuring Dunn, but suddenly objected once she began monetizing similar content herself.
The actress later defended her decision in multiple interviews, insisting her page was not explicit adult content and describing the move as “the best decision I ever made.”
“I had to take a stand,” Dunn said while discussing the controversy, adding that she wanted women in their 40s to feel empowered to make decisions about their own bodies and careers.
She also revealed that the platform allowed her to earn up to $9,300 a week while giving her the freedom to work independently outside traditional TV systems.
Years after the controversy, she recently admitted that she still missed acting and announced she was finally ready to return to auditions.
“I haven’t been on screen in over 4 years,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2026. “But here’s the truth I can’t ignore anymore… I still have that pull, that desire, that voice saying, ‘you’re not done yet.’”
Reacting to her desire to get back into the acting industry, one critic wrote, “No disrespect you probably won't be able to get back in it at the moment the acting profession is brutal too much competition struggling actors/actresses everywhere.”
Waiting to see how many people will misinterpret the "Add new image" option...
Waiting to see how many people will misinterpret the "Add new image" option...