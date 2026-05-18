Jessie Cave surprised fans when she officially joined Onl**ans in March 2025, though her approach to the platform turned out to be far different from what many expected.



Best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and later Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Cave revealed she launched the page during a period of intense financial stress.



Writing candidly on Substack, the actress admitted she was “lost,” scared about paying bills, and desperate to raise money to repair serious structural issues in her family home, including a leaking roof and hazardous arsenic and lead-covered wallpaper.



Unlike many celebrity creators on the platform, however, Jessie made it clear her content would remain entirely non-explicit.



Instead, she branded herself as a “long hair specialist,” posting ASMR-style brushing videos, hair-play content, and what she described as “the best quality hair sounds” for a niche audience fascinated by hair fetishes.



Speaking on her podcast, Before We Break Up Again, the actress explained, “I’m starting an Onl**ans for my hair… It’s a f*tish. F*tish doesn’t necessarily mean s*xual.”



“It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or f*tish with hair. I just thought f**k it, I’m going to do something that is very niche.”



Despite insisting the page contained “zero n*dity, no feet, and no b*ms,” her decision still sparked widespread debate online.



“This was baffling to me. Now, I’m not kink shaming, it sounds harmless. I just really wasn’t expecting the O* to be for hair stuff,” one person reacted.



“If people truly want to pay to watch her brush her hair, then she’s a genius for capitalizing on it lmao,” another user commented.



Others, however, claimed the content became far more suggestive than initially advertised.



“Yeah… she’s not just brushing and braiding her hair either. She’s doing stuff like pouring milk in her hair and spanking herself with her hair,” one critic alleged.



Another comment read, “I looked at her O* once and it was pretty s*xual, and she was doing ‘s*xy schoolgirl’ role play, which… found inappropriate given she found fame playing an actual school child.”



The controversy escalated even further in September 2025 when the former actress revealed she had allegedly been unbooked from a Harry Potter fan convention because of her association with the adult platform.



According to the actress, the organizers justified the move by saying the convention was a “family-friendly event” and that she was too closely associated with adult content.



Cave publicly criticized what she viewed as a blatant double standard within the entertainment industry.



“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing O*,” she wrote.



“This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions have done TV and films in which they’ve done s*x scenes and n*dity. I’m just playing with my hair!”



The actress also noted that convention appearances had often been “the only real money” she earned during certain years, making the decision particularly difficult financially.

