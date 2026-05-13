After Committing Chilling Crime, Children’s Book Author’s Sons Ask For Their Mother To Be Locked Up Forever

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The young sons of convicted children’s book author Kouri Richins have revealed the heartbreaking reason they want her to receive the harshest possible punishment following the tragic passing of their father, Eric Richins.

Ahead of Kouri’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 13, prosecutors submitted emotional victim impact statements written by the couple’s three sons, detailing the devastating emotional toll the case has had on their lives.

Highlights Kouri Richins’ three young sons reportedly asked the court to keep their mother imprisoned for heartbreaking reasons.

Prosecutors argued the convicted author was “irredeemable” as emotional victim impact statements revealed the devastating toll the case had had on the children.

The heartbreaking court letters sparked renewed outrage online, with many netizens left stunned by the children’s emotional confessions about losing their father.

The sentencing date also carried a painful coincidence, as it fell on what would have been Eric’s 44th birthday.

“She k*lled the husband, she will k*ll her kids for… money. This woman is evil,” one user wrote.

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Kouri Richins’ three young sons reportedly want her to receive the harshest possible punishment for the homicide of their father

Image credits: KUTV2News

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Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content that may be distressing for some readers.

On March 16 of this year, a Utah jury found Kouri Richins guilty on all five counts against her, including first-degree felony m*rder, attempted m*rder, forgery, and insurance fraud, in connection with Eric Richins’ tragic passing.

Prosecutors reportedly argued that Kouri fatally poisoned Eric by slipping a lethal dose of f*ntanyl into a cocktail she served him in bed on March 3, 2022.

The medical examiner allegedly found five times the lethal amount of illicit f*ntanyl in Eric’s system, along with an antipsychotic sleep aid believed to have ensured he remained asleep while d*ing.

Image credits: Kouri Richins

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According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors claimed Kouri’s primary motives were severe financial desperation and a desire to start a new life with another man.

Kouri, a real estate flipper, had reportedly accumulated more than $3.1 million in debt and was accused of secretly stealing thousands of dollars from her husband’s bank accounts and credit cards.

Prosecutors also alleged that Kouri believed she would inherit Eric’s entire $5 million estate, along with multiple life insurance policies, following his passing. However, Eric had allegedly grown deeply suspicious of his wife’s behavior before his passing.

“I’m afraid if she gets out, she will come after me and my brothers, my whole family,” the eldest child reportedly wrote in his statement

Image credits: Kouri Richins

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According to prosecutors, he had secretly removed Kouri from his will and prenuptial agreement years earlier, transferring his estate into a trust managed by his sister in order to protect his children.

Following her husband’s passing, Kouri published a children’s book in early 2023 titled Are You with Me?, which centered on a young boy coping with the sudden loss of his father.

In April 2023, she even embarked on a promotional media tour for the book, including an appearance on a local Utah television news program.

However, just weeks after the interview aired, investigators reportedly finalized their forensic findings and arrested her on May 8 of that year.

Image credits: Kouri Richins

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Prosecutors later argued during the trial that the book was a calculated attempt to portray herself publicly as a grieving widow while concealing her alleged motives.

On May 12, following her guilty verdict earlier this year, prosecutors submitted victim impact statements written by the couple’s three young sons to the judge as part of the sentencing process.

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In the letters, the children, ages 13, 11, and younger, reportedly revealed that they want their mother to receive a severe sentence because they fear for their personal safety and worry she could harm them if she is ever released from prison.

Kouri was found guilty of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022, with the guilty verdict announced in March of this year

Image credits: KUTV2News

The eldest son reportedly expressed, “I’m afraid if she gets out, she will come after me and my brothers, my whole family. I think she would come and take us and not do good things to us, like hurt us.”

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He added, “I miss my dad, but I do not miss how my life used to be, I don’t miss Kouri, I will tell you that.”

Meanwhile, the middle child shared, “[Eric] can’t be my coach anymore and can’t be at any of my games. He won’t be at my birthdays. He can’t teach me how to drive.”

Image credits: Kouri Richins

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He also reportedly told the court that his mother remaining imprisoned was necessary for him and his siblings “to continue to feel safe and live a happy and successful life without fear” of her hurting him or anyone he loves.

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The youngest child, who was reportedly present during the incident, stated that his mother’s absence would allow him to “feel safer and relaxed,” while also describing feelings of shame surrounding his father’s passing.

He wrote, “[When] someone talks about Kouri it makes me feel hateful and ashamed. She took away my dad… Once she is gone I will feel happy and I will feel safer and relaxed and trust people more.”

The convicted author’s final sentencing hearing is scheduled for today, May 13, at the Silver Summit Justice Center near Park City, Utah

Image credits: KUTV2News

Notably, the 11-year-old son reportedly contradicted Kouri’s earlier claims that she had been in his room on the night of the incident.

Instead, he described a locked master bedroom where Eric was allegedly located at the time of his passing, a loud television playing, and his mother yelling at him when he attempted to enter the room.

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In light of the children’s statements, prosecutors reportedly filed court documents seeking the harshest possible punishment, arguing that Kouri was “irredeemable.”

They further wrote, “The boys deserve finality and should not have to revisit their father’s m*rder at future hearings or worry about the defendant’s potential parole.”

For her convictions, Kouri faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as prosecutors reportedly chose not to pursue the d**th penalty in the case.

Because Utah uses an indeterminate sentencing system, judges typically issue sentences as a broad range of years rather than a single fixed term.

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In addition to the homicide case, Richins is reportedly facing more than two dozen separate financial and fraud-related criminal charges in a different case that has yet to go to trial.

“I do feel those words are not from a child. I do believe she is guilty but I do not believe she harmed her children,” one user wrote

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