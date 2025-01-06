“Recycling Queen”: Cate Blanchett Re-Wears Custom Louis Vuitton Dress At The Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

Cate Blanchett brought a déjà vu feeling once again. This time to the the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet by stepping out in the same custom gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore at the premiere of the apocalyptic comedy Rumors at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Disclaimer star kept her accessories minimal highlighting the beauty of the golden ensemble featuring cape-style bodice with shiny metallic details around the shoulders, as well as a column skirt with a long train.

Cate Blanchett surprised everyone at the 2025 Golden Globes by wearing an upcycled iteration of a Louis Vuitton gown

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

When the dress was chosen for the first time, Cate’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart was looking for something simple yet iconic that everyone would love to look at again and again.

“I see her wearing it her entire life. Look for it again,” Elizabeth shared at the time in the interview with People.

The stylist also added that the dress required 1,200 hours of work since was hand-embroidered with almost 15 lbs. of gold tiny glass beads.

“The draping is so masterful that it appears simultaneously liquid and carved of stone,” Elizabeth noted.

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“It’s chic to repeat,” the stylist wrote on Instagram in 2020. “When planning for any important event, make sure to look in your own closet first! Clothes are meant to be cherished and worn again and again. Even if you are a world-famous actress.”

It’s not the first time that Cate appears in public with recycled outfit. The actress has been known for her eco-friendly looks on the red carpet for a while.

For instance, at the 2024 BAFTAs, she wore a gorgeous custom Louis Vuitton body chain of Tahitian pearls that Francesca Amfithreatrof assembled from five archival high jewelry pieces.

The actress wore the gown first at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Rumours in May 2024

Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

“This is more than a collaboration, it is a moment where Cate and I at Louis Vuitton create space so we can express ourselves. The jewels are a magnificent tool to show how jewelry has always been repurposed to express new emotions,” Francesca shared in the interview with British Vogue at the time.

“To be conscious of the materials we use, how we use them, and the life span they have. These are questions we try to pose, and Cate does it consistently and with such beautiful poise,” she added.

A recycling queen pic.twitter.com/0VkWR3vJtA — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) January 6, 2025

In fact, Cate actually also wore some of the pearls from this creation in the 2023 BAFTAs, showing how they can be reused and refashioned.

The actress known as the queen of sustainable fashion also famously remodeled Armani gown on multiple occasions, which includes the 2014 Golden Globes and the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

At the 2023 BAFTAS, Cate picked her award in a stunning Maison Margiela dress, the same one she previously wore for the Oscars in 2015.

From Alexander McQueen to Armani and Versace mash-up, Cate Blanchett has already recycled her red carpet outfits more than 7 times

Image credits: BBC

The Australian actor started her recycling journey since the start of 2023. At the 2023 Berlin Film Festival she decided to wear a mesmerizing Givenchy haute couture dress with a tiered rainbow skirt – the very same one she wore to the Blackkklansman premiere at Cannes in 2018.

And there are plenty more examples of how the Oscar winner walked the talk on sustainability: from restructured Alexander McQueen suit at the 2023 London Critics Film Awards that she initially wore in 2019 for the premiere of her movie Where’d You Go Bernadette to caped Esteban Cortazar dress at the Venice Film Festival in 2020 that was also chosen for the premiere of Carol at the BFI London Film Festival in 2015.

People on the internet were overwhelmed not only by Cate’s sustainable choices in her looks but also the never-fading elegance over the years

