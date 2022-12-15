115 Vintage Hollywood Photos To Bring You Back To The Past (New Pics)
“Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!”
Less mess, and more nostalgic flare I should probably say, although the past can be quite messy in its own right. Remember the time someone was taking a hot, relaxing shower after a long drive, only for the shower curtain to be pulled back, revealing a cold-blooded murderer with a knife in hand?
Oh wait, that’s the scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s movie Psycho! My bad! But speaking of movies and iconic moments in time, how about we dive into a list full of historical moments from Old Hollywood, when it looked as though a new star was born each and every day?
The Instagram page, fittingly named “Old Hollywood” has been sharing incredible pictures that tell the stories of those who continue to make an impact on our society to this day. Movie stars, musicians, directors, and many more greet you today, dear reader, so don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and if you’re longing for more, here’s another Bored Panda article.
Marlene Dietrich Kissing A Soldier Aboard The Uss Monticello, New York, 1945. Photo By Irving Haberman
There’s something incredibly familiar and nostalgic about vintage black-and-white pictures of those who’ve become inseparable from our understanding of pop culture. The legendary stars feel so familiar, so lifelike, as though they were actually human (surprise surprise, they were!). But there are certain nuances we don’t consider often; does the nostalgia resonate with everyone or only a very specific group of people?
Let’s start with a few definitions. Many people get confused with terms such as ‘antique,’ ‘vintage’ and ‘retro.’ How are they different? Are they different? Yes, they are. According to Fargo Antiques, the main difference between these terms is the age of that which is being described.
Antiques must be at least 100 years old. Most antique dealers consider an item to be vintage if it is at least 40 years old, and for an item to be classed as retro it must be at least 20 years old, but not yet 40. The latter two play into our feelings of nostalgia, as they’re just old enough to have played a part in our lives in one way or another.
Anne Bancroft Preparing For Her Role In The Stage Production Of The Miracle Worker, 1959. Bancroft Reprised The Role In The 1962 Film Adaptation, Which Earned Her An Oscar For Best Actress. Photos By Nina Leen
Anyone wondering what's with the eye patches: the film is a story of Anne Sullivan's struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate.
Makeup Artist Jack Pierce Getting Boris Karloff Into Character On The Set Of The Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935. Karloff Considered Pierce To Be, "The Best Makeup Man In The World. I Owe Him A Lot"
Nostalgia is a weirdly bittersweet feeling. Rosalia Giammetta, psychologist and psychotherapist, argues that it reflects the paradoxical nature of memories. It links us to the past with a strange longing for the people, places, or experiences, yet it also brings forth a painful understanding that it’ll never be possible to relive those moments.
As Baudelaire and Bloch pointed out, we can also be nostalgic about something that we’ve never actually known or felt ourselves. Therefore, we use vintage things as a means of acquiring company, security, support, and connections in the form of the imaginary. As Rosalia states, objects from the past are a remedy with which to temporarily access other possibilities, or a better, different life.
"I'm Not Good-Looking. I Used To Be But Not Any More," The Actor Humphrey Bogart Once Reflected
"What I Have Got Is I Have Character In My Face. It’s Taken An Awful Lot Of Late Nights And Drinking To Put It There. When I Go To Work In A Picture, I Say, 'Don't Take The Lines Out Of My Face. Leave Them There'"
Marilyn Monroe Talking On The Telephone At Her Home In Amagansett, New York, 1957. Photos By Sam Shaw
Director Richard Brooks Discussing A Scene With Paul Newman On The Set Of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Yet, that may seem like an elusive concept, as the reconstructed version of the past is not always innocent, especially when it comes to those who remember a different version of events. Photographer James J. Robinson aimed to shed light on the reality of existing as a marginalized person in that era when he realized that most of the directors who were romanticizing the past were white men.
“There’s been so much social change and so many people who have sacrificed their lives and tried to change the world to make the world a place where I can openly be queer, and be happy with myself as being Filipino,” says James. “It almost erases their stories for me to be wishing that I lived in a time where they were being actively oppressed.”
He believes that the way we see our history has an impact on how we build our future. “Who benefits when the lived experiences of minorities are erased? It’s always going to be the people on the top of the systems,” says James. “Of course, it’s going to be [to] their benefit to be showing us versions of the past which keep them in power.”
Errol Flynn Photographed By Elmer Fryer, 1935
Behind The Scenes With Elizabeth Taylor And Rock Hudson On The Set Of Giant, 1956
Behind The Scenes Of Rebel Without A Cause, 1955
Alexandra Benson further discusses this notion in her essay “The Complexities of Old Hollywood Nostalgia,” stating that Old Hollywood, typically reflected upon as a glamorous and romantic lost era, is a form of escapism that only caters to a white narrative. “The allure of time travel and restorative nostalgia emit social and political complexities of the past, important factors that we must acknowledge in order to move forward,” she states.
One must consider the fact that Hollywood’s roots in segregation and racial inequality have distorted our perception of what the past was really like. Black actors were often substituted by white actors in blackface, and those who did get roles got paid nearly a quarter of a white actor’s salary, playing characters with little character development or social standing.
Audrey Hepburn Relaxing On A Boat In Switzerland, 1954
Groucho Marx And Lucille Ball Goofing Off At Cbs's Knx Radio Studios, 1945
Audrey Hepburn Wearing Dior For Harper’s Bazaar’s September Issue, Paris, 1959
“When the black community revisits these nostalgic films, they either do not see themselves represented or see themselves depicted as a stereotype and caricature,” Alexandra continues to say. “When the white population gazes at the screen, they not only see themselves in all facets of representation but see black people as ‘the other.’ Many forget how impactful these representations in pop culture can be to our society; they can have such a robust threshold over our expectations of reality and perceptions of the world.”
Alexandra concludes by stating that by indulging in the past as better than the present, we deny the brutal truths that existed during the time we romanticize. However, navigating nostalgia is a slippery slope: it’s a struggle to decide whether we should criticize the past or celebrate it, mourn time’s passing or accept the necessity of moving on, or continue to learn from and update elements of the past to the continually changing demands of the present and future.
Elizabeth Taylor Visiting Elton John Backstage At The Spectrum In Philadelphia, 1976. Photos By David Nutter
Grace Kelly In Her Suite At The Intercontinental Carlton Hotel During The Cannes Film Festival, 1955. Photos By Jack Garofalo
Clint Eastwood And Shirley Maclaine During A Break In Filming Two Mules For Sister Sara In Durango, Mexico, 1969. Photos By Lawrence Schiller
The past is intriguing nonetheless, and acknowledging the good and the complex helps us all move forward toward a better reality for each and every one of us. For the moment though, I hope you continue to enjoy all these beautiful vintage photos, upvoting your favorites.
George Cukor Directing Audrey Hepburn In The Embassy Ball Scene In My Fair Lady, 1964
"She Is A Truly Romantic Creature. She Doesn't Just Profess Good Manners—she Is Really Well Mannered At All Times. She Is Not Driven In Her Career But She Gives Full Value And She Is Never Indifferent," Cukor Said Of The Actress. The Film Would Go On To Win Eight Academy Awards, Including For Best Director
Richard Avedon And Sophia Loren At His New York Studio, 1966. Photos By Tazio Secchiaroli
Elsa Lanchester Touching Up Her Makeup On The Set Of Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935
Sammy Davis Jr. Visiting Elvis Presley Backstage At The Showroom International Hotel In Las Vegas, 1970
Sammy Later Shared In His Two Autobiographies, Yes I Can (1965) And Hollywood In A Suitcase (1980), What Drew Him And Elvis Into An Instant Friendship. "Both Of Us Were Rebels In Our Own Ways, And We’d Gravitated Toward Each Other," He Noted. "We Both Had Motorcycles, I Had A Cut-Down Harley And We Ran Together Whenever We Were In The Same Town"
I always liked Sammy Davis he was a great singer and actor.
The Real Maria Von Trapp Visiting Director Robert Wise And Christopher Plummer On The Set Of The Sound Of Music, 1965. When Maria Met Christopher, She Exclaimed: "You’re Much More Handsome Than My Real Husband!"
Sharon Tate Photographed By Photographed By Peter Basch, 1967
Alfred Hitchcock Directing Kim Novak In Vertigo, 1958
Katharine Ross And Sam Elliott Holding Hands Between Takes In Filming The Shadow Riders, 1982. The Two Actors Have Been Married Since 1984
Catherine Deneuve Photographed By David Bailey For Vogue, 1966
Yul Brynner Photographed By Ernst Haas During The Production Of The Journey, 1959
James Dean People Watching In New York, 1955. Photographer And Friend, Dennis Stock, Later Recalled His Memories From That Day
"We Were Walking Down Sixth Avenue And Suddenly Jimmy Spied A Furniture Store Near Rockefeller Center. 'Performers Are Always Being Looked At,' He Said. 'I Wonder What It Feels Like To Be Inside And Look Out. Stay Outside And Photograph People’s Reaction To Me Just Sitting There Staring Out.' How Did People React? Most Did Notice Him But Then Moved On. The Point Is, Few People React: This Is New York, And The Tempo Of The City In The Fifties Was Just About As It Is Today"
Sharon Tate At Heathrow Airport, London, 1966. The Actress Is Carrying A Bob Dylan Tote Bag Promoting His Then-Upcoming Poetry Book, Tarantula
Dylan Had Intended To Release The Book That Year, But A Motorcycle Accident Put It On Halt. After Being Widely Bootlegged, The Book Received Its First Official Release In 1971
Did You Know? Gale Sondergaard Was Originally Cast As The Wicked Witch Of The West In The Wizard Of Oz (1939), But Left Production When Producer Mervyn Leroy Insisted That They Play Down Her Glamorous Looks
"In Those Days, I Was Not About To Make Myself Ugly For Any Motion Picture," The Actress Later Reflected. "I Have No Regrets, Absolutely No Regrets"
Frank Sinatra Recording "Somethin' Stupid" With His Daughter Nancy, 1967
And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like I love you! Great song!
Judy Garland Filming The Iconic "Get Happy" Number In Summer Stock, 1950
Joan Crawford Photographed By George Hurrell For The Film, Laughing Sinners, 1931
Anne Bancroft Reacting To Her Academy Award Win For Best Actress In The Miracle Worker (1962), 1963
I don't understand this. There was a regular Oscar ceremony in 1963, why would they announce anything on the phone?
A 16-Year-Old Ruby Stevens (Better Known As Barbara Stanwyck) While Working As A Ziegfeld Girl, 1924
Jack Nicholson Photographed By Simon Michou At Cannes, 1981
Ella Fitzgerald And Marilyn Monroe At The Tiffany Club In Hollywood, 1954
Hollywood Newcomer, Debbie Reynolds Arriving On The Warner Bros. Lot, 1948
Blake Edwards Directing Natalie Wood In The Infamous Pie Fight From The Great Race, 1965
This Is The Longest Pie Fight Sequence In Movie History, Lasting Four Minutes, And Was Shot Over The Course Of Five Days. "I Actually Got Knocked Out A Couple Times," Confessed Jack Lemmon. "Unless It’s Thrown Just Right, A Pie Hitting You In The Face Feels Like A Ton Of Cement". Photo By Bob Willoughby
Grace Kelly Accompanied By Her Mother Margaret And Older Sister Peggy On The Day Of Her Bridal Shower, New York, 1956. Photos By Lisa Larsen
Behind The Scenes Of The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938. This Was The Third Of Eight Films To Feature Errol Flynn And Olivia De Havilland
Michael Caine Photographed By Stephan C Archett, 1965
Elvis Presley And Joan Bradshaw At Sy Devore's Halloween Party, 1957
Devore Was Known As The "Tailor To The Stars". Some Of His Most Notable Clients Included Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., John Wayne, Spencer Tracy, Ricky Nelson, And Sidney Poitier. Bob Hope Once Jokingly Said, "In A Very Good Year I Had My Choice Between A Rolls-Royce, A New House In Beverly Hills, Or A Suit From Sy Devore"
Ali Macgraw Photographed By David Gahr In New York City, 1969
Paul Newman Visiting Long Island, New York, 1958. Photos By John Kobal
Vivien Leigh As Titania In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream At The Old Vic, London, 1937. The Production Also Starred Robert Helpmann As Oberon. Photos By J.w. Debenham
Clint Eastwood And Director Sergio Leone On The Set Of A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
Marilyn Monroe And Singer Maria Callas Backstage At President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday Gala, May 19, 1962
Behind The Scenes Of Cool Hand Luke, 1967
Peter Lawford, Frank Sinatra, Al Hart, And Sammy Davis Jr. Relaxing In The Sands Hotel Steam Room, Las Vegas, 1960
Elvis Presley And Priscilla Beaulieu During Their Wedding Ceremony At The Aladdin Hotel In Las Vegas On May 1, 1967
Greer Garson Sorting Through Her Record Collection In The Living Room Of Her Los Angeles Home, A Month After Her Best Actress Oscar Victory For Mrs. Miniver (1942), 1943
What is on the table? It looks like a bed pan with teeth.
Mary Tyler Moore During A Table Read For The Dick Van Dyke Show, Los Angeles, 1963. Photos By Earl Theisen
Frank Sinatra Leaving His Hand And Foot Prints At Grauman’s Chinese Theater, 1965. His Daughters Nancy, Tina, And Friend Dean Martin Were Also Present For The Event
"I Want My Two Hundred Dollars." Tatum O'neal Acting Opposite Her Father, Ryan O'neal In Paper Moon (1973)
Tatum’s Performance As The Child Con Artist, Addie Loggins, Earned Her An Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress The Following Year. At The Time Of The Ceremony She Was Just Ten-Years-Old, Making Her The Youngest Competitive Winner In The History Of The Academy Awards
Katharine Hepburn Photographed By George Hoyningen-Huene, 1934
Behind The Scenes Of The Godfather (1972) In Savoca, Sicily. Photos By Jack Stager
George Reeves Hanging Out With Lucille Ball And Keith Thibodeaux On The Set Of I Love Lucy, 1958
Reeves Guest Starred As Himself On The Episode, Lucy And Superman. "It Was A Great Treat To Have Him On," Recalled Keith. "He Was Just An Amazing Guy. I Could Tell That He Really Loved Kids In Real Life, Too. And He Wasn’t Just Some Guy Playing A Part In A Weird Suit Running Around In Tights And Stuff. He Was A Really Cool Guy"
Director Tay Garnett, Lana Turner, And John Garfield On The Set Of The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
Turner Considered The Part Of Cora Smith To Be Her Favorite, Telling The Saturday Evening Post: "It May Seem Strange That I Should Choose The Part Of A Completely Bad Woman As My Favorite. The Fact Is, Playing A Wicked Woman Makes The Audience More Aware Of You As An Actress. This Role Gave Me Something To Work With." Author James M. Cain Was So Impressed With Her Performance That He Presented Her With A Leather-Bound Copy Of The Book Inscribed, "For My Dear Lana, Thank You For Giving A Performance That Was Even Finer Than Expected"