“Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!” 

Less mess, and more nostalgic flare I should probably say, although the past can be quite messy in its own right. Remember the time someone was taking a hot, relaxing shower after a long drive, only for the shower curtain to be pulled back, revealing a cold-blooded murderer with a knife in hand? 

Oh wait, that’s the scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s movie Psycho! My bad! But speaking of movies and iconic moments in time, how about we dive into a list full of historical moments from Old Hollywood, when it looked as though a new star was born each and every day? 

The Instagram page, fittingly named “Old Hollywood” has been sharing incredible pictures that tell the stories of those who continue to make an impact on our society to this day. Movie stars, musicians, directors, and many more greet you today, dear reader, so don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and if you’re longing for more, here’s another Bored Panda article

#1

Marlene Dietrich Kissing A Soldier Aboard The Uss Monticello, New York, 1945. Photo By Irving Haberman

Marlene Dietrich Kissing A Soldier Aboard The Uss Monticello, New York, 1945. Photo By Irving Haberman

There’s something incredibly familiar and nostalgic about vintage black-and-white pictures of those who’ve become inseparable from our understanding of pop culture. The legendary stars feel so familiar, so lifelike, as though they were actually human (surprise surprise, they were!). But there are certain nuances we don’t consider often; does the nostalgia resonate with everyone or only a very specific group of people? 

Let’s start with a few definitions. Many people get confused with terms such as ‘antique,’ ‘vintage’ and ‘retro.’ How are they different? Are they different? Yes, they are. According to Fargo Antiques, the main difference between these terms is the age of that which is being described. 

Antiques must be at least 100 years old. Most antique dealers consider an item to be vintage if it is at least 40 years old, and for an item to be classed as retro it must be at least 20 years old, but not yet 40. The latter two play into our feelings of nostalgia, as they’re just old enough to have played a part in our lives in one way or another. 
#2

Anne Bancroft Preparing For Her Role In The Stage Production Of The Miracle Worker, 1959. Bancroft Reprised The Role In The 1962 Film Adaptation, Which Earned Her An Oscar For Best Actress. Photos By Nina Leen

Anne Bancroft Preparing For Her Role In The Stage Production Of The Miracle Worker, 1959. Bancroft Reprised The Role In The 1962 Film Adaptation, Which Earned Her An Oscar For Best Actress. Photos By Nina Leen

Anyone wondering what's with the eye patches: the film is a story of Anne Sullivan's struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate.

#3

Makeup Artist Jack Pierce Getting Boris Karloff Into Character On The Set Of The Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935. Karloff Considered Pierce To Be, "The Best Makeup Man In The World. I Owe Him A Lot"

Makeup Artist Jack Pierce Getting Boris Karloff Into Character On The Set Of The Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935. Karloff Considered Pierce To Be, "The Best Makeup Man In The World. I Owe Him A Lot"

Why is Bono doing the makeup?

Nostalgia is a weirdly bittersweet feeling. Rosalia Giammetta, psychologist and psychotherapist, argues that it reflects the paradoxical nature of memories. It links us to the past with a strange longing for the people, places, or experiences, yet it also brings forth a painful understanding that it’ll never be possible to relive those moments. 

As Baudelaire and Bloch pointed out, we can also be nostalgic about something that we’ve never actually known or felt ourselves. Therefore, we use vintage things as a means of acquiring company, security, support, and connections in the form of the imaginary. As Rosalia states, objects from the past are a remedy with which to temporarily access other possibilities, or a better, different life. 
#4

"I'm Not Good-Looking. I Used To Be But Not Any More," The Actor Humphrey Bogart Once Reflected

"I'm Not Good-Looking. I Used To Be But Not Any More," The Actor Humphrey Bogart Once Reflected

"What I Have Got Is I Have Character In My Face. It’s Taken An Awful Lot Of Late Nights And Drinking To Put It There. When I Go To Work In A Picture, I Say, 'Don't Take The Lines Out Of My Face. Leave Them There'"

Character, grit and humour. A wonderful actor

#5

Marilyn Monroe Talking On The Telephone At Her Home In Amagansett, New York, 1957. Photos By Sam Shaw

Marilyn Monroe Talking On The Telephone At Her Home In Amagansett, New York, 1957. Photos By Sam Shaw

I like crossing my legs like that too, its cosy (:

#6

Director Richard Brooks Discussing A Scene With Paul Newman On The Set Of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Director Richard Brooks Discussing A Scene With Paul Newman On The Set Of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

I see Paul Newman, I try to give 1000 upvotes!

Yet, that may seem like an elusive concept, as the reconstructed version of the past is not always innocent, especially when it comes to those who remember a different version of events. Photographer James J. Robinson aimed to shed light on the reality of existing as a marginalized person in that era when he realized that most of the directors who were romanticizing the past were white men.

“There’s been so much social change and so many people who have sacrificed their lives and tried to change the world to make the world a place where I can openly be queer, and be happy with myself as being Filipino,” says James. “It almost erases their stories for me to be wishing that I lived in a time where they were being actively oppressed.”

He believes that the way we see our history has an impact on how we build our future. “Who benefits when the lived experiences of minorities are erased? It’s always going to be the people on the top of the systems,” says James. “Of course, it’s going to be [to] their benefit to be showing us versions of the past which keep them in power.”
#7

Errol Flynn Photographed By Elmer Fryer, 1935

Errol Flynn Photographed By Elmer Fryer, 1935

#8

Behind The Scenes With Elizabeth Taylor And Rock Hudson On The Set Of Giant, 1956

Behind The Scenes With Elizabeth Taylor And Rock Hudson On The Set Of Giant, 1956

#9

Behind The Scenes Of Rebel Without A Cause, 1955

Behind The Scenes Of Rebel Without A Cause, 1955

Alexandra Benson further discusses this notion in her essay “The Complexities of Old Hollywood Nostalgia,” stating that Old Hollywood, typically reflected upon as a glamorous and romantic lost era, is a form of escapism that only caters to a white narrative. “The allure of time travel and restorative nostalgia emit social and political complexities of the past, important factors that we must acknowledge in order to move forward,” she states. 

One must consider the fact that Hollywood’s roots in segregation and racial inequality have distorted our perception of what the past was really like. Black actors were often substituted by white actors in blackface, and those who did get roles got paid nearly a quarter of a white actor’s salary, playing characters with little character development or social standing. 
#10

Audrey Hepburn Relaxing On A Boat In Switzerland, 1954

Audrey Hepburn Relaxing On A Boat In Switzerland, 1954

#11

Groucho Marx And Lucille Ball Goofing Off At Cbs's Knx Radio Studios, 1945

Groucho Marx And Lucille Ball Goofing Off At Cbs's Knx Radio Studios, 1945

#12

Audrey Hepburn Wearing Dior For Harper’s Bazaar’s September Issue, Paris, 1959

Audrey Hepburn Wearing Dior For Harper's Bazaar's September Issue, Paris, 1959

“When the black community revisits these nostalgic films, they either do not see themselves represented or see themselves depicted as a stereotype and caricature,” Alexandra continues to say. “When the white population gazes at the screen, they not only see themselves in all facets of representation but see black people as ‘the other.’ Many forget how impactful these representations in pop culture can be to our society; they can have such a robust threshold over our expectations of reality and perceptions of the world.” 

Alexandra concludes by stating that by indulging in the past as better than the present, we deny the brutal truths that existed during the time we romanticize. However, navigating nostalgia is a slippery slope: it’s a struggle to decide whether we should criticize the past or celebrate it, mourn time’s passing or accept the necessity of moving on, or continue to learn from and update elements of the past to the continually changing demands of the present and future. 
#13

Elizabeth Taylor Visiting Elton John Backstage At The Spectrum In Philadelphia, 1976. Photos By David Nutter

Elizabeth Taylor Visiting Elton John Backstage At The Spectrum In Philadelphia, 1976. Photos By David Nutter

#14

Grace Kelly In Her Suite At The Intercontinental Carlton Hotel During The Cannes Film Festival, 1955. Photos By Jack Garofalo

Grace Kelly In Her Suite At The Intercontinental Carlton Hotel During The Cannes Film Festival, 1955. Photos By Jack Garofalo

Nice natural shot. Not posing at all. /r

#15

Clint Eastwood And Shirley Maclaine During A Break In Filming Two Mules For Sister Sara In Durango, Mexico, 1969. Photos By Lawrence Schiller

Clint Eastwood And Shirley Maclaine During A Break In Filming Two Mules For Sister Sara In Durango, Mexico, 1969. Photos By Lawrence Schiller

Shirley doesn't look impressed with her coffee.

The past is intriguing nonetheless, and acknowledging the good and the complex helps us all move forward toward a better reality for each and every one of us. For the moment though, I hope you continue to enjoy all these beautiful vintage photos, upvoting your favorites.

Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below and I shall see you in the next one!
#16

George Cukor Directing Audrey Hepburn In The Embassy Ball Scene In My Fair Lady, 1964

George Cukor Directing Audrey Hepburn In The Embassy Ball Scene In My Fair Lady, 1964

"She Is A Truly Romantic Creature. She Doesn't Just Profess Good Manners—she Is Really Well Mannered At All Times. She Is Not Driven In Her Career But She Gives Full Value And She Is Never Indifferent," Cukor Said Of The Actress. The Film Would Go On To Win Eight Academy Awards, Including For Best Director

The rain in Spain falls mainly in the....

#17

Richard Avedon And Sophia Loren At His New York Studio, 1966. Photos By Tazio Secchiaroli

Richard Avedon And Sophia Loren At His New York Studio, 1966. Photos By Tazio Secchiaroli

One of the greatest photographs you will ever see.

#18

Elsa Lanchester Touching Up Her Makeup On The Set Of Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935

Elsa Lanchester Touching Up Her Makeup On The Set Of Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935

#19

Sammy Davis Jr. Visiting Elvis Presley Backstage At The Showroom International Hotel In Las Vegas, 1970

Sammy Davis Jr. Visiting Elvis Presley Backstage At The Showroom International Hotel In Las Vegas, 1970

Sammy Later Shared In His Two Autobiographies, Yes I Can (1965) And Hollywood In A Suitcase (1980), What Drew Him And Elvis Into An Instant Friendship. "Both Of Us Were Rebels In Our Own Ways, And We’d Gravitated Toward Each Other," He Noted. "We Both Had Motorcycles, I Had A Cut-Down Harley And We Ran Together Whenever We Were In The Same Town"

I always liked Sammy Davis he was a great singer and actor.

#20

The Real Maria Von Trapp Visiting Director Robert Wise And Christopher Plummer On The Set Of The Sound Of Music, 1965. When Maria Met Christopher, She Exclaimed: "You’re Much More Handsome Than My Real Husband!"

The Real Maria Von Trapp Visiting Director Robert Wise And Christopher Plummer On The Set Of The Sound Of Music, 1965. When Maria Met Christopher, She Exclaimed: "You're Much More Handsome Than My Real Husband!"

I’M LOSING IT WHAT-

#21

Sharon Tate Photographed By Photographed By Peter Basch, 1967

Sharon Tate Photographed By Photographed By Peter Basch, 1967

#22

Alfred Hitchcock Directing Kim Novak In Vertigo, 1958

Alfred Hitchcock Directing Kim Novak In Vertigo, 1958

#23

Katharine Ross And Sam Elliott Holding Hands Between Takes In Filming The Shadow Riders, 1982. The Two Actors Have Been Married Since 1984

Katharine Ross And Sam Elliott Holding Hands Between Takes In Filming The Shadow Riders, 1982. The Two Actors Have Been Married Since 1984

Sam Elliot always seems real. Definitely cool.

#24

Catherine Deneuve Photographed By David Bailey For Vogue, 1966

Catherine Deneuve Photographed By David Bailey For Vogue, 1966

#25

Yul Brynner Photographed By Ernst Haas During The Production Of The Journey, 1959

Yul Brynner Photographed By Ernst Haas During The Production Of The Journey, 1959

#26

James Dean People Watching In New York, 1955. Photographer And Friend, Dennis Stock, Later Recalled His Memories From That Day

James Dean People Watching In New York, 1955. Photographer And Friend, Dennis Stock, Later Recalled His Memories From That Day

 "We Were Walking Down Sixth Avenue And Suddenly Jimmy Spied A Furniture Store Near Rockefeller Center. 'Performers Are Always Being Looked At,' He Said. 'I Wonder What It Feels Like To Be Inside And Look Out. Stay Outside And Photograph People’s Reaction To Me Just Sitting There Staring Out.' How Did People React? Most Did Notice Him But Then Moved On. The Point Is, Few People React: This Is New York, And The Tempo Of The City In The Fifties Was Just About As It Is Today"

#27

Sharon Tate At Heathrow Airport, London, 1966. The Actress Is Carrying A Bob Dylan Tote Bag Promoting His Then-Upcoming Poetry Book, Tarantula

Sharon Tate At Heathrow Airport, London, 1966. The Actress Is Carrying A Bob Dylan Tote Bag Promoting His Then-Upcoming Poetry Book, Tarantula

Dylan Had Intended To Release The Book That Year, But A Motorcycle Accident Put It On Halt. After Being Widely Bootlegged, The Book Received Its First Official Release In 1971

#28

Did You Know? Gale Sondergaard Was Originally Cast As The Wicked Witch Of The West In The Wizard Of Oz (1939), But Left Production When Producer Mervyn Leroy Insisted That They Play Down Her Glamorous Looks

Did You Know? Gale Sondergaard Was Originally Cast As The Wicked Witch Of The West In The Wizard Of Oz (1939), But Left Production When Producer Mervyn Leroy Insisted That They Play Down Her Glamorous Looks

"In Those Days, I Was Not About To Make Myself Ugly For Any Motion Picture," The Actress Later Reflected. "I Have No Regrets, Absolutely No Regrets"

#29

Frank Sinatra Recording "Somethin' Stupid" With His Daughter Nancy, 1967

Frank Sinatra Recording "Somethin' Stupid" With His Daughter Nancy, 1967

And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like I love you! Great song!

#30

Judy Garland Filming The Iconic "Get Happy" Number In Summer Stock, 1950

Judy Garland Filming The Iconic "Get Happy" Number In Summer Stock, 1950

#31

Joan Crawford Photographed By George Hurrell For The Film, Laughing Sinners, 1931

Joan Crawford Photographed By George Hurrell For The Film, Laughing Sinners, 1931

#32

Anne Bancroft Reacting To Her Academy Award Win For Best Actress In The Miracle Worker (1962), 1963

Anne Bancroft Reacting To Her Academy Award Win For Best Actress In The Miracle Worker (1962), 1963

I don't understand this. There was a regular Oscar ceremony in 1963, why would they announce anything on the phone?

#33

A 16-Year-Old Ruby Stevens (Better Known As Barbara Stanwyck) While Working As A Ziegfeld Girl, 1924

A 16-Year-Old Ruby Stevens (Better Known As Barbara Stanwyck) While Working As A Ziegfeld Girl, 1924

#34

Jack Nicholson Photographed By Simon Michou At Cannes, 1981

Jack Nicholson Photographed By Simon Michou At Cannes, 1981

Honey, I'm Home!!! Neener Neener Neener!

#35

Ella Fitzgerald And Marilyn Monroe At The Tiffany Club In Hollywood, 1954

Ella Fitzgerald And Marilyn Monroe At The Tiffany Club In Hollywood, 1954

#36

Hollywood Newcomer, Debbie Reynolds Arriving On The Warner Bros. Lot, 1948

Hollywood Newcomer, Debbie Reynolds Arriving On The Warner Bros. Lot, 1948

#37

Blake Edwards Directing Natalie Wood In The Infamous Pie Fight From The Great Race, 1965

Blake Edwards Directing Natalie Wood In The Infamous Pie Fight From The Great Race, 1965

This Is The Longest Pie Fight Sequence In Movie History, Lasting Four Minutes, And Was Shot Over The Course Of Five Days. "I Actually Got Knocked Out A Couple Times," Confessed Jack Lemmon. "Unless It’s Thrown Just Right, A Pie Hitting You In The Face Feels Like A Ton Of Cement". Photo By Bob Willoughby

#38

Grace Kelly Accompanied By Her Mother Margaret And Older Sister Peggy On The Day Of Her Bridal Shower, New York, 1956. Photos By Lisa Larsen

Grace Kelly Accompanied By Her Mother Margaret And Older Sister Peggy On The Day Of Her Bridal Shower, New York, 1956. Photos By Lisa Larsen

#39

Behind The Scenes Of The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938. This Was The Third Of Eight Films To Feature Errol Flynn And Olivia De Havilland

Behind The Scenes Of The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938. This Was The Third Of Eight Films To Feature Errol Flynn And Olivia De Havilland

#40

Michael Caine Photographed By Stephan C Archett, 1965

Michael Caine Photographed By Stephan C Archett, 1965

#41

Elvis Presley And Joan Bradshaw At Sy Devore's Halloween Party, 1957

Elvis Presley And Joan Bradshaw At Sy Devore's Halloween Party, 1957

Devore Was Known As The "Tailor To The Stars". Some Of His Most Notable Clients Included Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., John Wayne, Spencer Tracy, Ricky Nelson, And Sidney Poitier. Bob Hope Once Jokingly Said, "In A Very Good Year I Had My Choice Between A Rolls-Royce, A New House In Beverly Hills, Or A Suit From Sy Devore"

#42

Ali Macgraw Photographed By David Gahr In New York City, 1969

Ali Macgraw Photographed By David Gahr In New York City, 1969

Another gorgeous woman with so much talent!

#43

Paul Newman Visiting Long Island, New York, 1958. Photos By John Kobal

Paul Newman Visiting Long Island, New York, 1958. Photos By John Kobal

#44

Vivien Leigh As Titania In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream At The Old Vic, London, 1937. The Production Also Starred Robert Helpmann As Oberon. Photos By J.w. Debenham

Vivien Leigh As Titania In Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream At The Old Vic, London, 1937. The Production Also Starred Robert Helpmann As Oberon. Photos By J.w. Debenham

#45

Clint Eastwood And Director Sergio Leone On The Set Of A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964

Clint Eastwood And Director Sergio Leone On The Set Of A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964

#46

Marilyn Monroe And Singer Maria Callas Backstage At President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday Gala, May 19, 1962

Marilyn Monroe And Singer Maria Callas Backstage At President John F. Kennedy's Birthday Gala, May 19, 1962

#47

Behind The Scenes Of Cool Hand Luke, 1967

Behind The Scenes Of Cool Hand Luke, 1967

#48

Peter Lawford, Frank Sinatra, Al Hart, And Sammy Davis Jr. Relaxing In The Sands Hotel Steam Room, Las Vegas, 1960

Peter Lawford, Frank Sinatra, Al Hart, And Sammy Davis Jr. Relaxing In The Sands Hotel Steam Room, Las Vegas, 1960

#49

Elvis Presley And Priscilla Beaulieu During Their Wedding Ceremony At The Aladdin Hotel In Las Vegas On May 1, 1967

Elvis Presley And Priscilla Beaulieu During Their Wedding Ceremony At The Aladdin Hotel In Las Vegas On May 1, 1967

Shame they didn't get married by an Elvis impersonator..

#50

Greer Garson Sorting Through Her Record Collection In The Living Room Of Her Los Angeles Home, A Month After Her Best Actress Oscar Victory For Mrs. Miniver (1942), 1943

Greer Garson Sorting Through Her Record Collection In The Living Room Of Her Los Angeles Home, A Month After Her Best Actress Oscar Victory For Mrs. Miniver (1942), 1943

What is on the table? It looks like a bed pan with teeth.

#51

Mary Tyler Moore During A Table Read For The Dick Van Dyke Show, Los Angeles, 1963. Photos By Earl Theisen

Mary Tyler Moore During A Table Read For The Dick Van Dyke Show, Los Angeles, 1963. Photos By Earl Theisen

#52

Frank Sinatra Leaving His Hand And Foot Prints At Grauman’s Chinese Theater, 1965. His Daughters Nancy, Tina, And Friend Dean Martin Were Also Present For The Event

Frank Sinatra Leaving His Hand And Foot Prints At Grauman's Chinese Theater, 1965. His Daughters Nancy, Tina, And Friend Dean Martin Were Also Present For The Event

#53

"I Want My Two Hundred Dollars." Tatum O'neal Acting Opposite Her Father, Ryan O'neal In Paper Moon (1973)

"I Want My Two Hundred Dollars." Tatum O'neal Acting Opposite Her Father, Ryan O'neal In Paper Moon (1973)

Tatum’s Performance As The Child Con Artist, Addie Loggins, Earned Her An Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress The Following Year. At The Time Of The Ceremony She Was Just Ten-Years-Old, Making Her The Youngest Competitive Winner In The History Of The Academy Awards

#54

Katharine Hepburn Photographed By George Hoyningen-Huene, 1934

Katharine Hepburn Photographed By George Hoyningen-Huene, 1934

#55

Behind The Scenes Of The Godfather (1972) In Savoca, Sicily. Photos By Jack Stager

Behind The Scenes Of The Godfather (1972) In Savoca, Sicily. Photos By Jack Stager

#56

George Reeves Hanging Out With Lucille Ball And Keith Thibodeaux On The Set Of I Love Lucy, 1958

George Reeves Hanging Out With Lucille Ball And Keith Thibodeaux On The Set Of I Love Lucy, 1958

Reeves Guest Starred As Himself On The Episode, Lucy And Superman. "It Was A Great Treat To Have Him On," Recalled Keith. "He Was Just An Amazing Guy. I Could Tell That He Really Loved Kids In Real Life, Too. And He Wasn’t Just Some Guy Playing A Part In A Weird Suit Running Around In Tights And Stuff. He Was A Really Cool Guy"

#57

Director Tay Garnett, Lana Turner, And John Garfield On The Set Of The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

Director Tay Garnett, Lana Turner, And John Garfield On The Set Of The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

Turner Considered The Part Of Cora Smith To Be Her Favorite, Telling The Saturday Evening Post: "It May Seem Strange That I Should Choose The Part Of A Completely Bad Woman As My Favorite. The Fact Is, Playing A Wicked Woman Makes The Audience More Aware Of You As An Actress. This Role Gave Me Something To Work With." Author James M. Cain Was So Impressed With Her Performance That He Presented Her With A Leather-Bound Copy Of The Book Inscribed, "For My Dear Lana, Thank You For Giving A Performance That Was Even Finer Than Expected"

#58

Director Billy Wilder Sharing A Laugh With Shirley Maclaine And Jack Lemmon During The Production Of The Apartment, 1960

Director Billy Wilder Sharing A Laugh With Shirley Maclaine And Jack Lemmon During The Production Of The Apartment, 1960

#59

Francis Ford Coppola And His Daughter Sofia On The Set Of The Godfather Part II (1974) And New York Stories (1989)

Francis Ford Coppola And His Daughter Sofia On The Set Of The Godfather Part II (1974) And New York Stories (1989)

So this photo is both from 1974 and 1989? 🙃

#60

Julie Andrews In Wardrobe Tests For The Sound Of Music, 1965

Julie Andrews In Wardrobe Tests For The Sound Of Music, 1965

I think I've found my look for 2023.

#61

Frank Sinatra, Betty Garrett, Jules Munshin, Ann Miller, Gene Kelly, And Vera-Ellen In Publicity Stills For On The Town, 1949

Frank Sinatra, Betty Garrett, Jules Munshin, Ann Miller, Gene Kelly, And Vera-Ellen In Publicity Stills For On The Town, 1949

#62

Shirley Maclaine With Her Daughter Sachi, 1959

Shirley Maclaine With Her Daughter Sachi, 1959

#63

Natalie Wood And Warren Beatty Attending The 34th Academy Award Ceremony In Los Angeles, 1962

Natalie Wood And Warren Beatty Attending The 34th Academy Award Ceremony

#64

Lauren Bacall Photographed By Jack Mitchell, 1966

Lauren Bacall Photographed By Jack Mitchell, 1966

