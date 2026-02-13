ADVERTISEMENT

Some creatures just have a commanding presence. Some, like lions and bears, might intimidate with their size and sounds. But there's something special about animals who might seem small and unassuming but look like they should have their own music theme playing every time they enter a room.

The "Animals With Powerful Auras" Facebook page shares pictures of critters who radiate such confidence and BDE that would even have Chuck Norris running for the hills. Check out the newest collection of photos Bored Panda collected from the page and see if you can feel their threatening auras radiating through the screen.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two birds, one black and one white, sitting side by side looking powerful with lightning striking in the background.

One tells harsh truths and one tells beautiful lies

realgoblinhours Report

11points
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmmm. Sudden craving for fried chicken.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Small dog covered in green mud, looking threatening and powerful while sitting on a tiled floor indoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    A brown bear sitting on grass, looking powerful and relaxed in a natural outdoor setting.

    realgoblinhours Report

    9points
    POST
    gpollock01 avatar
    Gwen
    Gwen
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pooh sat quietly. Waiting for Rabbit to finish planting his garden, so he could ask him if he had any spare honey.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Black and white cat standing in an open window with sunlight creating a powerful and threatening silhouette effect.

    realgoblinhours Report

    8points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Behold! I have come from the Cat Distribution System to tell you that your time has come! You have been chosen to be the servant of one of the greatest creatures to ever walk the earth! You may PSPSPS your gratitude.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Small dog wearing a black leather jacket and spiked headpiece, looking threatening and powerful in a crowd.

    Chihuahuas are demons to some, angels to others

    realgoblinhours Report

    7points
    POST
    gpollock01 avatar
    Gwen
    Gwen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a menace to ankles everywhere.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dog patiently balancing a plate with mashed potatoes and dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets with gravy being poured.

    Heavy is the head that wears the crown

    realgoblinhours Report

    6points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a sudden craving for dino nuggets.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    Black cat looking powerful and threatening sitting in front of a cabinet with sunburst design on wooden floor.

    realgoblinhours Report

    6points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What? Is my crown on crooked? Are the Rays of Greatness flickering again?"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Capybara standing on a large alligator, showcasing powerful and threatening animals in a natural grassy environment.

    realgoblinhours Report

    6points
    POST
    mamat avatar
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶We're off to see the wizard! The wonderful wizard of Oz! 🎶

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Beetle looking threatening and powerful with a tall white and yellow paper hat indoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Small dog looking threatening and powerful, sitting on a tattooed person's shoulder wearing a black hoodie indoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Small dog showing threatening teeth and claws, looking powerful and fierce in a close-up image.

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Small dog jumping with fierce expression beside a large white dog walking on a dirt path, animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When mom asks you to take your annoyingly energetic little brother outside to burn off some energy.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Orange cat and black crow walking side by side, both looking threatening and powerful on a paved surface.

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear. They've teamed up. I hope the neighborhood survives.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cat in a sink drinking water, showing unusual posture and intense gaze, animals looking threatening and powerful

    realgoblinhours Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Young deer fiercely gnawing on metal chain bars, showcasing threatening and powerful animal behavior outdoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Golden retriever dressed in a cloak holding a sword, looking powerful and threatening in a dark snowy setting.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Large white dog wearing a small mayor hat, looking calm but powerful and commanding presence in the photo.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    gpollock01 avatar
    Gwen
    Gwen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I vote for him to be President!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Cat sitting under a compressive strength testing machine, looking powerful and threatening in an industrial setting.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Dog in a blue sweater defiantly lifting its leg to a no pets allowed sign, showing powerful and threatening animal behavior.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were kind of asking for it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Raccoon wearing a red and white pointed hat, standing on a dark surface, looking alert and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pope we need, not the one we deserve.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Close-up of a wild animal nose in forest, showing threatening and powerful appearance in natural habitat.

    POV: you are a scent on a tree

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Close-up of a polar bear's face looking powerful and curious, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Toad wearing a purple wizard hat with yellow stars, showcasing a powerful and threatening animal look in a close-up photo.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Large black cockroach held in hand wearing a small pink skirt, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Small dog captured mid-air with paws extended, looking both threatening and powerful indoors on a bed.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Small beige frog with an angry expression, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful in a close-up shot.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Corgi dog running on pavement with a playful expression, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Group of frogs looking threatening and powerful lined up along a wooden door inside a house.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Powerful animal standing on hind legs with claws visible in a threatening pose on green grass outdoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear the hooman was this close.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Small dog wrapped in crinkled foil looking threatening and powerful with a focused expression indoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Turtle stuck between bars of a white gate, showcasing a threatening and powerful moment of animals in unusual situations.

    on my way to work

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate unexpected detours on my way to work.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #32

    Cat looking at TV showing an animal appearing threatening and powerful against a fiery cosmic background.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Dog wearing birthday hat eating pizza slice, showing a powerful and threatening look in an indoor setting.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Small brown dog on white bed with blue collar sticking out tongue in a playful and powerful animal pose.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Five cats sitting in a dimly lit hallway, looking alert and powerful in a threatening stance.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come play with us. Forever and ever and ever and ever.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Capybara in shallow water with a small banana on its back, showcasing an unusual and powerful animal moment.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appreciate the banana for scale.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Capybara with calm expression and butterfly on its forehead, contrasting with typical threatening and powerful animal images.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Tabby cat in a bathroom sink looking threatening and powerful through a magnifying mirror reflection.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Cat with a protective cone around its neck, looking threatening and powerful while lying on a blanket indoors.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    jacobbabashoff avatar
    Jacob B.
    Jacob B.
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heeeeeerrrreeeee'ssss KITTY!!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Small fluffy dog biting a heavy barbell, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful in a surprising way.

    realgoblinhours Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Two puppies with contrasting expressions, highlighting animals looking threatening and powerful in a vintage black and white photo.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Meme featuring a platypus with humorous text, part of animals looking threatening and powerful collection.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Three small dogs bathing in a tub, looking calm and harmless, contrasting animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gently cook hot dogs to the appropriate temperature before draining the water.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    Two small dogs on wooden floor with medieval weapon props, showing animals looking powerful and threatening.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have a side quest for you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #45

    Close-up of a powerful bear looking threatening in a snowy forest setting with evergreen trees in the background.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Black horse rearing aggressively near a running dog in a field, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Gorilla looking powerful and threatening while holding a stick, surrounded by green foliage in a natural setting.

    hey dude do u wanna come over and watch me eat a banana

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet another banana for scale. Yeah!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Close-up of a dog with a curious expression, one of the powerful and threatening animals featured in the collection.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Raccoon wearing sunglasses and holding an electric guitar, showing a powerful and threatening animal vibe.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Small dog standing protectively over a kitten, showcasing animals looking threatening and powerful in a surprising way.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Cat resting on a large soft Snorlax plush, blending into the cozy scene of animals looking powerful and threatening.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Threatening and powerful deer standing on a road, facing a vehicle with large antlers in a forested area.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Brown horse wearing a black witch hat and Halloween garland, showcasing a playful yet powerful animal look.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A girl indoors with a large pig and a dog, showing unusual animals looking powerful and friendly together.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Three dogs, two wet in water and one muddy with grass on its head, appearing powerful and threatening by a riverbank.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Fluffy cat looking threatening and powerful with mouth open, sitting in green garden with plants and grass.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Three sleek seals resting on a light floor, showcasing powerful and threatening animal presence up close.

    the worms are back

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Fluffy white dog rolling on pavement, contrasting the idea of animals looking threatening and powerful.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Gray cat holding a phone, its face on the screen looks larger and more powerful in this animals looking threatening image.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Close-up of a giraffe looking powerful and threatening against a clear blue sky background.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    A man bench pressing weights with a duck standing on the bar showcasing animals looking powerful and threatening.

    realgoblinhours Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Small dog looking threatening and powerful while sitting on a plastic rocking toy horse indoors on tiled floor.

    realgoblinhours Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Orangutan standing powerfully on a large pile of bananas in a forest, showcasing threatening and powerful animal behavior.

    realgoblinhours Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!