63 Pics Of Animals Looking Threatening And Powerful, Courtesy Of This Facebook Page (New Pics)
Some creatures just have a commanding presence. Some, like lions and bears, might intimidate with their size and sounds. But there's something special about animals who might seem small and unassuming but look like they should have their own music theme playing every time they enter a room.
The "Animals With Powerful Auras" Facebook page shares pictures of critters who radiate such confidence and BDE that would even have Chuck Norris running for the hills. Check out the newest collection of photos Bored Panda collected from the page and see if you can feel their threatening auras radiating through the screen.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
One tells harsh truths and one tells beautiful lies
Chihuahuas are demons to some, angels to others
Heavy is the head that wears the crown
🎶We're off to see the wizard! The wonderful wizard of Oz! 🎶
POV: you are a scent on a tree
on my way to work
hey dude do u wanna come over and watch me eat a banana
the worms are back