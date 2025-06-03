ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of wildlife, what words first come to your mind? "Beautiful"? "Untouched?" "Mesmerizing"? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and animal psychology and behaviors might be more complicated than we've ever imagined.

"Dangerous" and "Whimsical" may be the words that come to mind after scrolling through the list we have for you here. We've scoured the internet and found the wildest and most surprising animals who did the most surprising things to humans.

Some of the animals in this list terrorized the humans in their area, others did some silly pranks like stealing surfboards from surfers. But one thing is clear: even after all these years of research done by humans, animals still have many tricks up their sleeves.