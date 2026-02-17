Yet, ever since way back, cats have been among the most popular pets, and in some places, they are the most popular. And there's a good reason for that: they're cute, fluffy, and whimsical, and they are bound to make anyone's life more fulfilling. So, today, let's read stories of people who acquired these pets and maybe get inspired to get one ourselves...

Pets are definitely something that makes this life worth living; many could attest to that. And there are so many to choose from that each person could probably find one they vibe with.

#1 My neighbor found her living in his grill when she was but a bit of fluff and fury. He knocked on my door and handed her to me because he said he wasn’t a cat person. That is how she broke into my house.

#2 Full Orange was small when he came at the bar where i am working. Grey one was very dirty and sad, i took her in an instant, and she was pregnant. Had 3 babies, but the black was saved by a good soul and brought to me while mommy was breastfeeding the small ones. I did gave a baby to addoption, and i feel bad even to this day. They are all my kids now❤️🙏🐈💕.

#3 I pulled into my driveway after a trip to the vet to pick up the ashes of a grey and white piebald tabby who left us the week before. Only to find a severly malnourished grey and white piebald tabby on my doorstep, crying for help.



I unlocked the front door, put Spike's remains on the nearest table, scooped up this new guy and went right back to the vet.



You should have seen the look on the face of the receptionist who handed over Spike's ashes not 10 minutes earlier.



Omar Little is now 18.5 years old and my absolute soul cat. Thank you, Spike, for leading him home.

When a person decides they want to adopt a pet, it's always advisable not to jump on this wish straight away, and to think it through first. Just because you want a pet does not mean you can raise one. Basically, you have to think through if you are ready to commit to being responsible for a life for many years to come, as most pet lifespans range from at least a couple of years to decades, depending on the species.

#4 I planted some catmint alongside my driveway. One day I came home from work and there was a cat laying in the catmint. That’s how it’s done.

#5 It was a snowstorm that affected all of Texas in 21 and I heard something scratching on my back door. Let him and that was that

#6 How about you tell me how YOU got MY cat? :P

And it's not only a commitment of opening your door to a living being— it's also about being or not being able to properly take care of them. Do you have enough money for food, toys, and other necessities? Do you have enough space, and/or does your landlord, if you have one, allow pets? Do you have time in a day to play, train, and exercise with them? These are just the most basic questions one must go through when thinking about pet ownership. If all the answers to them point towards pet parent identity, the other step is figuring out what kind of pet you want and where to get one.

#7 I walked outside one day and she came walking from the house next door.(nobody lives next door in the house) she has been my little buddy ever since.

#8 My Minnie girl 💗 my mom use to work for the code enforcement for our city. She was close with the people that worked at animal control, they worked pretty hand and hand. Anyways, someone called the police on my cat saying “the cat was trying to k**l her” mostly due to my cat being overly friendly and trying to get into the ladies house. Animal control took the cat but since she was so sweet they didn’t want to take her to the shelter, they called my mom knowing we are animal lovers and asked if she wanted a cat and my mom took her. I’ve had her for 12 years now and she’s the love of my life 💗.

#9 My daughter wanted a cat, I didn't. We went to the cat rescue and came home with a bonded pair of kittens. I love them. I would fight wars for them.

Looking at statistics, dogs and cats are the most popular pets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and likely many other countries. We’re not going to delve into why that is, as that's a topic for another day; let’s stay on the course of pet ownership itself. Just as there are the most popular pets, there are the most popular ways to get them, which include pet adoption and purchase. Each of these has its pros and cons. With the latter, you get a small puppy or a kitten, and you get to raise them from their early days. But, depending on the breed, it might cost a lot. And not to mention, there are some shady practices that tend to be involved in such business.

#10 Previous owner was moving to a no pets apartment in Brooklyn.

#11 We adopted him from a family because he was peeing on the newborn baby and it's things.

#12 Awww love it. My tiny girl crosses her paws too! My male cat I foster failed. My first cat had passed away 2 months prior. I didn’t expect to keep him. Everyone saw that coming a mile away. My girl I saw a fellow volunteer share her and I inquired. I never had 2 cats before. They met and she instantly loved my male (she needed a cat to follow and he loves everyone lol). He has eyelid ageneis (born without eyelids) and she is missing an eye so now my family & friends say I have a type/color palette. My first cat was none of these things lol

That's why some people look into pet adoption instead. With this, the age of the pet is not set in stone; you can get a small youngling, but also a senior. This way you're saving them from abandonment, which just adds karma points to your life. And, as a plus, it can be a tad bit cheaper. While these are the most common ways people acquire a pet, it doesn't mean they're the only ones. Just take a look at today's list, where people shared how they got their cats.

#13 Came to me screaming in a parking lot at work. She was a wee one.

#14 Mom started taking care of her (Luna) and her first litter. I moved into the apartment under my mom's with my now wife, and when Luna had her second litter we got them all TNR'd (save for one fiesty jerk that just wouldn't allow himself to get caught).



One day out of nowhere, she came up to me and let me pet her for the first time. Shortly after that we took her in.



She's now living her best life with me and my wife in Brazil.

#15 She was born at my dad's house like 3 days after I moved out

Have you ever heard of the cat distribution system? It’s an online trend of describing someone acquiring the cat in the most random way, and saying that basically life just “distributed” it to them. We think today’s list is the perfect example of this phenomenon in action. So, add your story to the list by sharing it in the comments! It’s always wholesome to read about someone becoming a cat parent.

#16 Adopted from the shelter!

#17 I visited my sister who has a farm with tons of animals, including tons of cats. Last summer, we sat for hours on her front porch, talking. Cooper climbed into my lap, and she told me how my nephew had found him, clinging to life in the middle of the road. He had either been hit by a car, or had been in someone’s engine bay and fell out. In any case, they brought him home, nursed him back to health. He was maybe 10 weeks old when I got him. He stayed in my lap that whole day and I realized the cat distribution worked lol. I took him home and he’s been the best boy ever since.

#18 I opened my front door and someone had dropped her there and left I guess she was very very very small with huge ears and clearly very hungry . Now she's my babygirl.

#19 I was getting groceries out of the car when he started screaming and running and jumped in the car. How could I say no?

#20 Molly Ringtail needed to be rehomed due to the owner's dog. It wasn't the owner's fault nor the dog's, to be honest. I responded to his FB post within minutes of going up, picked her up an hour later, and have had her since 2020. She really is me as a cat and, like the Queen that I am, I decided that her birthday is the same as mine. We bougie.

#21 Annie was hiding out on my friends porch trying to keep away from the hawks and a tomcat. She was just a few months old. I came and got her as soon as I found out. Now she lives a life of leisure 💕.

#22 Found him just after winter, used to feed him omw to school, one day he followed me back home and my parents couldnt say no. Proceeded to go on a 'seed spreading crusade' to all the strays in the neighborhood till w got him spayed

#23 I just had to post this pic of my mom's cat (both mom and cat have since passed to the great beyond) because he was matching your kitty's energy!



My current cat I got from a rescue, and I am so grateful every day for her; I cannot imagine not having her sweet, spicy craziness around.

#24 I adopted her and her sister out of an existing rescue situation that had gotten too difficult. Both Suzy Q and Eloise are now contentedly enjoying having the run of my home, after years in cages, only let out for exercise a couple hours a day.

#25 She picked me. No shopping needed! Appeared on the back porch ready for a loving home. By the way, your cat is, well, the cat's meow!

#26 A trash can, my trash can 😂

#27 Zack (old man) at back was given to us as a kitten, Tabby pretty much the same & the fat orange one, I found him in a remote gas station. It’s always bothered me how he got there and what his story is.

#28 couldnt sleep and was looking at SPCA cats for adoption at 2AM. sent the link to my gf and she insisted we go visit her. instantly fell in love with how shy and sweet she was and brought her home the same day.

#29 Flea market mount dora Florida Best free gift ever

#30 I was actively looking for a cat at adoption cafes when my friend's roommate's sister-in-law found a stray in Vegas. I said yes without even seeing her