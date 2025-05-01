ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever called someone Captain Obvious or have been referred to as that yourself? If you have, it’s because some things are painfully obvious. Though, not for everyone.

For some people, it takes time to learn something that is considered common knowledge for others. In some cases, it might even take years. That was the case with at least a few people on today’s list, who admitted being oblivious to certain information after one netizen started a discussion on the topic. Their “confessions” covered everything from staring at the sun to buying individual bananas, and figuring out what peppers are exactly, among other things. So if you’re curious to see what else their comments entailed, scroll down to find them on the list below.

#1

Elderly man walking alone outdoors with hands behind back, symbolizing awareness and reflection on obvious things. That the reason old people move so slowly is that they are in pain.

Source: Am now old person.

Kwyjibo68 , medinegurbet Report

    #2

    Man holding freshly harvested peanuts with roots in a green farm setting, showing obvious things just become aware of. I had no idea that peanuts grow underground until the other day when I saw a video on reddit. I think I always assumed they grew on like, I dunno, a peanut tree? Peanut bush? I was flabbergasted.

    pandorumriver24 , Fotso007 Report

    #3

    Person using a calculator and analyzing charts and graphs related to obvious things awareness on a desk with keyboard. That percentages work both ways. 50% of 7 (3.5) is the same as 7% of 50 (3.5).

    ActiveShooterMcGavin , Getty Images Report

    #4

    Woman in white shirt with braids standing on grass gently holding a white pony, highlighting obvious things awareness. That ponies are not baby horses.

    geometrikos , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #5

    Young woman sitting by a lake, looking thoughtful and reflecting on obvious things just become aware of outdoors. I thought when people said you *can’t* stare at the sun it was because it was a really hard thing to do, like a skill- rather than the truth which is it damages your eyes horribly.

    So I’d boast at how I could stare for up to 3mins before I had to look away...

    Glad I didn’t take “you can’t breathe underwater” literally too.

    AnnaAerials , Iurii Laimin Report

    #6

    A narwhal swimming near the ocean surface, illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of in nature. When I was in 9th grade, I found out that narwhals are REAL. Always just assumed they were mythical. C'mon, dolphin-like creatures with a unicorn horn?

    jonesryan98 , пресс-служба ПАО "Газпром нефть" Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My SIL thought they were imaginary because the only place she'd seen one was in the movie Elf. We love teasing her about it. :) And it's really a tooth not a horn.

    #7

    Young woman sitting on the grass with a smile, embodying the feeling of obvious things you've just become aware of. I had an Aunt Grace. I thought the song Amazing Grace was about a woman named Grace for my entire childhood, at least, and only yesterday sat down and consciously realized it wasn't. I'm in my sixties.

    tinygreycat , Pinkinesss Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In school I had a friend named Grace (she was from a Catholic family, no less) and kind of assumed the song was about her too, and especially since it was her favourite! I miss her.

    #8

    Small black and white dog playing with a stuffed toy on a carpet in a modern living room, highlighting obvious things awareness. Dogs like squeaky toys because they sound like dying prey.

    anon , Kaboompics.com Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like you were duped again, because no. Has anyone heard a predator catch prey? They don't squeak. They shriek, they scream. Sounds nothing like it. Know what other animal loves toys with squeakers? Human toddlers. Interacting with an object, that object making a sound in response to that interaction, and knowing that you made it do that? To a toddler, that is way fun! Again again! Dog intelligence, by current studies, is equivalent to that of a toddler. The toy making a sound in response to their actions is fun!

    Jar of pickles on a white background representing obvious things you've just become aware of in everyday life. I legitimately thought you "grew" pickles.... Like underwater.


    I'm not a smart man.

    troll192 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #10

    Close-up of diverse hands with rings touching fingertips, symbolizing obvious things you've just become aware of connection. I said "thingers" instead of "fingers" for an embarrassingly long time of my life. It always went in my brain that you use thingers to pick up things with.

    anon , Lia Bekyan Report

    addiplawson avatar
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun the fact humans only have eight fingers thumbs are not technically fingers their digits. Technically all fingers are digits but it's like a squares a rectangle but a rectangle is not a square kind of thing.

    #11

    Man holding neck and looking up, showing physical awareness and obvious things in an urban background with graffiti. I thought it was normal to get a little burning sensation in your throat when you eat hazelnuts, turns out I was allergic.

    skytroper , Christian Araújo Report

    #12

    Young man in white t-shirt holding chest, appearing to be aware of obvious health discomfort against a blue background. That your stomach growling and feeling hungry can also be a sign of thirst.

    jajajaimtommy , cottonbro studio Report

    #13

    Old dusty window covered with spider webs in a dark room, symbolizing obvious things you've just become aware of. I had to explain to my mother, sister and boyfriend that cobwebs are leftover spider webs that collected dust, not just dust magically stringing together

    Edit: guys they have to be abandoned to collect dust there aren't spiders in them anymore it's ok.

    Wrenigade , Karen Arnold Report

    anne sane
    anne sane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandma grew up dirt poor. When they injured themselves severely they used cobwebs/spiderwebs to bandage the wound. She nearly lost a finger in her youth but kept it, albeit crooked, thanks to the webs.

    #14

    Young woman in green shirt looking thoughtful and reflective, illustrating obvious things awareness concept. It’s called a coincidence because two events co-incide.

    usernamewontcheckout , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #15

    Jar of honey with a honey dipper dripping liquid honey, illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of concept. That honey is mostly sugar..

    Toddlo:

    I sold honey door to door as a kid. Once a guy came to the door and I gave him my sales pitch, he stated that he couldn’t have sugar because he was diabetic. I assured him that the honey was pure and sugar free. He bought two tubs.

    regrettiispaghettii , Art Rachen Report

    #16

    Glass of iced drink with condensation on the surface, highlighting obvious things you've just become aware of concept. Condensation is water from the atmosphere turning liquid on the outside of a glass due to how cold the glass is. It’s NOT because water from inside the glass magically phases through the glass outside. I regret that it took be 17 years to find this out, even though I passed AP chemistry and AICE biology...

    BlyHard , Aaditya Arora Report

    funkycherry81 avatar
    The Redhead
    The Redhead
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it makes you feel any better it took me 43 years to learn that.

    #17

    Three glass jars with wooden lids containing different teas, representing obvious things you've just become aware of. White, green, and black tea can be from the same plant; just picked at different times.

    EDIT: Yes, it's also a drying/oxidizing process as well.

    knightni73 , Anna Pou Report

    #18

    Reindeer standing in snowy forest with sunlight casting shadows, illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of. My friend thought Reindeer were just a christmas related mythical animal until he was 18.

    theenigma77 , Frans van Heerden Report

    hellndamnation avatar
    Hell'n Damnation
    Hell'n Damnation
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And their eyes change colour depending on the season. Gold in summer and blue in winter.

    Colorful grapes in a decorative bowl illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of in everyday life context. Different wines are named after the grape used to make the wine. I didn't realize there were different kinds of grapes, I guess? I thought that it was just green grapes = white wine / red grapes = red wine and that whatever makes it a shiraz or a merlot or whatever was some other magical s**t that happens in the barrels.

    drinkmoreshowerbeer , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #20

    Person in riding boots lifting a large bale of hay, illustrating obvious things you’ve just become aware of in daily tasks. I was told a couple weeks ago that hay was just dried grass, I thought it was its own thing that grew and I just never saw it.

    krida64 , Barbara Olsen Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. You have to prepare it a certain way though. Randomly picked dry grass isn't really hay. And there are different kinds of hay based on the type of grass. Timothy hay is usually what we feed horses, although alfalfa is popular too. Alfalfa has more calories and is more expensive to buy. And straw is not the same as hay - it's dried grain stalks and shouldn't be eaten.

    #21

    A royal family on a balcony wearing formal attire, illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of in tradition. Royal family's last name is Windsor.

    jasonwc22 , Katie Chan Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Used to be Battenburg until WWI and they changed it so it wasn't Germanic.

    That the christmas song that goes "I saw mommy kissing santa claus" is not actually about infidelity. The father was santa claus the whole time!

    cool_dogs Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first time I ever heard that song was at a gay bar. (Don't know how I never heard it as a kid.) So to me it was always "I saw daddy kissing Santa Claus" and didn't find out until years later that that wasn't the original.

    #23

    Three people having a casual conversation in a modern office hallway, highlighting teamwork and obvious awareness. As an introvert, it's recently come to my attention that some people actually like talking. What I mean to say is, I've started talking to people more because I thought everyone was like me and didn't want to be bothered with conversation much, but it's amazing to think that that's something that's unique to me, some people can talk and enjoy it.

    That's not to say I don't like talking, I just get super exhausted talking for too long, but it's just mind boggling to me that people actually want to talk and seek it out and can do it all the time. I need a bit to recover from a conversation.

    I'm almost 30, and am just discovering this, apparently I'm slow.

    crazyberzerker , cottonbro studio Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am solitary. Other people talking, the TV on, people moving around and talking, wears me out. I usually wait until the first people leave, then I leave. It takes me hours to get over the stress.

    Handicap accessibility sign with arrow outside, highlighting obvious things you've become aware of in everyday life. Oh, mine is bad.

    Until the age of 19 I didn't realize that the handicap symbol was a guy in a wheelchair. I thought it was a character from some Asian language that meant handicapped.

    It was a mindf**k the first time I realized what it actually was.

    I swear this is the only other one I have.

    My family was terribly, terribly poor until my teenage years. When I was 14, we went down to a sit-down restaurant for the first time. I ordered a burger, as was my way. Now, I had no idea what grades of cooking existed as it just wasn't something that had come up.

    >**Me**: I'd like a cheeseburger please Miss.
    >
    >**Waitress**: Medium?
    >
    >**Me**: No, large please.

    Needless to say, that was embarrassing.

    anon , Caleb Oquendo Report

    #25

    Hand circling dates on a calendar, symbolizing obvious things you've just become aware of in daily planning. A fortnight is called that because its fourteen nights...

    Sir_Giraffe , Artem Podrez Report

    I didn't realize how much I interrupted people while they were talking until one person didn't let me. They bulldozed right over whatever the f**k I had to add. I'm much more aware now.

    PHDinLurking Report

    #27

    Traffic light with red signal and pedestrian crossing sign under a clear sky, illustrating obvious things noticed recently. When I moved to the states I kept wondering what "ped xing" with a guy crossing the road meant. I knew it meant that somebody was crossing the road but how did xing meant "crossing"?! A decade later I realized it, x=cross.

    EDIT: Thanks guys I hope I have enlightened you all.

    Frenchy4life , Sergiy Galyonkin Report

    #28

    Semicolon tattoo on wrist symbolizing awareness and obvious things newly realized by the person. I thought the semicolon tattoo was for people who had Crohn's disease or colon cancer or something and had lost part of their colon.

    anon , Kate Elizabeth Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Semicolon tattoos are symbols of hope. Those with anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues may get a semicolon tattooed on the inside of their wrist as a reminder that they've chosen to continue their story despite the challenges they've faced."

    Black K9 military dog sitting on green grass, alert and wearing a camouflage harness outdoors. It's called a K-9 unit because *Canines*!

    I thought it was just a random letter-number designation, because you know, everything needs a name.

    anon , Rulo Mora Report

    #30

    Cartoon character discovers obvious things by looking into a trash can while others watch and smile nearby. That squidward and squilliam from Spongebob are just the names Edward and William but with "squi" in the beginning.

    blueewwyw , Nickelodeon Animation Studio Inc Report

    #31

    The Romantic languages aren't called that because oh pretty, they're called that because they descend from Latin, which was spoken in Rome… they're Roman-tic languages.

    drgmaster909 Report

    #32

    Breakfast plate with eggs, beans topped with cheese, and toast, highlighting obvious things you've just become aware of in daily meals. Breakfast = Breaking the fast.

    tornadosniper , Julian Jagtenberg Report

    #33

    I always thought John Doe was a very popular person, until I realised it's a placeholder name.

    XGDragon Report

    #34

    Funny I was about 31 when my girlfriend of all people pointed out that gas tank direction sign to me, she felt so proud of herself that day and didn't let me live it down.

    absentlyric Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a little arrow on your dashboard next to the gas tank symbol. It points to which side of the car you fill up on.

    Mother feeding baby with bottle in a cozy room, reflecting obvious things just become aware of moment. I didn't know babies only drink milk for the first six months and that water can be toxic for them. Learned that in r/JUSTNOMIL.

    The_Unknown_Author , Sarah Chai Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. Babies can have food. When my daughter was new, she cried a lot. The doctor said, "feed her". She was 3 weeks old. Standards change. It used to be feed them, then it was formula/milk for 6 months, then I heard they wanted you to feed them only milk for a year. Now, I guess, it's back to 6 months. Water is not toxic to an infant.

    #36

    That as a person with a vulva, I can simply slide over the c****h of my swimsuit to pee! No need to take off my wet, cold one-piece and drag it back on again after I pee! My husband shared this magical method with me - I was 42.

    Carrotpurse Report

    #37

    Notebook with handwritten math equations reflecting obvious things you've just become aware of in learning. That the the division sign is just an incomplete fraction
    ÷ x/x.

    DrShoking , Yianni Mathioudakis Report

    Man adjusting tie in mirror, reflecting a moment of self-awareness and obvious things just becoming clear. The bald spot on the back of my head. I mean, I knew it was there for a few years, but last month we moved into a new house and the upstairs bathroom has a large wall mirror across from the vanity mirror. So now every morning while I brush my teeth all I can do is stare at my bald spot. All this time I've been walking around like this unaware of just how large and obvious it was.

    aintTrollingYou , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You were oblivious to the calls "Slaphead!" and "Baldy!" in the street....

    #39

    Person cooking pancakes in a kitchen, illustrating obvious things you've just become aware of in daily life. Pancakes are cakes cooked in a pan.

    not_your_parental , cottonbro studio Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ::screams at the stock photo:: Get those forks away from that nonstick pan!!

    It took me until I was like 10 years old to understand that you are supposed to close your eyes when trying to fall asleep. Until that point I just laid in bed staring at the ceiling wondering why I’m still awake.

    anon Report

    #41

    Two men in formal attire smiling at an event, highlighting obvious things you've just become aware of concept. One of my mates only realised Elton John was gay when the TV commentary at the royal wedding talked about him and his husband.

    aljobar , Sassy Report

    #42

    That absolutely everyone is going through some hardship of some sort. Some are just more skilled at hiding or compartmentalizing it, and we all have our own way of dealing with it or trying to escape it.

    I’ve realized that I don’t actually like the taste of alcohol. I started drinking because I thought it was the thing to do when you grow up and become an adult. Almost a year without a drop now, I don’t miss it one bit.

    Maralitabambolo Report

    toothlessfeline avatar
    Toothless Feline
    Toothless Feline
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a big step to realize that you don’t like alcohol. Many people drink it because they’re expected to, and never consider whether they actually like it, until they can’t function without it, at which point you can’t simply decide you don’t like it—it takes effort to stop drinking at that point.

    That not all chicken eggs are fertilized. And I grew up in the country around animals and went to an Ag College.

    bikesandtacos Report

    #44

    You can buy individual bananas. I always thought you had to buy them in bunches.

    I am 30 years old.

    eca3617 Report

    #45

    When you go the liquor store the good liquor is on the "Top shelf". The cr**py liquor is Always on the bottom shelf.

    LoveBox440 Report

    #46

    An airport is a port - like where ships dock - but for airplanes.

    payvavraishkuf Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tangential: at both airports and ship ports, the word 'terminal' describes locations for loading/unloading passengers, cargo and supplies. But for trains a terminal is the end point of a route. Eg: Grand Central is a terminal, not a station, because all its train lines terminate there.

    #47

    Man with glasses and beard sitting thoughtfully in chair, reflecting on obvious things he has just become aware of I actually have to talk to women if I want to ever meet any.

    anon , cottonbro studio Report

    #48

    That chores while still being a chore can in fact feel good once they are completed and not just a burden. Now I do chores and it relaxes me a bit kind of takes me put of my own head. If I'm angry...find a chore to do. If I'm bored...find a chore to do. It makes everything seem less chaotic at times.

    DeanLaxer Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I think making kids do chores as punishment is such a terrible idea. You're gonna have to do them no matter what (well, most of us are) try to have the best attitude about it that you can.

    #49

    My roommate and I googled “what is pepper?” the other day because we realized we had no clue if black pepper was a plant or a mineral...

    Edit: it’s a plant.... I’ve just never seen a peppercorn tree.

    Edit 2: I get it, it’s not a mineral.

    skinnyawkward Report

    #50

    Horses scratch themselves behind their ears just like a dog does, i.e. with their hind legs.

    Cleverbird Report

    #51

    Balloon fish inhale water to expand ... Not air.
    Gonna blame Nemo for that.

    jasActor Report

    #52

    I found out that a Perm is short for Permanent and not just a hair style but saying the type of hair style is Permament.

    TimSoulsurfer Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Permanent wave is the full term. I made the mistake of getting one in the 80's. Wish I hadn't!

    That my 67-year old mom dyes her hair and has been for years. I never questioned why her hair was red in my baby pictures but why she's blonde now. I'm like, "Well her hair just changed." Y'know, like how tons of people have their hair go from red to blonde!!

    StoolToad9 Report

    Cigarettes are just a cute name baby cigars. I never made that connection for some reason.

    gostdoug Report

    #55

    I was 50 when I figured out (52 now, btw.) that the little piggy that "went to market"...wasn't going shopping.

    Edit: I talked to my wife about the poem and she pointed out:

    This little piggy went to market - off to be slaughtered.

    This little piggy stayed home - The mother pig

    This little piggy had roast beef - Being fattened for the market

    This little piggy had none - fat enough, being sold tomorrow

    This little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way home - actually, apparently, the source of this is French, and the piggy is crying "oui, oui, oui!" all the way home because it escaped from the slaughterhouse. It's crying "Yes, yes, yes!" all the way home.

    dramboxf Report

    #56

    You never have it together as an adult. You just collectively pretend.

    PlatesOnTrainsNotOre Report

    #57

    The other day I just realized that “emo” was short for “emotional” - I always just assumed it was its own word completely, haha.

    raleysaled Report

    #58

    Camcorder.

    A CAMera reCORDER.

    jessicaexperience Report

    #59

    The Alphabet song and Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star are the same song. Took me WAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYY too long to figure that out.

    qwerty081 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    That when it itches (like if you have an itch on your leg or something), it helps to scratch back. I remember complaining to someone when I was around ten, that I had an itch, and he said "well, scratch it". I was really surprised that it worked.

    vestegnenpersiempre Report

    oncetwonowone avatar
    Pencil
    Pencil
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today (as in right this moment) I learned that not everyone has the instinct to scratch when it itches. I would not have thought that possible.

    You need to check your tire pressure when the weather gets cold.

    ForsakenDrawer Report

    #62

    Just me, realizing just how little I actually know. But a drop in the ocean. That I did not listen to people, instead just waiting to butt in and say something stupid. That I was passing judgment on people without understanding their situation first. Thinking I was open minded but was actually rather ignorant and closed minded. Offering advice to people who didn’t ask for it. Thinking I was a forgiving person but held grudges. Allowed myself to be triggered by what others said, biting the bait. Giving advice to others on how to live their lives but not providing a good example. Expected respect but not being respectful.

    Ronotimy Report

    #63

    NABISCO = NAtional BIScuit COmpany.


    I always thought it was just a funny name.

    DrDrangleBrungis Report

    #64

    Email addresses are not case sensitive.

    UnicornOfDoom123 Report

    #65

    Miles Prower A.K.A. Tails from Sonic is a pun on Miles per hour.

    Crazyjoe04 Report

    #66

    My fiancee gave me that, "wow I'm about to marry you" look when she made me realize Nilla wafers were VA-Nilla. I somehow missed that.

    clush Report

    #67

    Chips ahoy is a play on words of the nautical term ships ahoy.

    bag_of_words Report

    #68

    Paper comes from trees on tree farms. It didn't occur to me until I met someone in college who had grown up on one that trees were something that could be farmed - I honestly believed that they were cutting down trees in forests and jungles to make paper (and firewood, furniture, etc.) and that this was the cause of deforestation.

    puerilemeanderings Report

    #69

    Sitcom= Situational Comedy, felt like a d**n fool when I found out.

    Somthinginconspicou Report

    I thought gunpoint and knifepoint were real places. I promised myself I'd never go near them since it seemed like everyone who went there got robbed. I was about 14 or 15 when it clicked.

    radiomonkey20 Report

    #71

    That Eeyore was named for the sound a donkey makes. Someone pointed this out to me a while back; blew my mind.

    Also, I only found out a couple years ago that "troll" refers to someone dangling bait on a hook in the ocean, waiting for a fish to come along and bite. I'd always thought it was because anyone who'd waste people's time with b******t was a monster, hence, "troll." (Because trolls, as opposed to vampires or weres or what have you, are stupid, ugly bastards rather than s**y or immortal.).

    SpeltGreyNotGray Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, that would be a trawl? A troll is a monster that hides from decent society. That IS the correct definition.

    That mermaids were fictional.

    It wasn't anything like "Well, everyone says they're not real but i think they are", it was more like nobody told me any different and i never really thought about it.

    anon Report

    #73

    Life is easier if you relax, appreciate what you have and stop trying to control the world around you.

    thanks_bruh Report

    #74

    I was probably in my 20s, but the fact that odd-numbered highways run North-South and Even-numbered highways run East-West.

    Also, the numbers increase as you travel East and North, so San Diego has I-5 and I-8 running through it, and Boston has I-90 and I-95 running through it.

    Ampersand (&) is from "and, per se, and". It used to be recited after Z in the alphabet.

    MattieShoes Report

    #75

    That the Autobahn is the entire highway system in Germany, not just a single road that you can drive really fast on.

    brokenha_lo Report

    #76

    Fez wasn't his name. Its FES for foreign exchange student.

    thicknuts344 Report

    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is referring to the character "FES" (played by Wilmer Valderrama) on "That 70's Show"

    #77

    That waaay back in the day, we had this messenger thing called ICQ.

    it actually means "I seek you".

    young me's mind was a thoroughly blown.

    Frog_Gleen Report

    IOU literally means " I owe you" i didnt understand that for the longest time.

    hydroflaskkk Report

    #79

    I realized a year or two ago that laffy taffy was called laffy taffy because there were jokes on the wrapper. I'm 23 and laffy taffy was one of my favorite candies as a kid.

    anon Report

    #80

    I just found out two days ago that “lock/unlock” portion of car keys is called a fob.

    EggMcMuffcabbage Report

    #81

    Ferrero Rocher have Nutella in them.

    marley88 Report

    #82

    In my mid-30s i learned i need to actively resist clinical depression.

    i had thought it was cyclical and i needed to let it run its course.

    upon learning this, i felt a lot of regret and shame for having wasted so much time wallowing.

    el_guerito_loco Report

    shelleykeenan avatar
    Shelley Keenan
    Shelley Keenan
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I let me Depression out every so often to play or She gets ornery.

    #83

    That Wednesday is called hump day because it’s the middle of the week, so you’re getting ‘over the hump’. I always thought it was a s*x thing.

    Brinpoppyseed Report

    The under armor logo isn’t an x, but a u and an a.

    mentallas Report

    #85

    That I can just unzip my pants to relieve myself as opposed to also unbuttoning them.

    soopadrive Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife was surprised when I explained that was what the slit in men's underwear is for.

    I know this one has been pointed out often, but the D in the Disney logo was not actually a G.

    accioalexandra Report

    #87

    The "L" of the Staples logo is a bent staple.

    case_sensitive Report

    #88

    Dallas Green of the band City and Colour. His name is both a city and a color.

    I listened to him for years before it clicked.

    anon Report

    #89

    Your job is NOT IMPORTANT.

    Weak_Examination_533 Report

    #90

    When people say “the Midwest”, they really mean a region in the Eastern USA.

    0OOOOOOOOO0 Report

    #91

    That the song, “Centerfield” by John Fogerty is about baseball… I had never really listened to the whole thing, and I always thought it was about flying coach in an airplane. 🤦‍♀️.

    amsweeter Report

