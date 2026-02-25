The “Council of Cats” Instagram page is dedicated to sharing pictures from folks who found their furry friends having some sort of adorable group meeting. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share what you think is on their agenda in the comments down below.

We tend to think of cats as rather independent creatures, an image they appear happy to uphold, even when they are very insistent on cuddles due to the cold. But anyone who has more than one feline has possibly seen those strange moments when they gather as if discussing something.

#1 The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧

#2 The Council Is About To Drop The Hottest Mixtape Of The Next 10 Years

#3 "Clearly There's Nothing To See Here."

#4 The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets

#5 Do You Have Time To Speak About Our Lack Of Treats In The Last Five Minutes?

#6 Lily And The Void Army

#7 What Bad Advice Is She Whispering In His Ear? 😼

#8 The Council Holds A Summit With A Delegation From A Neighboring Jurisdiction

#9 Council Has Decided It's Cat Nap Time

#10 The Council Has Been Turned Into Bread

#11 I Interrupted The Council’s Daily Bird Watching Session To Take A Photo. I Was Immediately Asked To Leave

#12 The Dark Council

#13 What Are These Board Directors Thinking?

#14 The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door

#15 The Council Is Tired After Sleeping All Day

#16 A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter

#17 The Council Is Recharging

#18 I Had The Audacity To Open A Can Of Tuna

#19 What Do You Want From Us Exactly?

#20 Convening To Evaluate A New Foster Friend

#21 A Very Important (Yet Adorable) Council Meeting 🧺

#22 The Council Was Displeased I Walk Past As They Slumbered

#23 I Think I Interrupted A Council Deliberation 🐈

#24 Today’s Council Meeting Is On Top Of The Laundry That Needs Folded

#25 This Council Is Not A Fan Of Daylight Saving Time

#26 My Council

#27 The Gangs All Here

#28 Very Rare Shot Of All Four

#29 Council Of Kittens Are Judging :|

#30 Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

#31 The Council Has Voted And No, I'm Not Allowed To Finish Making The Bed

#32 The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough

#33 Be Very Very Quiet, The Council Is Hunting Rabbit!

#34 The Council Plotting And Planning

#35 Caught The Coven Together

#36 The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor

#37 The Swarm

#38 The Foster Kittens Feel Left Out

#39 The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood

#40 The Council Would Like To Know Why You Are So Late Getting Home

#41 Coucil Is Asleep

#42 The Tribunal Of Tail Fluff Convenes

#43 The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers

#44 The Council Wants A Snack

#45 The Council Has Demands

#46 Can’t Tell If I’m Invited To This Meeting

#47 The Best Of Enemies

#48 Theyre Chilling On A Motorcycles 👍

#49 The Council Has Decided That I Will Not Be Going To The Gym

#50 I Need To Go To The Bathroom 😬

#51 The Council Has Come To An Agreement On How To Share The Cat Tree

#52 Neighbourhood Watch - The Morning Shift

#53 The Council Arrives After A Long Voyage At Sea

#54 Nervous For My Meeting With The Council

#55 The Council Is Ready For A Game Night

#56 What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet

#57 The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy

#58 7 Eyes At 2am

#59 The Council Will Now Decide Your Fate

#60 Surrounded By Cuddles And Condolences From The Cat Council

#61 The Council Is Synchronized

#62 The Council Greeted Me This Morning!

#63 Biscuit Factory Is Open!

#64 The Council Has Choosen One Bed In The Whole House

#65 I Have Been Called Forth By The Council

#66 The Council Of Feral Cats Is Enthralled With A Tale Of Greed And Lust

#67 My Mod Quad Was Directed Here From Bonded Pairs

#68 The Council Needs A Bigger Office

#69 What Do You Think They Are Talking About?

#70 The Council Said I Can’t Sit With Them 🥲

#71 They Want To Make Me An Offer I Can’t Refuse

#72 You've Heard Too Much... The Council Now Has To Make You Disappear

#73 The Council Unanimously Blocked Me From Putting New Bedsheets On

#74 The Counsel Has Spoken. The Dog Will Be Sacrificed To The Squirrels

#75 Whiskered Wisdom Has Been Dispensed

#76 The Council Is Assessing The (Very Exciting) Prospect Of A Birb Invasion

#77 The Council Has Decided You’ll Be Sleeping Elsewhere

#78 I Accidentally Interrupted Their Ritual 🧙🏻‍♀️

#79 The Council Asked Me To Stop By The Office For A Quick Talk, Should I Be Worried?

#80 It Appears I Have Offended The Council

#81 The Council Rests

#82 Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo

#83 I Interrupted The Council’s Naptime

#84 The Council Had A Long Day

#85 The Council Determined It Was Treat Time. Now

#86 Sus

#87 “Excuse Me Why Is There A Dog Here??” 😂😂

#88 Before You May Pass, You Must Solve Our Riddles Three

#89 When The Neighbor Visits

#90 I Was Told To Post Here My 5 Rescues (6th Is On The Other Sofa). What Do You Think?

#91 The Council Issues You A Formal Warning About Your Unauthorized Unaccompanied Use Of The Toilet

#92 The Council Petitions For Increased Treat Subsidization. Wwyd?

#93 They Started To Sleep In Dishes Drying Rack 🤷‍♀️ Dishes Are Drying I Guess 😸

#94 I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn't Left My Side Since

#95 Ginger Council

#96 Assembly At Mocha Cat Cafe In Tokyo

#97 The Void Council Has Gathered

#98 Should I Be Worried?

#99 Gulp… Not Threatening At All!

#100 The Council Will Only Tolerate Each Other On Move-In Day

#101 The Council Has Determined That It Is "Their" Pants

#102 We’re Tired Of Focusing On The Camera

#103 The Council Disapproves

#104 Being Escorted Out Of The Tuxedo Council (I Was Underdressed)

#105 Our Guest Room, My Sister In Law Took This Picture

#106 Council Of Cats In The Mancave

#107 Full Attendance!! ...now What?

#108 My Very Own Cooking Judges

#109 The Council Has Followed Me Into The Hallway… Should I Be Nervous?

#110 Mama And Her Babies

#111 They Deserve The Best. I Love Them... Let's Pray We Find Good Homes For Our Furry Babies

#112 The Council Is Shook That I Did Not Adhere To The Dress Code

#113 The Council Demands I Get The Special Toy Out

#114 Council Had A Heart-To-Heart Meeting Today

#115 I Can’t Even Pee In Peace

#116 The Council Have Spotted The Treats

#117 Look, Is It That Hard To Get Together For A Committee Board Meeting?