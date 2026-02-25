ADVERTISEMENT

We tend to think of cats as rather independent creatures, an image they appear happy to uphold, even when they are very insistent on cuddles due to the cold. But anyone who has more than one feline has possibly seen those strange moments when they gather as if discussing something.

The “Council of Cats” Instagram page is dedicated to sharing pictures from folks who found their furry friends having some sort of adorable group meeting. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share what you think is on their agenda in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

#1

The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧

Two cats gathering on outdoor steps surrounded by bubbles and greenery, showcasing cats gathering together humorously.

ProudnotLoud Report

    #2

    The Council Is About To Drop The Hottest Mixtape Of The Next 10 Years

    Three cats gathering together on a couch, showcasing a funny cats gathering scene with curious expressions.

    SemiAnonymousGuy Report

    #3

    "Clearly There's Nothing To See Here."

    Four cats gathering together indoors on a blanket by a window, showcasing a humorous cat board director scene.

    theonewhoknocks9690 Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium

    This doesn’t concern you Janice

    #4

    The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets

    Three cats gathering closely together on a cozy textured blanket, showing expressions of focus and curiosity.

    Thenadamgoes Report

    #5

    Do You Have Time To Speak About Our Lack Of Treats In The Last Five Minutes?

    Two black cats sitting closely together indoors, capturing the essence of cats gathering in a relaxed home setting.

    Sailing-Security-Guy Report

    #6

    Lily And The Void Army

    Four cats gathered together in a living room, looking attentive and curious, showcasing a board directors gathering of cats.

    Sailing-Security-Guy Report

    #7

    What Bad Advice Is She Whispering In His Ear? 😼

    Two cats gathering together on a wooden table in a cozy living room, appearing curious and attentive.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #8

    The Council Holds A Summit With A Delegation From A Neighboring Jurisdiction

    Four cats gathering at a window, two inside and two outside, appearing to have a silent meeting or interaction.

    DrySolutionMaybe Report

    #9

    Council Has Decided It's Cat Nap Time

    Three cats gathering and lounging together on a couch, showcasing a humorous board directors vibe in a cozy setting.

    Timontwowheels Report

    #10

    The Council Has Been Turned Into Bread

    Three cats sitting close together on a porch deck, appearing as a gathering of board directors in a relaxed outdoor setting.

    Zyovraa Report

    #11

    I Interrupted The Council’s Daily Bird Watching Session To Take A Photo. I Was Immediately Asked To Leave

    Four cats gathering and sitting on a multi-level cat tree near a window, showing curious and attentive expressions.

    CatDwightMose Report

    #12

    The Dark Council

    Four black cats gathered together on carpeted floor near a doorway, appearing as a board directors meeting of cats.

    classicxariaa Report

    #13

    What Are These Board Directors Thinking?

    Four cats gathering near a glass door, looking up attentively in a humorous board directors style meeting.

    Ok-Scratch4838 Report

    #14

    The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door

    Three black cats gathering indoors with attentive expressions, resembling board directors in a meeting setting.

    _Moneka_ Report

    #15

    The Council Is Tired After Sleeping All Day

    Two cats gathering together on a windowsill, one yawning and the other looking outside, showcasing board director vibes.

    PaleontologistOld230 Report

    #16

    A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter

    Three black and white cats gathering on a wooden table next to a cat-shaped LEGO figure in a home setting.

    liefieblue Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    The Council Is Recharging

    Five cats gathering together, lounging in sunlit spots on a rug and window shelves in a cozy room.

    _krikket_ Report

    #18

    I Had The Audacity To Open A Can Of Tuna

    Five cats gathering together on a kitchen floor, two Siamese and three black cats looking toward the camera.

    SnooGiraffes9169 Report

    #19

    What Do You Want From Us Exactly?

    Four adorable tabby kittens gathering together on a pink surface, showcasing a cute cat gathering scene.

    camichulaa Report

    #20

    Convening To Evaluate A New Foster Friend

    Three cats gathering together behind a glass door, sitting closely as if board directors in a serious meeting.

    ItsSkibidiLitMyGuys Report

    #21

    A Very Important (Yet Adorable) Council Meeting 🧺

    Two cats gathering together inside a wicker basket, looking curious and cozy in a home setting.

    TheBrofurhood Report

    #22

    The Council Was Displeased I Walk Past As They Slumbered

    Three cats lounging together on a black surface, looking like a gathering of board directors in a home setting.

    nicktheasian12 Report

    #23

    I Think I Interrupted A Council Deliberation 🐈

    Two cats gathering together on a wooden staircase, one black peeking from behind a railing, the other sitting on a step.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #24

    Today’s Council Meeting Is On Top Of The Laundry That Needs Folded

    Four cats gathering together on a bed covered with colorful blankets and clothes, showcasing board directors thinking.

    meowmeowkittymix Report

    #25

    This Council Is Not A Fan Of Daylight Saving Time

    Three cats gathering together, resting on a bed with colorful blankets, showcasing board directors cat behavior.

    pbarcher Report

    #26

    My Council

    A group of cats gathering together in a room near a window, appearing like board directors in a meeting.

    Specialist-Jello7544 Report

    #27

    The Gangs All Here

    Four black cats gathering together on a wooden staircase, sitting and lounging in a cozy home setting.

    toscanius Report

    #28

    Very Rare Shot Of All Four

    Four cats gathering together on a cat tree and nearby furniture, showcasing a typical board directors cat meeting.

    StarinFL Report

    #29

    Council Of Kittens Are Judging :|

    Group of playful kittens gathering together, capturing the charm of cats in a social and cozy setting.

    Enscrum Report

    #30

    Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

    Four cats sitting closely together on a windowsill, looking outside, capturing a cats gathering moment.

    Vast-Savings2589 Report

    #31

    The Council Has Voted And No, I'm Not Allowed To Finish Making The Bed

    Three cats gathering together on a gray bedspread, appearing attentive and curious in a cozy room.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #32

    The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough

    Five cats gathering together sitting side by side on a kitchen counter showing curious and attentive expressions

    Lenawee Report

    #33

    Be Very Very Quiet, The Council Is Hunting Rabbit!

    Three cats sitting together at a doorway, looking outside, illustrating a board directors gathering of cats.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #34

    The Council Plotting And Planning

    Four cats gathered together by a window, capturing a hilarious cats gathering moment in a cozy indoor setting.

    CoconuttPete Report

    #35

    Caught The Coven Together

    Four black cats gathering together on and around a bed, looking alert and attentive in a cozy room setting.

    averysoftawoo Report

    #36

    The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor

    Three cats gathered by a window, intently watching a deer resting outside on a green lawn.

    EarthDragon_88 Report

    #37

    The Swarm

    Group of black cats gathering on a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood during sunset, showcasing a curious feline assembly.

    Free-Newt-3730 Report

    #38

    The Foster Kittens Feel Left Out

    Six curious cats gathered together behind a window screen, looking outside as if in a board directors meeting.

    Good_morning99 Report

    #39

    The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood

    Multiple cats gathering together in a sunlit enclosure decorated with flowers, showcasing a playful social board directors scene.

    Anda_Panda_Shelter Report

    #40

    The Council Would Like To Know Why You Are So Late Getting Home

    Two tabby cats gathering together on a white railing inside a cozy living room setting.

    queenofthekumquats Report

    #41

    Coucil Is Asleep

    Group of cats gathering together, lying closely on a bed, showcasing their cozy and social behavior indoors.

    dietcokedisciple Report

    #42

    The Tribunal Of Tail Fluff Convenes

    Three cats with different fur patterns sitting together on a windowsill, showcasing a cats gathering scene.

    Galatic_Kitty Report

    #43

    The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers

    Three cats gathering inside clear carry bags, appearing as if having a serious board directors meeting.

    Accomplished-Hour504 Report

    #44

    The Council Wants A Snack

    Four cats gathering together on a wooden floor, looking up with curious expressions in a group setting.

    opheliaschnapps Report

    #45

    The Council Has Demands

    Three cats gathering together on a desk with laptops, appearing like board directors in a meeting setting.

    Kodama24 Report

    #46

    Can’t Tell If I’m Invited To This Meeting

    Two cats gathering together on a cat tree in a cozy room near a window with reflections at night.

    ayakoka Report

    #47

    The Best Of Enemies

    Three cats gathering on a wooden table, appearing like board directors in a humorous group setting.

    Rik2428 Report

    #48

    Theyre Chilling On A Motorcycles 👍

    Cats gathering together, resting on parked scooters lined up on a street in an urban area on a cloudy day

    UpstairsSuperb9527 Report

    #49

    The Council Has Decided That I Will Not Be Going To The Gym

    Three cats gathering closely together indoors, with two black and white cats resting and one black cat looking directly at the camera.

    IraGilliganTax Report

    #50

    I Need To Go To The Bathroom 😬

    Several cats gathering closely together on a blanket in a cozy indoor setting, relaxing near a couch and laptop.

    merisor Report

    #51

    The Council Has Come To An Agreement On How To Share The Cat Tree

    Three cats gathering together on a multi-level cat tree, relaxing and appearing attentive in a cozy indoor setting.

    Thenadamgoes Report

    #52

    Neighbourhood Watch - The Morning Shift

    Three cats gathering together on a windowsill looking outside, capturing a moment of feline board directors thinking.

    Illustrious-Buddy941 Report

    #53

    The Council Arrives After A Long Voyage At Sea

    Three cats gathering at a doorway with a scenic waterfront and mountains in the background, showing a board directors vibe.

    littlepie_ Report

    #54

    Nervous For My Meeting With The Council

    Two cats sitting closely together on a kitchen counter, showcasing a curious gathering of board directors cats.

    PoeCollector64 Report

    #55

    The Council Is Ready For A Game Night

    Three fluffy cats gathering on a glass table, appearing like board directors in a focused group meeting.

    Substantial-Ship9986 Report

    #56

    What The Hell Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet

    Three fluffy cats sitting on a floor, seemingly gathering and watching a white robotic vacuum in a home setting.

    Substantial-Ship9986 Report

    #57

    The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy

    Four cats gathering together on kitchen counters and stove, showcasing a humorous board directors thinking moment.

    BearClowder Report

    #58

    7 Eyes At 2am

    Four cats gathering together in a kitchen, with one sitting on a counter and three on and around a stool.

    Budget_Raisin_42 Report

    #59

    The Council Will Now Decide Your Fate

    Four fluffy cats gathering together in wooden crates and blankets, showcasing a humorous board directors cat meeting.

    EnvironmentOk2700 Report

    #60

    Surrounded By Cuddles And Condolences From The Cat Council

    Person lying in bed surrounded by cats gathering together on a blanket and pillow in a cozy setting.

    Correct_Style_9735 Report

    #61

    The Council Is Synchronized

    Two gray cats gathering together, lying on a bed with gray bedding, looking relaxed and attentive.

    mandekay Report

    #62

    The Council Greeted Me This Morning!

    Three cats gathering together on bathroom rugs, appearing like board directors in a thoughtful meeting.

    PossibleIncrease3468 Report

    #63

    Biscuit Factory Is Open!

    Two cats gathered together in a playful biscuit maker cardboard house, capturing hilarious cat board directors moments.

    nicktheasian12 Report

    #64

    The Council Has Choosen One Bed In The Whole House

    Five cats gathering and sleeping together on a colorful blanket, showcasing a hilarious board directors cat meeting.

    KaitekiKatherine Report

    #65

    I Have Been Called Forth By The Council

    Three cats gathering together on wall-mounted shelves, appearing as board directors in a humorous setting.

    geniebird Report

    #66

    The Council Of Feral Cats Is Enthralled With A Tale Of Greed And Lust

    Several cats gathering together on a multi-level cat tower, showcasing a humorous board directors meeting vibe.

    IAmHerdingCatz Report

    #67

    My Mod Quad Was Directed Here From Bonded Pairs

    Four cats gathered together on a dining table looking curious in a cozy room with flower centerpiece and paintings.

    LRSartist Report

    #68

    The Council Needs A Bigger Office

    Three cats gathering together, cuddled up closely on a soft, round cat bed in a cozy indoor setting.

    Environmental-Meet40 Report

    #69

    What Do You Think They Are Talking About?

    Six cats gathering together sitting on colorful small stools outdoors, resembling a board directors meeting.

    HikeNSnorkel Report

    #70

    The Council Said I Can’t Sit With Them 🥲

    Three cats gathering together on a cozy bed with blankets, looking relaxed and attentive near a window.

    allison_wunderland35 Report

    #71

    They Want To Make Me An Offer I Can’t Refuse

    Three cats gathering in a living room, two sitting on a person's legs and one on a cabinet near a TV screen.

    Rik2428 Report

    #72

    You've Heard Too Much... The Council Now Has To Make You Disappear

    Three tabby cats and one black-and-white cat closely gathered together in a small, dimly lit space.

    Environmental-Meet40 Report

    #73

    The Council Unanimously Blocked Me From Putting New Bedsheets On

    Four cats gathered together on a bed, illustrating a humorous scene of cats gathering in a cozy indoor setting.

    cheeseburgercats Report

    #74

    The Counsel Has Spoken. The Dog Will Be Sacrificed To The Squirrels

    Four cats and one dog gathering together on a patterned rug, capturing a quirky board directors thinking moment.

    Trash_dad_420 Report

    #75

    Whiskered Wisdom Has Been Dispensed

    Three cats gathering together on a wooden floor looking up, perfect for board directors thinking and cat gatherings.

    [deleted] Report

    #76

    The Council Is Assessing The (Very Exciting) Prospect Of A Birb Invasion

    Three cats gathering together inside a home near a window and cat tree, appearing attentive and relaxed.

    [deleted] Report

    #77

    The Council Has Decided You’ll Be Sleeping Elsewhere

    Several cats gathering together resting on a bed in a cozy bedroom setting with soft natural light.

    afoolandhermonkey Report

    #78

    I Accidentally Interrupted Their Ritual 🧙🏻‍♀️

    Three fluffy cats gathering together indoors, appearing to have a serious board directors meeting vibe.

    witchywoman96 Report

    #79

    The Council Asked Me To Stop By The Office For A Quick Talk, Should I Be Worried?

    Two cats gathering together near a laptop and coffee mug in a home office with natural light.

    brnnnnn Report

    #80

    It Appears I Have Offended The Council

    Two cats sitting side by side on a white cloth inside a room, showing a board directors gathering vibe.

    Popular-Space6946 Report

    #81

    The Council Rests

    Four cats gathering together and sleeping closely on a patterned armchair in a cozy room setting.

    SmugglingPlums Report

    #82

    Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo

    Four cats gathering together on a wooden table, looking attentively as if board directors in a serious meeting.

    Standard_Passion_781 Report

    #83

    I Interrupted The Council’s Naptime

    Three cats gathering together, resting on a colorful blanket, capturing a funny and curious board directors vibe.

    KelzyrTheFirst Report

    #84

    The Council Had A Long Day

    Five cats gathering and resting together on a couch, showing a relaxed and cozy group setting.

    toriaanne Report

    #85

    The Council Determined It Was Treat Time. Now

    Two cats sitting together indoors, appearing as a gathering of board directors in a humorous cat meeting setting.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    #86

    Sus

    Seven cats gathering together on a wooden floor, sitting quietly in a casual indoor setting.

    michymichy02 Report

    #87

    “Excuse Me Why Is There A Dog Here??” 😂😂

    Several cats gathering together on a bed in a cozy room, showcasing a humorous board directors cat meeting.

    michymichy02 Report

    #88

    Before You May Pass, You Must Solve Our Riddles Three

    Three cats gathering together on a multi-level cat tree, showcasing typical board directors thinking in a humorous scene.

    Hypaesthesia Report

    #89

    When The Neighbor Visits

    Three black cats sitting indoors by a sliding door watching a fourth cat approach on the lawn in a cat gathering scene.

    toscanius Report

    #90

    I Was Told To Post Here My 5 Rescues (6th Is On The Other Sofa). What Do You Think?

    Five cats gathering together on a couch with colorful pillows and blankets in a cozy home setting.

    violet_lorelei Report

    #91

    The Council Issues You A Formal Warning About Your Unauthorized Unaccompanied Use Of The Toilet

    Two cats gathering together in a bathroom, one sitting on the tub edge and the other partially hidden in the background.

    powerfulbirdcards Report

    #92

    The Council Petitions For Increased Treat Subsidization. Wwyd?

    Three cats gathering together on a wooden floor, looking up with curious expressions in a playful setting.

    Calochorta Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd very wisely give in to their demands.

    #93

    They Started To Sleep In Dishes Drying Rack 🤷‍♀️ Dishes Are Drying I Guess 😸

    Three cats gathering together in a kitchen dish rack, two lounging and one black cat standing with mouth open.

    violet_lorelei Report

    #94

    I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn't Left My Side Since

    Four cats gathering closely on a bed, lounging on blankets and looking around, capturing board directors thinking vibe.

    Kodama24 Report

    #95

    Ginger Council

    Three ginger cats gathering together on a large rock surrounded by green plants and foliage outdoors.

    Psychottorney Report

    #96

    Assembly At Mocha Cat Cafe In Tokyo

    Six cats gathering together in a hallway near a door labeled staff only, appearing as if in a serious meeting.

    Spiritual-Yoghurt58 Report

    #97

    The Void Council Has Gathered

    Four black cats gathering in a living room, sitting on tiled floor as if in a board directors meeting.

    ForsakenedRealm Report

    #98

    Should I Be Worried?

    Three black cats gathering together on a carpet, looking alert and curious, resembling board directors meeting.

    CatDaddyWhisper Report

    #99

    Gulp… Not Threatening At All!

    Three black cats gathering together on a gray couch, resembling a board directors meeting scene with attentive expressions.

    SnooGiraffes9169 Report

    #100

    The Council Will Only Tolerate Each Other On Move-In Day

    Four cats gathering together on a multi-level cat tree, appearing like a board meeting of feline directors.

    Catgod1996 Report

    #101

    The Council Has Determined That It Is "Their" Pants

    Group of cats gathering and resting closely together on a wooden table in a cozy indoor setting.

    BearClowder Report

    #102

    We’re Tired Of Focusing On The Camera

    Two fluffy cats gathering together on a black countertop, one sitting and one stretching, showing board directors thinking vibes.

    YYCBALLET Report

    #103

    The Council Disapproves

    Four cats gathering together on a gray office chair, looking curious and cozy in a home setting.

    macrhea69 Report

    #104

    Being Escorted Out Of The Tuxedo Council (I Was Underdressed)

    Four tuxedo cats gathering on a wooden floor near a rug and a large container in a casual indoor setting.

    Liar_George Report

    #105

    Our Guest Room, My Sister In Law Took This Picture

    Four cats gathered together on a bed, appearing like board directors in a humorous and curious meeting scene.

    CatDaddyWhisper Report

    #106

    Council Of Cats In The Mancave

    Three cats and one small dog gathered together on a bed, resembling a board directors meeting scene.

    jalenjandro Report

    #107

    Full Attendance!! ...now What?

    Several cats gathering together in a room, sitting and standing on carpet near pet beds and furniture.

    Laney20 Report

    #108

    My Very Own Cooking Judges

    Three cats gathering on top of a refrigerator, showcasing a humorous board directors meeting vibe in a home setting.

    DeaLuz Report

    #109

    The Council Has Followed Me Into The Hallway… Should I Be Nervous?

    Six cats gathering together on a rug in a hallway, resembling a board directors meeting in a home setting.

    alexundefined Report

    #110

    Mama And Her Babies

    Three white cats gathering together on a round table in a cozy room with wooden blinds.

    Enbb88 Report

    #111

    They Deserve The Best. I Love Them... Let's Pray We Find Good Homes For Our Furry Babies

    Multiple cats gathering and eating together outdoors, illustrating a humorous board directors gathering moment with cats.

    [deleted] Report

    #112

    The Council Is Shook That I Did Not Adhere To The Dress Code

    Four black and white cats gathering together on cozy beds by a window, showcasing a playful board directors meeting vibe.

    Professional_Song419 Report

    #113

    The Council Demands I Get The Special Toy Out

    Three cats gathering together in a living room, attentively looking toward the camera in a cozy home setting.

    Dependent-Raccoon308 Report

    #114

    Council Had A Heart-To-Heart Meeting Today

    Two cats gathering together, one white cat hugging a black cat, sitting on a wooden table near a green plant.

    nicktheasian12 Report

    #115

    I Can’t Even Pee In Peace

    Two cats gathering together on a bathroom counter near a sink, one sitting inside the sink and one on the edge.

    Valuable_Hunt8468 Report

    #116

    The Council Have Spotted The Treats

    Four curious cats gathered together in a cozy room, showcasing a funny and adorable cats gathering moment.

    solemnisland Report

    #117

    Look, Is It That Hard To Get Together For A Committee Board Meeting?

    Four cats gathering together on a beige bean bag, showing a mix of white, tabby, and fluffy fur in a cozy room.

    Alert_Ease_7129 Report

