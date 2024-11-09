ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the only thing cuter than a cat? Multiple cats! And if you’re a fan of seeing adorable pics of kitties, you’re in for a real treat today, pandas. Because every photo features all of the cuteness of one cat multiplied by three, four or even more!

We took a trip to the Council of Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable pics below. From piles of kittens cuddling to hungry felines demanding food from their owners, this precious list is full of cats convening. Keep reading to also find conversations with the subreddit's creator, DryMouthKitty, and Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse. Oh, and the council has spoken: they request that you upvote the photos that make you say “awww” immediately!