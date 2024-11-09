ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the only thing cuter than a cat? Multiple cats! And if you’re a fan of seeing adorable pics of kitties, you’re in for a real treat today, pandas. Because every photo features all of the cuteness of one cat multiplied by three, four or even more!

We took a trip to the Council of Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable pics below. From piles of kittens cuddling to hungry felines demanding food from their owners, this precious list is full of cats convening. Keep reading to also find conversations with the subreddit's creator, DryMouthKitty, and Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse. Oh, and the council has spoken: they request that you upvote the photos that make you say “awww” immediately!

#1

The Council Enters

The Council Enters

#2

The Council Has Decided That You Need Supervision

The Council Has Decided That You Need Supervision

#3

The Council Requires Snackies

The Council Requires Snackies

It’s no secret that the internet loves cats. Whether they’re wreaking havoc on the plants in their homes, cuddling in bed with their owners, overreacting to the tiniest noises or screaming that they’re ready to eat, we just can’t get enough of these precious creatures. And the Council Of Cats subreddit is the perfect place to visit if you’d like to see felines plotting world domination.

To learn more about this fabulous community, we got in touch with the creator of the subreddit, DryMouthKitty, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. "I created r/CouncilOfCats because I wanted to make my own cat-centric commewnity on Reddit. There are many different subreddits that focus on specific kinds of cats, or specific things cats are doing, but there wasn’t really anything for groups of cats," they explained.

#4

We're In A Meeting. Stop Spying On Us

We're In A Meeting. Stop Spying On Us

#5

Planning Future World Domination

Planning Future World Domination

#6

The Council Has Claimed My Bed As Their Own

The Council Has Claimed My Bed As Their Own

We also wanted to know how exactly DryMouthKitty defines a council of cats. "Any group of cats (more than one)," they shared. "As a big fan of Pinky and The Brain, it was humorous to imagine that anytime two or more cats are together, they are secretly plotting to take over the world. So that is the type of discussion we encourage, and our Council Meowmbers picked up on that, and it just took off from there!"
#7

The Council Mandates A Private Meeting. No Humans Allowed!

The Council Mandates A Private Meeting. No Humans Allowed!

#8

Doesn't It Freak You Out When They Do This?

Doesn't It Freak You Out When They Do This?

#9

They Are Judging Me. The Verdict Is In!

They Are Judging Me. The Verdict Is In!

We were also curious about what it's like to run this community. "As far as moderation goes, everyone is mostly just having fun, so we don’t have to remove too many things that are rude or off-topic," DryMouthKitty says. "The biggest issue is SPAM, content usually from bot account that is stolen and shared to farm karma. We have an OC (Original Content) only rule that is used mostly to discourage that, and automated filters do the rest."

And finally, the creator revealed which posts they consider to be the best in the group. "Our favorite posts are ones like this - where the cats seem like the photographer is intruding on their meeting, and the post title highlights that in a funny way."
#10

Morning Meeting

Morning Meeting

#11

Our Crew! The Band’s First Album Cover

Our Crew! The Band’s First Album Cover

#12

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane…. It’s A Lizard!

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane…. It’s A Lizard!

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse, for this piece. Laura was happy to share her expertise and break down how cats typically feel about socializing with one another.

"Domesticated, or pet cats, originate from their wildcat ancestors, who were solitary predators and did not live in socially structured groups. They would hunt and live alone and rely solely on themselves for survival," Laura noted.

"However, cats are a remarkably adaptable species, and whilst retaining their roots as a solitary hunter, they have shown the capability to adapt to group living through the development of social structures – some might say they are socially flexible," she shared. "You can find out more about the social structure of cats here if you would like to read about it in more depth."
#13

The Elder Ladies Are Beginning To Accept Their New Family Member

The Elder Ladies Are Beginning To Accept Their New Family Member

#14

The Council Cuddling Under The Kitchen Table

The Council Cuddling Under The Kitchen Table

#15

Clearly I Interrupted

Clearly I Interrupted

"As solitary hunters, it is also important for cats to establish a territory where they can hunt/find food and avoid conflict with other cats, as conflict could result in injuries that could be detrimental to their survival as a solitary survivalist," the cat expert says. "A cat’s territory also consists of a core area where they feel safe enough to sleep, eat, play, and potentially enjoy social interactions with people or other animals."
#16

Meeting Of The Junior And Senior Council

Meeting Of The Junior And Senior Council

#17

Council Is Convened. With Special Guest

Council Is Convened. With Special Guest

#18

The Council Is On Good Terms Today

The Council Is On Good Terms Today

So what if you have decided to introduce a new cat into your household?

"It is always going to be potentially difficult to introduce a new cat to a resident cat," Laura says. "It is important to recognize that even when the introduction process is conducted as carefully as possible, there is no guarantee that the cats will happily accept one another. Some cats simply do not want to live with other cats, and it is important to recognize and act on this to ensure the cats in your care have the best welfare possible, both in terms of thinking about their physical health and their mental wellbeing. We encourage people to read our ‘Thinking of getting a cat’ article."
#19

It Appears I Interrupted An Important Meeting

It Appears I Interrupted An Important Meeting

#20

The Council Judging Me While Getting Dressed

The Council Judging Me While Getting Dressed

#21

The Council Is Not Amused By My Pre-Dinner Magic Tricks

The Council Is Not Amused By My Pre-Dinner Magic Tricks

"When introducing a new cat to the home, carefully planned introductions must be made to form positive relationships between resident cats and new cats," the cat expert shared. "A resident cat may feel the need to defend their home from a new cat and to protect their resources (food/water/litter facilities/toys etc.). Our ‘Introducing another adult cat or kitten to your cat’ webpage has more information."

Laura says it's also important to consider each cat as an individual whose temperament has been shaped by early life experiences and genetics. "Traits are passed down from their mother and father, and these can shape whether a cat is bold and confident, quiet, and calm or nervous and shy," she explained. "We should consider this when introducing a new cat to ensure their personalities are compatible and to help create positive relationships between cats living together. Cat charities can help support cat caregivers and match cats with a personality most suited to your household and lifestyle."
#22

The Newest Council Members

The Newest Council Members

#23

Morning Council Meeting. Today’s Topic: Where Did All These Leaves Come From?

Morning Council Meeting. Today’s Topic: Where Did All These Leaves Come From?

#24

I Say One’s Name And They All Come

I Say One’s Name And They All Come

"A successful introduction process can depend on the resident cat’s personality, the new cat’s personality, the introduction process and the resource availability in the home. For the best chances of success, is important to ensure the home is prepared for group living, and that each cat has their own resources," the expert told Bored Panda. "Most cats prefer not to share because they are solitary survivalists, and the choice should be given to allow them to eat, drink, toilet, play or sleep alone. Our ‘Multi-cat households’ page has more information."
#25

The Council Has Decided It’s Nap Time

The Council Has Decided It’s Nap Time

#26

Yes?????

Yes?????

#27

On The Hunt

On The Hunt

"It is also important to ensure each cat’s needs have been met, and they are given an appropriate living environment where they can perform natural species-specific behaviors, such as predatory behaviors (hunting for food/playing), gaining access to high places, scratching, toileting facilities," Laura shared.

"Your cats may live with you for many years. Getting the introduction right and taking extra time if necessary to carry it out could make a huge difference to their perceptions of each other," she noted. "Not only do owners feel much better if their cats get on, but also the cats’ stress is reduced considerably."
#28

The Council Is Watching

The Council Is Watching

#29

The Three Loves Of My Life

The Three Loves Of My Life

Are these cats inspiring you to start a council of your own, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying these adorable pics, and please keep upvoting the ones you find most precious. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more wonderful photos of cats from Bored Panda, we’ve got the perfect list for you right here!
#30

To Ascend The Stairs Of The Night, You Must Defeat Them. How Do You Proceed?

To Ascend The Stairs Of The Night, You Must Defeat Them. How Do You Proceed?

#31

Ninja Council

Ninja Council

#32

What Is Happening Here? (Wrong Answers Only)

What Is Happening Here? (Wrong Answers Only)

#33

I Opened The Door And Stumbled Upon These Cuties Having A Meeting

I Opened The Door And Stumbled Upon These Cuties Having A Meeting

#34

What Is Happening There

What Is Happening There

#35

What Are They Up To?

What Are They Up To?

#36

Which One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other?

Which One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other?

#37

They Found A Bug

They Found A Bug

#38

😎

😎

#39

We Moved Into A New House Today

We Moved Into A New House Today

#40

Staircase Council

Staircase Council

#41

The Council Are Holding A Secret Meeting In The Bathroom

The Council Are Holding A Secret Meeting In The Bathroom

#42

The Council Of Gingers Thinks I Should Find Somewhere Else To Sit

The Council Of Gingers Thinks I Should Find Somewhere Else To Sit

#43

In Order To Get A Seat On The Council, I Would Have To *sit* On The Council

In Order To Get A Seat On The Council, I Would Have To *sit* On The Council

#44

A Bathroom Meeting

A Bathroom Meeting

#45

The Council Has Spotted A Moth

The Council Has Spotted A Moth

#46

It Has Been Decided, That . .

It Has Been Decided, That . .

#47

Council Annual Meeting

Council Annual Meeting

#48

I Don’t Know What They Are Planning. Help!

I Don’t Know What They Are Planning. Help!

#49

The Council Is Quite Displeased With My Tardiness Arriving For Evening Treat Time

The Council Is Quite Displeased With My Tardiness Arriving For Evening Treat Time

#50

Council Of (Not My) Cats Convenes

Council Of (Not My) Cats Convenes

#51

Daily Morning Council Meeting To Discuss The Squirrels Outside

Daily Morning Council Meeting To Discuss The Squirrels Outside

#52

Council Judging Me How I Garden

Council Judging Me How I Garden

#53

What Has The Council Decided?

What Has The Council Decided?

#54

Late For Their Meeting

Late For Their Meeting

#55

The Council Will Decide You Fate After A Quick Nap

The Council Will Decide You Fate After A Quick Nap

#56

I Have No Say What Happens To My Bed. The Full Council Has Adjourned To It

I Have No Say What Happens To My Bed. The Full Council Has Adjourned To It

#57

The Newly Formed Council Debriefs Halloween

The Newly Formed Council Debriefs Halloween

#58

The Council Has Decided It Was Time For A BBQ

The Council Has Decided It Was Time For A BBQ

#59

My Council, Just Counciling

My Council, Just Counciling

#60

Everytime I Go Into The Backyard

Everytime I Go Into The Backyard

#61

My Boys Hoping For Treats

My Boys Hoping For Treats

#62

I Was Not Invited To The Meeting…

I Was Not Invited To The Meeting…

#63

A Very Important Meeting

A Very Important Meeting

#64

I'm Supposed To Be At Work. The Council Has Decided Otherwise

I'm Supposed To Be At Work. The Council Has Decided Otherwise

#65

I Heard The Council Was Having A Meeting And I Think I May Have Interrupted

I Heard The Council Was Having A Meeting And I Think I May Have Interrupted

#66

The Meeting Is Adjourned

The Meeting Is Adjourned

#67

Now Listen Up

Now Listen Up

#68

What’s The Agenda For This Meeting?

What’s The Agenda For This Meeting?

#69

I Interrupted My Cats' Meeting

I Interrupted My Cats' Meeting

#70

They Voted For Extra Wet Food

They Voted For Extra Wet Food

#71

Turned On The Lights To Find This Meeting Of Just The Boys….😳

Turned On The Lights To Find This Meeting Of Just The Boys….😳

#72

Barely Woke Up, Haven't Had Coffee Yet. And Part Of My Crew Is Already Demanding Breakfast Treats

Barely Woke Up, Haven't Had Coffee Yet. And Part Of My Crew Is Already Demanding Breakfast Treats

#73

The Council Has Decided These Rocks Shall Be Their Resting Spot

The Council Has Decided These Rocks Shall Be Their Resting Spot

#74

Council Of Da Girlz💅🏽

Council Of Da Girlz💅🏽

#75

The Council Has Decided The Bed Belongs To Them Now

The Council Has Decided The Bed Belongs To Them Now

#76

Council Of Sleepy Head

Council Of Sleepy Head

#77

No One Can Decide On Dinner.....and Yes, Junior Got Into Flour, LOL

No One Can Decide On Dinner.....and Yes, Junior Got Into Flour, LOL

#78

The Council Is Tuckered

The Council Is Tuckered

#79

Council’s Feeding Time

Council’s Feeding Time

#80

Am I An Honorary Council Member?

Am I An Honorary Council Member?

#81

I Tried To Get Close Enough To Listen But I Failed. What Could The Council Be Deliberating!?

I Tried To Get Close Enough To Listen But I Failed. What Could The Council Be Deliberating!?

#82

I Was Clearly Not Invited To The Bathroom Sink Meeting

I Was Clearly Not Invited To The Bathroom Sink Meeting

#83

Bathtub Meet

Bathtub Meet

#84

The Junior Council Looks Very Confused At Their First Meeting

The Junior Council Looks Very Confused At Their First Meeting

#85

Hey, You. You're Finally Awake

Hey, You. You're Finally Awake

#86

Black Sheep

Black Sheep

#87

The Three Musketeers

The Three Musketeers

#88

Council Of Nurse Kitties Has Convened

Council Of Nurse Kitties Has Convened

#89

The Kitty Committee Will See You Now

The Kitty Committee Will See You Now

#90

Just Observing This Time

Just Observing This Time

#91

How About You Explain Why There Aren't Any Treats In This Delivery?

How About You Explain Why There Aren't Any Treats In This Delivery?

#92

Sit Down Human, We Have A Long List Of Beefs With You, Starting With Our Paltry Daily Allotment Of Treats

Sit Down Human, We Have A Long List Of Beefs With You, Starting With Our Paltry Daily Allotment Of Treats

#93

What Have I Interrupted To Get The Stink Eye?

What Have I Interrupted To Get The Stink Eye?

#94

The Council Hates The Door Closed

The Council Hates The Door Closed

#95

Don't Know What This Council Is For, Only That It Holds Session Every Time I Go In The Bathroom

Don't Know What This Council Is For, Only That It Holds Session Every Time I Go In The Bathroom

#96

The Council Keeps Watch…

The Council Keeps Watch…

#97

Some Of My Crew Joined Force To Demand Dinner A Hr Early!

Some Of My Crew Joined Force To Demand Dinner A Hr Early!

#98

They Protec

They Protec

#99

Council Meeting

Council Meeting

