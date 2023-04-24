With 218K members, the Facebook group 'The Council of Cattos' provides a platform for feline lovers to share content about their favorite critters on Earth. The community is known for being friendly and supportive, and one of its best features is its focus on memes and humor.

From cats playing with unexpected objects to embracing their inner gymnast, the group has it all. Members also love to highlight the animals' quirky personalities and the many, many hilarious situations they find themselves in.

In a world that can be tough and unpredictable, 'The Council of Cattos' is a much-needed lighthearted escape that reminds us of the joy and love that these furry friends bring into our lives, whether they're our own family members or just someone we briefly pass by on the street.

More info: Facebook