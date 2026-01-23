Marine Veteran’s Heartbreaking Final Text Revealed After Facebook Marketplace Meetup Turned Tragic

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as a routine Facebook Marketplace exchange ended in unthinkable tragedy for the family of a 42-year-old decorated Marine veteran.

On January 18, 2026, Michael Ryan Burke of Columbia, Missouri, lost his life in a fatal firearm attack allegedly carried out by four teenage suspects.

Just moments before his passing, Michael shared a “heartbreaking” final message with his mother and sister, which was recently revealed.

Highlights A routine online sale took a devastating turn, leaving a decorated Missouri Marine veteran’s final moments at the center of a chilling investigation.

Despite life-threatening injuries, Michael Ryan Burke’s actions in his last moments stunned netizens and played a key role in the case’s rapid developments.

As details emerged, the tragedy sparked intense debate online about personal safety, modern-day parenting, and the risks of online meetups.

“This is heartbreaking to hear. People always say I’m too cautious. Sometimes people are too trusting. There are plenty of evil people in this [world]. So very sad,” reacted one social media user.

Marine veteran Michael Ryan Burke tragically lost his life following a Facebook Marketplace transaction involving four teenage suspects

Marine veteran in formal suit standing in front of American and military flags, reflecting a somber and respectful moment.

Image credits: rowdy26

Michael Ryan Burke, a prior-service Amphibious Reconnaissance Marine who carried out dangerous missions during his service, passed away around 8:15 p.m. at his home on Ridgemont Court.

According to multiple reports, he had arranged to sell an iPhone 15 Pro, valued at approximately $585, to individuals he connected with through Facebook Marketplace.

The teenage suspects allegedly arrived at his home under the pretense of purchasing the device, with authorities believing the meeting was part of a planned robbery.

Smiling Marine veteran wearing tactical gear and plaid shirt, relating to heartbreaking final text after Facebook Marketplace meetup.

Image credits: Tyler Woodsome

As the situation escalated, Burke was fatally injured and left in critical condition at the scene.

A report from the Columbia Police Department stated that officers responded to a call regarding the incident and discovered Burke suffering from a life-threatening wound.

He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Facebook comment with user Adri Guzman urging parents to raise better kids after Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text revealed.

Comment on social media expressing anger about a tragic incident involving a marine veteran after a Facebook Marketplace meetup.

Two days after the incident, on January 20, Burke’s longtime friend and fraternity brother, Jerry Reifeiss, whom he met nearly 24 years ago at Mizzou’s Sigma Nu fraternity, shared details about Burke’s final moments and last words.

According to Jerry, despite being critically wounded, Burke himself called the police to report the robbery and even provided emergency dispatchers with a detailed description of his attackers.

The exchange reportedly escalated into a robbery and m*rder over the sale of an iPhone 15 Pro, valued at approximately $585

Young woman with shoulder-length hair in a mugshot photo related to Marine veteran’s heartbreaking final text case.

Image credits: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

His description reportedly helped authorities quickly identify the suspects, who have been named as three 18-year-olds, Alexis Baumann, Kobe Aust, and Joseph Crane.

An unidentified male juvenile has also been arrested in connection with the case, according to Columbia police.

Reifeiss told media outlet KRCG13 that shortly before passing away, Michael texted his mother and sister, writing, “I’m d*ing and I love you.”

Young man in a white jacket looking ahead in a mugshot related to Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text case.

Image credits: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Reifeiss continued, “That was just Ryan. He always put people in front of him and wanted to make sure people knew how he felt.”

“He didn’t want to go on to the next life and pass away without providing some information to us that would bring justice to these people and let people know he always loves them.”

Mugshot of a young man wearing a white hoodie, related to a Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text after a tragic Facebook Marketplace meetup.

Image credits: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Tweet by John Roger Perry criticizing poor judgement of marine in Facebook Marketplace meetup tragedy.

Image credits: JohnRogerPerry

Burke’s fraternity brother also highlighted that Michael was deeply committed to fighting human trafficking and, during his time away from service, traveled internationally for missionary work, including spending time in Uganda.

As details of the case emerged online, netizens expressed their condolences and shared safety tips aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

Michael’s longtime friend and fraternity brother shared “heartbreaking” details about the deceased veteran’s final moments and texts to his family members

Three people smiling by the ocean, representing a marine veteran’s heartbreaking final text after a tragic Marketplace meetup.

Image credits: Michelle Moore Winder

One person wrote, “Everyone knows FB marketplace is the new Craigslist. You gotta show up strapped and ready.”

Another user added, “Every time I do a market place meet it’s always in the police department’s parking lot, and the police are put on notice.”

“We can all say that ‘I would do this or that’ and shouldn’t. Pray for the veterans family and justice for the loss of life,” expressed a third.

Young man wearing sunglasses and an older man in a car, related to marine veteran heartbreaking final text after meetup.

Image credits: Michelle Moore Winder

Comment about Facebook Marketplace risks with 2.5K likes related to marine veteran's heartbreaking final text after meetup.

Comment warning about meeting at a police station after Facebook Marketplace meetup turns tragic for marine veteran.

“Police station lobby is the best place to sell an item. If they are reluctant to go there, then they intend to rob you or have other motives.”

Others questioned the motives and upbringing of the four accused, with one commenter writing, “Parents, please raise better kids. RIP hero.”

All four suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of “second-degree m*rder” in connection with the case

Man in gray suit speaking at a podium with American flags and wooden cross behind, Marine veteran memorial setting.

Image credits: Ethel Baguio

Another netizen agreed with the sentiment, sarcastically adding, “How’s that gentle parenting going…”

“The k*llers are all old enough to know better. Zero excuses, and zero sob stories about their youth. Sentencing needs to be swift and severe to match the crime.”

Close-up of a smiling man at an outdoor event, related to marine veteran's heartbreaking final text and tragic meetup.

Image credits: Michael Ryan Burke

The Columbia Police Department released a public statement confirming that suspects Alexis and Kobe have each been charged with second-degree m*rder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

While Joseph and the unidentified male juvenile have been charged with second-degree m*rder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.

All three named suspects are currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, while the juvenile has been placed in custody at the Boone County Juvenile Office.

A final trial date has not yet been set, as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“I’m sure the four of them will tell their conflicting stories and incriminate each other,” wrote one furious follower of the case

Facebook comment expressing strong emotions related to a Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text after a tragic Marketplace meetup.

Comment about meeting at police department parking lot after Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text revealed following tragic Facebook Marketplace meetup.

Comment about criminals at marketplaces related to marine veteran's heartbreaking final text after Facebook Marketplace meetup tragedy.

Comment from Jillian Marie about bringing her German shepherd to busy grocery store meetups for safety after a Facebook Marketplace meetup tragedy.

Comment on Facebook Marketplace about selling phones on eBay, related to Marine Veteran's heartbreaking final text.

Comment on social media post discussing bringing local police to Facebook Marketplace transactions after Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text.

Comment from James Anderson about marketplace sales safety and distrust, highlighting concerns after a Marine veteran's tragic meetup.

Comment on social media by Patrick McGrath expressing that everyone will say they are nice quiet kids, related to marine veteran heartbreaking final text.

Comment by Greg Zahn advising safe public meetup locations like McDonalds for buying or selling, related to Marine veteran tragedy.

Comment on social media questioning the term juveniles for 18-year-olds, related to a marine veteran's tragic story.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tom Wilson with 52 likes, discussing gentle parenting humorously.

Comment expressing sadness about Facebook Marketplace age restrictions, related to marine veteran's heartbreaking final text tragedy.

Comment from Marian Ali expressing frustration about selling only at police stations, related to a Marine veteran's tragic meetup.

Facebook comment warning against sharing home address after Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text from Marketplace meetup tragedy

Comment from Marcus Ford warning about a Facebook Marketplace meetup, referencing Marine veteran's heartbreaking final text.

Comment on Marine Veteran's heartbreaking final text shared after Facebook Marketplace meetup turned tragic, expressing community grief.