ADVERTISEMENT

A woman publicly known as B, who has been claimed to be Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s daughter, has passed away.

She passed away on Thursday, January 15, at the age of 48, according to her widower, Thomas.

The news comes just months after B’s existence as Freddie’s alleged “secret” child came to light last year through a bombshell biography.

Highlights B, who publicly claimed to be Freddie Mercury’s daughter in a 2025 biography, has passed away, reigniting debate around the long-contested story.

The news was confirmed by her husband, while her close friend and author Lesley-Ann Jones shared intimate details about B’s final years.

Although B asserted she had taken a paternity DNA test, the results were never released, prompting continued doubt from fans and members of Mercury’s inner circle.

“I’m sad for the loved ones of the lady who passed,” wrote one sympathetic social media user.

RELATED:

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s alleged “secret” daughter, publicly known as B, passed away today in Europe, where she lived with her family

Freddie Mercury performing on stage in a white tank top and jeans, highlighting news of his secret daughter passing away.

Image credits: Pete Still/Redferns

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by the Daily Mail, B’s widowed husband personally confirmed the news of her passing.

In his statement, he said B passed away “peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven.”

The statement continued, “B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.”

Freddie Mercury with a woman at a social event, both holding drinks, highlighting Freddie Mercury's secret daughter story.

Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Reportedly, scattering her ashes instead of a traditional burial was the deceased’s final wish.

B’s cancer first appeared when she was young, and despite years in remission, it returned later in life.

Her deteriorating health reportedly motivated her to reach out to biographer Lesley-Ann Jones to “deliver the truth” about her life before she passed on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 48-year-old is survived by her widower, Thomas, who confirmed the news of her passing in a public statement, as well as two sons, aged nine and seven

Freddie Mercury with a woman in a candid moment, highlighting Freddie Mercury's secret daughter recently revealed and her passing.

Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Comment by Jamo Robb asking if Freddie Mercury had a daughter, related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, in her book Love, Freddie, biographer Lesley-Ann claimed that Mercury fathered B sometime in 1976 during a brief affair with the wife of a close friend.

She reportedly grew up knowing Mercury was her father, and he allegedly even visited her frequently until his own passing over three decades ago in 1991.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claims centered around 17 handwritten journals that Mercury allegedly gave his “secret” daughter weeks before he passed on.

According to the book, B also claimed to have DNA evidence to support her story at the time.

Woman with brown hair signing books at a table, related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter news and recent passing at 48.

Image credits: Dan Art

Additionally, Jones stated that B, whom she referred to as “Bibi,” was “very ill” throughout the four years they worked together on the biography due to her cancer.

Addressing the news of B’s passing, Lesley-Ann said, “I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend.”

“Who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie’s story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2025 biography Love, Freddie, author Lesley-Ann Jones revealed the existence of B, as the late legendary singer’s alleged “secret” daughter

Book cover of Love Freddie by Lesley-Ann Jones, focusing on Freddie Mercury's secret life and daughter revealed after his passing.

Image credits: ahlawat.gunjan

Comment from Gráinne Roper questioning Leslie Ann Jones' claims about Freddie Mercury's secret daughter and the demand for proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the claims made by the unidentified woman and Jones in the biography were met with significant skepticism from Mercury’s inner circle.

Mary Austin, his former partner and primary heir, stated in an interview with The Sunday Times that she had no knowledge of a child or diaries and found the story “implausible and deeply sad.”

Similarly, Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May’s wife, Anita Dobson, expressed doubt, noting that it was “inconceivable” such a secret could have been kept for decades.

Four members of the band Queen posing for a black and white photo, highlighting Freddie Mercury's secret daughter news.

Image credits: Koh Hasebe

Jones also shed light on the final months of her close friend, sharing in her statement, “Last summer, towards the end of her life, she, her husband and two young children undertook an epic trip of a lifetime to South America.”

“Against the odds, she was able to get to the Inca ruins at Macchu Pichu, her ‘bucketlist’ destination. When they returned at summer’s end, she went straight into a treatment programme of 4 days in hospital for chemo, 3 days at home with her family…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the skepticism voiced by Austin last year, Jones added, “Mary’s lawyers, Farrer & Co, were heavy-handed in their attempts to prevent publication. They tried everything. They failed. After the book was published, they never contacted us again. They couldn’t find anything in the book to sue us for.”

While skepticism surrounded her claims, B had previously asserted that she had allegedly undergone a DNA paternity test confirming her father’s identity

Freddie Mercury singing passionately on stage, highlighting the news of Freddie Mercury's secret daughter passing away at 48.

Image credits: Carl Lender

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Jessica Meeson discussing DNA test claims related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter recently revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones concluded by saying, “This news is shocking and deeply upsetting to me, but not surprising. I had known it was coming all along. It was a race against time. Against the odds, we achieved what at one time seemed impossible, given all that she was up against.”

“It was the honour of my life to have been chosen by her to share Freddie’s true story.”

The author also emphasized that following B’s passing, her family is considering releasing photographs of her, including images allegedly showing her with Freddie Mercury.

A few weeks ahead of Love, Freddie’s release in September 2025, B shared an emotional statement expressing her perspective and personal journey.

She wrote, “I didn’t want to share my Dad with the whole world. After his d*ath, I had to learn to live with the attacks against him, the misrepresentations of him, and with the feeling that my Dad now belonged to everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie. When you are 15 years old, it’s not easy. I had to become an adult without him, and live all the structuring moments and events without his support.”

The statement was reportedly made public shortly after Mary Austin’s interview, in which she said she had no knowledge of B’s existence.

“She took a DNA test and claims that she is [the daughter of Mercury] but the result was never released,” wrote one skeptical social media user

Comment by Sarah Jane Black saying one way to hide a lie, related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Freddie Mercury and rumors about his secret daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Nando Gonsalez saying Beatrice with a sad emoji, related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter passing away.

Comment box with text discussing Freddie Mercury's secret daughter and a humorous remark about her teeth.

Comment by John John discussing DNA proof related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter claim on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kelvin Wileman-White saying not very secret if they knew who she was, related to Freddie Mercury's secret daughter news.

Comment from social media user Peach Roberts expressing doubt about Freddie Mercury having children.

Comment discussing skepticism about Freddie Mercury's secret daughter claim and the timing of her sudden appearance online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kate Kivlichan expressing skepticism about Freddie Mercury's secret daughter passing away months after revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness about Freddie Mercury's secret daughter who passed away at 48.

Comment by Nick Smith expressing disbelief about Freddie Mercury's secret daughter and calling it a fabrication.

ADVERTISEMENT