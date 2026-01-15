“Creepy” Mar-a-Lago Event With People In Dog Masks And Old-Time Costumes Blasted, Clip Stuns
A lavish Mar-a-Lago“furry” event is raising eyebrows, and alarms, after a bizarre video from the gathering went viral, leaving viewers drawing comparisons to the dystopian Hunger Games franchise.
The event took place on Friday, January 9, 2026, and was identified as the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala, hosted at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property.
- Mar-a-Lago gala sparks viral backlash after videos show masked performers in Rococo-era costumes, with critics calling the spectacle “dystopian” and “creepy.”
- Social media drew comparisons, with the event’s surreal luxury and masked entertainment compared to films like ‘The Hunger Games.’
- Masked “furry” performers sparked disbelief, with critics questioning how the subculture fits into the traditionally conservative venue.
Several viral videos from the eyebrow-raising celebration were widely shared on social media this week, featuring entertainers in Rococo-era costumes and elaborate dog masks.
“This is weirdly depressing or depressingly weird. Can’t decide which,” one social media user wrote.
President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club hosted a gala evening honoring the country’s Hero Dogs, with entertainers dancing in furry dog masks
The event served as both a fundraiser and a celebration for canines working alongside first responders and law enforcement across the U.S.
Donald Trump was also present at the ceremony and addressed the gathered guests, according to a video posted by Kelly Henry, senior editor at Florida WeeklyPalm Beach.
Whether First Lady Melania Trump was in attendance remains unclear, as none of the images or videos from the event showed her.
For attendees, individual table tickets for the black-tie gala ranged from $7,500 to $25,000.
Sgt. Bo, a therapy dog from Nashville and a retired member of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, was crowned the 2025 American Hero Dog for his work providing comfort to children following a school sh**ting.
According to the official fundraiser’s website, the red-carpet event featured cocktails, dinner, live music, including a performance by former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee, and professional dancers dressed in dramatic 18th-century ball gowns and tailcoats.
Several of the dancers were seen wearing full-head dog masks in a variety of breeds, including French bulldogs, Doberman Pinschers, golden retrievers, and others.
The event was quickly slammed by netizens, who labeled it “dystopian” and “weird,” with many drawing parallels to films like Eyes Wide Shut and The Hunger Games
In a viral X post shared by popular account @patriottakes, entertainers were shown dancing beside a pool as guests dined and sipped drinks nearby.
The clip was captioned with a reference to French queen Marie Antoinette’s alleged phrase, “‘Let them eat cake’— Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend.”
The video sparked an intense reaction within hours, with many social media users describing the scene as “creepy” and “dystopian.”
One person wrote, “This is some weird a*s dystopian sh*t,” while another added, “The MAGA keeps getting weirder and creepier on a daily basis.”
A third commenter said, “Every administration seems to generate its own brand of ‘what did I just watch?’ moments. This one will live on the internet forever.”
“This is most sick, dangerous thing that has ever happened in the history of this country!”
“Furries at Mar-a-Lago weren’t on my bingo card,” one surprised netizen wrote, while another added, “They aren’t even trying to hide the greed and exploitation….”
Some commentators questioned the nature of the party, comparing it to Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut and the Hunger Games franchise.
“Giving Eyes Wide Shut,” one person commented, while another chimed in, “Reminds me of Hunger Games.”
“Let them eat cake”— Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend pic.twitter.com/lLK9wVDUBq
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 14, 2026
The comparisons stemmed from the surreal visual contrast between extreme luxury and what viewers described as “uncanny” masked performers, a theme explored in both films.
The use of full-head dog masks at a high-society private club mirrored Eyes Wide Shut’s depiction of anonymous wealthy individuals participating in bizarre, exclusive rituals.
Meanwhile, the performers’ elaborate Rococo-era aristocratic costumes and extravagant styling were seen as a real-life version of “the Capitol,” the wealthy, out-of-touch ruling city in The Hunger Games that revels in bizarre fashion and excess while the rest of society struggles.
Critics also noted that the party’s lavishness and Marie Antoinette-style dress symbolized a growing detachment from the economic realities faced by average citizens.
The 79-year-old politician was also present at the ceremony and personally addressed guests at the gala during an onstage speech
Reacting to the comparisons, one person wrote on X, “I don’t know how many of you are history buffs, but things didn’t exactly end well for the French aristocracy.”
“Eyes wide shut vibe… Disgusting. While causing the suffering of millions.”
Another point of discussion centered on the “furry” subculture, which involves an interest in anthropomorphic animal characters, a theme many viewed as unusual for the traditionally conservative venue.
“Furries at the Southern White House! Wonder what MAGA will say about this!” one netizen commented.
The American Humane Society, a non-profit organization, has an office in Palm Beach, where the Mar-a-Lago club is also located.
While the total amount raised at the gala has not been disclosed, reports indicate that a substantial $1 million donation was made by John Payne, chair of the American Humane Society’s board.
View this post on Instagram
Organizations including Waymo also supported the event, which aimed to honor the bond between service animals and their handlers.
“Imagine paying $1mil to join Mar a Lago, and this is the entertainment. Weird,” one social media user commented
Thanks, but furries don't want any MAGA-furries amongst us. I denounce all Trump-cultist and MAGA furries on behalf of all normal, sane furries. I also denounce the Orange Thing on behalf of all canine-kind.
This ridiculous out-of-touch "Let them eat cake" moment is only acceptable if it's followed by the traditional guillotining.
