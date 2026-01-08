Professional Stylist Reveals Why Trump’s Hair Has Turned Pink

ADVERTISEMENT

After Donald Trump sparked a heated media frenzy over his pink-tinged hair during a recent speech, a hairstylist has weighed in on why the President appeared with the unexpected hue.

Trump debuted the surprising look while addressing members of the Republican Party at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 6.

Highlights Donald Trump’s unexpected pink-tinged hair during a public speech sent social media into a meltdown, with users dubbing it “cotton candy” hair.

Celebrity hairstylist Gustav Fouche offered his expert explanation for the possible causes behind the unusual hue.

Despite the professional’s explanation, netizens mocked the President’s new look, with some insisting it was intentional.

In televised footage of the speech, the 79-year-old appeared with what social media has since dubbed “cotton candy” colored hair.

“Trump is so meme worthy! He knows what he did….PINK!” joked one social media user.

London-based hairstylist Gustav Fouche weighed in on Donald Trump’s new pink-tinged hair, sharing possible reasons behind the unexpected color

Former President Trump in a navy suit and red tie pointing, highlighting changes in Trump’s hair color by a professional stylist.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The American President is widely known for his signature golden, or more recently, platinum-blonde hair, which he achieves through dyeing.

Donald Trump previously admitted in his book Trump: How to Get Rich that he doesn’t “like gray hair.”

Even his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as a White House adviser during his first term, has reportedly indicated that her father used a product called Just for Men to dye his hair.

Hair coloring process with foil wraps in a salon highlighting techniques used by a professional stylist discussing Trump’s hair changes.

Image credits: Andrii Lysenko/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

However, his appearance at the John F. Kennedy Center showed him sporting pink-tinged hair, which many found “unusual” and even “confusing,” prompting questions about why Trump suddenly debuted such a bright hue.

One netizen questioned, “Why the f*ck did Trump dye his hair Pink? wtf is going on…”

Another mockingly wrote, “Orange guy debuts new pink hair. Like most things he does, it clashes horribly with the American flag.”

According to Gustav, there were several possible reasons behind Trump’s pink-tinged hair, citing factors ranging from “toning” to “colour reflection”

Donald Trump speaking into a microphone with hair showing pinkish tones, styled by a professional stylist.

Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tweet from Anne Dill questioning the color of Trump's hair turning pink, discussing professional stylist insights.

Image credits: annedill

A third quipped, “Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him. What’s next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart?”

“Donald Trump mocked over his new cotton candy pink hair and extra shiny orange spray tan during Kennedy Center speech.”

Luxury hairstylist Gustav Fouche, a prominent South African-born celebrity hairstylist and salon owner based in London, widely recognized as a Wella Master Colorist for his expertise in blonde hair, offered a professional explanation for Trump’s unexpected look.

Close-up profile of a man with pink-tinted hair and an American flag in the background, highlighting hair color change.

Image credits: CNBC Television

Tweet discussing Donald Trump's new pink hair, mentioning a professional stylist's insights on hair color changes.

Image credits: herotimeszero

Speaking to Daily Mail, Gustav explained that the pink tone could be the result of hair “toning.”

He explained, “To achieve a silver or lighter blonde look, violet tones are often added to neutralise yellow.”

“However, if too much violet is used or it’s left on slightly too long, it can shift the colour and make the hair appear pinkish rather than cool or neutral.”

“His hair is pink too. Like little old lady’s blue rinse but pink,” one social media user on X mockingly reacted

Donald Trump speaking at podium with American flags behind, showing hair with a noticeable pink tint as stylist analysis suggests.

Image credits: CNBC Television

However, according to Fouche, toning is not the only possible factor. He emphasized that the change could also be an optical illusion caused by stage lighting or color reflection from the backdrop of the American flag.

“One common reason is lighting. Overhead or stage lighting (especially warmer-toned lights) can cast a pinkish or warm reflection onto light or silver hair,” he said.

“We see this often with clients who have grey or silver hair; their colour can look completely different depending on the lighting they’re under.”

Former President Trump at a podium with multiple American flags, showing hair with a pinkish tint, styled professionally.

Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gustav concluded by telling the outlet, “Another factor could be colour reflection from the surroundings. For example, if there’s a red backdrop or flag behind him and strong lighting hitting that area, the reflected light can bounce back onto the hair and create a subtle pink or warm tint.”

However, some netizens were not convinced by the hairstylist’s reasoning and instead offered their own mocking explanations.

The 79-year-old’s biographer Michael Wolff has previously shared that Trump’s hair is an intentional, attention-grabbing move

Trump speaking in front of American flags with pink hair, highlighting professional stylist insights on his hair color change.

Image credits: AflockaSeigles

One critic wrote, “It is the spray tan build up in his system that everything is turning a different colour.”

Another commented, “The orange fake tan reacted with the hair dye – obvious really.”

“He’s using pink candyfloss instead of yellow.”

While sporting a pink hair hue is a first for the 79-year-old politician, it certainly isn’t the only time his hair has drawn significant attention.

Donald Trump at a podium with American flags, professional stylist reveals why Trump's hair has turned pink.

Image credits: CNBC Television

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a face with many different colors, related to professional stylist reveals why Trump's hair has turned pink.

Image credits: riceabundance

In December 2024, Trump was spotted with a short, slicked-back hairstyle at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, sparking widespread online buzz and media coverage.

However, it was later reported that the look was simply the result of “hat hair” after Trump had been wearing a red cap during the outing.

Michael Wolff, host of Inside Trump’s Head and the President’s biographer, has previously told The Daily Beast that Trump’s hairstyle is “by design” to capture maximum attention.

Donald Trump speaking at podium with American flags in background, showing pinkish hue in hair, professional stylist insight.

Image credits: CNBC Television

Wolff said on The Daily Beast podcast, “He looks that way because he thinks that’s an effective way to look.”

“Definitely the lighting. I swear some of you ppl are soooo stupid. It’s almost painful to watch how stupid some of y’all are,” wrote one netizen

Tweet from Wendy O'Rourke commenting on a pink cotton candy hairstyle, relating to professional stylist and Trump's hair.

Image credits: wendyOrourke

Tweet from Mary-Ann Ersilia replying about eyeliner JD, relating to professional stylist discussion on Trump's hair turning pink.

Image credits: Ersilia01

Tweet by Saxon de Kock with comment on pink hair, referencing professional stylist insight on Trump’s hair color change.

Image credits: Saxondk

Tweet by user Spartengerm commenting on hair color, referencing blue hair and mentioning Trump’s hair turning pink in a stylist discussion.

Image credits: Spartengerm

Tweet about hair coloring struggles and vain attempts, related to professional stylist revealing pink hair issues.

Image credits: fridayja77

Tweet by Michael Taylor reacting humorously to pink hair, related to professional stylist revealing reasons for hair color change.

Image credits: MichaelTay39062

Tweet reply text saying he's going nuts, posted by a user with Arabic name and Saudi flag icons on a social media platform.

Image credits: Ebn_rooq_1727

Tweet mentioning unusual facial color and bronzer tone while referencing professional stylist insights on Trump's pink hair.

Image credits: gouldTmzg

Tweet reply discussing Trump's hair color turning pink, mentioning embalmer fluid yellow in a casual tone.

Image credits: TManitowoc

Tweet by Jeremy Parker expressing difficulty looking at a post, highlighting reactions to Trump's hair turning pink.

Image credits: jeremyprk6

Tweet screenshot of KB commenting on pink hair trends among liberals, related to professional stylist insights on Trump’s hair change.

Image credits: KLB1919

A social media user commenting on a post, discussing observations about Trump's hair turning pink, professional stylist insight.

Image credits: TaritaC

Tweet discussing the reason behind Trump's hair turning pink, referencing insights from a professional stylist.

Image credits: mashered

Tweet text saying Trumps hair stylists revenge in a simple white and blue social media interface with user handle and timestamp.

Image credits: landhunter59

