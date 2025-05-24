“Thought He Was Gay”: Freddie Mercury’s ‘Secret Child’ Speaks Out 30 Years After His Passing

Fans already know much about Freddie Mercury and his extravagant life — but it seems he kept a great secret hidden for many many years after his passing.

An upcoming biography about the music legend has claimed the late musician had a child before he passed away in November 1991 after developing bronchial pneumonia, caused by AIDS.

Highlights Freddie Mercury allegedly had a secret daughter born in 1976 from an affair with a close friend's wife.

The daughter, known as ‘B’, was close to Mercury until his death 15 years later and inherited his personal journals.

‘B’, now 48 and living in Europe, revealed her identity after over 30 years of secrecy.

While numerous biographies have already been released, as well as Rami Malek’sBohemian Rhapsody in 2018, this secret was something both parties agreed to keep in the dark for a very long time.

RELATED:

Freddie Mercury appeared to have a secret daughter he was very “close” with before his passing

Share icon

Image credits: RB / Getty

Mercury is allegedly the father of a girl, who was born in the 1970s. The bombshell claim was highlighted by Lesley-Ann Jones, who will be publishing the upcoming Love, Freddie book, scheduled to be released in September 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the author, the girl, referred to as ‘B’ was conceived accidentally in 1976 following an affair Mercury had with the wife of a close friend.

He was well aware of his daughter’s birth, being a close part of her life until he passed 15 years later. But as Jones wrote, he left her 17 of his personal journals — which B had shared with the author when she first approached her three years ago.

Share icon

Image credits: Queen Official

Share icon

Image credits: Ahlawat Gunjan

ADVERTISEMENT

The words start off strong in chapter one of the book.

“Freddie Mercury was and is my father,” read the excerpt, first published by Daily Mail. “We have a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

The musician’s upcoming biography, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, details the bombshell claim

Share icon

Image credits: lesleyannjones

Happy #TwosDay Creating One memorable Vvvvvvvision!

Musicland Studios, 1985 Posted by Freddie Mercury on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Now, B is 48 years old and lives in Europe, working in medicine. She is also a mother herself. In the years prior, only those closest to Mercury knew of her and did their part in making sure the secret never leaked to the public, as the book read. But B believed it was time to finally reveal herself after “more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion” and that it was time to “let Freddie speak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dave Hogan / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

“That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone,” she clarified. “I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.

“He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced.”

At first, Jones had her doubts regarding B’s shocking claim, but now, she is “absolutely sure she is not a fantasist.”

“No one could have faked all this,” the writer said. “Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a-half years, never demanding anything?”

Share icon

Image credits: freddiemercury

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Space era. www.freddiemercury.com Posted by Freddie Mercury on Monday, March 12, 2018 For fans of Mercury, this may come as a shock as many believed the singer was gay. But the We Will Rock You musician never gave any confirmation about his sexuality, believed to have had relationships with both men and women throughout his life — with his ex-fiancée Mary Austin being the most notable, inheriting a great portion of his estate after he passed. This information is still up in the air — and not everyone is convinced. “This book is by Lesley Ann Jones, who has unknown creditability issues,” one person speculated. “Until this woman — who at 49 has never been heard of by Queen fans — gets DNA and has the necessary matching to Kashmira, then I’ll believe it.” Another observed, “Hmm. Surely if this was true, his fortune would have gone to his ‘child’ and not Mary Austin??” Many people denied that this was the truth

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT