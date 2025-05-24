Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Thought He Was Gay”: Freddie Mercury’s ‘Secret Child’ Speaks Out 30 Years After His Passing
Freddie Mercury performing on stage, close-up of his face with mustache and vintage microphone in hand.
Celebrities, News

“Thought He Was Gay”: Freddie Mercury’s ‘Secret Child’ Speaks Out 30 Years After His Passing

Fans already know much about Freddie Mercury and his extravagant life — but it seems he kept a great secret hidden for many many years after his passing. 

An upcoming biography about the music legend has claimed the late musician had a child before he passed away in November 1991 after developing bronchial pneumonia, caused by AIDS. 

Highlights
  • Freddie Mercury allegedly had a secret daughter born in 1976 from an affair with a close friend's wife.
  • The daughter, known as ‘B’, was close to Mercury until his death 15 years later and inherited his personal journals.
  • ‘B’, now 48 and living in Europe, revealed her identity after over 30 years of secrecy.

While numerous biographies have already been released, as well as Rami Malek’sBohemian Rhapsody in 2018, this secret was something both parties agreed to keep in the dark for a very long time.

    Freddie Mercury appeared to have a secret daughter he was very “close” with before his passing

    Freddie Mercury with band members posing outdoors, relating to his secret child speaking out after 30 years.

    Image credits: RB / Getty

    Mercury is allegedly the father of a girl, who was born in the 1970s. The bombshell claim was highlighted by Lesley-Ann Jones, who will be publishing the upcoming Love, Freddie book, scheduled to be released in September 2025. 

    As per the author, the girl, referred to as ‘B’ was conceived accidentally in 1976 following an affair Mercury had with the wife of a close friend.

    He was well aware of his daughter’s birth, being a close part of her life until he passed 15 years later. But as Jones wrote, he left her 17 of his personal journals — which B had shared with the author when she first approached her three years ago.

    Close-up of Freddie Mercury performing on stage holding a sparkling microphone, highlighting his iconic mustache and intense expression.

    Image credits: Queen Official

    Book cover of Love Freddie showing Freddie Mercury lying down, related to Freddie Mercury secret child and life.

    Image credits: Ahlawat Gunjan

    The words start off strong in chapter one of the book. 

    Freddie Mercury was and is my father,” read the excerpt, first published by Daily Mail. “We have a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.

    “He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

    The musician’s upcoming biography, written by Lesley-Ann Jones, details the bombshell claim

    Woman with light brown hair and green eyes wearing a cross necklace, related to Freddie Mercury secret child speaking out.

    Image credits: lesleyannjones

    Happy #TwosDay Creating One memorable Vvvvvvvision!
    Musicland Studios, 1985

    Posted by Freddie Mercury on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

    Now, B is 48 years old and lives in Europe, working in medicine. She is also a mother herself.

    In the years prior, only those closest to Mercury knew of her and did their part in making sure the secret never leaked to the public, as the book read. 

    But B believed it was time to finally reveal herself after “more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion” and that it was time to “let Freddie speak.”

    Freddie Mercury in a close moment with a woman, showcasing his signature mustache and distinctive style in a candid black and white photo.

    Image credits: Dave Hogan / Getty

    “That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone,” she clarified. “I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.

    “He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced.”

    At first, Jones had her doubts regarding B’s shocking claim, but now, she is “absolutely sure she is not a fantasist.”

    “No one could have faked all this,” the writer said. “Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a-half years, never demanding anything?”

    Bronze statue of Freddie Mercury with raised fist by the water, surrounded by sunflowers and memorial tributes.

    Image credits: freddiemercury

    Hot Space era.

    www.freddiemercury.com

    Posted by Freddie Mercury on Monday, March 12, 2018

    For fans of Mercury, this may come as a shock as many believed the singer was gay. But the We Will Rock You musician never gave any confirmation about his sexuality, believed to have had relationships with both men and women throughout his life — with his ex-fiancée Mary Austin being the most notable, inheriting a great portion of his estate after he passed.

    This information is still up in the air — and not everyone is convinced. 

    “This book is by Lesley Ann Jones, who has unknown creditability issues,” one person speculated. “Until this woman — who at 49 has never been heard of by Queen fans — gets DNA and has the necessary matching to Kashmira, then I’ll believe it.”

    Another observed, “Hmm. Surely if this was true, his fortune would have gone to his ‘child’ and not Mary Austin??”

    Many people denied that this was the truth

    Comment about Freddie Mercury’s secret child, referencing his legacy 30 years after his passing in a social media post.

    Commenter Les Sharratt questioning the claim about Freddie Mercury’s secret child and his fortune distribution.

    Facebook comment discussing Freddie Mercury’s secret child and the uncertainty surrounding his personal secrets.

    Comment on social media expressing surprise about Freddie Mercury’s secret child after 30 years of silence.

    Comment on social media post questioning why Freddie Mercury’s secret child has never spoken out after 30 years.

    Comment on Facebook by Clare Campbell expressing disbelief, related to Freddie Mercury’s secret child topic.

    Comment by Raban Leon Falk Reichmann discussing late speech development for a child in a social media post about Freddie Mercury’s secret child.

    Comment by Kathy Smith saying she finds the Freddie Mercury secret child story hard to believe.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Gavin Brett discussing a close relationship and will details related to Freddie Mercury’s secret child.

    Comment on social media reading she is a liar, related to Freddie Mercury secret child speaking out.

    Comment by Wayne Sibbons saying thought he was gay in a social media post about Freddie Mercury’s secret child speaking out.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

