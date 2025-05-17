Austria Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory With Stunning Performance

The finale of the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest has ended after a vibrant four hours of music, performances, entertainment, and excitement.
The grand finale of the beloved competition took place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland today, May 17, with its semi-finals on Tuesday the 13th and Thursday the 15th, after it was selected by Host Broadcaster SRG SRR and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
- Austria won Eurovision 2025 with singer JJ and his song 'Wasted Love,' scoring a total of 436 points.
- The grand finale took place on May 17, 2025, at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.
- 37 countries participated, including Montenegro returning after a hiatus, while Moldova withdrew due to financial issues.
Eurovision 2025 has come to an end!
Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images
For those internationally watching, the show also was streamed on YouTube. Its hosts included Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker, and Sandra Studer, with the running order being decided by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) based on an allocation draw, according to the official EuroVision World website.
A total of 37 countries took part in this year’s Eurovision — with nearly everyone from last year coming back to participate from Malmö, Sweden. Montenegro returned for the first time since 2022, replacing Moldova, withdrawing due to financial and logistical difficulties.
Image credits: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
First to go was Norway, with Albania closing off the lineup.
And the winner to take home the iconic glass microphone trophy? None other than Austria! And as per tradition, they are set to host next year’s event — which will take place on February 28, 2026 in Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, according to Eurovoix.
The winner of this year’s music competition is Austria, represented by singer JJ
Image credits: Jens Büttner/Getty Images
This year’s winner was represented by Austrian singer JJ with his song Wasted Love, totaling 436 points.
“A countertenor with a distinctive voice that can reach soprano heights, JJ has already made a name for himself in the classical music world,” as written by the official website.
Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest
Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision is one of the most popular music shows in all of Europe with one unique twist — all competing entries must include vocals and lyrics of some kind. Purely instrumental pieces are not, and have never been, allowed.
It’s a competition filled with pride and patriotism, with performers from all over the continent, and a few beyond it, competing under their national flag.
Eurovision has been a longwithstanding annual event, representing culture and pride
Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest
Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest
But it’s also a celebration of diversity and cultural significance and exchange. These kinds of platforms are used by cultures to showcase their music and culture, some often reflecting social and political themes.
As AP News put it, “Think of it as the Olympics of pop music or the World Cup with singing instead of soccer.”
Congratulations to Austria poured in from all over the world
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
First up, it's absolute b*lls*it what the televote gave the UK. They deserved something. Now for Austria I was bashing some keys on my piano as he was performing that song and I think he goes up to like a D6 or something, and I think at one point he went down around a C3. It was an impressive vocal performance alongside dramatic music and simple but effective staging, so it's not a surprise that it did well.
Thought his vocals were very impressive as well. Not so much a fan of the song, though I like elements of it, but I think it was a very fair win.
First up, it's absolute b*lls*it what the televote gave the UK. They deserved something. Now for Austria I was bashing some keys on my piano as he was performing that song and I think he goes up to like a D6 or something, and I think at one point he went down around a C3. It was an impressive vocal performance alongside dramatic music and simple but effective staging, so it's not a surprise that it did well.
Thought his vocals were very impressive as well. Not so much a fan of the song, though I like elements of it, but I think it was a very fair win.
31
3