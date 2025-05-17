Austria Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory With Stunning Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

The finale of the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest has ended after a vibrant four hours of music, performances, entertainment, and excitement.

The grand finale of the beloved competition took place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland today, May 17, with its semi-finals on Tuesday the 13th and Thursday the 15th, after it was selected by Host Broadcaster SRG SRR and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Highlights Austria won Eurovision 2025 with singer JJ and his song 'Wasted Love,' scoring a total of 436 points.

The grand finale took place on May 17, 2025, at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

37 countries participated, including Montenegro returning after a hiatus, while Moldova withdrew due to financial issues.

RELATED:

Eurovision 2025 has come to an end!

Share icon

Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

For those internationally watching, the show also was streamed on YouTube. Its hosts included Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker, and Sandra Studer, with the running order being decided by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) based on an allocation draw, according to the official EuroVision World website.

A total of 37 countries took part in this year’s Eurovision — with nearly everyone from last year coming back to participate from Malmö, Sweden. Montenegro returned for the first time since 2022, replacing Moldova, withdrawing due to financial and logistical difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

First to go was Norway, with Albania closing off the lineup.

And the winner to take home the iconic glass microphone trophy? None other than Austria! And as per tradition, they are set to host next year’s event — which will take place on February 28, 2026 in Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, according to Eurovoix.

The winner of this year’s music competition is Austria, represented by singer JJ

Share icon

Image credits: Jens Büttner/Getty Images

This year’s winner was represented by Austrian singer JJ with his song Wasted Love, totaling 436 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A countertenor with a distinctive voice that can reach soprano heights, JJ has already made a name for himself in the classical music world,” as written by the official website.

Share icon

Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision is one of the most popular music shows in all of Europe with one unique twist — all competing entries must include vocals and lyrics of some kind. Purely instrumental pieces are not, and have never been, allowed.

It’s a competition filled with pride and patriotism, with performers from all over the continent, and a few beyond it, competing under their national flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eurovision has been a longwithstanding annual event, representing culture and pride

Share icon

Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

But it’s also a celebration of diversity and cultural significance and exchange. These kinds of platforms are used by cultures to showcase their music and culture, some often reflecting social and political themes.

As AP News put it, “Think of it as the Olympics of pop music or the World Cup with singing instead of soccer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to Austria poured in from all over the world

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT