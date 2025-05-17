Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Austria Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory With Stunning Performance
Performer celebrating Austria Eurovision victory 2025 holding national flag on stage in black outfit.
News, World

Austria Clinches Eurovision 2025 Victory With Stunning Performance

The finale of the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest has ended after a vibrant four hours of music, performances, entertainment, and excitement.

The grand finale of the beloved competition took place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland today, May 17, with its semi-finals on Tuesday the 13th and Thursday the 15th, after it was selected by Host Broadcaster SRG SRR and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Highlights
  • Austria won Eurovision 2025 with singer JJ and his song 'Wasted Love,' scoring a total of 436 points.
  • The grand finale took place on May 17, 2025, at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.
  • 37 countries participated, including Montenegro returning after a hiatus, while Moldova withdrew due to financial issues.
    Eurovision 2025 has come to an end!

    Eurovision 2025 winner proudly holding Austria flag on stage during stunning performance celebration.

    Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

    For those internationally watching, the show also was streamed on YouTube. Its hosts included Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker, and Sandra Studer, with the running order being decided by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) based on an allocation draw, according to the official EuroVision World website. 

    A total of 37 countries took part in this year’s Eurovision — with nearly everyone from last year coming back to participate from Malmö, Sweden. Montenegro returned for the first time since 2022, replacing Moldova, withdrawing due to financial and logistical difficulties.

    Austrian performer smiling on stage wearing a black studded outfit during Eurovision 2025 victory performance.

    Image credits: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

    First to go was Norway, with Albania closing off the lineup.

    And the winner to take home the iconic glass microphone trophy? None other than Austria! And as per tradition, they are set to host next year’s event — which will take place on February 28, 2026 in Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, according to Eurovoix. 

    The winner of this year’s music competition is Austria, represented by singer JJ

    Singer performing on stage with nautical props during Austria Eurovision 2025 victory stunning performance.

    Image credits: Jens Büttner/Getty Images

    This year’s winner was represented by Austrian singer JJ with his song Wasted Love, totaling 436 points.

    “A countertenor with a distinctive voice that can reach soprano heights, JJ has already made a name for himself in the classical music world,” as written by the official website.

    Close-up of Austria's Eurovision 2025 performance with the singer holding a microphone against a dark background.

    Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

    Singer performing in a dramatic moment during Austria clinches Eurovision 2025 victory with stunning performance.

    Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

    Eurovision is one of the most popular music shows in all of Europe with one unique twist — all competing entries must include vocals and lyrics of some kind. Purely instrumental pieces are not, and have never been, allowed. 

    It’s a competition filled with pride and patriotism, with performers from all over the continent, and a few beyond it, competing under their national flag.

    Eurovision has been a longwithstanding annual event, representing culture and pride

    Austrian singer performing on stage during Eurovision 2025, showcasing a stunning and emotional moment.

    Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

    Image credits: Eurovision Song Contest

    But it’s also a celebration of diversity and cultural significance and exchange. These kinds of platforms are used by cultures to showcase their music and culture, some often reflecting social and political themes.

    As AP News put it, “Think of it as the Olympics of pop music or the World Cup with singing instead of soccer.”

    Congratulations to Austria poured in from all over the world

    Comment by Vanessa Jones saying well deserved on a social media post celebrating Austria clinching Eurovision 2025 victory.

    Comment on social media congratulating Austria on their Eurovision 2025 victory with a message from Sweden.

    Comment praising Austria’s Eurovision 2025 victory with a great song and celebratory emojis.

    Comment on social media praising a performer with a heart emoji expressing admiration for Austria Eurovision victory.

    Comment from Nourre Brahimi praising Austria’s Eurovision 2025 victory with enthusiasm and support.

    Comment praising Austria's Eurovision 2025 victory with an Austria flag and trophy emoji displayed on social media.

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First up, it's absolute b*lls*it what the televote gave the UK. They deserved something. Now for Austria I was bashing some keys on my piano as he was performing that song and I think he goes up to like a D6 or something, and I think at one point he went down around a C3. It was an impressive vocal performance alongside dramatic music and simple but effective staging, so it's not a surprise that it did well.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought his vocals were very impressive as well. Not so much a fan of the song, though I like elements of it, but I think it was a very fair win.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
