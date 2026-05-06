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Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything
Model in a sheer top at the Met Gala. Fans reacted strongly to her 'jeans' outfit, causing a plot twist.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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As Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made her Met Gala 2026 debut on Monday, May 4, her jeans-and-top look made headlines and sparked significant debate on social media due to the casual styling.

The official dress code, themed “Costume Art,” saw attendees stepping out in extravagant, intricate pieces, making Bhavitha’s outfit, by comparison, appear underwhelming to some viewers.

Highlights
  • Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel’s first Indian ambassador, made her Met Gala debut and instantly grabbed attention, for all the wrong reasons.
  • What initially looked like a simple, underwhelming outfit quickly turned into one of the night’s most debated fashion moments online.
  • As a surprising detail about the outfit’s inspiration emerged, opinions became even more polarized, with some users going as far as to call the move “racist.”

While fans initially questioned the unexpected styling choice, the real story behind her outfit quickly became a twist that gave the look a more sentimental significance.

One netizen reacted, “Everyone roasting the jeans but wait till you hear the backstory… Kinda inspiring tbh. Makes you appreciate the journey more than the glam sometimes.”

RELATED:

    Model Bhavitha Mandava attended the Met Gala 2026, opting for a controversial, casual Chanel “jeans and top” look

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

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    The 26-year-old, who has recently risen to global prominence, is best known as the first Indian house ambassador for Chanel.

    Before modeling, she was an architecture student who moved to New York City from India to pursue a master’s degree at New York University (NYU).

    In December 2025, she became the first Indian model to open a Chanel show, the Métiers d’Art presentation held on a Manhattan subway platform.

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: realdavidonline

    Given her rising status in the fashion industry, Bhavitha Mandava made her Met debut in a Chanel couture look, sparking intense debate about South Asian representation and whether the brand had “underdressed” its first Indian ambassador.

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    She wore a sheer, pale beige blouse paired with what appeared to be light-wash blue jeans.

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: bhavithamandava

    While the outfit resembled casual denim, according to Who What Wear, it was actually crafted from silk muslin designed to mimic the look of light-wash jeans.

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    As images circulated, users were quick to weigh in, with one writing, “Indian model at Met Gala and they put her in jeans?? Feels lowkey racist ngl. Give her the drama she deserves!!”

    The outfit sparked intense reactions online, with many criticizing Chanel for “underdressing” their first Indian ambassador

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: TakingHisTime

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    Another wrote, “They done traumatised her for her entire life because gurrrrl everyone looks Royal, then you clock in like we’re at Walmart???”

    “She could have showed up in an Indian outfit she alr owns and still would have have looked better than what [Chanel] sent her in,” remarked a third.

    “You’re acting like Chanel forgot how to dress people when this is obviously bait. They put her in something basic so everyone would scream about it…”

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images / CHANEL

    Amid the backlash and speculation, Bhavitha later revealed the real inspiration behind the look in an interview with British Vogue.

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    She shared, “I had to pause when I saw the sketch [of the look], because that subway show was already one of the most significant nights of my career.”

    One user quipped, “I’m filing a lawsuit on her behalf… Her stylist needs to be in federal prison by Monday morning”

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    “Turning it into something reimagined for the Met felt like carrying that memory forward, but in a more elevated way that still respects the original spirit and the theme of the evening.”

    Mandava added, “What I know is that the subway wasn’t a backdrop for my story, it was the story. And every time it comes back around, I’m reminded that ordinary moments hold everything.”

    “I wasn’t trying to be seen that morning. I was just existing. And somehow that was enough.”

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: CHANEL

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: nabeel559

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    The look ultimately served as a full-circle tribute to the outfit she was wearing when she was first discovered by a modeling agent at a Brooklyn subway station in 2024.

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    Reportedly, under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the ensemble was designed to align with the theme “Fashion Is Art” by elevating an ordinary, everyday garment into a meticulously crafted piece of high-fashion art.

    Despite the deeply personal narrative, the look remained one of the night’s most polarizing choices.

    Amid the criticism, Bhavitha revealed the inspiration behind the piece, as well as the illusion effect of the look that aligned with the night’s theme

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: models

    One person said, “I get the intention here but I don’t think it landed as intended…” while another added, “Chanel really sent her in blouse and jeans to the Met Gala?? It’s a tribute to her subway discovery but still… she looks so done…”

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    Others expressed, “Chanel really said ‘minimalism’ and sent her in jeans & blouse to Met Gala . She still ate tho, but the bar was on the floor this year.”

    Another comment read, “It’s a full-circle nod to how she was scouted on the subway… but yeah… Met Gala still feels like the wrong night for ‘elevated casual.’”

    Another notable moment from Bhavitha’s attendance was her capturing this year’s viral bathroom selfie.

    Despite the event’s strict “no phone” policy, she shared the star-studded mirror selfie on her Instagram, featuring all members of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, alongside stars like Margot Robbie, Ayo Edebiri, and Gracie Abrams.

    “They really sent her to the most photographed event on earth looking like she’s about to pick up her kid from school,” one comment read

    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

    Image credits: ASUS_BUTTERFLY

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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    Model Shows Up To Met Gala In ‘Jeans’ And Fans Freak, But The Plot Twist Changes Everything

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