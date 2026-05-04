Bianca Censori Back To Old Ways As She Steps Out In Completely See-Through Outfit Along With New Hair

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Bianca Censori turned heads once again with her latest eyebrow-raising fashion choice, stepping out in a completely see-through outfit paired with a striking new hairstyle.

The appearance took place on Saturday, May 2, with Censori making headlines not just for her dramatic look and transformation, but also for sparking speculation over her unusual choice to cover her head.

Highlights Bianca Censori’s latest bold fashion choice, featuring a dramatic hair transformation and a mysterious head covering, sparked wild theories.

Netizens widely debated the real reason behind her unusual styling choice, with some even suspecting possible cosmetic enhancements.

Bianca’s latest appearance came shortly after a surprisingly modest public outing, fueling online speculation about her ever-evolving style choices.

One social media user wrote, “…I’m more wondering why she’s covering her face like that.”

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Bianca Censori’s latest sheer outfit was overshadowed by her dramatic new transformation and her mysterious choice to cover her head

Image credits: biancacensori

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Bianca Censori is known for her boundary-pushing and often controversial fashion choices, with her go-to looks typically featuring sheer, revealing pieces.

Her latest outing over the weekend was no different, as she stepped out in a completely see-through black off-the-shoulder bodysuit while visiting a luxury salon spa in Los Angeles.

The outfit is reportedly a signature piece from Yeezy, the fashion label owned by her husband, Kanye West.

Image credits: BACKGRID

The sheer fabric left little to the imagination, with her breasts and back visible, so much so that, according to a report from news.com.au, photographers issued n*dity warnings alongside their images.

However, it was her new strawberry-blonde hair color that grabbed attention, as it marked a departure from her usual dark locks.

The new hair was only visible when Bianca returned to her car after her appointment.

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Outside the car, she was seen completely covering her face and head with a black shirt tied over it while entering and exiting the spa, a move reminiscent of Kanye.

Inside the car, West was reportedly waiting when she emerged from the salon.

While the exact procedure Censori underwent remains unknown, media outlets have speculated about possible cosmetic touch-ups, as in some paparazzi photos, she appeared to be checking her visibly fuller lips in the rearview mirror.

The Yeezy architect recently debuted a new hair color, strawberry blonde, marking a departure from her signature dark locks

Image credits: Yeeezyrih

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This has led to widespread speculation that she may have received fresh lip fillers or a similar injectable treatment during the appointment.

Many social media users also questioned why Bianca was covering her face, with some even mocking the choice.

One user quipped, “Covering her head as if there’s another person that wears see through leotards and spandex with heels walking around.”

“Kanye West and Bianca Censori having a cute ice cream moment in front of North West… 👀Ye didn’t give Kim this kind of opportunity, the connection wasn’t there.🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uTL2ld8W5G — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) May 2, 2026

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Image credits: 7evenSpirits

Another user added, “I just realized that her leaving a spa with a face wrap may signify some facials that are sunlight sensitive… When people asked for her to cover up top, I don’t think that was the top they were referring to…”

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“The most important thing she’s covering [is] her Head,” wrote a third netizen.

“So we cover our face but also we wear a see thru.. shirt,” one person said, while another added, “Why do I get arrested every time I wear see thru pants?”

Netizens speculated about why Censori was “covering her head,” with theories ranging from cosmetic procedures to attempts to “hide her identity”

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

Image credits: Asakemijimi

Others expressed, “At this point everyone knows it’s her when she’s dressing ridiculous like that lol.”

“What’s the point of covering her head… She leaves Absolutely NOTHING to the imagination! And her sense of style is very, bizarre!”

Just a day prior, on Friday, May 1, Bianca appeared in a notably modest outfit to support her stepdaughter, North West, at her N0rth4evr EP pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Image credits: biancacensori

In a significant departure from her signature provocative style, Censori opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a structured jacket and black leggings.

To match North’s grungy aesthetic, Bianca wore burgundy platform boots, sported a faux eyebrow piercing, and debuted her strawberry-blonde hair.

Reportedly, at the event, she and Kanye engaged in some PDA, arriving hand in hand at the venue. In a rare clip, Bianca was also seen feeding Kanye a spoonful of ice cream.

Bianca’s new look came shortly after she stepped out in a modest outfit in support of her stepdaughter North West during an event

Ye & Bianca Censori both pulled up together to support North West at her LA event today!pic.twitter.com/4wZstfpWnn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 3, 2026

In a February 2026 interview with Vanity Fair, Bianca addressed her fashion choices, clarifying that her provocative looks are personal artistic decisions rather than something imposed by her rapper husband.

She shared, “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do. Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never, ‘I was being told to do something.’”

She added that while they conceptualize outfits together, she values his input as a designer, asking, “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

“Can’t blame Kanye. She dresses this way even when he’s nowhere around,” wrote one netizen online