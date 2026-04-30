“Insult To Women”: Male Lecturer Wears Fake Breasts And Major Cleavage, University Of Oxford Brutally Slammed

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The University of Oxford is currently facing intense backlash online after a male lecturer reportedly appeared in attire featuring fake breasts, exaggerated cleavage, and women’s clothing.

The criticism was sparked by Matt Rattley, a lecturer in Biochemistry at St Hilda’s College, with critics calling his dress style an “insult to women” and questioning the boundaries of academic expression, professionalism in education, and where institutions should draw the line.

Highlights University of Oxford is facing intense backlash after a lecturer’s controversial attire sparked debate over professionalism, academic freedom, and gender expression.

Critics, including several fellow academics, have labeled the situation “offensive” and even raised concerns about its impact on students.

As the institution remains silent, the controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the safety of female students and where institutions should draw the line.

One user reacted, “How did we reach the point where a male lecturer at @UniofOxford can wear gigantic fake breasts, with cleavage, and everyone else is expected to ignore it?”

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Matt Rattley, a lecturer at the University of Oxford, has come under fire for wearing large prosthetic breasts and women’s clothing

Image credits: Matt Rattley

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Reportedly, Rattley has held a non-stipendiary position at the prestigious university since October 2021.

Before joining the teaching staff, Rattley was an Oxford alumnus, having completed a Master’s degree in Chemistry (MChem) at Somerville College in 2012.

They are primarily known for their work in mechanistic biochemistry and their interest in educational innovation, including the use of AI tools and collaborative workshops.

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According to the official Oxford University website, in 2022, they were a co-recipient of a Vice-Chancellor’s Education Award for a project titled “Working it out: empowering students through collaborative problem-solving.”

Notably, while some unverified reports have referred to Rattley as non-binary or a transgender woman, those claims have not been confirmed.

While their official University of Oxford profile uses the title “Mr.,” their LinkedIn profile lists their pronouns as they/them.

Meet Matt Rattley, a male lecture at the historic women’s college in Oxford, England where parents pay about £10 000 tuition per annum, is raising concerns for wearing large prosthetic breasts on campus. pic.twitter.com/6aK7FaT0Lr — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) April 29, 2026

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In recent weeks, Matt has garnered widespread attention on social media due to their appearance, wearing prosthetic breasts that contrast with their prominent beard.

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The controversy surrounding their appearance is also linked to St Hilda’s College’s history as a former women-only institution and its current focus on inclusivity.

Rattley’s colleagues have publicly condemned the behavior, with Professor Michael Biggs calling the actions a case of “s*xual harassment”

Image credits: Matt Rattley

The internet has expressed concerns about how Rattley’s attire affects professional boundaries, academic freedom, and institutional standards at such elite universities.

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One netizen said, “Why do men like this think that normal women all walk around with their breasts falling out of their clothes. It’s just astonishing and anda*n insult to women!”

Another questioned, “Female lecturers would not be allowed to dress with their t*ts out. Or are they?”

Image credits: Matt Rattley

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“What happened to the laws about outraging public decency? This would never have been allowed years ago,” remarked a third.

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Others expressed, “I am not arguing with men online about why a bearded male teacher with Eurovision b**bs is not okay. I think we’ve crossed the Rubicon on that one.”

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One person fumed, “This is why I hate when people are like ‘adults should be allowed to do what they want’… or ‘dress how they want’, no, that’s how you get this cr*p. It’s STILL a problem when adults do it.”

One netizen wrote, “It’s absolutely ridiculous. There is no possible justification for a man to dress like this at work”

Image credits: Matt Rattley

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“To call a spade a spade, I think it is very unsettling that Oxford of all institutions allows this indecent behaviour. It befuddles me that nobody seems to have got this guy fired.”

Netizens are not the only ones expressing concern. Reportedly, a similar opinion was voiced by one of Rattley’s colleagues, Dr. Ace North, a research biologist and former scientist at the University of Oxford.

He spent nearly 15 years as a research biologist in the university’s biology department.

Image credits: Matt Rattley

North has been a vocal critic of Matt. In a recent post on X, he publicly condemned the university’s tolerance of Rattley’s attire, stating that he felt “grossly insulted” by the celebration of such displays.

He wrote, “As an employee of the university I feel grossly insulted that this is tolerated, even celebrated, yet even mild criticism of gender identity ideology is shouted down. I can’t imagine how young women in his classes may feel.”

“I feel grossly insulted that this is tolerated, even celebrated…” said Professor Ace North in a scathing post on X

Image credits: Matt Rattley

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Ace continued, “I sense that this attention is peaking many not to gender ideology per se, but to how much it is corrupting academia. Oxford is a particularly bad case, but I fear the rot is to be found throughout higher education in the UK.”

Another Oxford professor, Michael Biggs, told Sp!ked magazine that there is “a strong case that Mr Rattley is creating a degrading and offensive environment, especially for female students, which would constitute s*xual harassment.”

Image credits: Matt Rattley

Biggs added, “Adults should be free to explore their s*xual interests in private with other consenting adults, but not to bring them to work.”

However, the University of Oxford and St Hilda’s College have not issued an official public statement directly addressing Rattley’s attire or presentation as of this writing.

Image credits: Matt Rattley

The absence of a direct response from the institutions is likely due to established protocols and legal protections, such as Oxford’s official Transgender Policy, which aims to create an inclusive environment where individuals are free from discrimination based on gender identity or reassignment.

Moreover, since 2012, Oxford has removed gender-specific requirements from its academic dress codes, allowing all members to choose from a range of items, such as skirts and trousers, regardless of gender.

While staff are expected to present a professional image, there is no rigid, university-wide dress code that explicitly prohibits the specific items Rattley wears.

“Surely the bigger question is who at the university thinks behaving like this in front of young girls is fine…” one user commented online

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