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Behind the quiet presence and watchful eyes of the wild lies a world of deep feelings, logic, and rich emotional lives that standard biology textbooks completely missed. Every other day, researchers are dropping new proof that animals possess levels of intelligence and emotion that rival our own.

For instance, did you know there is a butterfly out there that is literally split right down the middle — half male and half female? Or that there is a certain wild animal that fully supports adoption?

The online community @explaining.animals is blowing minds by updating the wildlife playbook, one post at a time. We gathered their most fascinating and viral breakdowns right here.

This list might even help you figure out whether you can take a nap with a cheetah, a leopard or a jaguar. Let’s find out below.