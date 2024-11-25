Make sure you check out the video on this one, and not just because we could watch these foxes do their snow-jumping routine all day long. It’s pretty impressive, watching them pad their way across the surface of the snow, then stop, dive headfirst, and come up with a meal. For a long time, we thought they were just listening for their prey. Now, we know they have the equivalent of a state-of-the-art targeting system that relies on their ability to sense Earth’s magnetic field. The details on what’s going on here are still a little hazy, but researchers found that, when foxes did their snow-jump, they aligned themselves in a position that meant they were jumping about 20 degrees northeast of magnetic north. As long as they were facing this direction, they came up with a k*ll about 73 percent of the time. Any other direction, and that dropped off to about 18 percent. You don’t have to like math to know that’s a huge difference, and it’s thought that the fox is relying on a few different senses to pinpoint the oblivious prey hiding beneath the snow. Their directional sense works like a targeting system, relying on their sense of hearing to detect the prey, then switching over to magnetic targeting. Researchers think that foxes are outfitted with cells in their eyes that are sensitive to the planet’s magnetic field. These cells likely reflect a sort of aura onto their eyes, allowing them to calculate the arc of their jumps, and change direction in midair if they need to. Exactly how it works is still unknown, and while they’d be the only mammal that can do this, there are other precedents for the ability. Birds have “magnetite crystals” in their brains that help them navigate, and that’s impressive, too. But Terminator-style targeting? That’s just awesome.

