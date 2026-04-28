Lisa Kudrow Makes Scathing Claims about The ‘Friends’ Writers

ADVERTISEMENT

Three decades after Friends first became a cultural phenomenon, Lisa Kudrow has made some unsettling claims about the show’s work environment, particularly regarding the writing staff, which quickly caught the internet’s attention.

In a candid interview on Thursday, April 23, reflecting on her time on the show, Kudrow revisited her character, Phoebe Buffay, through a far more critical lens.

Highlights Lisa Kudrow has made shocking claims about the behind-the-scenes environment of ‘Friends,’ describing it as “intense” and “brutal.”

The actress alleged that the “mostly male” writing staff used derogatory language and engaged in inappropriate discussions about female co-stars.

Her revelations have reignited past allegations, with many now questioning how much of the show’s legacy is overshadowed by what allegedly happened off-screen.

The revelation has sparked a heated controversy, with many netizens calling the alleged on-set behavior “unjustified and unprofessional.”

“It doesn’t matter how much the actors were paid. They were paid to act, not to be mistreated…” one user fumed.

RELATED:

Lisa Kudrow made several scathing allegations against the writers of the hit sitcom Friends in a recent bombshell interview

Image credits: lisakudrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Premiering in 1994, Friends followed the lives of six young adults, three men and three women, as they navigated their 20s and 30s in New York City.

Lisa Kudrow was one of the show’s core female leads, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, and portrayed the iconic Phoebe Buffay, an eccentric, free-spirited massage therapist and folk musician known for quirky songs like Smelly Cat.

One of the key reasons for the show’s massive success was its true ensemble format, with each of the six characters having distinct, relatable personalities rather than centering on a single lead.

Image credits: warnerbrostv

ADVERTISEMENT

While everything appeared fun and lighthearted on screen, the reality behind the scenes, according to Kudrow, was far different.

In an interview with The Times of London, she described the working environment as “intense” and “brutal,” adding, “There was definitely mean stuff going on behind the scenes.”

Image credits: VanityFair

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudrow further claimed that writers, “mostly men,” would openly insult the cast behind their backs if a line was flubbed during a live taping.

She recalled, “Don’t forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers’ lines or it didn’t get the perfect response, they could be like, ‘Can’t the b**ch f**king read? She’s not even trying. She f**ked up my line.’”

Kudrow alleged that the “mostly male” writing staff used derogatory language and discussed “s*xual fantasies” about female stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lisakudrow

Lisa further claimed that the writers’ room, consisting of about 12 to 15 men, “would be up late discussing their s*xual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney. It was intense.”

“It could be brutal, but these guys — and it was mostly men in there — were sitting up until 3 a.m. trying to write the show, so my attitude was, ‘Say what you like about me behind my back because then it doesn’t matter.’”

The Hotel for Dogs star explained that she was able to ignore the behavior because she “married early and outside the business,” which made her “less interesting” to the writers than her co-stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lisakudrow

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “All because I married early and outside the business. No one was interested. There was no story.”

The internet has since expressed disgust over the claims, particularly calling out the alleged verbal a*use and s*xist attitude of the writers toward the cast.

“It was one of the biggest TV shows and a writer can very much have power over your role and… get you blacklisted,” one netizen wrote

Image credits: warnerbrostv

ADVERTISEMENT

One user said, “Men are disgusting… Crazy how I’m not even shocked anymore when I read these kinds of stories…”

Another added, “They were TV writers. The fact that even with that, they could be absolutely disgusting about… successful and famous stars. Nobody cared!”

“I enjoy watching Friends, but the writing is mostly kind of dogs*it and im not surprised at all that the writers were s*xist creeps,” remarked a third.

Image credits: warnerbrosentertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Others expressed, “Good on her for speaking out about it now, can’t imagine how difficult it must’ve been for the actors to do their jobs in an environment like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Men ruin everything… Sorry to hear that, but happy that’s she’s spilling the beans, no more protecting of s*itty men.”

Two decades prior to Lisa’s recent revelation, in the early 2000s, Amaani Lyle, a writer’s assistant on Friends Season 6 in 1999, filed a harassment lawsuit alleging that male writers engaged in lewd and demeaning behavior.

Image credits: warnerbrostv

The allegations mirrored Kudrow’s account, as Lyle also claimed that writers discussed graphic s*xual fantasies about the female stars.

Lyle, who is Black, further alleged that the writers made racially insensitive remarks, mocked Black people, and even ridiculed aspects of the cast members’ personal lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa’s claims also resurfaced Friends writer’s assistant Amaani Lyle’s harassment lawsuit against the show’s writing staff

Image credits: maaniandharper

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these detailed claims, Lyle ultimately lost her case.

In 2006, the California Supreme Court ruled in favor of the production, determining that the “coarse” behavior was part of the creative process for an adult-oriented comedy and did not constitute targeted harassment.

While Aniston has not addressed the recent allegations about the show’s work environment, she has acknowledged that certain aspects of Friends have not aged well and lacked the “sensitivity” expected today.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, she said, “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

“Writers rooms used to be insane full of misogyny and racial jokes. With middle-aged white men leading the way,” wrote one user

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT