Jimmy Kimmel Faces Major Blow After Joke About Melania Trump Sparked Backlash Following WHCD Attack

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Jimmy Kimmel is facing intense backlash, along with calls for his firing, after a controversial joke about Melania Trump aired just days before a shocking security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

What began as a satirical jab has now spiraled into a full-blown controversy, as Kimmel has refused to back down, even as his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reportedly faces an unexpected setback amid the backlash.

Highlights Oz Pearlman abruptly backed out of Jimmy Kimmel’s show just hours before the broadcast, fueling speculation about what really prompted the exit.

The unexpected cancellation came amid mounting backlash against Kimmel, raising questions about whether the controversy is also impacting his show.

Pearlman’s withdrawal has only intensified the drama, as both the President and the First Lady have called for the comedian’s firing.

An anticipated guest appearance, planned weeks in advance, was canceled at the last minute when the guest backed out just hours before the broadcast.

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Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was hit with a setback when mentalist Oz Pearlman backed out of his scheduled appearance

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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During the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel delivered a parody monologue in which he referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow,” saying, “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The timing of the joke drew criticism, as just two days later, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a lone armed assailant allegedly attempted to breach a security checkpoint at the venue.

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

Armed with multiple weapons, including knives and firearms, the suspect, reportedly identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher and computer programmer from California, opened fire.

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However, his primary targets, President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials, were successfully evacuated.

Reportedly, Oz Pearlman was the headlining performer at the high-profile gathering and was in the middle of a magic trick with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, standing just feet away from President Trump, when the incident unfolded.

Image credits: CBSNews

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Later, he described the moment as the “scariest moment of my life” and expressed gratitude for having safely returned home to his family.

Oz had been scheduled to appear on Jimmy’s show on Monday night, April 27, to promote his recently released book, Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World’s Greatest Mentalist, and to share his experience performing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Oz’s withdrawal came just hours after President Donald Trump and Melania Trump called for Kimmel’s firing from his talk show

Jimmy Kimmel: “Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow.” pic.twitter.com/LdloPzMyXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

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For those unfamiliar, Pearlman is an Emmy Award-winning mentalist, magician, and elite ultramarathon runner who first gained widespread attention as a finalist on America’s Got Talent and has since become one of the most televised mentalists globally.

His appearance was announced last week, and he was even listed on the official ABC schedule alongside actor Anthony Anderson.

However, he reportedly canceled just hours before the broadcast and was quietly replaced by podcaster and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett.

Image credits: CBSNews

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While Pearlman has not released an official statement explaining the abrupt cancellation, the timing has led many to speculate that it may be tied to Kimmel’s ongoing controversy.

Just hours before Pearlman’s withdrawal, both Trump and Melania publicly urged ABC, which airs Jimmy’s talk show, to fire the comedian.

Kimmel had referred to Melania as an “expectant widow” just two days prior to the armed attack at the high-profile dinner

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

In a post on X, Melania wrote, “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive… People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

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She went on to call him “a coward,” adding, “It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

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Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

Meanwhile, the President wrote in a Truth Social post, “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Moreover, despite pulling out of Kimmel’s show, Pearlman continued with other press appearances, including an interview with NBC News, where he detailed the terrifying experience of being just feet away from the President during the alleged sh**ting.

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

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In light of the last-minute cancellation and calls for his firing, Jimmy addressed the backlash during his Monday monologue, defending the joke and explaining its rationale.

He said the “expectant widow” remark was intended as a “light roast” highlighting the age difference between the President and First Lady, rather than a call for violence.

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While Jimmy largely stood by his joke, he did express sympathy for those who experienced the “traumatic” security breach at the event

WATCH: Chaotic moments after shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner pic.twitter.com/cndtlIatDt — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

He began by saying, “You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We’ve all been there, right? There was no big reaction to it until this morning, when I greeted the day facing yet another Twitter vomit storm and a call to fire me from our first lady.”

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“Obviously, it was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination. And they know that.”

BREAKING: Footage captures the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. pic.twitter.com/w2xCSKpOPE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

The host continued, “I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against g*n violence, in particular. But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house.”

Directly addressing Melania’s criticism, Jimmy said, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

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“By the way, I should point out Donald Trump is allowed to say what he wants to say, as you are you, as am I as are all of us because under the first amendment we have a right as Americans to free speech.”

While remaining defiant about the joke, he added that he was genuinely “sorry that you and the president and everyone in that room on Saturday went through that. I really am.”

Kimmel concluded, “Just because no one got ki**ed doesn’t mean it wasn’t traumatic. It’s scary and we should come together and be best.”

“The mentalist didn’t have an insight about a g*nman on the loose and sh**ting up the venue until it became obvious,” one skeptic wrote

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