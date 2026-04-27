Internet Trolls Nicole Kidman Over Being Rushed To The Hospital After Filming A Scene For Upcoming Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman has landed in hot water with fans after reports surfaced that she was rushed to the hospital while filming a scene for her ongoing show, Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

What should have sparked concern quickly spiraled into brutal trolling, as netizens flooded social media with harsh reactions, along with a heated debate surrounding the actress’s age in light of the stunt being filmed.

Highlights Nicole Kidman was rushed to the hospital after filming a physically demanding scene, sparking unexpected backlash online.

As more details emerged, netizens slammed her hospitalization as a “grossly irresponsible and selfish act.”

As criticism grows, the incident has ignited conversations around ageism and whether commitment to a role can sometimes go too far.

One social media user reacted, “Nicole took method acting too far…” while another added, “Nicole….. We’re getting older now.”

RELATED:

Nicole Kidman was rushed to the hospital after filming a physically demanding scene for her show Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Image credits: AppleTV

Nicole Kidman stars as Lace, a retired professional wrestler turned lawyer, in the Apple TV+ series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new series is a comedy-drama based on the novel of the same name by author Rufi Thorpe, and also stars Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, and others.

The story centers on 20-year-old Margo Millet, played by Fanning, an aspiring writer and college dropout.

Image credits: AppleTV

Image credits: Michael38797165

After an affair with her married English professor leaves her abandoned and pregnant, Margo is forced to find a way to support herself and her newborn while facing mounting debt.

To help her navigate legal troubles, Kidman’s character comes into the picture.

To promote the show, Offerman spoke to People on April 22, where he highlighted Kidman’s “superhero-style” work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old’s work ethic was hailed as “superhero-style” by her co-star Nick Offerman in a recent interview

Image credits: AppleTV

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor recalled an incident that left him “astonished,” saying, “We’re there [on-set] in the morning, we’re getting warmed up — some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we’re working with.”

“And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we’re like, ‘Oh no, that’s such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we’ve built this whole circus for.'”

Nick then recounted how the 58-year-old showed up “pale and shaken” just so the crew wouldn’t lose a day of filming.

Image credits: AppleTV

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: we_are_ssd

Offerman shared, “It’s about 8:00 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11:00 a.m., the word comes in: Nicole’s coming. She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad.”

He continued, “She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character.”

After filming a physically demanding pro-wrestling scene, Kidman “was literally taken to the hospital for an IV.”

The details of Kidman’s hospitalization sparked a heated conversation about ageism and “toxic work culture” in the industry

Nicole Kidman plays a wrestler in the latest episode of ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/N28eoWaIeE — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) April 22, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded, “And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn’t lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing.”

The revelation fueled an intense online debate about ageism and the “toxic work culture,” as many netizens slammed the Big Little Lies star.

One user bluntly said, “No girl…just sit this one out,” while another added, “60 years old. Wrestling…”

Image credits: AppleTV

ADVERTISEMENT

A third commented, “She had the flu what was she thinking being around people infect the entire staff.”

Another comment read, “This kind of behavior, and applauding people for showing up ill and spreading virus particles everywhere, is shameful. It’s not a positive folks…”

One netizen questioned, “Was is a 58 year old actress filming a wrestling scene? It’s bad enough wrestler her age won’t go away. But does she really need the money for this?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nicolekidman

Others expressed, “She’s 58 and looks like a wax sculpture, the f**k is she doing in a ring?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t she like 60… Nice of her to show up for work and get everyone sick.”

While some actors opt for stunt doubles in high-intensity scenes, Kidman chose to perform the wrestling sequence herself, despite being unwell, to demonstrate her commitment to the role and the project.

Despite being sick, Nicole showed up on set, having long expressed that she views punctuality as a “sign of respect for others”

Image credits: nicolekidman

During the New York City premiere on April 8, the actress also spoke to People about filming the scene.

She shared, “When I got in the ring, I just went, ‘Okay, let’s go!’ Cause whenever I do something, I go, ‘Okay, I’ve gotta be really careful,’ and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidman has been open about her work ethic over the years, often emphasizing punctuality as a “sign of respect” for her collaborators.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2015 Facebook post, she wrote, “I was taught a very strong work ethic that included punctuality, which I’ve always felt is a sign of respect for others.”

This mindset was also evident in her decision to film while ill with the flu, ensuring production did not lose an expensive and difficult-to-replicate filming day.

“She made sure that she isn’t the only who’s going to deal with a very bad infection. How considered…” wrote one disappointed user

Image credits: Rick_Zou

Image credits: WolffintheWild

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NEWSFLASH_BUDDY

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CherryA55893558

Image credits: Mr_memes__1

Image credits: Ifindretards3

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OmegaManBlue

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Benjami33294122

Image credits: RobertRootes

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EvHanson2