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Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a defining pop-culture moment, its long-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is finally here, and the evolution of its stars is just as headline-worthy as the storyline.

Premiering at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 20, 2026, with a wide theatrical release set for May 1, 2026, the film brings back iconic characters played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more.

This time, the fashion world is set against the decline of print media and the rise of a digital-first era.

But while Streep’s character Miranda Priestly may be navigating change, fans can’t get over how little the cast seems to have changed since 2006.

Viewers celebrated the transformation, with one fan writing, “Proof you can get better with age,” while another gushed, “The Devil Wears Prada era still hits just as hard.”

Take a look at these side-by-sides from the film’s premieres across two decades, highlighting how the stars have evolved both professionally and in real life since the original and its sequel.