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The 25th edition of Coachella took over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 10 to April 12, 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for one of the year’s most anticipated festival weekends.

Headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, with surprise appearances from The Kid Laroi, Tems, and Wizkid, the opening weekend delivered a mix of iconic performances, nostalgic returns, and viral debuts, including global girl group Katseye.

But as always, Coachella isn’t just about the music; it’s also a full-blown fashion spectacle, where experimental style choices from celebs, influencers, and concertgoers often steal the spotlight.

From “boring as heck” to outfits that had the internet asking, “Is it a fancy dress party?” here are the most absurd, over-the-top, and downright questionable looks from Coachella 2026’s first weekend.