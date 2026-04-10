18-Year-Old K-Pop Star Sparks Major Health Concerns After Fans Notice Extremely Thin Appearance

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An 18-year-old K-pop idol, widely recognized as one of the most popular members of tripleS, is now at the center of growing concern after fans noticed a dramatic change in her appearance.

In resurfaced clips from a performance in Taipei last month, Kim Chaewon was seen on stage looking noticeably thinner than usual, something that quickly sparked widespread concern for her well-being.

Highlights Resurfaced clips from a Taipei stage performance left fans alarmed, as many noticed a dramatic change in K-pop idol Kim Chaewon’s appearance.

From calling her “alarmingly thin” to questioning her well-being, netizens expressed growing concern and urged support for the young idol.

The moment has sparked a wider conversation about extreme industry expectations and the pressure idols face to maintain ultra-slim appearances.

The viral moment has also reignited a much larger conversation around the intense beauty standards in South Korea’s entertainment industry, and the immense pressure young idols often face behind the scenes.

One concerned user wrote, “This is so concerning… how is she even functioning properly?? and why isn’t anyone trying to help her.”

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18-year-old idol Kim Chaewon sparked widespread concern about her well-being after stepping on stage in Taipei last month

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Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics, including body image concerns and unhealthy eating behaviors.

Kim Chaewon has been an official member of tripleS since 2024, debuting with the group in May that year with the release of their first full 24-member studio album, ASSEMBLE24.

The group is owned and managed by MODHAUS, a South Korean entertainment agency founded in November 2021.

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With 24 members, tripleS is currently the largest active K-pop girl group in the world.

Chaewon performed at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) in Taipei, Taiwan, in late February and early March as part of the My Secret New Zone Asia tour, which featured the full lineup.

Several clips from Chaewon’s performance of the group’s single Bubble Gum Girl quickly went viral, sparking intense concern among fans.

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Dressed in a sleeveless pink crop top paired with a ruffled pink mini skirt, the idol was seen dancing alongside her group members.

However, fans described her appearance as “alarmingly thin” and “underweight,” with many noting that her bones were visibly prominent as she performed.

Chaewon’s visibly frail appearance has ignited a heated debate about the intense beauty standards within the K-pop industry

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In the clips, her arms and shoulders appeared unusually thin compared to her previous performances.

Some fans expressed alarm, with one viral comment stating that it was “amazing that she even has the strength to move” and perform in front of thousands.

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One worried user wrote, “The camera adds ten pounds… I can’t imagine how small this girl looks in person.”

Another added, “Is it due to advancing lookism? Korean idol becomes extremely skinny… Looking sickly thin. I hope it’s not some kind of illness.”

“This is not healthy… The K-pop industry is horrible,” remarked a third.

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“I’m so worried for Chaewon. She’s literally severely malnourished. She needs to go on a hiatus asap and take care of her health,” one person said, while another added, “I can’t believe they have her performing at concerts poor girl.”

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Another comment read, “Beauty standards in the industry are insane. I truly hope she hope she gets better. No one deserves to suffer like this.”

Others expressed concern about the industry at large, with one writing, “No one is helping because no one in that entire industry cares about the individuals. They are property and tools to the people who put them in their spot, while the others in her spot are too terrified to try and help.”

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“Boycott the company… being underweight is far more dangerous than being overweight… this is literal t**ture to the human body.”

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Following the Taipei performance, Chaewon has remained active with the group, continuing its promotional activities and world tours.

One netizen wrote, “Shame on the industry for keeping such standards, they should let them enjoy life not look perfect for the camera”

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She has not taken any medical leave and maintained a presence on fan communication platforms like Fromm and COSMO until recently.

The incident has also reignited a broader discussion about the extreme beauty standards and restrictive diets prevalent in the K-pop industry, where trainees often face intense pressure to remain thin.

Maintaining such a figure is often seen as a prerequisite for success and perfection in the industry, with some companies reportedly conducting regular weight checks.

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According to various reports and idols’ own accounts, agencies, media, and even fans can place significant pressure on stars to maintain ultra-slim bodies, often leading to grueling diet regimens.

There has long been a cultural expectation in South Korea that many female idols should weigh less than 50 kg, regardless of their height.

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Despite these standards, a growing body positivity movement has gained traction in recent years, with more fans and idols advocating for a shift toward health and diversity.

Over time, several K-pop idols have also spoken out about their personal experiences with extreme dieting and the intense physical and mental toll of the industry’s expectations.

Stars like Hwasa and Han Seung-yeon, among others, have previously spoken about the pressure to conform to rigid industry standards

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In the SBS 2025 special documentary Bodymentary, five prominent female artists, Kim Wan-sun, Soyou, Han Seung-yeon, Jun Hyo-seong, and Hwasa, shared their personal struggles.

Hwasa opened up about her battle with unhealthy eating patterns and depression, recalling how eating even a single rice cake would trigger feelings of anger and guilt, sometimes leading to purging behaviors early in her career.

Meanwhile, Han Seung-yeon revealed that while promoting the popular K-drama Mister, she barely drank water for months to maintain her figure, eventually developing a health condition due to extreme weight loss.

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These revelations echoed the concerns of many viewers, with one netizen writing, “People are like, ‘this is just skinny,’ know nothing about the K-pop industry and what they make them do.”

Another added, “It’s genuinely tiring how K-pop stans try to shut conversations like this down, meanwhile showing no concerns, while still interacting positively only drives the idea that this is okay.”

At the same time, some fans defended Chaewon’s agency, arguing that the company “isn’t known for enforcing such treatment.”

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According to one user on Threads, “The girls live in houses with food, water, and other basic needs covered, and the 24 members combined spend ~700 USD in food every day, each member picks their own food.”

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“If anything, this is a personal ED that I’m sure she’s very aware of. She needs encouragement and support, not people blindly telling her to gain weight.”

“Seeing her like this actually hurts. How many more ‘concerning’ clips do we need before things change?” questioned one netizen

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