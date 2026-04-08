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Sydney Sweeney’s Look For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice
Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria premiere wearing a white dress with cape sleeves and a unique belt accessory.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s Look For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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As Sydney Sweeney stepped out for the premiere of Euphoria Season 3, marking a major turning point for her character, netizens were left largely unimpressed.

Sweeney’s unusual fashion choice at the star-studded event on Tuesday, April 7, quickly became the subject of scrutiny, as viewers brutally roasted her look.

The 28-year-old actress has already been at the center of multiple controversies in recent months, adding fuel to the ongoing criticism.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ premiere look sparked intense backlash, with fans brutally roasting her “messy” fashion choice.
  • The red carpet appearance quickly went viral, with netizens drawing unexpected comparisons and questioning her styling.
  • The controversy escalated as Sweeney’s rumored political alignment, past criticisms, and trajectory in the show fueled a heated online debate.

“Girl, Mar-a-Lago is in Florida,” one user quipped, while others piled on, questioning her styling and overall aesthetic.

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney became the subject of intense online criticism as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Euphoria premiere

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    The star-studded event was held on Tuesday, April 7, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, marking the long-awaited return of the series after a four-year hiatus.

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    The rumored final season of the fan-favorite show is expected to follow the characters five years after leaving East Highland High School, ushering in a new era as they navigate adulthood.

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: ghostieshoodie

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: JennyEnya

    For the premiere, stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, among others, showed up in their standout looks.

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    Sweeney opted for an archival 2007 Pierre Cardin ensemble, a form-fitting white mini dress that highlighted her legs.

    Diverging from her usual red-carpet style, the piece featured a structured high neckline with a corset bodice, paired with a white cape draped down the back.

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: sweeneydailyx

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    She accessorized with a rhinestone bow belt, minimal jewelry, and loose blonde waves.

    However, critics found the look ill-suited for the occasion, with many expressing disapproval of her fashion choices.

    The 28-year-old’s fashion choice had many viewers questioning her look, especially in light of rumors about her alleged political alignment

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: vchennv

    One harsh comment read, “This square-shaped girl doesn’t go anywhere without a corset.”

    Another user wrote, “Idk but I’m not enjoying this look. It kinda makes her look basic.”

    Another added, “Omg the corset is a no. Looks off,” while a third chimed in, “She keeps wearing those girdles to make it look like she doesn’t have a square body…”

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Others expressed similar sentiments, with one writing, “A mess per usual… something is not giving like it’s usually giving.”

    Referencing The Housemaid star’s rumored political alignment, another comment read, “A miss maga.”

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “Sydney in that white cape dress… lowkey Melania vibes,” expressed one netizen.

    Another user commented, “Why she come dressed like a republican im irritated.”

    “Sydney in white looking like she’s auditioning for the tradwife reboot. Finally covering up for the maga era?”

    One critic bluntly wrote, “A CHOP. outfit is giving zara hair and makeup giving republican”

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: MoreTwoLyf

    Some even roasted her choice of dress, calling it “unusual” and “bridal” in its aesthetic.

    One critic said, “This dress looks like a last-minute bridal shop clearance.”

    Notably, one of the leading faces of Euphoria, Zendaya, did not pose for photos with Sydney at the premiere, despite other cast members like Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow posing together.

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: HBO Max

    This quickly sparked rumors of a “beef” between the two, with some speculating that Zendaya may have intentionally avoided joint photos to steer clear of a potential “PR mess.”

    Just days before the latest criticism, Sweeney was also facing backlash over her appearance in the upcoming season after HBO dropped its trailer last month.

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: Melclariii

    Many fans revived the controversy surrounding her “tone-deaf” American Eagle denim campaign from last year, where she said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

    Revisiting the drama sparked by the trailer, one critic questioned Sweeney’s appearance in the show, writing, “Where are the great genes she was talking about??”

    The third season of Euphoria is set to premiere on April 12, following the cast’s journey into adulthood after a five-year time jump

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: sweeneydailyx

    Other comments echoed similar sentiments, with users asking, “I thought she had great genes?” and adding, “She looks deranged this season.”

    The Anyone But You star reprises her role as Cassie Howard in the upcoming season, which drops on Sunday, April 12.

    Following the five-year jump, Cassie is no longer a high school student, and her life appears to have taken some “unhinged” turns, according to teaser details.

    It has also been hinted that her complicated relationship with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, will continue, with speculation that the two may even get married.

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    As she struggles to navigate adulthood, Cassie is reportedly depicted as a professional adult-content creator, a storyline that many online have already labeled controversial.

    “Showed up to serve the snacks and wash the dishes in that dress,” joked one netizen

    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

    Image credits: MoreTwoLyf

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Sydney Sweeney's Look For 'Euphoria' Premiere Brutally Roasted After Fans Notice Unusual Choice

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    Amita Kumari

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    shannah avatar
    Shannah
    Shannah
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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a desperate s*****g to search for tweets with a few likes to try to create a narrative. Then I saw your photo and it makes sense. Jealousy.

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    Shannah
    Shannah
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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a desperate s*****g to search for tweets with a few likes to try to create a narrative. Then I saw your photo and it makes sense. Jealousy.

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