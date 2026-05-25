“Would You Call 911 Immediately?”: Test Your First Aid Skills In This Emergency 101 Quiz

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Would you know what to do if someone suddenly stopped breathing? Or if a friend started choking during dinner?

First aid sounds simple, until you’re the one who has to react fast. From burns and broken bones to CPR and allergic reactions, small decisions can make a huge difference in an emergency. 🚑

This trivia quiz is here to test your instincts and see how prepared you really are.

Ready to find out if you could stay calm under pressure – and maybe even save a life someday?

Let’s begin. 💥

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Roger Brown