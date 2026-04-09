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After Partner Forced 250 Tattoos Of His Name Onto Her, 52YO Woman’s Tattoo Removal Transformation Stuns
52-year-old woman with multiple tattoos of a name covering her face and neck before tattoo removal transformation.
Society, World

After Partner Forced 250 Tattoos Of His Name Onto Her, 52YO Woman’s Tattoo Removal Transformation Stuns

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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What started as a shocking personal ordeal has now turned into a powerful story of reclaiming identity, as Joke, a 52-year-old Dutch woman, undergoes a long and painful tattoo removal process.

Reportedly, her former partner forcibly inked his name on her body more than 250 times, an act that has left many stunned and deeply unsettled online.

Highlights
  • A 52-year-old Dutch woman revealed she was forcibly tattooed with her partner’s name hundreds of times, raising serious concerns about coercive control.
  • Now undergoing a lengthy and costly removal process, she is working to erase the physical reminders of her ordeal and start anew.
  • Her story has triggered widespread conversations about psychological trauma, partner violence, and the hidden forms of control many women face.

Joke’s story has ignited wider conversations about control, psychological trauma, and the hidden realities of toxic relationships, raising serious questions about women’s safety.

“It’s totally treating women like objects… like marking your territory, right? A face tattoo sounds pretty da*n painful,” one netizen fumed.

RELATED:

    A 52-year-old Dutch woman was reportedly forcibly tattooed around 250 times with her ex-partner’s name

    52-year-old woman's tattoo removal transformation after forced 250 tattoos of partner's name on face and chest.

    Image credits: Stichting Spijt van Tattoo

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    Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics, including domestic violence, which may be distressing for some readers.

    Joke’s painful story has recently made headlines after she chose to become the public face of a new national awareness and fundraising campaign in the Netherlands.

    Her story gained widespread attention through the “Uit je Hart, uit je Huid” campaign, translated as “From the heart, from the skin,” which was launched on Monday, April 6.

    Woman holding tattoo removal transformation photo showing name tattoos covering skin after forced 250 tattoos.

    Image credits: Spijt van tattoo

    Screenshot of a tweet stating women are still viewed as property, related to tattoo removal transformation story.

    Image credits: gimmehopey

    Man named Alex responds to a tweet about forced tattoos and the pain that no one else can carry.

    Image credits: Alex28041990

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    Joke was reportedly subjected to prolonged a**se by her now ex-partner, whose first name is believed to be Hans, before she eventually ended the relationship.

    According to local media reports, the man used a tattoo machine purchased from AliExpress to mark her body with his name and initials, and even branded her with phrases such as “property of Hans.”

    The tattoos reportedly covered approximately 90% of her body, including her face, breasts, and back.

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    52-year-old woman's tattoo removal transformation over three years after partner forced 250 name tattoos on her face and neck.

    Image credits: Stichting Spijt van Tattoo

    A woman sharing her tattoo removal transformation after being forced to get 250 name tattoos by her partner.

    Image credits: amazona_reinax

    Some reports further suggest that her ex-partner specifically targeted areas he believed had been “touched by other men,” as an extreme method of control.

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    The tattoos were often applied during periods when Joke was reportedly struggling with substance misuse and felt unable to defend herself against the a**se and coercion.

    After leaving the a**sive relationship, Joke sought help to erase the permanent reminders of her ordeal.

    Most parts of Joke’s body, including her face, breasts, and private areas, were covered in ink as a form of manipulation and control

    Close-up of a tattoo removal procedure on a woman's forehead using a laser device and protective eyewear.

    Image credits: HartvNL

    Social media comment reacting to a 52-year-old woman's tattoo removal transformation after forced tattoos of her partner’s name.

    Image credits: rickulaa666

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    The removal process is estimated to cost around €30,000 (approximately $35,000).

    The Dutch foundation Spijt van Je Tattoo, or “Regret Your Tattoo,” launched a global crowdfunding campaign that raised over €22,000 ($25,700) in just three days to support her treatment.

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    In an interview with Dutch media outlet 7SUR7, tattoo removal expert Andy Han, co-founder of the foundation, recalled his first meeting with Joke.

    Man in protective glasses performing laser tattoo removal on 52-year-old woman's face with visible tattoo markings.

    Image credits: HartvNL

    52-year-old woman’s tattoo removal transformation showing fading of 250 name tattoos over three years from 2024 to 2026

    Image credits: Stichting Spijt van Tattoo

    He told the outlet, “Her ex-partner’s name was everywhere… I didn’t know where to look.”

    Andy also emphasized that tattoo removal is “generally ten times more expensive” than getting the tattoo in the first place.

    According to the foundation’s official website, “Joke symbolizes a larger group of women who have experienced humiliation, manipulation, and a**se. She is taking this step while still in the midst of her own recovery process. A choice that requires courage and strength.”

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    “It were meant to erase her identity and replace it with someone else’s name, like a stamp trying to overwrite a human being,” one user wrote

    52-year-old woman smiling, showcasing her tattoo removal transformation after forced tattoos of partner's name.

    Image credits: HartvNL

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a man who should be tattooed on his face, related to tattoo removal transformation.

    Image credits: anjellcanne

    “Joke steps forward, not for attention, but to break through something. To make visible what often remains hidden.”

    The statement also included a direct quote from the 52-year-old, who shared, “If I can do it, then someone else can too.”

    The foundation emphasized that it will allocate €15,000 ($17,500) from the donations and contribute the remaining amount toward her treatment.

    Close-up of a tattoo artist using a machine on an arm covered with multiple tattoos in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Allef Vinicius/unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    It also noted that “any donations above the target will be used to support other women in similar situations.”

    Large portions of the tattoos, particularly those on Joke’s face, have already been removed, and she hopes to be completely tattoo-free by the end of 2026.

    The organization has also emphasized that while the ink can be removed, the psychological damage often requires long-term care.

    The “heartbreaking” case has sparked a widespread conversation around psychological trauma and women’s safety

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    Joke’s case has shed light on psychological violence, particularly coercive control and branding as a tactic of domestic a**se used to assert ownership over a partner.

    According to Spijt van Je Tattoo, “Approximately 1 in 3 women in the Netherlands will experience psychological violence from a partner or ex-partner at some point in their lives… Because professional tattoo removal is expensive, the foundation focuses on women living on a minimum income.”

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    Separate data suggests that in 2020 alone, approximately 1.2 million people, roughly 8% of those aged 16 and older, in the Netherlands reported experiencing some form of domestic violence.

    Statistics further show that 41% of Dutch women have experienced physical or s**ual violence since the age of 15, a rate 10 percentage points higher than the EU average.

    Some reports also suggest that over 350 women in the Netherlands may have been subjected to similar forms of forced tattooing or branding by partners, in cases comparable to Joke’s ordeal.

    One comment read, “It’s heartbreaking… still kinda weird to mark someone as an object, people are really nuts sometimes”

    Tweet in French discussing putting a tattoo artist in prison related to forced partner tattoos and tattoo removal transformation.

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    Tweet on a phone screen discussing poor quality of tattoo work after partner forced 250 tattoos of his name, with 1.1K likes.

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    Tweet by user Bellagirloff questioning how 250 forced tattoos of a partner's name are even possible, posted April 8.

    Twitter post showing a user commenting on personal boundaries related to forced tattoos and relationships.

    Tweet by Chendjou Caleb in French, questioning when tattoos will be banned, with 89 likes and 1 retweet.

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Annelie Persson translated from Swedish, commenting on forced tattoos and tattoo removal transformation.

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    52-year-old woman shows stunning tattoo removal transformation after forced partner name tattoos covering her skin.

    Tweet from a woman translated from Spanish, expressing the pain of tattoo removal, referencing a difficult tattoo removal transformation.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the emotional impact of forced tattoos and the pain of face tattoos related to tattoo removal transformation.

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    Tweet in French about banning tattooing and women being forced to get tattoos, discussing tattoo removal transformation.

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    52YO woman’s tattoo removal transformation after partner forced 250 tattoos of his name onto her arm.

    Tweet text about 250 forced tattoos of partner's name on woman, highlighting tattoo removal transformation at age 52.

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you have to stay very still to get a tattoo?

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    tmrchambless avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you have to stay very still to get a tattoo?

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